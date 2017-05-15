IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians face nemesis Rising Pune Supergiant in high voltage Qualifier 1 at Wankhede

Mumbai: Table-toppers Mumbai Indians will be itching to avenge their double defeat against Rising Pune Supergiant in the league stage when the two teams face-off in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at Mumbai's Wankhede stadium on Tuesday.

Mumbai Indians outplayed Kolkata Knight Riders in their last league match to secure the top spot.

The side will be particularly satisfied that their bench strength clicked against KKR, providing them more options to choose from for the key clash.

There is a lot at stake as the winning team goes straight into the final to be played in Hyderabad on 21 May, while the loser gets another chance in Qualifier 2, to be played on 19 May in Bengaluru.

Supergiant is the only team to have defeated Mumbai Indians twice in the league stage, both home and away and this fact would be playing on the minds of the Mumbai players.

For the entire season, Mumbai's batting has clicked. When the likes of the West Indian Lendl Simmons, Kieron Pollard, Parthiv Patel, skipper Rohit Sharma, Nitish Rana fire in unison, they can destroy any bowling line-up in the world and Pune's will be no exception.

And the Pandya brothers, Krunal and Hardik, are delivering when needed and the hosts will expect that they rise to the big occasion.

Hardik would like to continue from where he left off at the Eden Gardens.

Considering that the Wankhede track will be batting-friendly, it is expected to be another high-scoring affair.

Mumbai would get back to their regular openers Parthiv and Simmons, and the duo would want to give them another flying start.

But the home team can bring in Ambati Rayadu, in place of an out-of-form Delhi-lad Nitish Rana, to play at one-down.

Their bowlers, who leaked over 200 runs in their last home game, will have to put up an improved show. The team is likely to open their attack with Sri Lankan Lasith Malinga and Kiwi Mitchell McClenghan.

Jasprit Bumrah has been their best 'death' over specialist and along with Hardik he will have to play a key role to restrict the Pune line-up, which boasts of some big names.

Pune, who decimated Kings XI Punjab by nine wickets to finish on the second spot, will take confidence from that game.

Their pacers Jaydev Unadkat (21 wickets), Shardul Thakur (eight wickets) and Dan Christian (nine wickets) have been impressive and regularly taking wickets.

The trio will need to strike once again to restrict Mumbai and also require support from Australian leggie Adam Zampa.

One of their openers Rahul Tripathi, who has amassed 388 runs in the cash-rich T20 league, will need support from his partner Ajinkya Rahane, who has not scored big this season.

The side, however, will badly miss Englishman Ben Stokes, the costliest pick of the season, as he returns to national duty. It was something that was acknowledged by captain Steve Smith himself.

Pune, who have come back very strongly in the tournament, will need to get their combinations right. Some player or the other has performed for them this season, but the Stephen Fleming-coached side would not like to depend on one single player in the game on Tuesday.

Teams (from):

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Lendl Simmons, Mitchel Johnsohn, Mitchell McClenghan, Nitish Rana, Parthiv Patel, Saurabh Tiwary, Shreyas Gopal, Tim Southee, Lasith Malinga, Krunal Pandya, Keiron Pollard, Ambati Rayudu, Asela Gunaratne, Harbhajan Singh, Hardik Pandya, Jagdish Suchith, Jaspreet Bumrah, Jos Buttler, Karn Sharma and Vinay Kumar.

Rising Pune Supergiant: Steve Smith (captain), Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Ajinkya Rahane, Manoj Tiwary, Dan Christian, Adam Zampa, Shardul Thakur, Ankush Bains, Lockie Ferguson, Jaydev Unadkat, Usman Khawaja, Milind Tandon, Saurabh Kumar, Iswar Pandey, Jaskaran Singh, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, Rajat Bhatia, Baba Aparajith, Mayank Agarwal, Ankit Sharma, Ashok Dinda. Match starts at 8 PM.