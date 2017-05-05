You are here:
  3. IPL 2017: Rahul Dravid glad Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson haven't watched too many videos of him

IPL 2017: Rahul Dravid glad Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson haven't watched too many videos of him

May, 05 2017 15:25:51 IST

After Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson's aggressive knocks guided Delhi Daredevils to a famous win over Gujarat Lions in the Indian Premier League (IPL), coach Rahul Dravid jokingly told the players that he was glad they had not seen too many videos of him batting.

Rishabh Pant (left) and Sanju Samson (right) with coach Rahul Dravid after the match against Gujarat Lions. Sportzpics/IPL

"I am glad that you have not been watching too many videos of me batting when you need 208 in 20 overs. Well done boys, terrific innings," Dravid told the duo in an interview posted on IPL's official website.

Chasing a daunting 209 to win, Pant (97) and Samson (61) recorded a match-winning partnership of 143 off 63 balls for the second wicket. With the second highest successful run chase in IPL history, Delhi recorded a seven-wicket win over the Lions.

Dravid was lavish in his praise of Pant's selfless approach despite being quite close to getting a hundred.

"What I found impressive in Rishabh's batting is that he was not worried about his hundred. He was always looking to take the team home. But I am a hard taskmaster and I hope next time you will finish the job and stay not out," he told the duo.

"Incredible innings from the two boys and truly well deserved," he added.

Delhi are currently fighting to stay alive in the league after a disastrous first half in the tournament.


Published Date: May 05, 2017 03:25 pm | Updated Date: May 05, 2017 03:25 pm

