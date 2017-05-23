IPL 2017 stats review: From Ben Stokes' all-round show to Sunil Narine's love for dot balls

Mumbai Indians won the Indian Premier League (IPL) title for the third time by beating Rising Pune Supergiant in the final match at Hyderabad by one run. The tenth edition of IPL witnessed many gigantic sixes, dropped catches, three hat-tricks and five centuries. Some players like Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant and Basil Thampi made the season big for them while big names like Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers and Rohit Sharma did not play to their potential. Ben Stokes proved his worth by winning three Man of the Match awards along with Most Valuable Player of the season prize.

This was only the second time that a team won the IPL title after losing the first qualifier match. Mumbai Indians did the same in 2013. MI have now won five finals in T20 cricket which is the second most by any team. Rohit Sharma has now won three IPL titles which is the most by any captain.

Here is a comprehensive statistical analysis of IPL 2017.

Mumbai Indians hit the most no. of sixes in IPL 10, while Kolkata Knight Riders hit the most no. of fours.

Rising Pune Supergiant delivered the most no. of dot balls while they also conceded most no. of sixes in the recently concluded edition of IPL. Gujarat Lions also conceded the same no. of sixes as Rising Pune Supergiant in IPL 10.

104 out of 705 sixes were scored at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai which is the most at any venue in IPL 10.

The following table indicates that players found it hard to score during middle-overs (7-15) of a match in IPL 10.

David Warner won the orange cap award for the second time in his career. He earlier won it in 2015 after scoring 562 runs from 14 innings at an average of 43.23 and a strike rate of 156.54.

David Warner faced 164 dot balls in IPL 2017 which is the most by any batsman.

Steve Smith took 187 singles in IPL 10 which is a record.

David Warner ran 30 doubles in IPL 10 which is the most by any batsman.

Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya holds the record of scoring most threes in IPL 10.

Warner hit 63 fours in IPL 10 from 452 balls which is the most by any player.

Glenn Maxwell and Warner holds the record of hitting most sixes in IPL 10.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar became the first bowler to win purple cap award in two consecutive IPL seasons. He also won it in 2016 by taking 23 wickets from 17 matches.

Sunil Narine bowled 133 dot balls out of 354 balls which is a record in IPL 10.

Narine also conceded the most no. of singles in IPL 10.

Jasprit Bumrah conceded 38 twos in IPL 10 which is the most by any bowler.

Bumrah also holds the record of conceding most threes in IPL 10.

Mitchell McClenaghan was the only bowler who conceded more than 50 fours in IPL 10.

McClenaghan and Amit Mishra hold the record of conceding most sixes in IPL 10.

Ben Stokes was the only all-rounder to score 250-plus runs and take 10-plus wickets in IPL 10.