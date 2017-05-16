IPL 2017 stats review: From Mumbai Indians' six-hitting prowess to RPS's astute bowling in 'death' overs

The 10th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has witnessed 56 matches so far. The four teams that have qualified for this year’s play-offs are – Mumbai Indians, Rising Pune Supergiant, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders. During these 56 matches, many records have been created and broken. Ben Stokes became the first player to score 300-plus runs, take 10-plus wickets and five catches in a debut season of the IPL, while Hashim Amla became the first batsman to score two centuries in a losing cause in the tournament. The rise of Afghanistan's Rashid Khan has been notable, while some of the young Indian players like Rishabh Pant and Rahul Tripathi have also impressed.

Let's look at some of the figures from the ongoing edition of the cash-rich league that stand out:

David Warner has amassed 388 runs from boundaries in IPL 10 which is the most by any batsman, but Glenn Maxwell holds the record of scoring the highest percentage of runs from boundaries among players who have at least scored 300 runs.

Sunil Narine equalled Yusuf Pathan’s record of fastest fifty in the IPL when he smashed a half ton off just 15 balls against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy stadium on 7 May.

Warner hit the fastest century this year in the IPL when he smashed a hundred off 43 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders at Hyderabad. It is the joint fifth fastest century in the IPL. Royal Challengers Bangalore's Chris Gayle scored a century in just 30 balls against Pune Warriors India at Bangalore in 2013 which remains the fastest by any player in the history of the league.

Rising Pune Supergiant's Ben Stokes is the only all-rounder this season who has scored more than 250 runs and taken over 10 wickets.

Talking about Mumbai Indians, who face Rising Pune Supergiant in the first qualifier on Tuesday, the following table proves why Rohit Sharma and Co are at the top of the points table. They have taken most wickets in the power play overs this season, while Rising Pune Supergiant have taken most wickets in the 'death' overs.

The following table explains why teams like Delhi Daredevils and Royal Challengers Bangalore have not qualified for the play-offs this year. They have lost more wickets than the other teams in the power play and middle overs.

Mumbai Indians have hit the most number of sixes, while Gujarat Lions have conceded the most number of sixes this year.

Gujarat Lions have hit the most number of fours this season, though they have also conceded the most number of fours.

The biggest difference between the top two scorers in a single innings in IPL 10 has been 86. While Warner scored a century against Kolkata Knight Riders at Hyderabad, the second top-scorer in the Sunrisers Hyderabad innings was Kane Williamson who scored 40 runs.

Hardik Pandya holds the record of scoring the most number of runs in an over. He scored 28 runs against Ashok Dinda at Pune in the 20th over while batting first.

Here are some individual records from the season so far: