IPL 2017: MI's Ambati Rayudu says Saurabh Tiwary needs to improve running after chaotic run out

Kolkata: Mumbai Indians wicket-keeper batsman Ambati Rayudu said team-mate Saurabh Tiwary needs to improve his running after the duo were engaged in a messy run out during their IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Kolkata on Saturday.

Rayudu and opener Tiwary shared a 61-run stand in 46 balls for the third wicket before their partnership was cut short by a mix-up in the middle which culminated with the dismissal of Tiwary.

During the mid-innings chat when Rayudu was asked if he will apologise to Tiwary, the Mumbaikar said bluntly: "He (Tiwary) definitely needs to improve his running. With four overs to go, that's not the way."

It was the last ball of the 16th over when Rayudu somehow managed to send a Umesh Yadav's slow bouncer to short mid-on and ran halfway down the pitch only to realise that Tiwary had just taken off.

In the end, Umesh picked up the ball and ran all the way up to the striker's end to dislodge the bails so send Tiwary back to the pavillion.