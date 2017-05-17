IPL 2017, Highlights MI vs RPS, Qualifier 1 in Mumbai, cricket score and updates: Pune win by 20 runs, qualify for the final

Preview: After losing to Rising Pune Supergiant in both their home and away encounters during the league stages of the Indian Premier League (IPL), table-toppers Mumbai Indians will need to pull up their socks when they take on Steve Smith's side in the first qualifier at the Wankhede Stadium here on Tuesday.
There is a lot at stake as the winning team goes straight into the final to be played in Hyderabad on May 21, while the losing side gets another chance in the second qualifier, to be played on May 19 in Bengaluru.
Mumbai Indians, even after resting six of their regular XI, outplayed the Kolkata Knight Riders in their last league match to secure the top spot.
Going into Tuesday's clash, Mumbai Indians are expected to be back with their tried and tested combination, except a few changes.
Mumbai's batting has clicked big time this season. When the likes of West Indians Lendl Simmons, Kieron Pollard, stumper Parthiv Patel, skipper Rohit Sharma and young Nitish Rana fire in unison, they can destroy any bowling line-up in the world and Pune's will be no exception.
Besides the top order, the all-round duo of Pandya brothers, Krunal and Hardik, are delivering when needed and the hosts will expect them to rise to the big occasion.
Among the changes, the home team can bring in an in-form Ambati Rayadu in place of Nitish Rana to bolster their batting.
In the bowling department, Sri Lankan Lasith Malinga and New Zealand's Mitchell McClenghan are likely to share the new ball before the death over specialist Jasprit Bumrah comes in along with Hardik. Veteran Harbhajan Singh and leg-spinner Karn Sharma can take care of the middle overs.
On the other hand, Pune will desperately miss the services of their costliest buy this season, England's Ben Stokes, who will join his national side ahead of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Champions Trophy, next month.
Stokes has proved his worth this season, both with the bat and ball whenever the situation demanded.
But Smith's side will take a lot of heart from the performance of their bowlers in their last league tie against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday.
Their pacers Jaydev Unadkat (21 wickets), Shardul Thakur (8 wickets) and Dan Christian (9 wickets) have been impressive and regularly taking wickets.
The trio will need to strike once again to restrict Mumbai and also require support from Australian leggie Adam Zampa.
In the batting department, Pune will bank on their top order comprising Rahul Tripathi, Ajinkya Rahane and Smith to give them a platform for Manoj Tiwary and former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni to flourish later in the order.
It will be interesting to see who fills in for the loss of Stokes, who could play the long handle besides steaming in regularly at 140 km/hr.
Published Date: May 17, 2017 12:04 am | Updated Date: May 17, 2017 12:08 am
May, 17 2017 IST
Mumbai Indians: Parthiv Patel, Lendl Simmons, Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Karn Sharma, Mitchell McClenaghan, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah
Rising Pune Supergiant: Ajinkya Rahane, Rahul Tripathi, Steven Smith, Manoj Tiwary, MS Dhoni, Daniel Christian, Washington Sundar, Lockie Ferguson, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Adam Zampa
TOSS - Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to field first.
00:08 (IST)
Washington Sundar (17y 223d) is now the youngest ever player to win a Man of the Match award in IPL.
00:04 (IST)
23:58 (IST)
23:56 (IST)
Washington Sundar is adjudged the Man of the Match for his match-winning spell
23:50 (IST)
23:48 (IST)
So RPS have gone three out of three against Mumbai Indians. Without Tahir and without Stokes. Once again, faced with a slower wicket, RPS bowlers used cutters brilliantly, and have gone from seventh last year to the final this year. What a transformation.
23:47 (IST)
Overheard a Mumbai fan saying,"We lost to Pune to make them feel better." Well, whatever makes THEM feel better.
Can't help but think of Dhoni's shots and Sundar's double-strike that proved to Pune's win. For Smith and Co, they've gone 3-0 against Mumbai this season!!
23:46 (IST)
A comprehensive win for RPS. 3 wins in 3 matches against MI for them. On a slow wicket they applied themselves better. Rahane and Tiwary showed that patience was the key. Dhoni and Tiwary's late flurry put the scoreboard pressure on MI. The MI batsmen played some poor shots under pressure but they were also bogged down by bowlers' accuracy and discipline. Allow in all it was a clinical performance from RPS, MI get another chance abs would look to make amends in Bangalore.
23:42 (IST)
That is it! Rising Pune Supergiant defeat Mumbai Indians, for the third time in IPL 2017, to qualify for the final. They won the match by 20 runs.
23:39 (IST)
After 19 overs,Mumbai Indians 133/8 ( Mitchell McClenaghan 12 , Jasprit Bumrah 14)
McClenaghan slogs across the line again, Rahane hares across from deep mid-wicket, catches the ball but loses control and goes over the boundary. But he threw the ball back to Smith. Smith thinks Mitchell is gone but Rahane signals that its a six. And the replays confirm the same as he had steppe on the advertising board.
23:38 (IST)
23:35 (IST)
Fans are filing out of the Wankhede in the droves right now, with defeat right around the corner. Bumrah's six could help Mumbai inch closer to the Pune total, but that isn't going to change their destiny.
23:34 (IST)
After 18 overs,Mumbai Indians 124/8 ( Mitchell McClenaghan 5 , Jasprit Bumrah 12)
Bumrah hits a six and the crowd has something to cheer for. 13 runs come off Christian's over.
23:33 (IST)
Frequency of people leaving has increased. Bumrah tries to provide some cheer to the ones staying put, with a six over deep mid-wicket.
23:32 (IST)
23:31 (IST)
After 17 overs,Mumbai Indians 111/8 ( Mitchell McClenaghan 4 , )
A wicket and four runs off Unadkat's third over. His consistency continues.
23:28 (IST)
OUT! A slower one around off, Karn looks to slog across the line but miscues it. The ball goes towards the off side. MS Dhoni runs to his left to catch it.
23:24 (IST)
Some of the fans are leaving. They think it's a foregone conclusion now. It's almost 11.30 pm and people are looking to catch the trains.
23:23 (IST)
After 16 overs,Mumbai Indians 107/7 ( Mitchell McClenaghan 2 , Karn Sharma 2)
McClenaghan and Sharma try to go for the big shots but Christian bowls brilliantly. Only 4 runs off the over.
23:22 (IST)
23:21 (IST)
Jaydev Unadkat has not taken a wicket for the first time in 11 matches. Ben Stokes' four overs are not available. Yet RPS have excelled at defending a middling total on a slowish pitch. This is Hyderababd all over again. This time, Shardul Thakur chipping in with a couple in one over.
23:20 (IST)
Krunal and Parthiv walk back to the dugout, both holing out to long-off while attempting big hits against off-cutters. Only a miracle can save Mumbai now. Let's see how far McClenaghan and Co guide the home side.
23:19 (IST)
That might be it for MI and the people in the stands have started to realise that as Parthiv holes out to long off. "Chalo bhai Chalo gharpe, aab isme Kuch nahi hai," shouts a fan.
23:19 (IST)
After 15 overs,Mumbai Indians 104/7 ( Mitchell McClenaghan 1 , Karn Sharma 0)
This over has potentially sealed it for Pune. Shardul removed both Parthiv Patel and Krunal Pandya and gave only five runs in his third over.
23:19 (IST)
OUT! That is the final nail on the coffin. The knuckle ball again and Parthiv Patel tries to go over long off but mistimes it. Christian runs ahead from long off and pouches it.
23:15 (IST)
Well, well Pune...Pune chants have begun . Shardul sends back Krunal to jolt MI. Onus on Parthiv from here on now.
23:15 (IST)
The crowd finds its voice as Krunal hits back to back fours off Christian. Mumbai...Mumbai chants echo again. And then Parthiv here a standing ovation for his 50. He is fighting out in the middle. RPS still has a slight upper hand having clinched 5 MI wickets.
23:14 (IST)
OUT! The slower one does the trick! Krunal aims to go over long off but doesn't connect it well. Holes out to Christian in the deep.
23:12 (IST)
After 14 overs,Mumbai Indians 98/5 ( Parthiv Patel (W) 49 , Krunal Pandya 15)
Parthiv slices Christian over covers for a single. 1, 1L, 2: next three balls. FOUR! Krunal opens the face of the bat and guides one past third man for a boundary. FOUR! Misjudgement from Shardul Thakur in the deep. Parthiv pulls one hard over mid-wicket, Shardul runs in not being able to comprehend the pace of the ball and the ball goes over him for a boundary. He also hurt his head in the process.
23:10 (IST)
Sundar completes a brilliant spell - 4-0-16-3. He gets a warm applause from the crowd. The crowd has gone pretty quiet. 78 needed Off 42, it's getting tougher for MI. They need to make sure that the boundaries keep coming. Parthiv is fighting it out in the middle but is handicapped with wickets falling at the other end. Time for Krunal to accelans may be let Parthiv play the anchor.
23:06 (IST)
I've always maintained since he came into the side, Washington Sundar is responsible for the tight power play overs he bowls, as well as RPS' better show in the death. The overs he gets through at the start allows Smith more options at the death. And tonight, he has been rewarded for good bowling throughout the season.
23:04 (IST)
After 13 overs,Mumbai Indians 85/5 ( Parthiv Patel (W) 48 , Krunal Pandya 4)
Fires one at 96 kph, Krunal looks to nudge it away but it takes the outside edge and goes towards short third man one. Another single is taken off the second ball. Krunal looks to go big but Sundar bowls a fast one and the southpaw has to block it, Pandya lofts one in the air and it falls well short of the long off fielder. Another run taken. A single to end Washington Sundar's best bowling performance in T20 cricket. His figures are 4-016-3.
23:03 (IST)
Smith couldn't have timed his decision to bring Sundar back into the attack, with two left-handed batsmen at the centre. Mumbai, in the meantime, are struggling to gather runs, and another wicket at this stage could potentially signal the end of their hopes of a direct entry into the final.
23:00 (IST)
After 12 overs,Mumbai Indians 81/5 ( Parthiv Patel (W) 46 , Krunal Pandya 2)
Ferguson comes into the attack and removes the dangerous looking Hardik immediately. He slides a wide to Krunal Pandya first up. Jaffa! Angles a length ball, which is going away, the southpaw looks to run it down but gets beaten. Krunal flicks the next ball through square leg to get off the mark with a single. Ferguson bowls a lot of wides. Even the last one is a wide down the leg side but the umpire decides to end the 10-ball over. Strange.
22:59 (IST)
What was Hardik thinking? This wasn't even a spinner bowling! There is a long on in place and he still tries to go for that shot, hands it straight into the fielder's hand off Ferguson. Parthiv can't do much but watch in disappointment from the other end. Krunal and Parthiv at the crease now, two lefties, time to get Sundar back on?
22:55 (IST)
OUT! Hardik looks to loft Ferguson over mid off but times it too well and the ball goes straight to Christian at long on. He can't believe his luck. Important breakthrough for Pune.
22:54 (IST)
After 11 overs,Mumbai Indians 75/4 ( Parthiv Patel (W) 46 , Hardik Pandya 14)
Patel gets a leading edge off the first ball but it lands safe. Four runs off the over.
22:53 (IST)
This is turning out to be a crucial stand between Parthiv and Hardik, and Krunal is all that stands, besides these two, between Pune and a ticket to Hyderabad. The batsmen have decided to adopt the conservative approach the the destruction by Sundar, getting the odd boundary to keep the required run-rate in check.
22:50 (IST)
22:50 (IST)
Hardik Pandya with 2 sixes and Parthiv with a four have injected some momentum into this slow-paced innings. MI still have decent batting depth but this partnership needs to continue for at least next 4-5 overs to give Mumbai a chance.
22:49 (IST)
RRR creeping up to 10, but MI bat deep, with the Pandya brothers capable of winning games entirely of their own bats. Zampa isn't likely to stem the run flow much, but if he does not get a wicket or two, this game will go deep. Still no sign of much dew.
22:48 (IST)
After 10 overs,Mumbai Indians 71/4 ( Parthiv Patel (W) 44 , Hardik Pandya 12)
Zampa comes into the attack. Patel eases one down to long on for a single. SIX! Hardik is not going to stop. Smacks one with the spin over long off for a maximum. A dot is followed by two singles. Pandya punches one towards covers but Smith makes a sharpt stop there.
22:45 (IST)
22:44 (IST)
After 9 overs,Mumbai Indians 62/4 ( Parthiv Patel (W) 42 , Hardik Pandya 5)
Some respite for Mumbai. Shardul bowls a poor over and concedes 11 runs off the over. Important to not let go of the pressure.
22:42 (IST)
22:40 (IST)
After 8 overs,Mumbai Indians 51/4 ( Parthiv Patel (W) 36 , )
Another terrific over from Sundar. Three runs and a wicket off it. Time out has been taken.
22:40 (IST)
Sundar gets his 3rd and it's a HUGE one. Pollard trudges back to the dugout. Mumbai in trouble at 51/4. Spinners are playing a crucial role. MI may have missed Harbhajan tonight. Parthiv has slowed down because of wickets falling at the other end, nice sustained pressure from RPS bowlers. MI need to get into second gear, at least.
22:39 (IST)
OUT! A 17 year old is tearing Mumbai apart. Tosses this one around off, Pollard clips it straight to Smith. Mumbai are four down already and need 112 runs in 72 balls.
22:36 (IST)
Kieron Pollard becomes the second batsman to score 1000 runs at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai after Rohit Sharma in IPL.
22:36 (IST)
After 7 overs,Mumbai Indians 48/3 ( Parthiv Patel (W) 34 , Kieron Pollard 6)
FOUR! Pollard drives it past the mid off fielder for a boundary. Six runs off the over.