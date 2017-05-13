IPL 2017, Live GL vs SRH at Kanpur, cricket score and updates: Smith, Kishan start off proceedings for Gujarat

Preview: Sunrisers Hyderabad will aim to go for the kill and cement their place in the top four when they face Gujarat Lions in their last league tie of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at Kanpur on Saturday.
Placed at the fourth spot in the standings with seven wins from 13 matches, Hyderabad find themselves in a must-win situation to qualify for the play-offs.
Gujarat, on the other hand, are at the penultimate spot in the eight-team standings and can only be party spoilers for Hyderabad.
Even if Hyderabad lose, they can still go through provided Kings XI Punjab (14 points from 13 games) are not able to beat Rising Pune Supergiant on Sunday. But Hyderabad will not look for favours from Pune.
Going into Saturday's tie, Hyderabad will bank on their skipper David Warner and in-form opener Shikhar Dhawan to lay a solid platform for the likes of Kane Williamson, Yuvraj Singh and Deepak Hooda to explode lower down.
In the bowling, medium pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Afghan leg-spinner Rashid Khan have been Warner's go-to bowlers while the likes of veteran Ashish Nehra, Siddharth Kaul and Mohammed Siraj have also been amongst the wickets.
Gujarat on the other hand, will hope to finish the season on a high. With four wins from their 13 outings, they are already out of the race to the play-offs and can only play for pride.
While their batting has clicked big time, with skipper Suresh Raina, Dinesh Karthik, Brendon McCullum and Ishan Kishan in full flow, their main headache is the lack of depth in the bowling department.
In their previous outing against Delhi Daredevils, the bowlers let the team down after failing to defend a mammoth 195 as Shreyas Iyer single-handedly took the game away with a 57-ball 96.
Gujarat's bowling department, led by left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja has lacked intensity and failed to fire collectively.
Besides Jadeja, the pace battery comprising Basil Thampi, James Faulkner, Dhawal Kulkarni, Pradeep Sangwan have all failed to rise to the occasion for the side.
Squads:
Gujarat Lions: Suresh Raina (Captain), Akshadeep Nath, Basil Thampi, Shubham Agarwal, Dwayne Smith, Chirag Suri, James Faulkner, Aaron Finch, Manpreet Gony, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Shadab Jakati, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Dhawal Kulkarni, Praveen Kumar, Brandon McCullum, Pradeep Sangwan, Jason Roy, Jaydev Shah, Shelly Shaurya, Nathusingh, Tejas Baroka.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (Captain), Tanmay Agarwal, Ricky Bhui, Bipul Sharma, Ben Cutting, Shikhar Dhawan, Eklavya Dwivedi, Moises Henriques, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Siddarth Kaul, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ben Laughlin, Abhimanyu Mithun, Mohammad Nabi Mohammed Siraj, Mustafizur Rahman, Ashish Nehra, Naman Ojha (WK), Rashid Khan, Vijay Shankar, Barinder Sran, Pravin Tambe, Kane Williamson, Yuvraj Singh.
Published Date: May 13, 2017 04:00 pm | Updated Date: May 13, 2017 04:00 pm
May, 13 2017 IST
16:16 (IST)
After 3 overs,Gujarat Lions 33/0 ( Dwayne Smith 11 , Ishan Kishan 22)
Kaul to bowl the third over of the innings. Starts with a short of a length delivery, Smith nonchalantly punches it to the left of mid on for a single. Kishan tries to dab the second ball to third man but finds the backward point fielder. In the air..... and safe! Siddharth Kaul bangs it short, Kishan swivels and pulls it, doesn't get the required connection and top edges it over fine leg for a maximum. Luckily for him, there was no fielder there otherwise he could've been a goner. TWo singles follow. Ishan Kishan ends the over with another pull to the fine leg fence for another boundary. Gayle-esque shot really, lifted his front leg and just helped the ball along its way. Expensive first over from Kaul, 13 off it.
16:10 (IST)
After 2 overs,Gujarat Lions 20/0 ( Dwayne Smith 9 , Ishan Kishan 11)
16:08 (IST)
The Lions have a chance to be spoilers in the this IPL by potentially keeping the Sunrisers out of the playoffs, but they can make it even if they lose. For that to happen the Rising Pune Supergiant win against Kings XI Punjab. Still, rand and way the easiest way for them to make it is for SRH to win. If they do they are in the latter stages and have a chance to defend their title.
16:07 (IST)
Four T20 matches have been played at Green Park, Kanpur before today and all have been won by chasing teams.
16:07 (IST)
After 1 overs,Gujarat Lions 11/0 ( Dwayne Smith 7 , Ishan Kishan 4)
Bhuvi initiates the spell with a length ball, around off, Smith defends it towards the off side. Shoddy fielding from Rashid Khan at mid on, he lets through the ball through his legs which allows Gujarat to get off the mark. Typical Dwayne Smith! Slashes Bhuvneshwar on the third ball through covers for a boundary. He looks to go over covers on the next delivery but edges it towards third man. Single taken. Ishan Kishan watchfully defends a back of a length delivery. Opens the face of the bat and guides the last ball of the over through third man for a boundary. Great placement and gets the desired result. Good start for the home team, 11 runs off the over.
15:59 (IST)
The Hyderabad players are in a huddle with David Warner giving a pep talk. The umpires are heading out at the centre. Ishan Kishan and Dwayne Smith have arrived at the centre. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will start the proceedings for SRH. Time to roll.......
15:59 (IST)
15:48 (IST)
15:44 (IST)
15:44 (IST)
15:38 (IST)
Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Moises Henriques, Vijay Shankar, Deepak Hooda, Mohammad Nabi, Naman Ojha(w), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammed Siraj
15:38 (IST)
Gujarat Lions: Dwayne Smith, Ishan Kishan, Suresh Raina(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Aaron Finch, Ravindra Jadeja, James Faulkner, Pradeep Sangwan, Munaf Patel, Praveen Kumar, Ankit Soni
15:35 (IST)
TOSS- Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and opted to bowl first.
15:13 (IST)
Hello and welcome to the live blog of the 53rd match of the Indian Premier League. Gujarat Lions host Sunrisers Hyderabad at Kanpur. David Warner's men have a must-win kind of situation if they don't want to depend on others for Playoff qualifications. Lions, on the other hand, would be vying to play a spoilsport and make things interesting. If Sunrisers lose, they will hope that Rising Pune Supergiant defeat Kings XI Punjab. Lots of scenarios possible. Stay with us to see what unfolds.