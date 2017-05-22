IPL 2017: Orissa police arrest three for alleged involvement in betting during final

Keonjhar: Three persons were arrested in Odisha's Keonjhar district for their alleged involvement in betting during the Indian Premier League(IPL)'s final match between Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiant.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided a shop near a temple at Barbil where betting was going on and arrested the trio last night, a police official said.

While two others managed to flee, the three arrested were identified as Nimai Swain, Mohd Rafiq and Mahavir Prasad Maheswari, he said.

More than Rs One lakh in cash and seven mobile phones were seized from the site, police said.

The arrest was made when the IPL final match between Mumbai Indians vs Rising Pune Supergiant was being played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday.