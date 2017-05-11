IPL 2017 Live, MI vs KXIP in Mumbai, cricket score and updates: Parthiv, Simmons start for Mumbai

Preview: Table-toppers Mumbai Indians (MI), the first team to secure a berth in the 2017 Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs, are all set to take on a confident Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.
Mumbai, sitting atop the IPL standings with nine wins and three losses, will be looking to shrug off their performance in the last match, where they lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by seven wickets.
On the other hand, high on confidence after defeating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 14 runs on Tuesday, Punjab will look for a big win as, to qualify for the playoffs, they have to win all their three remaining matches in the cash-rich tournament.
Going into Thursday's tie, the hosts will have a slight advantage as they have a much more balanced team as compared to Punjab.
In the batting department, opener Parthiv Patel along with Jos Buttler, Rohit Sharma, Nitesh Rana and Hardik Pandya are going through a purple patch that will surely help the visitors in outplaying the hosts.
The bowling department, which includes the likes of veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Mcclenaghan, Lasith Malinga and Jasprit Bumrah are also in prime form. So it will be an uphill task for the visitors to beat Mumbai in their own den.
On the other hand, Punjab's batting department which includes in-form Manan Vohra, Martin Guptill, Shaun Marsh and Wriddhiman Saha all have chipped in from time to time but need to be more consistent to lend depth to the batting.
Skipper Glenn Maxwell is due for a big score after getting under 300 runs in 12 matches, with an unbeaten 44 being his highest score this season.
On the bowling front, medium pacer Sandeep Sharma, Mohit Sharma and leg-spinner Rahul Tewatia were brilliant in the last match and they will like to continue their form.
Apart for them, Axar Patel and Swapnil Singh also contributed well for the cause.
So Punjab will aim for a strong finish in order to qualify for the playoffs.
With inputs from IANS
Published Date: May 11, 2017 10:08 pm | Updated Date: May 11, 2017 10:09 pm
May, 11 2017 IST
OUT! Much-needed wicket for Mumbai, with Marsh getting an top-edge while looking to slog one towards long-on, with Parthiv running down from his position to take the catch. KXIP 183/3
Marsh c Parthiv b McClenaghan 25(16)
FIFTY for Wriddhiman Saha, and he comes down the track to smash Harbhajan over long-on to bring up the milestone! This is his first fifty of the ongoing tournament! He gets there in 31 balls, having hammered eight fours and a six.
OUT! Bumrah gets rid of Maxwell just when the latter looked to guide KXIP past the 250-run mark! He shortens his length this time, and the ball skids on to knock Maxie's off-stump over! The Punjab captain looked to whack this towards the off-side after making room for himself, and ended up missing the line of the delivery completely. KXIP 131/2
Maxwell b Bumrah 47(21)
OUT! Karn finally gets a breakthrough for Mumbai after getting belted for runs, with Guptill skieing this one to Hardik Pandya near long-on while looking for another six. KXIP 68/1
Guptill c Hardik b Karn 36(18)
KXIP XI: Martin Guptill, Manan Vohra, Shaun Marsh, Wriddhiman Saha, Glenn Maxwell (c), Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Matt Henry, Mohit Sharma, Ishant Sharma, Sandeep Sharma.
Just one change to the KXIP squad, with the team management bringing in another 'Sharma' into the mix, with Ishant replacing the struggling Swapnil Singh.
MI XI: Lendl Simmons, Parthiv Patel, Nitish Rana, Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Karn Sharma, Harbhajan Singh, MItchell McClenaghan, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga.
Mumbai opt for a side that is unchanged from the one that lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets.
TOSS: Mumbai Indians win the toss, and captain Rohit Sharma elects to field first (just usual business at the Wankhede Stadium).
22:17 (IST)
After 3 overs,Mumbai Indians 29/0 ( Lendl Simmons 14 , Parthiv Patel (W) 14)
Ishant into the attack in the third over of the innings, and starts off with a couple of dots. Simmons gets an inside edge off a short ball in the third delivery, which carries away to long-leg to get him a couple of runs. Short and wide in the fifth delivery, and Simmons uppercuts this one towards the third man fence! Decent over for Ishant though, with six coming off it.
22:15 (IST)
"Shottttt haiiii" the crowd went on each of the three cracking boundaries that Parthiv hit. Henry didn't get his lengths right in that over and was punished. A breezy start for MI.
22:14 (IST)
A cracking shot through cover by Parthiv and then another one through point. Could this be a match of the keeper-batsmen?
22:14 (IST)
A huge cheer goes up as Simmons starts off in style with a four. Mumbai will need a move on straightaway with a daunting target to chase and the opening stand will be crucial. In last match they suffered a rare top order failure and would be hoping it all comes back to normal.
22:13 (IST)
After 2 overs,Mumbai Indians 23/0 ( Lendl Simmons 8 , Parthiv Patel (W) 14)
Henry to bowl the second over. FOUR! First boundary for Parthiv, as he pulls the back-of-length delivery from Henry towards the midwicket fence, before driving the next delivery towards the cover fence. Makes it a hat-trick of boundaries with another sweetly-timed drive in the fifth ball of the over. Dot to end the over, with 13 coming off the over.
22:08 (IST)
After 1 overs,Mumbai Indians 10/0 ( Lendl Simmons 7 , Parthiv Patel (W) 2)
Just the ideal start for Mumbai Indians. Sandeep Sharma initiates his spell with a length ball on the pads, and Simmons helps it to the fine leg fence to get off the mark. Gets his line wrong on the next ball, bowls it down the leg side. On the fourth ball, Simmons tucks this good length delivery through square leg for a brace. Brings Parthiv Patel on strike on the next ball with a drive past the bowler. Sandeep offers Parthiv room but the southpaw cuts it straight to point. Patel nurdles the last ball through mid-wicket for a single. Decent beginning for Mumbai Indians, 10 off the first over.
22:06 (IST)
22:06 (IST)
The Mumbai openers Simmons and Parthiv are already out in the middle and so are the Punjab fielders even as several of the spectators are yet to return to their seats after a mid innings break. The IPL is fast and furious and hardly gives you time to catch your breath. Meanwhile, MI have started with a first ball four.
22:04 (IST)
The Punjab players are out at the centre. Lendl Simmons and Parthiv Patel make way at the centre. Sandeep Sharma to start the proceedings for his side.
21:55 (IST)
A pretty good total posted by KXIP, Saha and Guptill set the platform and then the former made sure he carried his bat through. He played some really clever shots enroute 92*.What was crucial was that the fact that never let the momentum slip amidst wickets falling at the other end. Guptill, Maxwell, Axar all played their part and helped built partnerships with Saha who was rock solid at the wicket. The wicket looks good for batting and hasn't slowed down as expected. Still, much will depend on how MI tackle KXIP's spinners.
21:54 (IST)
Sensational knock by Saha, has led his side to a formidable total at the Wankhede. This pitch is an absolute road but take nothing away from the Kings XI batsmen they were magnificent. Started with Guptill and Saha going from ball one and the momentum built from there. Last time Kings XI made a big score against Mumbai they couldn't defend it, they'll be hoping the bowlers can deliver this time. Didn't expect Saha to open the batting but he batted really well, regularly find the gaps and the ropes. Also liked Maxwell promoting himself, it almost turned into something big.
21:54 (IST)
21:51 (IST)
Malinga has gone for nearly 50 runs in his four overs. You do not see that too often, do you? As we speak Saha sends Hardik over the square leg fence to move into the nineties
21:50 (IST)
After 20 overs,Kings XI Punjab 230/3 ( Wriddhiman Saha (W) 93 , Axar Patel 19)
Hardik Pandya to bowl the final over. SIX! Saha directs a full-toss over the midwicket fence to enter the 90s! Vicious bouncer by Pandya in the third delivery, with the ball falling short of Parthiv. The umpire signals one for the over. Wide off the fourth delivery. Axar hammers the last ball over long-on to end the innings with a six! 16 off the final over! Saha, meanwhile, remains unbeaten on 93 at the end of the innings.
Kings XI Punjab finish on 230/3 after 20 overs!
21:44 (IST)
After 19 overs,Kings XI Punjab 214/3 ( Wriddhiman Saha (W) 85 , Axar Patel 12)
McClenaghan into his final over, and boy has he had a terrible time today. The Kiwi pacer gets his yorker right in the second delivery, with Saha getting only a single off it. Rana nearly pulls off a stunning catch at deep midwicket after Axar miscues an attempted slog. Wide conceded in the fifth delivery. Dot to end the over, with seven coming off it. Much better one for McClenaghan, who finishes with expensive figures of 1/54.
21:43 (IST)
Punjab well past 200 and Saha in touching distance of his hundred. What an innings it has been for him. This would take some effort from the MI batters.
21:40 (IST)
Hardik Pandya makes a diving stop at the long on fence, drawing a lot of cheer from the crowd. Such a popular figure he is in Mumbai!
21:40 (IST)
200 comes up for KXIP, a warm applause from the crowd but then quickly they get behind Malinga as he runs in to bowl. MI already have a daunting task on their hands and they would want to restrict KXIP to somewhere around 220-225.
21:38 (IST)
After 18 overs,Kings XI Punjab 207/3 ( Wriddhiman Saha (W) 83 , Axar Patel 8)
Malinga into his final over now. Full toss by the SL pacer at the start of the over, with Axar hammering it towards cow-corner to collect a double, and bring up the team 200. A much better over by Malinga though, with nine coming off it. Saha, meanwhile, is 17 away from his 2nd IPL century.
21:32 (IST)
After 17 overs,Kings XI Punjab 198/3 ( Wriddhiman Saha (W) 79 , Axar Patel 3)
Bumrah into his final over, and Axar and Saha deal in singles in the first four deliveries. Saha clears mid-off in a well-timed strike. Bumrah then fires a yorker to sign off with a dot, and figures of 1/24 in his quota.
21:29 (IST)
Well seems like there is a new thing called "flag waving Mexican wave" They are all getting up and waving the flags. There is a buzz all of a sudden inside the stadium.
21:27 (IST)
After 16 overs,Kings XI Punjab 190/3 ( Wriddhiman Saha (W) 73 , Axar Patel 1)
McClenaghan starts his third over with a front-foot no-ball, which is also hammered over cow-corner by Marsh. Marsh though, gets a double in the free-hit. Saha pulls the back-of-length delivery towards the midwicket fence to enter the 70s. 17 off the over to go with Marsh's wicket.
21:27 (IST)
McClenaghan gives the fans something to cheer as he sends back Marsh. The crowd has been a bit quieter tonight. It looks like a good batting wicket and KXIP would like to cross 200 anyhow in this must win match.
21:25 (IST)
21:24 (IST)
With eight wickets in hand Kings XI have set themselves up perfectly for a huge final assault. Marsh is now well set and Saha is going great guns. On a flat wicket with some batting in the sheds it's the perfect time to put the foot down and aim for a score around 220 or above. With dew set to be factor and the pitch already good for batting Kings XI will need every run.
21:24 (IST)
Punjab are starting to look really ominous. Punjab have to be given credit for making an almighty dash for the play-offs. A 200-plus score will give the a massive cushion. Not that they exactly need one, given the way they choked the KKR's awe-inspiring batting line up the other day. And as we speak Malinga is hammered for a straight six by Saha. The pint-sized wicketkeeper batsman has set the stage on fire this evening.
21:23 (IST)
OUT! Much-needed wicket for Mumbai, with Marsh getting an top-edge while looking to slog one towards long-on, with Parthiv running down from his position to take the catch. KXIP 183/3
Marsh c Parthiv b McClenaghan 25(16)
21:20 (IST)
After 15 overs,Kings XI Punjab 173/2 ( Wriddhiman Saha (W) 67 , Shaun Marsh 17)
Malinga into his third over. Slower ball from Malinga in the second delivery, and Saha times his slog over long-off like a dream! Wide conceded in the third delivery. Keeps it tight for the remainder of the over, with only singles coming off it, as he concedes 12 off his 3rd.
21:16 (IST)
Harbhajan has taken a bit of a pasting. He has conceded 24 in the last two overs. Saha and Marsh have maintained a good run rate and the question is whether they would look to go completely berserk now or wait for a couple of overs? Malinga is back, he gave away just 5 in his last over and built the pressure which resulted in Maxwell's wicket. A good over is the need of the hour for MI here.
21:15 (IST)
21:11 (IST)
After 14 overs,Kings XI Punjab 161/2 ( Wriddhiman Saha (W) 59 , Shaun Marsh 14)
Bhajji into his third over. Saha gets his 9th boundary by hammering it down the ground, and beating the fielder at long-off after coming down the track. Marsh finally expresses himself in the fifth delivery, getting down on one knee and swinging his bat towards long-on. 14 off the over, with the umpire signalling for the second timeout of the innings.
21:10 (IST)
A fantastic half century by Saha. He took the attack to the opposition from the word go. Mumbai vs Punjab matches have always been close affairs and Punjab have made a very confident start here. It hasn't happened many times at the Wankhede, but Mumbai are on the back foot.
21:07 (IST)
After 13 overs,Kings XI Punjab 147/2 ( Wriddhiman Saha (W) 53 , Shaun Marsh 6)
Rohit sticks to spin from the other end, bringing Karn back for his 3rd over. Saha tries to loft the second ball of the over down the ground, with the ball travelling wide of Karn's outstretched hand, though the batsman gets only a single. Decent over for Karn, as he gives away just 6 off it.
21:06 (IST)
50 for Saha, he breaks the shackles with a six over long on off Harbhajan. He needs to make sure that KXIP don't get bogged down. He was patting his right hamstring, KXIP would hope everything is okay.
21:05 (IST)
Maxwell's off stump goes for a jog as Bumrah goes wild in his celebrations. The tight last over from Malinga did the trick it seems. Just 5 runs off it and Bumrah bowled four good balls before Maxwell guided him through vacant slip cordon for a four. Maxwell again tried to give himself room for a slash but was beaten for pace. Saha too has slowed down a bit. Time for Mumbai to choke the scoring and exert pressure.
21:04 (IST)
After 12 overs,Kings XI Punjab 141/2 ( Wriddhiman Saha (W) 51 , Shaun Marsh 2)
Harbhajan from the other end, and he bowls an over that is tighter than his 21-run first over. New batsman Marsh gets off the mark with a single in the 2nd delivery that he faces, before Saha dances down the track to smash Harbhajan over long-on to bring up his half-century. 10 off the over.
21:02 (IST)
FIFTY for Wriddhiman Saha, and he comes down the track to smash Harbhajan over long-on to bring up the milestone! This is his first fifty of the ongoing tournament! He gets there in 31 balls, having hammered eight fours and a six.
21:02 (IST)
After 11 overs,Kings XI Punjab 131/2 ( Wriddhiman Saha (W) 43 , )
Bumnrah returns for his third over, hoping to further tighten the scoring up with a tight one. Fires a 144 kmph back-of-length delivery to Saha in the third delivery, and appeals for an lbw, though it was too high for him. Maxwell gets an outside edge in the penultimate delivery which carries all the way to the third man fence, before getting his off-stump knocked over by a clever change of line and length by Bumrah in the last ball. Five runs and a wicket.
21:01 (IST)
No no no Maxi!! Just when the captain looked like he was going to stamp himself on this year's IPL he is dismissed by Bumrah. Maxwell looked like he was expecting something short and was beaten by length and a bit of pace. Still, his cameo has helped build a great foundation for Kings XI and given them plenty of impetus. They must score at least 220 from here, every new batsman must keep attacking.
20:59 (IST)
OUT! Bumrah gets rid of Maxwell just when the latter looked to guide KXIP past the 250-run mark! He shortens his length this time, and the ball skids on to knock Maxie's off-stump over! The Punjab captain looked to whack this towards the off-side after making room for himself, and ended up missing the line of the delivery completely. KXIP 131/2
Maxwell b Bumrah 47(21)
20:58 (IST)
Maxwell is playing bit of a blinder here. Has raced to 41 off a mere 14 balls. Saha giving him more than able company. Punjab are galloping along. 200 looks very much on the cards. Even more than that.
20:55 (IST)
After 10 overs,Kings XI Punjab 126/1 ( Wriddhiman Saha (W) 43 , Glenn Maxwell (C) 43)
Malinga into his second over, and starts off with a wide delivery. Dot off the second ball, with Maxwell failing to connect to the yorker. Turns out to be a much better over from MI's perspective, with just five singles coming off it, with Malinga firing in a couple of yorkers in this over. It will take Mumbai some terrific work now to restrict them to anything below 200.
20:55 (IST)
Malinga bowls a yorker and the crowd gets super excited. As if , he's taken a wicket. Well, they are used to see him do this virtually every ball,. so can't blame them on that front.
20:54 (IST)
20:51 (IST)
Maxwell has come out swinging (what did you expect?) And he's put the Mumbai bowlers on the back foot right away. Finally the skipper is standing up for his side! Saha is a great foil for the Big Show, just quirky going about his business at a very good strike rate. Kings XI are on track for a mammoth score and they will need it - they will remember how Mumbai embarrassed them last time chasing over 190 in a canter.
20:51 (IST)
Looks like Maxwell is looking to go for anything and everything. He swings the first two Harbhajan balls over the ropes and then goes for another swipe but mistimes it for a single. But he again gets onto the strike and hammers one over long on for 3rd six of the over. Is that hand injury bothering Harbhajan?
20:50 (IST)
20:49 (IST)
Mitchell McClenaghan becomes the first bowler to concede 50 fours in IPL-10. Basil Thampi has conceded 40 fours in IPL-10 which is the next most.
20:49 (IST)
After 9 overs,Kings XI Punjab 121/1 ( Wriddhiman Saha (W) 41 , Glenn Maxwell (C) 41)
Harbhajan Singh introduced in the 9th over, and he too is greeted with back-to-back sixes, both hit towards the leg side. Maxwell then brings up the 50-partnership with his third six of the over, this time hammering it over long-on. 21 runs off the over, with KXIP threatening to cross the 300-run mark in this innings!
20:47 (IST)
There is definitely some assistance for spinners on this track, a couple of Karn deliveries spin sharply and beat Maxwell's wild swing. He , however, finally connected one off the middle to send it sailing over deep extra cover for a six. 100 up in 8 overs with just one wicket lost. Harbhajan gets a warm applause as he comes into the attack.