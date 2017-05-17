IPL 2017 Live, SRH vs KKR, eliminator in Bengaluru, cricket score and updates: KKR opt to field, make 4 changes

Preview: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will have to get back to their winning ways when they take on defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Eliminator at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Wednesday.
The winner of of the match will face the loser of Qualifier 1 between Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiant on May 19 in Qualifier 2, which will decide the second participant of the final on May 21.
KKR, who lost four out of seven matches in the latter half of the season, will have to play out of their skins to make it to the second qualifier.
In the last game against Mumbai Indians, their batting looked to have run out of patience and were guilty of poor shot selection more often than not.
KKR were the team to beat early on in the season but they seemed to have peaked too early.
The likes of Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine will have their task cut out at the top of the order with the likes of India seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar on song having 25 scalps this seasons in 13 games and pacer Mohammed Siraj, who was bought for Rs 2.6 crore by SRH after his brilliant bowling in domestic matches, taking four wickets in the must-win game against Gujarat Lions to help Hyderabad qualify for the play-offs, in their ranks.
Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan has also been a revelation, bagging 17 wickets so far.
Besides Lynn and Narine, KKR have Manish Pandey and Robin Uthappa, who have scored 396 and 386 runs respectively.
Gambhir too was in form in the first half of the season but seemed a off-colour in the business end and the skipper, who is placed in the third spot in the most runs list with 454 runs, will hope to led from the front.
As far as KKR's bowling is concerned, Umesh Yadav and Kuldeep Yadav have been on song, but will have to stop red-hot David Warner.
Sunrisers, on the other hand, won eight games while lost five in their 14 league games to end the league stage at third position with 17 points.
The team cemented their play-offs berth on the back of a resounding eight-wicket win over Gujarat in their last league match.
Skipper Warner has been at his imperious best, scoring 600-plus runs in back-to-back seasons.
Click here to find out who the Orange and Purple Caps are with in IPL 2017
He was the league's second-highest run-scorer during the franchise's maiden triumph last year.
Southpaw Shikhar Dhawan has found form too.
Dhawan has scored 468 runs so far this season, which forced selectors to pick him for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy.
Hyderabad would also like Yuvraj Singh, who started the season with a bang hammering 70 not out in the tournament opener against Bangalore, to get runs. He has aggregated only 243 runs from 11 matches with a couple of half-centuries.
Squads:
Kolkata Knight Riders: Gautam Gambhir (captain), Darren Bravo, Trent Boult, Piyush Chawla, Nathan Coulter Nile, Colin De Grandhomme, Rishi Dhawan, Sayan Ghosh, Sheldon Jackson, Ishank Jaggi, Kuldeep Yadav, Chris Woakes, Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, Ankit Rajpoot, Suryakumar Yadav, Robin Uthappa and Umesh Yadav.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (captain), Tanmay Agarwal, Ricky Bhui, Bipul Sharma, Ben Cutting, Shikhar Dhawan, Eklavya Dwivedi, Moises Henriques, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Siddarth Kaul, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ben Laughlin, Abhimanyu Mithun, Mohammad Nabi Mohammed Siraj, Mustafizur Rahman, Ashish Nehra, Naman Ojha, Rashid Khan, Vijay Shankar, Barinder Sran, Pravin Tambe, Kane Williamson, Yuvraj Singh.
With inputs from IANS
Published Date: May 17, 2017 07:35 pm | Updated Date: May 17, 2017 07:39 pm
May, 17 2017 IST
Highlights
Sunrisers Hyderabad team: David Warner (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson, Yuvraj Singh, Vijay Shankar, Naman Ojha, Chris Jordan, Bipul Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Siddharth Kaul.
Four changes in the SRH lineup as well — Williamson, Jordan, Bipul and Yuvraj return in place of Henriques, Hooda, Nabi and Siraj.
Kolkata Knight Riders team: Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Gautam Gambhir (c), Robin Uthappa (wk), Yusuf Pathan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishank Jaggi, Piyush Chawla, Umesh Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult.
Four changes in the team — Suryakumar Yadav, Ishank Jaggi, Piyush Chawla and Nathan Coulter-Nile make their way into the team. Manish Pandey misses out due to injury, as do Colin de Grandhomme, Kuldeep Yadav and Ankit Rajpoot.
TOSS: Kolkata Knight Riders win the toss, and captain Gautam Gambhir elects to field.
19:48 (IST)
Kolkata Knight Riders' record in IPL play-off/knockout matches is 5-3 while Sunrisers Hyderabad's record in play-off/knockout matches is 3-1.
19:46 (IST)
Sunrisers Hyderabad team: David Warner (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson, Yuvraj Singh, Vijay Shankar, Naman Ojha, Chris Jordan, Bipul Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Siddharth Kaul.
Four changes in the SRH lineup as well — Williamson, Jordan, Bipul and Yuvraj return in place of Henriques, Hooda, Nabi and Siraj.
19:44 (IST)
Kolkata Knight Riders team: Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Gautam Gambhir (c), Robin Uthappa (wk), Yusuf Pathan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishank Jaggi, Piyush Chawla, Umesh Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult.
Four changes in the team — Suryakumar Yadav, Ishank Jaggi, Piyush Chawla and Nathan Coulter-Nile make their way into the team. Manish Pandey misses out due to injury, as do Colin de Grandhomme, Kuldeep Yadav and Ankit Rajpoot.
19:36 (IST)
TOSS: Kolkata Knight Riders win the toss, and captain Gautam Gambhir elects to field.
19:35 (IST)
Toss time and the inimitable Danny Morrison is at the centre with the two captains. KKR win the toss and elect to bowl. Huge cheer from the KKR fans. They have come in numbers. Four changes for either side.
19:18 (IST)
The Sunrisers and Knight Riders are dead even in head to head match-ups this IPL – the Kolkata outfit won the first encounter by 17 runs at home; Hyderabad won its home game by 48 runs. This evening’s eliminator, on the neutral turf of Bangalore, stacks up as a virtual final of sorts between two teams of equal strength in both departments (with Sunrisers arguably the better in the field).
One aspect stands out as the essential difference between the two: with the bat, the Sunrisers pivot around David Warner; as the captain goes, so goes the team. When Kuldeep Yadav winkled him out in the first encounter for just 26, the Sunrisers faltered in a reasonable chase of 173; in the second game, Warner smashed 126 off just 59 balls while his mates Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson and Yuvraj tallied a combined 75 off 61 balls, and KKR found the 210 ask too much to handle.
With the bat KKR is the antithesis, not overly dependent on any one batsman. Take out Sunil Narine and there is Chris Lynn, take him out and up pops Gambhir, get rid of the KKR captain and out comes Uthappa, with a Manish Pandey waiting in the dugout… Bowling to KKR is a bit like a frenzied session of whack-a-mole.
In the two previous encounters, Sunrisers haven’t had to bowl to the Narine-Lynn combination as the latter was out with injury. Lynn’s return could hold the key to this game – to have one opening batsman who has set the season record for fastest fifty is luxury, to have two batsmen topping the list is an embarrassment of batting riches that can challenge even the powerful Sunrisers bowling attack.
What makes the job of bowlers even more complicated is that the two openers play contrasting styles: Narine is brutal to anything pitched up; Lynn, with a batting style straight out of the baseball template, is murderous to anything that is back of length. But therein also lies a sliver of opportunity for the Hyderabad outfit: neither of the KKR openers is noticeably brutal against spin.
Both teams have balanced attacks featuring both pace and spin. KKR is the weaker of the two outfits when bowling in the death overs – Sunrisers are well served there by attack leader Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, who is not only in inspirational form personally, but has slotted into the role of bowling mentor for his mates. Against that, KKR is the better balanced of the two outfits with the bat, particularly in the Powerplay. It would be easy to pick individuals on either side – Warner and Lynn respectively with the bat; Rashid Khan and Kuldeep Yadav similarly with the ball, for instance -- and suggest they hold the key to this contest. But in a knockout game between two such evenly weighted sides, you suspect that it is going to boil down not to skills, but to the mind – it is the nerve, more than the strength, that is likely to separate the two teams tonight.
In passing, keep an eye on the weather, which could play a crucial role today. Parts of Bangalore had sharp showers earlier this evening. The forecast is for 50% chances of precipitation tonight, and the projected humidity level for 8 PM is a hothouse 90% -- cue wet outfields and swinging conditions for the new ball bowlers on a Bengaluru wicket that, contrary to its norm, has been playing on the slower side this IPL season with the ball noticeably holding up off the deck.
19:06 (IST)
19:05 (IST)
All set the big match! And what a wonderful setting. A fantastic stadium this. Very spacious stands and comfortable seating arrangements. The Sunrisers are warming up at the moment. The rain has died down and the weather could not be better. Perfect conditions for the big Eliminator.
18:51 (IST)
<div style="color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-family: " segoe="" ui",="" "segoe="" wp",="" ui="" wpc",="" tahoma,="" arial,="" sans-serif;="" font-size:="" medium;"="">
18:50 (IST)
Catching up with KKR fans outside the stadium. 'Whom have you come to watch?, ' I ask. 'Gautam Gambhir, ' pat comes the reply. 'After Sachin Tendulkar, it is Gambhir we adore, ' they say. 'What about Sunil Narine? 'Oh, yes we love his explosive batting, ' the KKR fans say. And they ardently hope Yusuf Pathan fires. 'Confident about KKR's chances?' I ask. 'Absolutely, KKR will win the trophy,' they say.
18:33 (IST)
18:33 (IST)
18:33 (IST)
18:32 (IST)
18:32 (IST)
Sunrisers Hyderabad, who brushed aside Gujarat Lions by eight wickets in their last encounter of the group stage of IPL 2017, can be considered favourites heading into this match, especially when Kolkata Knight Riders seem to have gone downhill in their last five games.
18:27 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of the eliminator of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017, with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) taking on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday. Our expert Prem Panicker will take you through the proceedings with inputs from Debdutta Bhattachargee, Firstpost correspondent live from the Chinnaswamy Stadium Bangalore.