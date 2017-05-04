IPL 2017: RPS' Rahul Tripathi says he was just trying to keep it simple after tearing KKR apart

Rahul Tripathi, who has been a revelation in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League, says he is trying to keep things simple in his debut season.

Tripathi continued his impressive run with a breathtaking 93 off 52 balls to seal a four-wicket win for Rising Pune Supergiant over Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday.

"I am just trying to middle the ball, this is all new for me (the big crowds), so I am just trying to concentrate on what I can do," said Tripathi.

"Watch the ball, hit the ball is my way. I know there are areas I need to improve, but I am just doing what I can. I hit six sixes two times in an over recently. I am happy to be hitting the ball well and hopefully it continues," he added.

His captain Steven Smith was all praise for him.

"Been a good little run for us, six out of seven games. Tonight was a really good team performance. We did really well to keep them to 150 and Tripathi, hasn't he been a revelation," said Smith.

Talking more about the team's performance, Smith added: "The games we've won, we've taken wickets through the middle overs and put the brakes on the opposition. Had quite a few different guys stand up and get us over the line. Good for us.

"Hopefully we're there come final time. We thought it would slow down later in the game, so we went pretty hard against the new ball. Then Tripathi just kept going. Unfortunate he didn't get a hundred. He really deserved it."