IPL 2017: When and where to watch DD vs MI, coverage on TV and live streaming on Hotstar

New Delhi: Resurgent Delhi Daredevils (DD) will like to continue their winning momentum when they take on Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Ferozeshah Kotla in New Delhi on Saturday.

With two back to back wins at home, Delhi, who are sitting at the sixth spot, may still find themselves with a slim chance to qualify for the play-offs.

Going into Saturday's tie, Delhi will once again hope for a good start by the top order, comprising the likes of Sanju Samson, Karun Nair, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant.

The middle order boasts of the big-hitting all-rounder duo of Chris Morris and Corey Anderson.

Among the bowlers, pacers Pat Cummins and K. Rabada stood out with their immaculate line and length and were well assisted by senior leg-spinner Amit Mishra.

Mumbai, on the other hand, are also back from consecutive wins to find themselves sitting atop of the eight-team IPL standings.

In the batting department, opener Parthiv Patel along with Jos Buttler, Rohit, Nitish Rana and Hardik Pandya are going through a purple patch that will surely help the visitors in outplaying the hosts.

Here's all you need to know about catching Saturday's action live:

When will the DD vs MI IPL 2017 match be played?

Delhi Daredevils will host Mumbai Indians on 6 May.

How do I watch the SRH vs RPS clash live?

The match will be broadcast live on television by Sony Network.

What time will live coverage of the match start?

The live broadcast of the day match will start at 8 PM IST.

Where can you follow the matches online?

The match will be streamed online on Hotstar.

You can also check out the live blogs on www.firstpost.com, for all the latest action during matches apart from live scores, updates and analysis.

