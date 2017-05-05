Highlights IPL 2017, RCB vs KXIP in Bengaluru, cricket score and updates: Punjab beat Bangalore by 19 runs

Preview: With the 10th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) entering a crucial phase, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) are eyeing an outright win over laggards Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Friday here for a chance to qualify for the play-offs.

"We are looking out for a good performance to win against RCB and keep our hopes of getting into play-offs alive, as we have four more games to go," said Kings opener Martin Guptill at a pre-match press conference here on Thursday.

Though the Kings are fifth in the table with eight points from four games they won out of nine played so far, another win will give them momentum to stay on course for play-offs.

"We started off very well but lost some matches. That happens in cricket. We lost a couple of close games but our win against Delhi (Daredevils) by 10 wickets on Sunday (30 April) at Mohali gave us back confidence to play much better," asserted the Kiwi.

With the hosts reeling at the table's bottom and out of reckoning, Kings are betting on Hashim Amla, David Miller and skipper Glen Maxwell for a spirited fight to move up.

"Playing with international players like Amla, Miller, Maxwell and Shaun Marsh makes that much easier for our team to fit into the scheme of things," admitted Guptill.

As playing with different people from the world over in tournaments like the IPL gives an opportunity to know each other, the New Zealander said they also learn to bond well and hone their skills at the nets.

On playing against RCB which is desperate to salvage its pride, Guptill said the Kings were not undermining the Challengers, which have some dangerous batsmen in the game.

"They (RCB) are a dangerous side. If you look at their lineup, they have match winners. We have to play well and execute our plans carefully to tackle them. It is going to be tough game and we will be on toes to take them down," added Guptill.

Asked about the Chinnaswamy stadium pitch turning soft this season, as evident from low-scoring games, the opener said the team would assess the conditions to quickly adapt to it.

"We have factored the low-scoring games here. We will assess the conditions and adapt for an-out win," added Guptill.

