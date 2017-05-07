IPL 2017: Rising Pune Supergiant, Gujarat Lions will not get any extension, confirms chairman Rajeev Shukla

New Delhi: The Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Rajeev Shukla on Sunday made it clear that Rising Pune Supergiant and Gujarat Lions "will not get any extension" and if they have to come back in the 2018 season, it has to be through fresh bidding process.

The two banned franchises – Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals – are all set to comeback in the next edition of the league having served two-year suspensions for their involvement in 2013 spot-fixing saga.

"No extension is being given to both the teams (RPS and Lions). Agreement was only for two years. Even if we make it a 10-team league, the two new teams would have to be freshly bid, so they (RPS and GL) are not being given any extension or anything," Shukla told mediapersons on Sunday.

The general mood of the IPL Governing Council is to stay put with eight teams as a 10-team league would increase the number of matches to 84.

"Next year, as per SC order, the two (suspended) teams would be back. The issue of whether 8 or 10 teams will come up at the IPL GC meeting. So far the plan is to go ahead with 8 teams. A 10-team league has to be endorsed by the Governing Council."

All players were supposed to go back into the auction pool after the 10-year cycle but Shukla indicated that retention policy may still be considered.

"We will have a mega auction but retention policy also needs to be decided. The mega auction is not going to take place immediately it will be just before next IPL, so we have enough time to decide."

It was also learnt that the IPL media rights (broadcast/digital/mobile) will now be given for five years instead of 10 years.

"There was an assessment that we should not go for a 10-year duration. After 5 years, we don't know, what would be the quantum of the league? How big would the league be? The COA was in agreement of everything. They were sitting together, each decision taken unanimously," the Congress MP said.

Shukla said that the title sponsorship deal with Vivo ends after the 2017 season and it will once again go under the hammer only with a singular change – title sponsorship will be done through e-auction.

"The issue (of e-auction) has been discussed. The IPL staff has been told to talk to the experts. It's a segregated tender (digital/broadcast/mobile) for different zones, so it becomes difficult.

"But the title sponsorship, there we have decided to go for e-auction. Vivo was there for 2 years and fresh auction will be held.