Highlights IPL 2017, RCB vs KXIP in Bengaluru, cricket score and updates: Punjab beat Bangalore by 19 runs

Preview: With the 10th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) entering a crucial phase, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) are eyeing an outright win over laggards Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Friday here for a chance to qualify for the play-offs.
"We are looking out for a good performance to win against RCB and keep our hopes of getting into play-offs alive, as we have four more games to go," said Kings opener Martin Guptill at a pre-match press conference here on Thursday.
Though the Kings are fifth in the table with eight points from four games they won out of nine played so far, another win will give them momentum to stay on course for play-offs.
"We started off very well but lost some matches. That happens in cricket. We lost a couple of close games but our win against Delhi (Daredevils) by 10 wickets on Sunday (30 April) at Mohali gave us back confidence to play much better," asserted the Kiwi.
With the hosts reeling at the table's bottom and out of reckoning, Kings are betting on Hashim Amla, David Miller and skipper Glen Maxwell for a spirited fight to move up.
"Playing with international players like Amla, Miller, Maxwell and Shaun Marsh makes that much easier for our team to fit into the scheme of things," admitted Guptill.
As playing with different people from the world over in tournaments like the IPL gives an opportunity to know each other, the New Zealander said they also learn to bond well and hone their skills at the nets.
On playing against RCB which is desperate to salvage its pride, Guptill said the Kings were not undermining the Challengers, which have some dangerous batsmen in the game.
"They (RCB) are a dangerous side. If you look at their lineup, they have match winners. We have to play well and execute our plans carefully to tackle them. It is going to be tough game and we will be on toes to take them down," added Guptill.
Asked about the Chinnaswamy stadium pitch turning soft this season, as evident from low-scoring games, the opener said the team would assess the conditions to quickly adapt to it.
"We have factored the low-scoring games here. We will assess the conditions and adapt for an-out win," added Guptill.
With inputs from IANS
Published Date: May 05, 2017 11:35 pm | Updated Date: May 05, 2017 11:37 pm
May, 05 2017 IST
Highlights
ALL OVER!! Kings XI Punjab beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 19 runs
Aniket Choudhary hits one straight to mid-off and Kings XI Punjab have pulled off a fantastic victory. They have defended 138 on a small ground in Bangalore to keep their hopes of making the play-offs very much alive. The margin of victory was exactly the number of runs Punjab scored in the last over. Axar Patel was the man to get Punjab to 138 and with his three wickets, he is a big candidate for man of the match. It's fifth straight loss for Bangalore and their dismal season can't get over soon
23:38 (IST)
In the end a great victory for Kings XI against a pretty hapless RCB. Their total of 138 looked well short of the mark on a slow surface, particularly when they went in with only one front line spinner. However swing bowler Sandeep Sharma stepped up and led the rout claiming the big three wickets of Gayle, Kohli and De Villiers. He was ably supported by Axar, Maxwell and Mohit in a fantastic bowling performance. If not for Axar's heroics with the bat it could have been close to season over for Kings XI but they live to fight another day.
23:38 (IST)
23:38 (IST)
23:38 (IST)
That's it from us today. We will be back with the coverage of the double header tomorrow. Thanks for following!
23:36 (IST)
Sandeep Sharma is awarded the Man of the Match
23:33 (IST)
Most consecutive matches without a win for RCB in IPL:
5 - from 05/05/2008 to 19/05/2008
5 - from 23/04/2017 to 05/05/2017
23:32 (IST)
Lowest totals defended at Bangalore in IPL:
138 KXIP v RCB in 2017*
156 RCB v DC in 2008
156 RCB v MI in 2013
23:26 (IST)
ALL OVER!! Kings XI Punjab beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 19 runs
Aniket Choudhary hits one straight to mid-off and Kings XI Punjab have pulled off a fantastic victory. They have defended 138 on a small ground in Bangalore to keep their hopes of making the play-offs very much alive. The margin of victory was exactly the number of runs Punjab scored in the last over. Axar Patel was the man to get Punjab to 138 and with his three wickets, he is a big candidate for man of the match. It's fifth straight loss for Bangalore and their dismal season can't get over soon
23:26 (IST)
23:25 (IST)
23:25 (IST)
23:21 (IST)
Game still tight with a few overs to go but you'd think Kings XI have this wrapped up now. They have been fantastic in the field and with the ball, doing exactly what was required when defending a low total. Job nearly done now, with Negi the danger man departing, followed by Badree.
23:20 (IST)
23:19 (IST)
After 18 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 115/9 ( Aniket Choudhary 2 , Yuzvendra Chahal 2)
What an over! Two wickets from two balls by Axar Patel and one gets the feeling the game is won for Punjab. Bangalore need 24 from 12 balls but have just one wicket in hand. Excellent performance from Axar Patel today. Quite clearly the man of the match
23:18 (IST)
23:17 (IST)
OUT! Samuel Badree 8 (9) b Axar Patel
Patel goes through Badree's defence
23:16 (IST)
OUT! Pawan Negi 21 (23) b Axar Patel c Wriddhiman Saha
Neghi edges one in the air and Saha takes the catch. He collides with Aaron who also goes for the catch, but Saha puches onto the ball
23:14 (IST)
After 17 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 111/7 ( Pawan Negi 21 , Samuel Badree 8)
Five runs off the Mohit Sharma over who took the pace off his bowling. Bangalore staying in the hunt, but Punjab have the upper hand
23:13 (IST)
23:09 (IST)
After 16 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 106/7 ( Pawan Negi 18 , Samuel Badree 6)
Bangalore just hanging in there. Playing some sensible cricket both Badree and Negi. The required run rate is under control and the Bangalore batsman making sure they pick up the ones and twos to get closer to the target. Eight runs off that Maxwell over. Bangalore need 33 from 24 balls
23:08 (IST)
Least runs in six consecutive dismissals against a team in IPL:
10 - KEDAR JADHAV v KXIP*
14 - Dale Steyn v MI
16 - Ravichandran Ashwin v MI
19 - David Hussey v CSK
23:07 (IST)
23:06 (IST)
After 15 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 98/7 ( Pawan Negi 15 , Samuel Badree 2)
Good over for Bangalore. Varun Aaron straying in line, allowing Pawan Negi to get two ccrucial boundaries. First off his outside edge and second a flick off his pads behind Saha. 10 runs off the over
23:05 (IST)
No fight left in demoralized RCB batting line up. Pity. A huge sell out crowd was in attendance today to see their heroes make a fight of it. Disappointing the way they packed up. Looked like they were just waiting for season to be done with. Nothing to look forward to.
23:04 (IST)
Most times got out against slow left-arm orthodox in IPL:
19 - SHANE WATSON*
18 - Robin Uthappa
17 - Brendon McCullum
23:03 (IST)
Nemeses of Virat Kohli in IPL:
6 - Ashish Nehra
5 - SANDEEP SHARMA*
4 - Dhawal Kulkarni, Mitchell McClenaghan
23:02 (IST)
After 14 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 88/7 ( Pawan Negi 10 , Samuel Badree 1)
Glenn Maxwell with another gem of an over. Traps Srinath Aravind plumb in front and gives away just four runs. Punjab are now favourites to win this game
22:59 (IST)
OUT! Srinath Aravind 4 (6) lbw b Glenn Maxwell
Aravin misses his sweep shot and is caught plumb in front
22:55 (IST)
After 13 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 84/6 ( Pawan Negi 8 , Sreenath Arvind 3)
Varun Aaron into the attack. Maxwell has shuffled his bowlers pretty well. The Indian starts off the over well with three dot balls, but just loses his control a bit with two wides in the next two balls. Negi then gives himself room and hits Aaron over extra cover for a boundary. Nine runs come off it eventually and Bangalore will take it at this stage
22:52 (IST)
22:50 (IST)
After 12 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 75/6 ( Pawan Negi 3 , Sreenath Arvind 1)
Punjab have turned this game around. Maxwell has been inspiring as a captain. This time he brings himself on and gets the wicket of Mandeep Singh the most settled Bangalore batsman. The captain gives away just three runs and Punjab are now right on top of this game. They would beleive they can win it from here
22:50 (IST)
Good bowling change by Maxwell getting spin on at both ends, immediately pays dividends. KXIP big favourites to win this match, and RCB's batting frailty is contributing in spades.
22:48 (IST)
OUT! Mandeep Singh 46 (40) b Glenn Maxwell
Maxwell gets the sixth wicket for Punjab. Mandeep completely misses the ball and is castled by Maxwell
22:47 (IST)
22:46 (IST)
After 11 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 72/5 ( Mandeep Singh 46 , Pawan Negi 1)
A successful over from Axar Patel and he gets the big wicket of Shane Watson who perished trying to cur Axar Patel. He got a big nick and Saha took a regulation catch. Just four runs from the over and Punjab are right back into the contest
22:44 (IST)
OUT! Shane Watson 3 (6) c Wriddhiman Saha b Axar Patel
Shane Watson nicks one to Saha trying to cut Axar Patel
22:42 (IST)
After 10 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 68/4 ( Mandeep Singh 44 , Shane Watson 2)
Mohit Sharma continues but starts off with a loosener that Mandeep Singh puts away. Mohit then responds well giving away just two runs from the next three deliveries, but another short delivery gives Mandeeo a chance to free his arms and send the shot over mid-wicket for a six
22:37 (IST)
After 9 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 55/4 ( Mandeep Singh 32 , Shane Watson 1)
Axar Patel now into the attack and he quickly goes through his over. A good stump to stump line doesn’t allow Mandeep Singh or Shane Watson to free their arms and they have to do with the odd singles. Punjab tightening the screws here on Bangalore
22:35 (IST)
After 8 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 52/4 ( Mandeep Singh 30 , Shane Watson 0)
Mohit Shasrma comes into the attack and gets the much-needed breakthrough for his captain. A clever slower one gets rid of Kedar Jadhav. His variations kept the Bangalore batsmen guessing and he conceded just two runs from the over. Punjab making a fight out of this. Meanhwile Shane Watson comes out to bat
22:34 (IST)
22:32 (IST)
OUT! Kedar Jadhav 6 (6) b Mohit Sharma c Axar Patel
Soft dismissal for Jadhav. Fails to read a slower delivery and provides a simple catch to Axar Patel at short cover
22:31 (IST)
Sandeep has now bowled out and his fantastic spell has given his side a fighting chance. He's got RCB's three best batsmen but they still have the weaponry to chase down this mediocre total. The pitch definitely has something in it, and Axar Patel's four overs are likely to be the key from here on out. If the spinner can back up Sandeep's early good work and grab a couple of wickets then it'll go a long way to Kings XI winning this game and keeping their season alive.
22:28 (IST)
After 7 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 50/3 ( Mandeep Singh 29 , Kedar Jadhav (W) 5)
Maxwell decides to persist with Sandeep in the first over after powerplay, and this is also the pacer's last over of his quota. And he gives away just four runs off it, finishing with figures of 3/22 after 4 overs. Meanwhile, the team 50 comes up in this over.
22:22 (IST)
After 6 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 46/3 ( Mandeep Singh 26 , Kedar Jadhav (W) 4)
Expensive over from Varun Aaron who was too short with his length. Mandeep Singh who has been striking the ball fairly well smashed him for a boundary on the leg side, before Kedar Jadhav fins the offside boundary later in the over. Nine runs from it. Decent PowerPlay for Bangalore considering the target
22:20 (IST)
After 5 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 37/3 ( Mandeep Singh 21 , Kedar Jadhav (W) 0)
Another successful over with yet another big wicket by Sandeep Sharma. He gets the big wicket of AB de Villiers who was starting to look dangerous. The South African has smacked a four and a six before being dismissed, but Sandeep Sharma stuck to his game plan and bowled in the area that has got him the wickets today. Another reward for the youngster
22:18 (IST)
22:18 (IST)
After 5 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 37/3 ( Mandeep Singh 21 , Kedar Jadhav (W) 0)
Another successful over with yet another big wicket by Sandeep Sharma. He gets the big wicket of AB de Villiers who was starting to look dangerous. The South African has smacked a four and a six before being dismissed, but Sandeep Sharma stuck to his game plan and bowled in the area that has got him the wickets today. Another reward for the youngster
22:17 (IST)
Sandeep Sharma once again showing what a star he is with the new ball. He has taken the two big wickets of Gayle and Kohli and the early wickets have put KXIP right back in this match. Sandeep has the wood over Gayle and once again was too good for the big West Indian, but it's his wicket of Kohli that will really boost Kings XI because they know how good he usually is in a chase.
22:17 (IST)
RCB campaign of shame continues unabated. Gayle and Kohli's run of failures sapping the team. What a dreadful start.
22:15 (IST)
OUT! AB de Villiers 10 (6) b Sandeep Sharma c Wriddhiman Saha
AB de Villiers comes down the ground and tries to hit Sandeep Sharma over cover, but gets a thick outside edge