IPL 2017: Title winners Mumbai Indians were also the most popular team on social media, says report

Mumbai: Champions Mumbai Indians attracted over 83 million engagements across various digital platforms during the IPL 10, which ended last month.

Mumbai Indians, who had defeated Rising Pune Supergiant in a thrilling final at Hyderabad, to clinch their third title, topped the table and broke records on the digital front, a media release said on Wednesday.

A social first digital strategy yielded rich dividends for Mumbai Indians as they attracted over 83 million engagements across Facebook (50M), Instagram (29M) and Twitter (3.95M) — topping the charts across all IPL teams this season, it said.

MITV, the team's inside access video platform available across social platforms, website and the official apps notched a record 92M video views across multiple platforms in addition to 62M views on Instagram Stories.

MITV served content which gave fans inside access to the IPL champions’ training regime, post-match celebrations, travel journeys amongst others.

The Mumbai Indians music video notched a mammoth 5.5 million video views on Facebook which resulted in 3.7M minutes being consumed by MI fans across the world, said the release.

MI also recorded the most number of mentions onTwitter of their primary hashtags #CricketMeriJaan and #MIdrawing over 318 thousand and 350 thousand mentions respectively.

Mumbaiindians.com garnered 680 thousand unique users consuming 4.8M page views over the course of the season, said the release.