IPL 2017: Sunil Narine rubbed salt, pepper and chilly in RCB's wounds, Twitter reacts to fastest 50 in league

Sunil Narine set the field on fire by hitting the fastest half-century in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Sent to open the Kolkata Knight Riders innings ahead of in-form captain Gautam Gambhir against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Narine smashed a 17-ball 54 to guide his team to a comprehensive victory as they chased down a target of 159 in just 15.1 overs.

Narine's knock was complemented by 2/29 in his four overs earlier to restrict RCB to 158/6. KKR reached the target easily with 29 balls to spare. Chris Lynn was Narine's foil, as the fit-again Australian dasher scored a 22-ball 50.

The pair added 105 runs for the first wicket to take the game away from Virat Kohli's boys. The win left KKR on the verge of qualification for the play-offs.

Twitter went crazy after Narine's exploits and lauded him for his record-breaking efforts. The knock attracted all sorts of reactions from Twitterati on Sunday, continuing into Monday. Here are the best ones:

I think @KKRiders want the 22:45pm flight out of Bangalore tonight — David Warner (@davidwarner31) May 7, 2017

If you thought it couldn't get worse for RCB, Sunil Narine has just hit the fastest IPL 50 ever against them.#RCBvKKR — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) May 7, 2017

This man Narine is too good a bowler ...and just too much as an opener! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) May 7, 2017

Quickest 50 in all #IPL

15 balls by Yusuf Pathan for #KKR 2014

15 balls by Sunil Narine for #KKR 2017#RCBvKKR — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) May 7, 2017

If West Indies are looking for a new opener in the shorter format @SunilPNarine74 it is ! @IPL — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 7, 2017

#Narine just scored the fastest 50 in IPL history just off 15 balls 👏🏿👏🏿🏏 who would of guess that!! #IPL10 — Alex Tudor (@alextudorcoach) May 7, 2017

KKR rubbing salt, pepper and chillies in Bangalore's wounds. This is an insane assault by Narine and Lynn! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) May 7, 2017

With inputs from IANS