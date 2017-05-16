IPL 2017, Live MI vs RPS, Qualifier 1 in Mumbai, cricket score and updates: Sundar strikes twice, Mumbai three down

Preview: After losing to Rising Pune Supergiant in both their home and away encounters during the league stages of the Indian Premier League (IPL), table-toppers Mumbai Indians will need to pull up their socks when they take on Steve Smith's side in the first qualifier at the Wankhede Stadium here on Tuesday.
There is a lot at stake as the winning team goes straight into the final to be played in Hyderabad on May 21, while the losing side gets another chance in the second qualifier, to be played on May 19 in Bengaluru.
Mumbai Indians, even after resting six of their regular XI, outplayed the Kolkata Knight Riders in their last league match to secure the top spot.
Going into Tuesday's clash, Mumbai Indians are expected to be back with their tried and tested combination, except a few changes.
Mumbai's batting has clicked big time this season. When the likes of West Indians Lendl Simmons, Kieron Pollard, stumper Parthiv Patel, skipper Rohit Sharma and young Nitish Rana fire in unison, they can destroy any bowling line-up in the world and Pune's will be no exception.
Besides the top order, the all-round duo of Pandya brothers, Krunal and Hardik, are delivering when needed and the hosts will expect them to rise to the big occasion.
Among the changes, the home team can bring in an in-form Ambati Rayadu in place of Nitish Rana to bolster their batting.
In the bowling department, Sri Lankan Lasith Malinga and New Zealand's Mitchell McClenghan are likely to share the new ball before the death over specialist Jasprit Bumrah comes in along with Hardik. Veteran Harbhajan Singh and leg-spinner Karn Sharma can take care of the middle overs.
On the other hand, Pune will desperately miss the services of their costliest buy this season, England's Ben Stokes, who will join his national side ahead of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Champions Trophy, next month.
Stokes has proved his worth this season, both with the bat and ball whenever the situation demanded.
But Smith's side will take a lot of heart from the performance of their bowlers in their last league tie against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday.
Their pacers Jaydev Unadkat (21 wickets), Shardul Thakur (8 wickets) and Dan Christian (9 wickets) have been impressive and regularly taking wickets.
The trio will need to strike once again to restrict Mumbai and also require support from Australian leggie Adam Zampa.
In the batting department, Pune will bank on their top order comprising Rahul Tripathi, Ajinkya Rahane and Smith to give them a platform for Manoj Tiwary and former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni to flourish later in the order.
It will be interesting to see who fills in for the loss of Stokes, who could play the long handle besides steaming in regularly at 140 km/hr.
With inputs from IANS
Published Date: May 16, 2017 10:27 pm | Updated Date: May 16, 2017 10:27 pm
May, 16 2017 IST
Highlights
Mumbai Indians: Parthiv Patel, Lendl Simmons, Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Karn Sharma, Mitchell McClenaghan, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah
Rising Pune Supergiant: Ajinkya Rahane, Rahul Tripathi, Steven Smith, Manoj Tiwary, MS Dhoni, Daniel Christian, Washington Sundar, Lockie Ferguson, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Adam Zampa
TOSS - Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to field first.
22:36 (IST)
After 7 overs,Mumbai Indians 48/3 ( Parthiv Patel (W) 34 , Kieron Pollard 6)
FOUR!
22:35 (IST)
22:35 (IST)
After 6 overs,Mumbai Indians 42/3 ( Parthiv Patel (W) 33 , Kieron Pollard 1)
Game changing over this. Only 1 run and two wickets off it.
22:34 (IST)
Kieron Pollard becomes the second batsman to score 1000 runs at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai after Rohit Sharma in IPL.
22:34 (IST)
A topsy turvy power play. First MI in the ascendancy, then RPS hitting back with three wickets. And some luck involved in all three of them. Simmons the most unfortunate, and Rohit Sharma could be given an award for not being more livid. And Rayudu was just a smart catch off an average ball. Suddenly even steven again.
22:34 (IST)
And just like that, in a space of a few deliveries, Mumbai have lost three quick wickets, putting Pune in the driver's seat firmly. What an over by Sundar. The top-order conundrum once again hits Mumbai.
22:33 (IST)
OUT! Rayudu looks to pull one but it goes into the hands of Steven Smith at mid-wicket. Sundar strikes twice in one over.
22:32 (IST)
Stunned silence at the Wankhede as Sundar traps Rohit LBW. And then the RPS flags come out as Sundar sends back Rayudu too in yhe same over. Time for Pollard to play another crucial Innings.
22:32 (IST)
22:31 (IST)
OUT! Rohit succumbs to yet another poor decision. Sundar strikes! Sharma looks to sweep this tossed up delivery, gets a big inside edge which goes onto hit him on the pads. Sundar appeals and the umpire obliges. Rohit is disappointed with the decision and understandably so.
22:29 (IST)
After 5 overs,Mumbai Indians 41/1 ( Parthiv Patel (W) 33 , Rohit Sharma (C) 1)
FOUR! Patel lofts one over covers for a boundary. Patel lofts one high up in the air but the ball falls safe in the deep. Two runs taken! Simmons departs for 5. Parthiv ends the over with a boundary.
22:26 (IST)
OUT! Mumbai lose their first wicket. Parthiv looks to go down the wicket but hits it towards Shardul who gets his fingertips to it and parries the ball to the stumps at the non striker's end. Simmons is way out of his crease and he will have to go. Parthiv is distraught but is not his mistake.
22:24 (IST)
What an unlucky way to get out for Simmons. Parthiv almost looked distraught. The crowd has gone a bit silent. Time for RPS to apply relentless pressure.
22:24 (IST)
Mumbai are off to an ideal start, with Parthiv punching above his weight to score at a strike rate of more than 200. Simmons, other end, struggled to connect, and found himself run-out at the striker's end after backing up a little too much.
22:21 (IST)
After 4 overs,Mumbai Indians 29/0 ( Lendl Simmons 5 , Parthiv Patel (W) 22)
WIDE! Ferguson strays this down the leg side, bowl that again says the umpire. Simmons pats one towards covers to steal a single. SIX! Short again and PP sends the ball over the leg side boundary for a maximum. Patel cuts it towards point to bring Simmons back on strike. Ferguson bowls another wide and two dot balls to finish the over.My word, the worth of this little innings from Parthiv Patel will be difficult to understand right now. Parthiv Patel has faced 11 balls to score 22 runs while Simmons has only managed 5 runs off 13 balls.
22:20 (IST)
Fans are getting a bit involved now, Simmons leaves one off Ferguson and a fan stands up and shouts , "Areeee Kya leave Kar Raha hai yaar."
22:19 (IST)
The super-soppers were out during the mid-innings interval in a bid to minimise the dew factor, though that doesn't quite mitigate it entirely.
On a side note, there are those who enjoy the live action for free. I am talking about fans sitting on top of buildings enjoying the live action.
22:16 (IST)
After 3 overs,Mumbai Indians 20/0 ( Lendl Simmons 4 , Parthiv Patel (W) 15)
SIX! I am the boss, says Patel. Unadkat drops it short and Patel pulls it over mid-wicket to score his second maximum. Jaydev recovers well, gives only four runs off the last five deliveries.
22:15 (IST)
22:13 (IST)
After 2 overs,Mumbai Indians 9/0 ( Lendl Simmons 2 , Parthiv Patel (W) 7)
Washington Sundar will bpwl from the other end. Simmons gets off the strike with a run to mid-wicket off the second ball. SIX! First of Mumbai's innings. Sundar bowls it full and around leg, Parthiv flicks it over the square leg for a maximum. There was a fielder in the deep but all he could do was see the ball sail over him. Another run to end the over. 8 off it.
22:13 (IST)
Amidst cautious start, Parthiv Patel has brought the crowd to life with a couple of sixes. Seems like there are a lot of nerves in the stands. They are a tad quiet, might be the heat too. Bit as I type they start off with Mumbai...Mumbai chants.
22:10 (IST)
22:07 (IST)
After 1 overs,Mumbai Indians 1/0 ( Lendl Simmons 1 , Parthiv Patel (W) 0)
Unadkat begins with his customary slower ones. Simmons fails to get any bat to the ball on the first three deliveries. Runs down the fourth ball to third man for a single. Patel is again given the same treatment by Jaydev. Five dot balls and a run off the over.
22:04 (IST)
Unadkat with a brilliant first over. He bowled the cutters to good effect and it was very clever of him considering that taking pace off the ball would be the way to go on this track.
22:00 (IST)
The Pune players saunter out in the middle. Lendl Simmons and Parthiv Patel will open. Jaydev Unadkat to bowl the first over.
21:55 (IST)
The Mumbai bowlers started excellently dismissing Tripathi and Smith in the first two overs. Then Krunal Pandya kept things tight in the middle. Scoring isn't easy on this deck but dew will be an important factor. The hosts need to ensure that they don't lose early wickets and begin cautiously. Can they do so or will Pune get those early inroads. Join us for the chase in a bit....
21:52 (IST)
How many times do you see Bumrah go over 15 runs in death overs? Dhoni was not able connect at all initially but one good timed shot brought him in his elements. 150 seemed like a good score but Pune have got 12 runs extra. Momentum is with Pune thanks to some solid batting from Rahane, Tiwary and a quick fire innings from Dhoni. Rohit Sharma will rue the decision to go with Mitchell McClenaghan and not Lasith Malinga. But that is how it is, isn't it? Those 26 runs in the 19th over may come back to haunt Mumbai in the chase.
21:51 (IST)
21:51 (IST)
21:51 (IST)
21:50 (IST)
How a couple of overs can change the complexion of a total. And how the specter of MS Dhoni can put pressure on a bowler without him even doing anything.
Make no mistake, the wides McClennaghan conceded were partly because of Dhoni's prowess at hitting the yorker. When he finally did get bat on ball, he showed that its not just his reputation that is intact. It's his skill too.
21:50 (IST)
Dhoni and Tiwary have provided a crucial late surge. The last two overs might be the difference between the two sides. Tiwary batted through and kept ticking in the middle which was difficult considering the slowness of the wicket. Dhoni then did what he does best- provide an important finishing touch. 163 seems to be a competitive total and it might get tough for Mumbai given RPS' bowling form.
21:50 (IST)
After 20 overs,Rising Pune Supergiant 162/4 ( MS Dhoni (W) 40 , )
Smart work from Tiwary. Take a single off the first ball. SIX! Dhoni has had enough of the shortish deliveries, makes room for himself and dispatches the ball over covers for a maximum. Excellent running. Dhoni miscues a pull to mid-wicket and hares back for a second. SIX! Mumbai are in trouble here. 150 was looking difficult at one stage but Pune have already crossed 160. Smokes a length delivery over long on for a biggie. Bumrah ends the over with two well executed yorker. Runs Manoj Tiwary out on the last ball as he is a long way down backing up.
21:47 (IST)
21:46 (IST)
The venue might be Rohit and Co's home turf, but the crowd was predominantly in support of Dhoni, whose fireworks along with the steady half-century by Tiwary has propelled RPS past 160 -- which was a winning total the last time Pune played at the Wankhede.
All set for the chase now!!
21:45 (IST)
Mitchell McClenaghan becomes the first bowler to concede 500-plus runs in IPL-10.
21:45 (IST)
21:41 (IST)
After 19 overs,Rising Pune Supergiant 147/3 ( Manoj Tiwary 57 , MS Dhoni (W) 26)
FOUR AND A NO BALL! McClenaghan attempts a yorker but ends up bowling a full toss around leg, Tiwary heaves it away to the fine leg fence for a boundary. Free hit coming up! SIX! Tiwary makes full use of the opportunity, whacks a length ball over long on fof a maximum. Brings MSD on strike on the next ball with a single to long on. A quality yorker from the Kiwi and Dhoni fails to get any wood on the white object. SIX! A length ball will always be punished by this man, he smokes it over the mid-wicket fence for a maximum. WIDE! McCleneghan bowls it short and way outside off. WIDE! Pressure is on the Kiwi and it is showing! Risks another length ball on the fifth ball but fortunately gets away with it. SIX! Huge over and probably a match changing over for Pune! Dhoni hits this with all his power and the ball goes very high in the air but the power was such that it went over the long off fielder for a maximum. Twenty six runs off the over!
21:41 (IST)
Dhoni and Tiwary finally manage to connect few. Tiwary with a six and a four and Dhoni a couple of sixes. McClenaghan completely lost his lengths and his awry bowling was punished. Big over for RPS, RPS can now look for 160-165.
21:40 (IST)
"Mahi maar raha hai" says the announcer after that six over midwicket by MSD. The Dhoni chants are back. The super-expensive McClenaghan over, with 26 coming off it, is just what the visitors needed to get back on track after a few slow overs.
21:35 (IST)
Dhoni is a known slow starter, but judging by how Tiwary is also struggling to time the ball, this doesn't seem to be as good a batting wicket as was originally thought. RPS bowling has done well on such slower tracks, but they need a decent total to bowl at.
21:35 (IST)
After 18 overs,Rising Pune Supergiant 126/3 ( Manoj Tiwary 50 , MS Dhoni (W) 14)
FOUR! Simmons good work in the deep is wasted by a small error. He hares across from fine leg after Tiwary goes after a length ball. Lendl gets to the ball but his feet touch the ropes at the same time. Boundary signalled. The ball is not coming onto the bat and Dhoni has had two wild swings only to miss it. He again looks to slog but only mistimes it to the leg side for a single. Another run to end the over.
21:32 (IST)
Just 8 runs off the Bumrah over. They are just not able to connect anything. 150 looks tough unless one of Dhoni or Tiwary go all out and manage to connect a few.
21:26 (IST)
After 17 overs,Rising Pune Supergiant 114/3 ( Manoj Tiwary 41 , MS Dhoni (W) 13)
WIDE! McClenaghan goes round the wicket and bowls it short. Dhoni tries to pull it away but connects thin air, Bumrah starts appealing for a caught behind. The umpire is not fooled by it and signals a wide. Dhoni bunts the first ball back to the bowler. Gets off the strike with a run to long on on the next. Tiwary tries to pull a short delivery but mistimes it to deep mid-wicket. One run taken! Dhoni comes down the track to this short delivery and miscues a pull to deep square leg for a run. Tiwary tries to tickle a delivery which was sliding down the leg side but misses. He thought it was a wide but the umpire doesn't. Tiwary goes for a big hit on the last ball, ends up getting a single only. 5 runs off the 17th over.
21:26 (IST)
RPS still not able to gain the momentum. Just 3 overs to go, 113 on the board right now, they need to desperately accelerate now with seven wickets in hand.
21:26 (IST)
21:20 (IST)
After 16 overs,Rising Pune Supergiant 110/3 ( Manoj Tiwary 39 , MS Dhoni (W) 11)
Quality spell from Krunal Pandya comes to an end. Pune seriously need to start attacking now. Krunal's last over: 1, 0, 1, 0, 1, 2.
21:17 (IST)
Dhoni launches it over deep mid wicket off Karn to bring up RPS' 100. The crowd has something to cheer and two balls later, chants of Dhoni...Dhoni start off again. RPS are going at about 7 per over. They would look to up the ante now, may be Tiwary might spark the attack given he's spent enough time on the wicket.
21:17 (IST)
So much of the discussion has been about Rahane's scoring rate, that we tend to forget another slow starter who has just walked in. The numbers say MS Dhoni has taken more time to get going this season than ever before. Tiwary too has gone at a run a ball today, slower than his season SR of 134 odd.
21:17 (IST)
After 15 overs,Rising Pune Supergiant 104/3 ( Manoj Tiwary 36 , MS Dhoni (W) 9)
Karn Sharma to finish his quota. Tiwary drives the second ball to long on to bring Dhoni on strike. SIX! BOOM! Dhoni is away. Dances down the track and smashes it over cow corner a biggie. Two dots and one single to end the over. Karn Sharma finishes his four overs. His figures are 4-0-3-1.