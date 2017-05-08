IPL 2017: Sunil Narine rubbed salt, pepper and chilly in RCB's wounds, Twitter reacts to fastest 50 in league

You are here:
Sunil Narine set the field on fire by hitting the fastest half-century in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Sent to open the Kolkata Knight Riders innings ahead of in-form captain Gautam Gambhir against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Narine smashed a 17-ball 54 to guide his team to a comprehensive victory as they chased down a target of 159 in just 15.1 overs.

Narine's knock was complemented by 2/29 in his four overs earlier to restrict RCB to 158/6. KKR reached the target easily with 29 balls to spare. Chris Lynn was Narine's foil, as the fit-again Australian dasher scored a 22-ball 50.

Sunil Narine smashed a brilliant half-century to guide KKR into the playoffs. Sportzpics

The pair added 105 runs for the first wicket to take the game away from Virat Kohli's boys. The win left KKR on the verge of qualification for the play-offs.

Twitter went crazy after Narine's exploits and lauded him for his record-breaking efforts. The knock attracted all sorts of reactions from Twitterati on Sunday, continuing into Monday. Here are the best ones:

With inputs from IANS


Published Date: May 08, 2017 06:17 pm | Updated Date: May 08, 2017 06:17 pm

