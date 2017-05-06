IPL 2017: Royal Challengers Bangalore let themselves down once again, says Virat Kohli

You are here:
May, 06 2017

A "disheartened" Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli found his team's batting debacle inexplicable after their defeat against Kings XI Punjab.

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli. Sportzpics

RCB have been all out four times this season and according to Kohli, he has not seen so many batting collapses in a single season.

"We let ourselves down with the bat once again. I have not seen so many collapses for a team in one season. You don't really understand what to do in times like these," a baffled looking Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

RCB have now lost nine games out of 12 and are at the bottom of the table with only five points in their kitty.

"It's really disheartening. I don't know what to say in games like these anymore. It's happening many a times now for our liking. Anything we are trying with the bat is not working,"

Kohli failed to pinpoint one single reason for a failure.

"The whole squad is trying to be positive but we are not finding a way to make a big score. Wickets are falling too quickly, I can't pinpoint anything, we are trying to be as positive as we can. Our preparations have been similar to what we did last year, but what matters is what you do on the field and this season has been against what we've wanted," Kohli said.


