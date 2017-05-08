IPL 2017: Orange Cap firmly with David Warner, Bhuvneshwar Kumar sitting pretty with Purple Cap

The 10th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) kicked off on 5 April, with defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by a sizeable margin in the opening encounter of the tournament.

Since then, the likes of Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have mostly dominated the proceedings, with the two sides taking turns to occupy the top slot in the points table. MI became the first team in the ongoing tournament to make it to the playoffs after thrashing Delhi Daredevils (DD) by a record 147 runs.

DD, who boasted of a balanced side with a fearsome bowling line-up, have had a disappointing campaign along with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Gujarat Lions (GL). RCB's losing streak touched the 10-match mark after their loss to KKR on 8 May, and the Virat Kohli-led side have produced one of their worst outings of all time this season, with their batting line-up getting bowled out for the lowest total in the history of the league (49 vs KKR at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata) despite the presence of superstars such as AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle, aside from the captain.

SRH skipper David Warner holds the Orange Cap, sitting on top of the run table with 529 runs from 11 innings at a stupendous average of 58.77. Warner, who finished as the second-highest run-getter in the last season, has continued his golden form this year, especially after suffering from a lean patch in the recent Test season for Australia. Warner now has a healthy lead in the list, thanks to a blistering 126 off 59 balls against KKR, which turned out to be a match-winning effort.

While the Orange Cap has been passed around on quite a few occasions this season, with the likes of Gautam Gambhir, Nitish Rana and Brendon McCullum getting a chance to wear it at some point or the other, the Purple Cap (award for the leading wicket-taker) has hardly left Bhuvneshwar Kumar's head. The Indian pacer is on top with 21 wickets, with the likes of Imran Tahir (18) and Jaydev Unadkat (17) behind him.