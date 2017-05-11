IPL 2017 Live, MI vs KXIP in Mumbai, cricket score and updates: MI elect to field; Punjab replace Swapnil with Ishant

Preview: Table-toppers Mumbai Indians (MI), the first team to secure a berth in the 2017 Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs, are all set to take on a confident Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.
Mumbai, sitting atop the IPL standings with nine wins and three losses, will be looking to shrug off their performance in the last match, where they lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by seven wickets.
On the other hand, high on confidence after defeating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 14 runs on Tuesday, Punjab will look for a big win as, to qualify for the playoffs, they have to win all their three remaining matches in the cash-rich tournament.
Going into Thursday's tie, the hosts will have a slight advantage as they have a much more balanced team as compared to Punjab.
In the batting department, opener Parthiv Patel along with Jos Buttler, Rohit Sharma, Nitesh Rana and Hardik Pandya are going through a purple patch that will surely help the visitors in outplaying the hosts.
The bowling department, which includes the likes of veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Mcclenaghan, Lasith Malinga and Jasprit Bumrah are also in prime form. So it will be an uphill task for the visitors to beat Mumbai in their own den.
On the other hand, Punjab's batting department which includes in-form Manan Vohra, Martin Guptill, Shaun Marsh and Wriddhiman Saha all have chipped in from time to time but need to be more consistent to lend depth to the batting.
Skipper Glenn Maxwell is due for a big score after getting under 300 runs in 12 matches, with an unbeaten 44 being his highest score this season.
On the bowling front, medium pacer Sandeep Sharma, Mohit Sharma and leg-spinner Rahul Tewatia were brilliant in the last match and they will like to continue their form.
Apart for them, Axar Patel and Swapnil Singh also contributed well for the cause.
So Punjab will aim for a strong finish in order to qualify for the playoffs.
Published Date: May 11, 2017 07:35 pm | Updated Date: May 11, 2017 07:38 pm
May, 11 2017 IST
Highlights
KXIP XI: Martin Guptill, Manan Vohra, Shaun Marsh, Wriddhiman Saha, Glenn Maxwell (c), Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Matt Henry, Mohit Sharma, Ishant Sharma, Sandeep Sharma.
Just one change to the KXIP squad, with the team management bringing in another 'Sharma' into the mix, with Ishant replacing the struggling Swapnil Singh.
MI XI: Lendl Simmons, Parthiv Patel, Nitish Rana, Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Karn Sharma, Harbhajan Singh, MItchell McClenaghan, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga.
Mumbai opt for a side that is unchanged from the one that lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets.
TOSS: Mumbai Indians win the toss, and captain Rohit Sharma elects to field first (just usual business at the Wankhede Stadium).
The queues outside the Wankhede are starting to build up.
I am outside the Churchgate station, On my way to the Wankhede for Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab match. The excitement is same as the opening match. Fans are bargaining for jersey prices. Face painters are in full force. This is Mumbai's last home match this season, however, there are high chances that they could return for the Qualifier 1 if they win one out of their remaining two matches. Wankhede have provided some thrillers and with KXIP in do or die situation, we could be in for a first contest.
Can the Mumbai Indians produce another clinical performance, and clinch a spot in the top two with a win this evening? Or will Kings XI Punjab ride on the momentum gained after their win over Kolkata Knight Riders, and keep themselves in the hunt for a spot in the playoffs? Stay tuned to find out.
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of Match 51 of IPL 2017, with Mumbai Indians (MI) taking on the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), in what is a must-win game for the latter, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.