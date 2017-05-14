IPL 2017: When and where to watch DD vs RCB, coverage on TV and live streaming on Hotstar

Only pride will be at stake when Delhi Daredevils host embattled Royal Challengers Bangalore in an inconsequential IPL game on Sunday with both teams seeking an end to their misfiring campaign on a positive note.

Both franchises are already out of reckoning for playoffs berths following a forgettable season.

While inconsistency has been the Delhi Daredevils bane, Royal Challengers Bangalore endured horror run in the landmark 10th edition of the cash-rich T20 extravaganza.

RCB are languishing at the bottom of the table with just two wins and 10 defeats after 13 matches, Daredevils are placed a shade better at sixth position with six victories and seven losses in as many games as their beleaguered opponents.

Here's all you need to know about catching Sunday's action live:

When will the DD vs RCB IPL 2017 match be played?

Delhi Daredevils will host Royal Challengers Bangalore on 14 May.

How do I watch the DD vs RCB clash live?

The match will be broadcast live on television by Sony Network.

What time will live coverage of the match start?

The live broadcast of the night match will start at 8 PM IST.

Where can you follow the matches online?

The match will be streamed online on Hotstar.

You can also check out the live blogs on www.firstpost.com, for all the latest action during matches apart from live scores, updates and analysis.

With inputs from PTI