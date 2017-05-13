IPL 2017 Live, KKR vs MI in Kolkata, cricket score and updates: Simmons dismissed for 5-ball duck

Preview: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will look to pull out all stops in their bid to rubber-stamp a play-off spot when they take on already-qualified Mumbai Indians in their final Indian Premier League (IPL) engagement at the Eden Gardens here on Saturday.
Bolstered by the presence of co-owner Shah Rukh Khan, who is expected to cheer his team from the stands for the first time at home this edition, Gautam Gambhir's men have to be at their best in order to topple an all-round Mumbai team who are at the top of the eight-team points table.
KKR (second in the points table with 16 points from 13 games) have one foot in the knockout stages. But with Punjab (fifth in the points table with 14 points from 13 matches) making a strong case for themselves now after two back-to-back wins, coupled with Sunrisers Hyderabad (fourth in the table with 15 points from 13 ties) and Rising Pune Supergiant (third with 16 in their kitty from 12 fixtures) also in the fray, they must ensure the berth with a win.
Although the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai lost to in-form Kings XI Punjab -- who also beat KKR in the latter last's game -- on Thursday chasing a mammoth total of 231, it was efforts from Lendl Simmons (59), Parthiv Patel (38), Keiron Pollard (50 not out) and Hardik Pandya (30) that got them within seven runs of the stiff target.
KKR, on the other hand, failed to chase down a modest 168 despite Chris Lynn's fireworks with the bat (52-ball 84) against Punjab in their previous outing. None of the batters besides Lynn could get runs with Sunil Narine and Manish Pandey managing 18 which was the second highest score.
Yusuf Pathan's form has been a worry for the hosts with the experienced campaigner not being among runs for quite some time now.
Mumbai have a different picture to paint in this aspect. The Sachin Tendulkar-mentored twice IPL winners have not relied on one batsman to contribute and it has been a team effort as far as their batting is concerned.
Pollard has been in terrific form and is their leading run-getter with 349 in 12 innings but that he is out of the top ten highest scorers' list says a lot about how Mumbai have collectively performed as a batting unit.
In the bowling department though, the likes of Mitchell McClenaghan (18 wickets) is the third highest wicket-taker so far in the tournament with Jasprit Bumrah not far behind with 15 scalps.
Meanwhile KKR have been boosted by the return of Lynn from a month-long shoulder injury layoff. The big-hitting Australian has started from where he had left off in the first two games and is the batting mainstay along with Gambhir, Robin Uthappa and Pandey.
IPL 2017: Orange Cap firmly with David Warner, Bhuvneshwar Kumar sitting pretty with Purple Cap
KKR have struggled with their middle order and on Saturday, Gambhir is likely to open the batting with Lynn. It remains to be seen where Narine is slotted in as the makeshift opener is unlikely to bat at No.8 or No.9 given his scoring spree.
When the two teams last met more than a month ago at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, little-known Nitish Rana took the away from KKR with a table-turning 29-ball 50 alongwith Pandya who hit 29 off just 11 deliveries.
Squads:
Kolkata Knight Riders: Gautam Gambhir (captain), Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Umesh Yadav, Yusuf Pathan, Sheldon Jackson, Ankit Rajpoot, Trent Boult, Chris Woakes, Rishi Dhawan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rovman Powell, R. Sanjay Yadav, Ishank Jaggi, Darren Bravo, Sayan Ghosh, Colin de Grandhomme.
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Lendl Simmons, Mitchel Johnsohn, Mitchell McClenghan, Nitish Rana, Parthiv Patel, Saurabh Tiwary, Shreyas Gopal, Tim Southee, Lasith Malinga, Krunal Pandya, Keiron Pollard, Ambati Rayudu, Asela Gunaratne, Harbhajan Singh, Hardik Pandya, Jagdish Suchith, Jaspreet Bumrah, Jos Buttler, Karn Sharma, Vinay Kumar.
Highlights
OUT! Simmons is back cheaply, holing out to mid-off while looking to go for an inside-out hoick towards the boundary rope. MI 12/1
Simmons c Narine b Boult 0(5)
Mumbai Indians team: Lendl Simmons, Rohit Sharma(c), Ambati Rayudu(w), Kieron Pollard, Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Karn Sharma, Vinay Kumar, Tim Southee, Mitchell Johnson.
Six changes in the side — Rayudu, Tiwary, Krunal, Vinay, Southee and Johnson come in place of Parthiv, Rana, Harbhajan, Bumrah, Malinga and McClenaghan.
Kolkata Knight Riders team: Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Gautam Gambhir (c), Robin Uthappa, Manish Pandey, Colin de Grandhomme, Yusuf Pathan, Trent Boult, Umesh Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot.
Just one change in the lineup, with Chris Woakes missing out due to an ankle niggle, and Trent Boult coming in his place.
TOSS: Kolkata Knight Riders win the toss, and captain Gautam Gambhir elects to field first.
20:51 (IST)
After 4 overs,Mumbai Indians 32/1 ( Saurabh Tiwary 19 , Rohit Sharma (C) 6)
Umesh Yadav introduced into the attack in the fourth over of the innings. Tiwary opens the face of his bat to guide the ball towards third man for a single. Four leg byes in the third ball after the ball runs down towards fine-leg after clipping Rohit's pad. The MI captain flicks the next one towards the midwicket fence to get his first boundary. Tiwary punches the last ball of the over down the ground, beating mid-off as the ball runs away to the straight boundary.
20:46 (IST)
After 3 overs,Mumbai Indians 18/1 ( Saurabh Tiwary 14 , Rohit Sharma (C) 1)
Boult finally gets rid of Simmons, with an appeal being turned down in his previous over, as Simmons holes out to Narine at mid-off while looking to get off the mark. Captain Rohit Sharma walks out to bat at his favourite ground, and is greeted by a vicious bouncer outside off. FOUR! Sweetly punched by Tiwary with the ball carrying over the cover fielder! The quick outfield does the rest. Single off the last ball, with six runs and a wicket coming off it.
20:44 (IST)
Rohit Sharma has scored 657 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders from 19 matches in IPL at an average of 50.54 which is the second most by any player against them. Moreover, at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, he has scored 391 runs from 10 innings at an average of 55.86 in IPL.
20:43 (IST)
Kolkata Knight Riders have won their last 12 matches while chasing at Eden Gardens in IPL. Last time, they lost a match while chasing at Eden Gardens was against Mumbai Indians in 2012.
20:42 (IST)
20:41 (IST)
After 2 overs,Mumbai Indians 12/0 ( Saurabh Tiwary 9 , Lendl Simmons 0)
De Grandhomme bowls from the other end, and Tiwary smacks the first ball towards cover to get the first boundary of the innings. Wide called in the fourth ball due to the height of the boundary. FOUR! Tiwary goes for the pull, and gets a top-edge that carries towards the third man rope. Much better over for MI, with 10 coming off it, including another wide in the last ball of the over.
20:37 (IST)
Mumbai Indians have made six changes. Rohit Sharma will finally open (unless they have something else on the cards). Interestingly, Mumbai have totally revamped their bowling line-up. No Jasprit Bumrah, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell McClenaghan, Lasith Malinga. Rest is important in a big tournament. But momentum is too. Will this prove costly for the visitors? In 2010, when they were comfortably sitting atop in the table, they tried something similar. Though they reached the final, Chennai Super Kings defeated them. They would hope that their fate wouldn't be the same in 2017.
20:36 (IST)
After 1 overs,Mumbai Indians 2/0 ( Saurabh Tiwary 1 , Lendl Simmons 0)
Plenty of swing on offer for Boult at the start of the innings, with the ball swinging away too far from the batsman, and is called a wide. Tiwary gets the first run off the bat in the third ball with a single. Appeal for an lbw in the fourth delivery, with the umpire turning it down despite hawk-eye showing three reds.
20:30 (IST)
Sri Lanka legend and Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene does the customary ringing of the bell at the start of the match. The players walk out to the centre, with Simmons and Tiwary opening the batting for Mumbai this match. Let the action begin!
20:28 (IST)
Mumbai Indians team: Lendl Simmons, Rohit Sharma(c), Ambati Rayudu(w), Kieron Pollard, Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Karn Sharma, Vinay Kumar, Tim Southee, Mitchell Johnson.
Six changes in the side — Rayudu, Tiwary, Krunal, Vinay, Southee and Johnson come in place of Parthiv, Rana, Harbhajan, Bumrah, Malinga and McClenaghan.
20:25 (IST)
A crunch game at the Eden Gardens. Just hope the rain doesn't play spoilsport. Boult in the side for the match. KKR pacers will look to utilise the overcast conditions to the fullest. KKR would want to ensure that there are no alarms in the end. Having played well for most part of the competition, what they will want to ensure is a top-two finish, which will give them a second bite at the apple in terms of qualifying for the final. A somewhat weakened side fielded by Mumbai. As many as six changes to their squad. KKR have a chance to cash in.
20:18 (IST)
Kolkata Knight Riders team: Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Gautam Gambhir (c), Robin Uthappa, Manish Pandey, Colin de Grandhomme, Yusuf Pathan, Trent Boult, Umesh Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot.
Just one change in the lineup, with Chris Woakes missing out due to an ankle niggle, and Trent Boult coming in his place.
TOSS: Kolkata Knight Riders win the toss, and captain Gautam Gambhir elects to field first.
Pitch report: Shiny surface at the Eden this evening. Sunil Gavaskar quips that one can comb their hair, using the track as a mirror.
20:07 (IST)
The temperature in Kolkata is 33 degrees celsius at the moment, and there is a plenty of humidity in the air at the moment after the shower.
UPDATE: The toss will take place at 8.10 sharp, with the game starting shortly after.
Update coming in from the Eden Gardens — The rains have stopped, and the covers are starting to come off now.
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of Match 54 of IPL 2017, with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) squaring off at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.
While the Mumbai Indians have already qualified for the playoffs, and are the only team at the moment to have done so, the Knight Riders will look to seal their place in the top two with a win this evening, and will look to put their dismal record against the Rohit Sharma-led side behind ahead of the match.