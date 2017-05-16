IPL 2017, Live MI vs RPS, Qualifier 1 in Mumbai, cricket score and updates: Karn strikes, Rahane departs for 56

Preview: After losing to Rising Pune Supergiant in both their home and away encounters during the league stages of the Indian Premier League (IPL), table-toppers Mumbai Indians will need to pull up their socks when they take on Steve Smith's side in the first qualifier at the Wankhede Stadium here on Tuesday.
There is a lot at stake as the winning team goes straight into the final to be played in Hyderabad on May 21, while the losing side gets another chance in the second qualifier, to be played on May 19 in Bengaluru.
Mumbai Indians, even after resting six of their regular XI, outplayed the Kolkata Knight Riders in their last league match to secure the top spot.
Going into Tuesday's clash, Mumbai Indians are expected to be back with their tried and tested combination, except a few changes.
Mumbai's batting has clicked big time this season. When the likes of West Indians Lendl Simmons, Kieron Pollard, stumper Parthiv Patel, skipper Rohit Sharma and young Nitish Rana fire in unison, they can destroy any bowling line-up in the world and Pune's will be no exception.
Besides the top order, the all-round duo of Pandya brothers, Krunal and Hardik, are delivering when needed and the hosts will expect them to rise to the big occasion.
Among the changes, the home team can bring in an in-form Ambati Rayadu in place of Nitish Rana to bolster their batting.
In the bowling department, Sri Lankan Lasith Malinga and New Zealand's Mitchell McClenghan are likely to share the new ball before the death over specialist Jasprit Bumrah comes in along with Hardik. Veteran Harbhajan Singh and leg-spinner Karn Sharma can take care of the middle overs.
On the other hand, Pune will desperately miss the services of their costliest buy this season, England's Ben Stokes, who will join his national side ahead of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Champions Trophy, next month.
Stokes has proved his worth this season, both with the bat and ball whenever the situation demanded.
But Smith's side will take a lot of heart from the performance of their bowlers in their last league tie against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday.
Their pacers Jaydev Unadkat (21 wickets), Shardul Thakur (8 wickets) and Dan Christian (9 wickets) have been impressive and regularly taking wickets.
The trio will need to strike once again to restrict Mumbai and also require support from Australian leggie Adam Zampa.
In the batting department, Pune will bank on their top order comprising Rahul Tripathi, Ajinkya Rahane and Smith to give them a platform for Manoj Tiwary and former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni to flourish later in the order.
It will be interesting to see who fills in for the loss of Stokes, who could play the long handle besides steaming in regularly at 140 km/hr.
Mumbai Indians: Parthiv Patel, Lendl Simmons, Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Karn Sharma, Mitchell McClenaghan, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah
Rising Pune Supergiant: Ajinkya Rahane, Rahul Tripathi, Steven Smith, Manoj Tiwary, MS Dhoni, Daniel Christian, Washington Sundar, Lockie Ferguson, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Adam Zampa
TOSS - Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to field first.
The ropes are out in strategic timeout to minimise the effect of dew. Seems like 150 might prove to be a decent total on this surface.
Karn Sharma finally breaks the 80-run stand, and out comes the crowd favourite MSD. "Dhoni! Dhoni!" echoes around the stands. Perfect occasion for Mahi to return to form with the bat, which dipped slightly after the unbeaten 61 against SRH.
After 13 overs,Rising Pune Supergiant 89/3 ( Manoj Tiwary 30 , MS Dhoni (W) 0)
Swift running. Three couples to start Karn's third over. Karn dismisses Rahane for 56. Huge chants of 'DHONI, DHONI' have begun already. Dhoni fails to read a googly on the last ball but it doesn't cost him much. Time out taken!
It's deafening inside the stadium, not because MI have taken Rahane's wicket but because Dhoni has walked out to the middle. Chants of Dhoni... Dhoni are echoing inside. The crowd is back to life. Just when it looked like Rahane would up the ante, after his 50, Karn traps him LBW. RPS should make sure they don't go into a shell here.
OUT! Moments after getting to his fifty, Rahane is trapped LBW by Karn Sharma. It was the wrong 'un, Ajinkya failed to read it and played the wrong line while looking to work it away. The ball raps him on the pads, the leggie starts appealing and up goes the finger.
After 12 overs,Rising Pune Supergiant 83/2 ( Ajinkya Rahane 50 , Manoj Tiwary 30)
The time to up the ante has come for Pune. Rahane bunts the first delivery through mid on for a boundary. Tiwary ferociously sweeps the second ball for a boundary to mid-wicket. Misfield from Mitchell McClenaghan and fielding coach Jonty Rhodes isn't happy. He failed to judge the backspin on the delivery and the ball beats him in the deep. Pune will take any kind of runs. Rahane slams his fifty.
21:01 (IST)
Rahane's first 50 was in the very first game of the IPL, that one also against MI. He really has stepped up when the team needed stability, but now the team needs speed.
21:01 (IST)
FIFTY! Rahane brings up his second fifty with a single. Fine innings under pressure. He took minimal risks, picked bowlers to attack. He has laid the platform for Dhoni and Christian to fire.
21:00 (IST)
Respect for Rahane. Not only does he join the 3,000-run club, but he has also led the counter-attack today, and he brings up his half-century in a crunch match. Some way to snap a lean patch with the bat. Pune though need to catch up on the scoring rate of they are to get to competitive total.
21:00 (IST)
Rohit Sharma has been constantly wiping his face. Tiwary has change of gloves, enough evidence of how humid it is inside the stadium. Meanwhile, Rahane brings up his 50, he's finally stood up on big stage. He needs to carry his bat through now. A bit of pressure released as 2 boundaries come in Krunal's over.
20:55 (IST)
After 11 overs,Rising Pune Supergiant 72/2 ( Ajinkya Rahane 44 , Manoj Tiwary 25)
FOUR! Malinga errs, bowls it short and wide, Rahane cuts it past the diving point fielder for a boundary. This pair milk five runs off the last four balls.
20:53 (IST)
Tiwary has been so consistent for RPS this year. He has averaged 35, which considering he often bats in the second half of the innings,is outstanding. Again he has stitched together a partnership at a time of vulnerability.
20:53 (IST)
Rahane and Tiwary have forged a formidable partnership, which is worth 50 in the 10th over, and have brought Pune back to their feet with some smart work -- sticking to rotating the strike between themselves while punishing the bad deliveries, if any.
Meanwhile, the Wankhede DJ played the perfect song for the evening -- the ever-popular 'Zingat' that sees fans of both sides dance away to glory
With a sedate start, it was all quiet here until Sachin Tendulkar was shown on the big screen. And then Sachin...Sachin ensued!
20:50 (IST)
After 10 overs,Rising Pune Supergiant 63/2 ( Ajinkya Rahane 38 , Manoj Tiwary 22)
The pitch has been on the slower side and both these batsmen are not risking anything against the spinners. Sensible running between the wickets. Five singles off the over. Another successful one for Krunal.
After 9 overs,Rising Pune Supergiant 58/2 ( Ajinkya Rahane 35 , Manoj Tiwary 20)
SIX! Great timing! A pre meditated shot but executed brilliantly. Comes down the track to this length delivery and tonks it over long off for a maximum. Puts Hardik under pressure straightaway. Three singles follow. FOUR! Tiwary looks to drive this length ball but it catches the inside edge, beats the stumps and the keeper and runs away for a boundary. Good looking shot. Chips this length ball over covers for a couple. Excellent over for Pune, 15 runs came off it.
20:44 (IST)
Krunal starts off well with just one run in the over. Manoj Tiwary tried a late cut and a reverse sweep in the over but both straight to the fielder. Batting isn't easy out in the middle. Spinners might play a vital role throughout but Rohit winning the toss might be a crucial factor as the spinners might struggle to grip the ball in second half owing to dew. 50 comes up but it's a very slow start for RPS.
20:42 (IST)
After 8 overs,Rising Pune Supergiant 43/2 ( Ajinkya Rahane 27 , Manoj Tiwary 13)
After the time out, Rohit tosses the ball to Krunal Pandya. A left arm bowler against two right hand batsmen will make things interesting. Pune are struggling to not only find boundaries but also singles. Krunal is bowling tight lines. Five dots and a run in the 8th over.
20:39 (IST)
Pune off to a disastrous start, losing the wickets of Tripathi and Smith, and barely utilising the fielding restrictions. Pressure's on the tried-and-tested duo of Rahane and Tiwary at the moment, and it will take a serious counter-attack for them to swing things back in their favour.
20:38 (IST)
After 7 overs,Rising Pune Supergiant 42/2 ( Ajinkya Rahane 26 , Manoj Tiwary 13)
Tosses it on the stumps, Rahane eases it to long on for a single. SIX! First of the innings. Tiwary charges down the track to this looped up delivery and lofts it over long on for a maximum. Karn continues to toss it up but only gives two runs of the last four deliveries. The umpire signals for time out. Crucial for Rahane and Tiwary to continue this partnership. They have the firepower of Dhoni and Christian later on.
20:37 (IST)
Both batters were dismissed trying to close the face of the bat. For Tripathi, it was against his natural game; he has been so successful playing with the full face this year. Smith meanwhile always plays like that, so his dismissal was all the more bizarre.
20:35 (IST)
After 6 overs,Rising Pune Supergiant 33/2 ( Ajinkya Rahane 24 , Manoj Tiwary 6)
A barrage of slower deliveries by Malinga. Good change of pace too. Four dots and two singles in the last over of the Powerplay. Top, top over from the Sri Lankan. An exemplary start for Mumbai, they have dismissed Tripathi and Smith and not allowed easy runs.
20:30 (IST)
Seems like the pitch is on the slower side. The ball isn't coming on to the bat as the batsmen would have liked. Few leading edges prove that. A sedate start for Pune. 31/2 from 5 overs. Doesn't seem to be the pitch that was used for the MI vs KXIP game where around 450 runs were scored.
20:27 (IST)
After 5 overs,Rising Pune Supergiant 31/2 ( Ajinkya Rahane 23 , Manoj Tiwary 5)
Time for spin then. Karn Sharma, who was chosen ahead of Harbhajan Singh, will roll his arm over. Starts with two dot balls. Tiwary uses his feet and flicks it through mid-wicket for a single. Risky but beautiful! Rahane goes back, makes room and plays the inside out drive with the spin through covers for a boundary. He is looking in good nick. Two singles to end Karn's first over.
20:25 (IST)
After 4 overs,Rising Pune Supergiant 24/2 ( Ajinkya Rahane 18 , Manoj Tiwary 3)
Rohit hands the ball to his best bowler Jasprit Bumrah. He starts with a loosener but gets away with it. It was bowled around leg, but Tiwary hits it straight to the fine leg fielder. Rahane rides the bounce and helps the next ball behind square for another single. Smart running on the fourth delivery! Tiwary pats the ball to the off side with soft hands and steals a single. They have stole another run. Rahane was trying to punch it but it takes the inside edge and falls back on the pitch. Tiwary calls his partner for a single and he responds. Edged... but falls safe. Manoj tries to clip a short delivery but it takes the leading edge and goes towards third man for another run.
20:25 (IST)
Ajinkya Rahane has been dismissed inside powerplay overs seven times in IPL-10 before today. Will he play a long innings today?
20:20 (IST)
After 3 overs,Rising Pune Supergiant 19/2 ( Ajinkya Rahane 16 , Manoj Tiwary 0)
Rahane carefully defends the first two deliveries. Mitch angles a good length delivery and Rahane slams it over mid-wicket for his first boundary. Pristine timing! Rahane drives a full delivery through covers to score back-to-back boundaries. His innings will be vital for Pune now. Takes a brace off the fifth ball. Good over this for the visitors, 10 runs off it.
Quite a few RPS flags inside the stands and they are finally visible as Rahane hits a couple of fours off McClenaghan. Some relief for Pune after two early wickets.
Just heard the DJ trying to get the crowe to cheer for the vising team with chants of "RPS! RPS!" The crowd responds with booes.
Only for them to cheer loudly barely a delivery later as Smith gets a leading edge to get caught by Hardik at short third man.
Malinga gets the Big Fish. Smith is back in the hut. That's why you always trust the Sri Lanka pacer despite being off colour in the tournament so far. Anxiety had gripped Wankhede as the ball flew high in the air off Smith's top edge but most had started celebrating. What a start for MI. Rahane's role becomes more crucial now.
20:18 (IST)
Smith and Tripathi were RPS' highest scoring batters this season. Now both back in the hut. If there was ever a time for Ajinkya Rahane to step up, it is now. He has had a patchy season, but on his home ground, needs to score big as well as fast.
20:17 (IST)
After 2 overs,Rising Pune Supergiant 9/2 ( Ajinkya Rahane 6 , Manoj Tiwary 0)
Malinga will bowl from the other end. Rahane blocks the first delivery towards the off side. Three singles follow. Malinga was keeping it tight and Smith goes for the big shot. Pays a huge price for it, the Pune captain departs.Manoj Tiwary is the new man in. 3 runs and a wicket of the over.
OUT! Talk about the big match players. Lasith Malinga is not having the best of the IPL. But come the big match and he has stepped up. He bowls a back of a length delivery, which is slow, Smith tries to pull it away but is early into the shot. Far too early. It takes the leading edge and goes high up in the air. It was always going to be out, Hardik Pandya gets under it at point to complete an easy catch. Two wickets in two overs for Mumbai. Wankhede is buzzing!
20:14 (IST)
McClenaghan provides the first smiles inside the stands as he cleans up the in-form Tripathi. Smith gets a rousing applause but it gets even louder as the announcer announce that Malinga will share the new ball. Just the start MI wanted.
20:12 (IST)
Playing at their fortress of the Wankhede, and electing to field after winning the toss, Mumbai Indians were always at an advantage. And now McClenaghan removes the in-form opener Tripathi departs for a duck in the very first over. Need I say advantage Mumbai??
20:11 (IST)
Meanwhile, what has missed out from the minds is that MI have gone for Karn over Harbhajan. Probably because Karn was looking good withe bat too. A tight Call considering the experience of Harbhajan and his good record in playoffs and might prove to be a brave one too.
20:10 (IST)
After 1 overs,Rising Pune Supergiant 6/1 ( Ajinkya Rahane 4 , )
McClenghan starts the over with a full ball around off, Rahane taps it towards the off side for no run. A misfield from Krunal Pandya at square leg helps Pune to get off the mark. Rahane was looking to play the straight drive but it took the inside edge and went past the senior Pandya for a couple. Ajinkya nudges a good length ball to fine leg to bring Rahul Tripathi on strike. A leg bye is taken on the fourth ball. Mitch bowls it full and the ball swings away from Rahane, wide called! Brilliant fielding, Rahane drives it on the up but Rohit dives to his right to save a certain boundary. BOWLED' EM! Tripathi departs. Brilliant start for the hosts.
OUT! Terrific delivery from Mitchell McClenaghan to get rid of the dangerous Rahul Tripathi. He attempted a similar delivery to Rahane but it went for a wide. It was full, fast and swinging in, Tripathi tried to flick and missed it completely. Mitchell goes through his defence and starts celebrating. Huge blow for Pune, remember they have one batsmen short today.
20:04 (IST)
The noise inside the deafening now as the players stride out to the middle. There are chants of Malinga...Malinga as he makes his way towards fine leg. Rahane too gets a warm reception.