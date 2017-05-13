IPL 2017, Live GL vs SRH at Kanpur, cricket score and updates: Hyderabad effect extraordinary collapse

Preview: Sunrisers Hyderabad will aim to go for the kill and cement their place in the top four when they face Gujarat Lions in their last league tie of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at Kanpur on Saturday.
Placed at the fourth spot in the standings with seven wins from 13 matches, Hyderabad find themselves in a must-win situation to qualify for the play-offs.
Gujarat, on the other hand, are at the penultimate spot in the eight-team standings and can only be party spoilers for Hyderabad.
Even if Hyderabad lose, they can still go through provided Kings XI Punjab (14 points from 13 games) are not able to beat Rising Pune Supergiant on Sunday. But Hyderabad will not look for favours from Pune.
Going into Saturday's tie, Hyderabad will bank on their skipper David Warner and in-form opener Shikhar Dhawan to lay a solid platform for the likes of Kane Williamson, Yuvraj Singh and Deepak Hooda to explode lower down.
In the bowling, medium pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Afghan leg-spinner Rashid Khan have been Warner's go-to bowlers while the likes of veteran Ashish Nehra, Siddharth Kaul and Mohammed Siraj have also been amongst the wickets.
Gujarat on the other hand, will hope to finish the season on a high. With four wins from their 13 outings, they are already out of the race to the play-offs and can only play for pride.
While their batting has clicked big time, with skipper Suresh Raina, Dinesh Karthik, Brendon McCullum and Ishan Kishan in full flow, their main headache is the lack of depth in the bowling department.
In their previous outing against Delhi Daredevils, the bowlers let the team down after failing to defend a mammoth 195 as Shreyas Iyer single-handedly took the game away with a 57-ball 96.
Gujarat's bowling department, led by left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja has lacked intensity and failed to fire collectively.
Besides Jadeja, the pace battery comprising Basil Thampi, James Faulkner, Dhawal Kulkarni, Pradeep Sangwan have all failed to rise to the occasion for the side.
Squads:
Gujarat Lions: Suresh Raina (Captain), Akshadeep Nath, Basil Thampi, Shubham Agarwal, Dwayne Smith, Chirag Suri, James Faulkner, Aaron Finch, Manpreet Gony, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Shadab Jakati, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Dhawal Kulkarni, Praveen Kumar, Brandon McCullum, Pradeep Sangwan, Jason Roy, Jaydev Shah, Shelly Shaurya, Nathusingh, Tejas Baroka.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (Captain), Tanmay Agarwal, Ricky Bhui, Bipul Sharma, Ben Cutting, Shikhar Dhawan, Eklavya Dwivedi, Moises Henriques, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Siddarth Kaul, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ben Laughlin, Abhimanyu Mithun, Mohammad Nabi Mohammed Siraj, Mustafizur Rahman, Ashish Nehra, Naman Ojha (WK), Rashid Khan, Vijay Shankar, Barinder Sran, Pravin Tambe, Kane Williamson, Yuvraj Singh.
Published Date: May 13, 2017 05:37 pm | Updated Date: May 13, 2017 05:37 pm
May, 13 2017 IST
Highlights
17:41 (IST)
After 19 overs,Gujarat Lions 154/8 ( Ravindra Jadeja 20 , Praveen Kumar 1)
A top over from Kaul. Only 4 runs and a wicket from it. His spell ends, his figures are 4-0-30-1.
17:40 (IST)
OUT! Gujarat Lions have given up, is what I feel. To go from 111-0 to 153-8 needs special skill really. A well executed yorker ends Soni's brief stay at the crease. A 6-ball duck for him.
17:37 (IST)
This has been an embarrassing capitulation from the Lions having made such a brilliant start to this innings with that partnership between Kishan and Smith. Seven wickets lost for 31 runs has been grim viewing, and perhaps the added pressure of knowing they need to overperform with the bat to make up for failings with the ball has impact on them. The Sunrisers have come back well after looking ropey in the opening overs. They should win this game easily from here. If they don’t it is a massive choke.
17:35 (IST)
After 18 overs,Gujarat Lions 150/7 ( Ravindra Jadeja 18 , Ankit Soni 0)
Bhuvneshwar Kumar returns to make matters worse for Gujarat. Only a boundary, two singles, bye and a wide from it.
17:33 (IST)
After 17 overs,Gujarat Lions 142/7 ( Ravindra Jadeja 12 , )
FOUR! A loose delivery from Siraj. A full toss around leg, Faulkner whacks it through fine leg for a boundary. Outstanding response. A toe breaking yorker, Faulkner jams it out towards the off side for a run. Unnecessary! Jadeja guides this towards short third man who has a shy at the striker's end allows the batsmen to come back for the second. Warner is not impressed one bit. Another single. I can't believe what has happened. Two wickets in two balls.
17:31 (IST)
OUT! Don't think GL can even score 160 if they continue like this. Sangwan tries to defend this length ball, only to miss it by a huge margin. The ball comes back and disturbs the sticks. Two in two for the Hyderabadi bowler.
17:28 (IST)
17:28 (IST)
OUT! This wicket sums up Gujarat's collapse. Siraj angles in a full delivery, Faulkner tries to slog across the line but connects only thin air. Timber. Siraj is on a roll.
17:21 (IST)
17:21 (IST)
After 16 overs,Gujarat Lions 134/5 ( Ravindra Jadeja 9 , James Faulkner 3)
Welcome boundary for GL! Rashid itches in his length and bowls it full and Jadeja slams it down the ground for a boundary. Only three off the remaining balls. These two have to stick around till the 20th over. They would take 175 too after this extraordinary collapse. Time out has been taken.
17:18 (IST)
After 15 overs,Gujarat Lions 126/5 ( Ravindra Jadeja 3 , James Faulkner 1)
Warner immediately brings Kaul into the attack to sneak through one over. And the youngster responds tremenously well. Gives only three runs off it.
17:14 (IST)
After 14 overs,Gujarat Lions 123/5 ( Ravindra Jadeja 1 , James Faulkner 0)
Top over this from the Afghanistan bowler. Gets rid of Dinesh Karthik on the first ball and Finch on the fifth. GL are five down and have lost four wickets in two overs. Crazy cricket this from Suresh Raina's men. 3 runs and two wickets from Rashid's third.
17:12 (IST)
The Lions are throwing away the chance to finish this season on a high, and maybe even their existence, with a big win here. The 111 run opening stand was fantastic but now they have lost four wickets for just nine runs and they have two batsmen that haven’t faced a ball. If they are going to win they need a big total on this pitch. They aren’t looking like getting one now. Sunrisers are heading to the playoffs here.
17:12 (IST)
OUT! Oh my word, Siraj and Rashid have changed the match on its head. The googly does the trick and Finch didn't read it at all. He tries to sweep it with the turn and misses the ball completely. The ball goes onto crash the off stump. Rashid has his third wicket!
17:11 (IST)
17:09 (IST)
OUT! Suicidal passage of play for the Gujarat Lions! They had lost two wickets in three balls and to add to their woes, Rashid bowls a full toss and understandably Karthik looks to punish it. The problem, though, was that he didn't time it well. He holes out to Deepak Hooda at deep mid-wicket. Four wickets in three balls.
17:06 (IST)
After 13 overs,Gujarat Lions 120/3 ( Dinesh Karthik (W) 0 , )
A huge discussion between Warner and Bhuvneshwar and they decide to go with Siraj. He bowls a length ball, Kishan tries to slog it over mid-wicket but mistimes it towards the same area. Tries to bowl a yorker, but it ends up being a low full toss which is lofted over the bowler's head for a run. Raina plays the inside out drive over covers for a run. Siraj strikes twice to put pressure on Gujarat Lions.
17:05 (IST)
OUT! Game changing over? Probably, yes! Siraj has time and again proved his worth for SRH. Unleashes yet another slower one, Raina hoicks it but doesn't get the connection. Dhawan runs to his left and pouches it safely. The captain falls. And in no time there are two new batsmen at the crease now!
17:03 (IST)
OUT! Ishan Kishan's struggle after the Powerplay comes to an end. He was failing to time the ball and had far too many top edges helping his cause. Not this time though! Siraj bowls a slower one, Kishan tries to slog it across the line only to miscue it high in the air, Naman Ojha calls for it immediately, gets under the ball and catches it. The umpires check for the no ball, but it was fine. Kishan has to depart.
16:58 (IST)
After 12 overs,Gujarat Lions 118/1 ( Ishan Kishan 60 , Suresh Raina (C) 1)
Jeez! Blunder from Shikhar Dhawan at the cover boundary. Kishan drills this through covers, Dhawan runs across to stop the second probably, but lets the ball go through his legs. The ball bounced in front of him which confused him. That has cost his side two runs. Four singles follow. Raina will take his time to settle down, important for Kishan to make sure that the momentum doesn't break.
16:56 (IST)
After 11 overs,Gujarat Lions 111/1 ( Ishan Kishan 54 , Suresh Raina (C) 0)
Rashid gets the breakthrough, gets rid of Dwayne Smith. Only 6 runs off his second over. Good comeback, given that his first one went for 17.
16:54 (IST)
16:53 (IST)
16:53 (IST)
OUT! Rashid draws first blood. Some respite for Sunrisers Hyderabad finally! Bowls this delivery fast which skids through, Smith tries to pull it but misses and gets rapped on the pads. Rashid Khan goes up and after a brief thought, the umpire raises the finger. A fine knock comes to an end, but the crowd don't mind it as the local boy Suresh Raina will now come at the crease.
16:52 (IST)
16:51 (IST)
FIFTY! Dwayne Smith brings up his fifty with a single through covers. The West Indian was struggling early on, but afterwards it was the typical Smith show!
16:49 (IST)
After 10 overs,Gujarat Lions 105/0 ( Dwayne Smith 49 , Ishan Kishan 53)
Henriques will try and break this partnership now with his cutters? Let's see how that pans out.. A single is taken off the first ball. The next one, well, Smith creams it through covers for a boundary. Smith drives the next one towards sweeper cover for a brace. Dwayne tries to run the next one down to third man, but manages an outside edge which goes for a boundary. Switches the strike off the fifth ball. 29 runs have come off the last 11 balls. A rare dot ball from Moises ends the over.
16:45 (IST)
After 9 overs,Gujarat Lions 93/0 ( Dwayne Smith 38 , Ishan Kishan 52)
Rashid Khan comes into the attack, quite late though. Bowls a classical leg break first up, Kishan defends it towards the off side. A short delivery follows, which is duly punished. Kishan waits for the ball and slams it over the leaping mid-wicket fielder for a maximum. A top edge again but the power with which he is hitting them is helping him. Raises his bat after he realizes that he has hit his MAIDEN FIFTY! Goes back and flicks this through mid-wicket for a run. Smith blocks the next ball. A poor ball again from Rashid, a half-tracker, Smith slams it over mid-wicket for a biggie. FOUR! Delicate and Smith don't go hand in hand, but this paddle sweep from Dwayne was very adorable. Gets enough bat on it to send it to the fine leg fence.
16:38 (IST)
After 8 overs,Gujarat Lions 76/0 ( Dwayne Smith 28 , Ishan Kishan 45)
Nabi is bowling quite fast. Not allowing the batsmen to play the big shots, a defensive move. A wicket is what SRH need right now. Anyways no damage done in his third over, he allows only 3 runs. With that, the umpire signals the time out. David Warner and Co have a lot to discuss, surely!
16:38 (IST)
Smith has looked unsteady so far, but Kishan has looked very good, especially when it has been short and he has been given width. The change may well come when the Afghan leg spinner Rashid Khan comes into the attack. He has the skills to get rid of the Lions top order and give his chance to chase a small total that gets them into the IPL playoffs.
16:34 (IST)
After 7 overs,Gujarat Lions 73/0 ( Dwayne Smith 27 , Ishan Kishan 43)
Sanity comes back. 1, 1, 0, 2: first four deliveries. Kishan tries to pull the fifth delivery, but only manages a top edge. Dhawan hares across from deep square leg to cut it off but the ball was well away from him. Falls on the advertising ropes, six signalled! Kaul, perhaps in pressure, slides this down the leg side. A leg bye is taken o n the bastl abll.
16:33 (IST)
This is the first time Sunrisers Hyderabad have failed to take a wicket in powerplay overs in IPL-10.
16:31 (IST)
16:30 (IST)
After 6 overs,Gujarat Lions 61/0 ( Dwayne Smith 26 , Ishan Kishan 34)
Nabi to bowl the last over of the powerplay. Allows only three singles off his first three deliveries. Fifty-run stand also comes up between Smith and Kishan. Massive! Nabi bowls it slightly slow through the air, Smith kneels and slog sweeps it over mid-wicket for a biggie. Natural reaction, the offie bowls it quick and flatter, the white object runs just as fast past mid on for a boundary. A successful first six overs for the home team, 61 runs came off it!
16:26 (IST)
After 5 overs,Gujarat Lions 48/0 ( Dwayne Smith 15 , Ishan Kishan 32)
Siraj comes back into the attack and Ishan Kishan welcomes him with a boundary through covers. This lad is looking in great nick today. Lofts the next delivery, which is full, over mid off to score his fourth boundary. Siraj bowls a slower delivery, 115 kph, Kishan nudges it towards backward square leg for a single. Huge Lbw appeal from Siraj, turned down! Smith misses a straight ball. To be honest, it stayed low and would've hit the leg stump. Lucky reprieve for Dwayne Smith. Follows up the shout with a cracking shot through mid on for a boundary. Third of the over. Phew, these two are not going to stop anytime soon.
16:21 (IST)
After 4 overs,Gujarat Lions 35/0 ( Dwayne Smith 11 , Ishan Kishan 23)
Smith unleashes the reverse sweep off the first ball, though unsuccessfully on the first ball. Tries to slog Nabi again to mid-wicket but edges it towards third man for a single. Replays show it came off his pads, so a leg bye! Kishan blocks the next two ball, perhaps reading what Nabi is trying to do. Whips the fifth ball through mid-wicket for a run. Smith drives the last ball to mid off. Nabi manages to put some brakes on Gujarat. Only 2 runs off his first over.
16:16 (IST)
After 3 overs,Gujarat Lions 33/0 ( Dwayne Smith 11 , Ishan Kishan 22)
Kaul to bowl the third over of the innings. Starts with a short of a length delivery, Smith nonchalantly punches it to the left of mid on for a single. Kishan tries to dab the second ball to third man but finds the backward point fielder. In the air..... and safe! Siddharth Kaul bangs it short, Kishan swivels and pulls it, doesn't get the required connection and top edges it over fine leg for a maximum. Luckily for him, there was no fielder there otherwise he could've been a goner. TWo singles follow. Ishan Kishan ends the over with another pull to the fine leg fence for another boundary. Gayle-esque shot really, lifted his front leg and just helped the ball along its way. Expensive first over from Kaul, 13 off it.
16:10 (IST)
After 2 overs,Gujarat Lions 20/0 ( Dwayne Smith 9 , Ishan Kishan 11)
16:08 (IST)
The Lions have a chance to be spoilers in the this IPL by potentially keeping the Sunrisers out of the playoffs, but they can make it even if they lose. For that to happen the Rising Pune Supergiant win against Kings XI Punjab. Still, rand and way the easiest way for them to make it is for SRH to win. If they do they are in the latter stages and have a chance to defend their title.
16:07 (IST)
Four T20 matches have been played at Green Park, Kanpur before today and all have been won by chasing teams.
16:07 (IST)
After 1 overs,Gujarat Lions 11/0 ( Dwayne Smith 7 , Ishan Kishan 4)
Bhuvi initiates the spell with a length ball, around off, Smith defends it towards the off side. Shoddy fielding from Rashid Khan at mid on, he lets through the ball through his legs which allows Gujarat to get off the mark. Typical Dwayne Smith! Slashes Bhuvneshwar on the third ball through covers for a boundary. He looks to go over covers on the next delivery but edges it towards third man. Single taken. Ishan Kishan watchfully defends a back of a length delivery. Opens the face of the bat and guides the last ball of the over through third man for a boundary. Great placement and gets the desired result. Good start for the home team, 11 runs off the over.
15:59 (IST)
The Hyderabad players are in a huddle with David Warner giving a pep talk. The umpires are heading out at the centre. Ishan Kishan and Dwayne Smith have arrived at the centre. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will start the proceedings for SRH. Time to roll.......
15:59 (IST)
15:48 (IST)
15:44 (IST)
15:44 (IST)
15:38 (IST)
Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Moises Henriques, Vijay Shankar, Deepak Hooda, Mohammad Nabi, Naman Ojha(w), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammed Siraj
15:38 (IST)
Gujarat Lions: Dwayne Smith, Ishan Kishan, Suresh Raina(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Aaron Finch, Ravindra Jadeja, James Faulkner, Pradeep Sangwan, Munaf Patel, Praveen Kumar, Ankit Soni
15:35 (IST)
TOSS- Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and opted to bowl first.
15:13 (IST)
Hello and welcome to the live blog of the 53rd match of the Indian Premier League. Gujarat Lions host Sunrisers Hyderabad at Kanpur. David Warner's men have a must-win kind of situation if they don't want to depend on others for Playoff qualifications. Lions, on the other hand, would be vying to play a spoilsport and make things interesting. If Sunrisers lose, they will hope that Rising Pune Supergiant defeat Kings XI Punjab. Lots of scenarios possible. Stay with us to see what unfolds.