IPL 2017: When and where to watch DD vs GL, coverage on TV and live streaming on Hotstar

Delhi Daredevils' losing streak is finally over as the rejuvenated Delhi would look to continue the new-found momentum against an out-of-sorts Gujarat Lions at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium to keep their slim Indian Premier League (IPL) play-off hopes alive.

It's not something that the DD fans are not familiar with. This has been the case in the past editions, it has not been a good campaign for Rahul Dravid's men in the tournament so far.

They slumped to a five-match losing streak to languish

The win not only lifted DD to sixth position in the standings but also gave them a ray of hope to qualify for the play-offs, although for that to happen, they cannot afford to flounder even once from here on.

Mathematically, Daredevils are in the fray but they will have to win all their remaining matches and hope for favourable results from other games.

Daredevils' much-criticised batting came to the team's rescue against Hyderabad yesterday after its relatively young bowling attack came a cropper.

Daredevils' fine batting helped them stun the defending champions with five balls to spare.

Each and every DD batsman, who got a chance, contributed in the win. And that is what Dravid wants from his youthful side.

But it is Daredevils' bowling which would be a cause of concern for Dravid.

