IPL 2017 Live, KKR vs MI in Kolkata, cricket score and updates: Mumbai Indians set 174-run target

Preview: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will look to pull out all stops in their bid to rubber-stamp a play-off spot when they take on already-qualified Mumbai Indians in their final Indian Premier League (IPL) engagement at the Eden Gardens here on Saturday.
Bolstered by the presence of co-owner Shah Rukh Khan, who is expected to cheer his team from the stands for the first time at home this edition, Gautam Gambhir's men have to be at their best in order to topple an all-round Mumbai team who are at the top of the eight-team points table.
KKR (second in the points table with 16 points from 13 games) have one foot in the knockout stages. But with Punjab (fifth in the points table with 14 points from 13 matches) making a strong case for themselves now after two back-to-back wins, coupled with Sunrisers Hyderabad (fourth in the table with 15 points from 13 ties) and Rising Pune Supergiant (third with 16 in their kitty from 12 fixtures) also in the fray, they must ensure the berth with a win.
Although the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai lost to in-form Kings XI Punjab -- who also beat KKR in the latter last's game -- on Thursday chasing a mammoth total of 231, it was efforts from Lendl Simmons (59), Parthiv Patel (38), Keiron Pollard (50 not out) and Hardik Pandya (30) that got them within seven runs of the stiff target.
KKR, on the other hand, failed to chase down a modest 168 despite Chris Lynn's fireworks with the bat (52-ball 84) against Punjab in their previous outing. None of the batters besides Lynn could get runs with Sunil Narine and Manish Pandey managing 18 which was the second highest score.
Yusuf Pathan's form has been a worry for the hosts with the experienced campaigner not being among runs for quite some time now.
Mumbai have a different picture to paint in this aspect. The Sachin Tendulkar-mentored twice IPL winners have not relied on one batsman to contribute and it has been a team effort as far as their batting is concerned.
Pollard has been in terrific form and is their leading run-getter with 349 in 12 innings but that he is out of the top ten highest scorers' list says a lot about how Mumbai have collectively performed as a batting unit.
In the bowling department though, the likes of Mitchell McClenaghan (18 wickets) is the third highest wicket-taker so far in the tournament with Jasprit Bumrah not far behind with 15 scalps.
Meanwhile KKR have been boosted by the return of Lynn from a month-long shoulder injury layoff. The big-hitting Australian has started from where he had left off in the first two games and is the batting mainstay along with Gambhir, Robin Uthappa and Pandey.
KKR have struggled with their middle order and on Saturday, Gambhir is likely to open the batting with Lynn. It remains to be seen where Narine is slotted in as the makeshift opener is unlikely to bat at No.8 or No.9 given his scoring spree.
When the two teams last met more than a month ago at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, little-known Nitish Rana took the away from KKR with a table-turning 29-ball 50 alongwith Pandya who hit 29 off just 11 deliveries.
Squads:
Kolkata Knight Riders: Gautam Gambhir (captain), Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Umesh Yadav, Yusuf Pathan, Sheldon Jackson, Ankit Rajpoot, Trent Boult, Chris Woakes, Rishi Dhawan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rovman Powell, R. Sanjay Yadav, Ishank Jaggi, Darren Bravo, Sayan Ghosh, Colin de Grandhomme.
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Lendl Simmons, Mitchel Johnsohn, Mitchell McClenghan, Nitish Rana, Parthiv Patel, Saurabh Tiwary, Shreyas Gopal, Tim Southee, Lasith Malinga, Krunal Pandya, Keiron Pollard, Ambati Rayudu, Asela Gunaratne, Harbhajan Singh, Hardik Pandya, Jagdish Suchith, Jaspreet Bumrah, Jos Buttler, Karn Sharma, Vinay Kumar.
Highlights
OUT! Pollard miscues while looking for a big hit, and ends up getting caught by Yusuf Pathan at mid-off after getting the toe-end of the bat! MI 170/5
Pollard c Yusuf b Boult 13(11)
OUT! Rayudu perishes while coming down the track and looking to smash it down the ground, and gets stumped after missing the wide delivery completely. Clever change of length by Kuldeep in this case. MI 168/4
Rayudu st Uthappa b Kuldeep 63(37)
SIX! What a way for Rayudu to get to his half-century in the first opportunity that he gets in this season! Casually flicks a length delivery from Boult over the backward square-leg fence! Takes 32 balls to get there!
OUT! Mixup between Tiwary and Rayudu results in the run-out of the former at the striker's end! MI 130/3
Tiwary run out (Umesh) 52(43)
FIFTY for Saurabh Tiwary! The Jharkhand batsman gets to his milestone in the first game that he plays in this season, and gets there with back-to-back boundaries in the 15th over! Takes 42 balls to reach the milestone!
OUT! Rajpoot is introduced into the attack, and he strikes straightaway by trapping Rohit leg-before with a slower ball, that raps the MI skipper on the pad while he looked to guide it down third man. And the umpire signals the timeout after the dismissal. MI 69/2
Rohit lbw Rajpoot 27(21)
OUT! Simmons is back cheaply, holing out to mid-off while looking to go for an inside-out hoick towards the boundary rope. MI 12/1
Simmons c Narine b Boult 0(5)
Mumbai Indians team: Lendl Simmons, Rohit Sharma(c), Ambati Rayudu(w), Kieron Pollard, Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Karn Sharma, Vinay Kumar, Tim Southee, Mitchell Johnson.
Six changes in the side — Rayudu, Tiwary, Krunal, Vinay, Southee and Johnson come in place of Parthiv, Rana, Harbhajan, Bumrah, Malinga and McClenaghan.
Kolkata Knight Riders team: Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Gautam Gambhir (c), Robin Uthappa, Manish Pandey, Colin de Grandhomme, Yusuf Pathan, Trent Boult, Umesh Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot.
Just one change in the lineup, with Chris Woakes missing out due to an ankle niggle, and Trent Boult coming in his place.
TOSS: Kolkata Knight Riders win the toss, and captain Gautam Gambhir elects to field first.
Mumbai Indians were planning to score 160 (according to Ambati Rayudu) and have managed to get 173 on board. If that was the plan they must be happy. It was the pair of Ambati Rayudu and Saurabh Tiway that came good for the visitors. Having said that, the Mumbai bowling is looking bleak and they must break the Narine-Lynn partnership if they don't want KKR to run away with the game.
A reasonable score for Mumbai. They could surely have done with 15-20 runs more, especially when you consider KKR's formidable batting line-up. But it is that kind of a score, which you may fancy chasing down, but can quickly have your back to wall if you take it lightly. The home fans would love to see Narine and Lynn going hammer and tongs from the word go. That would be a spectacle and would put KKR in command. Mumbai's bowling is a touch light-weight this evening, with McClenaghan, Malinga and Bumrah not playing. But KKR have to be wary of a certain Mitchell Johnson.
After 20 overs,Mumbai Indians 173/5 ( Hardik Pandya 1 , Krunal Pandya 0)
Boult bowls the last over of the Mumbai innings, and Pollard misses a full delivery at the start of the over. Another dot in the following delivery, with Pollard missing while looking for a lap shot. Superb fielding by Manish Pandey at the long-on fence to save a couple of runs for KKR. That was well struck by Pollard! The big WEst Indian perishes in the next ball, holing out to Pathan at mid-off. Full-toss by Boult in the fifth ball, and Hardik gets an outside edge that deflects off his thigh. The umpire doesn't signal a no-ball for height for this one. New batsman Krunal gets a leg-bye off the last ball, with Boult bowling a superb final over, conceding just five runs while getting the wicket of Pollard.
Mumbai Indians finish on 173/5 after 20 overs.
OUT! Pollard miscues while looking for a big hit, and ends up getting caught by Yusuf Pathan at mid-off after getting the toe-end of the bat! MI 170/5
Pollard c Yusuf b Boult 13(11)
After 19 overs,Mumbai Indians 168/4 ( Kieron Pollard 11 , Hardik Pandya 0)
Kuldeep bowls the penultimate over of the innings. Rayudu comes down the track, and lofts the third ball of the over down the ground, before going even bigger in the following delivery to smash it over the long-on boundary. Kuldeep however, detects the batsman's intention, and fires the penultimate delivery wide to get the batsman stumped. Swing and a miss for new batsman Hardik in the last ball of the over.
OUT! Rayudu perishes while coming down the track and looking to smash it down the ground, and gets stumped after missing the wide delivery completely. Clever change of length by Kuldeep in this case. MI 168/4
Rayudu st Uthappa b Kuldeep 63(37)
Well, even Mumbai Indian's reserve batsmen are in good nick. Saurabh Tiwary's wicket might just be a boon for them. He was struggling to get the big hits and with Kieron Pollard on strike (and both Pandya brothers in the dug out), they can actually look to score 180 odd runs. Rayudu has looked brilliant and is connecting really well. Can KKR restrict Mumbai below 180?
21:59 (IST)
KKR bowlers pulled things back somewhat in the middle overs. 33 runs were scored in the 6 overs from 9 to 14, with only three boundaries. But then Rayudu and Tiwary got after Narine in the 15th over, and fetched three boundaries. Tiwary fell after his fifty, but Rayudu carried on. He got to a fifty himself. Pollard also gets a few big shots going. Looks like KKR will have a job on their hands.
After 18 overs,Mumbai Indians 157/3 ( Ambati Rayudu (W) 53 , Kieron Pollard 10)
Boult back into the attack. FOUR! Rayudu smacks the first ball towards the extra-cover boundary! Casually flicks the next ball towards the backward square-leg fence to get to his half-century! SIX! Pollard finally gets his first big strike, pulling the back-of-length delivery over the long-on fence! Tries going big in the final ball of the over as well, but only gets a single as it lands short of the man at midwicket. 18 off the over, with Mumbai crossing the 150-mark in this over.
SIX! What a way for Rayudu to get to his half-century in the first opportunity that he gets in this season! Casually flicks a length delivery from Boult over the backward square-leg fence! Takes 32 balls to get there!
After 17 overs,Mumbai Indians 139/3 ( Ambati Rayudu (W) 42 , Kieron Pollard 3)
Narine bowls his last over. Rayudu deftly guides the first ball towards the third man boundary. New batsman Pollard gets off the mark in the second ball that he faces, getting a double on this occasion. Close shave for Rayudu in the last ball, as an inside-edge followed by a deflection off his pad misses the stump, allowing him to collect a single. Nine off the over, as Narine finishes with figures of 0/37.
After 16 overs,Mumbai Indians 130/3 ( Ambati Rayudu (W) 36 , )
Umesh to bowl his final over. Rayudu brings up the 50-stand for the 3rd wicket with a single at the start of the over, before slicing the third delivery over backward point to get his third boundary. SIX! Rayudu pulls a short one from Umesh, and deposits it over the midwicket fence! Mix-up between the two batsmen results in the run-out of Tiwary on 52. 12 runs and a wicket off that over.
OUT! Mixup between Tiwary and Rayudu results in the run-out of the former at the striker's end! MI 130/3
Tiwary run out (Umesh) 52(43)
After 15 overs,Mumbai Indians 118/2 ( Saurabh Tiwary 51 , Ambati Rayudu (W) 25)
Narine into his third over. Rayudu finds the fence at the cow-corner region in the second ball. Tiwary rocks back and pulls towards long-on, before hammering the last ball down the ground to bring up his half-century! 13 off the over.
FIFTY for Saurabh Tiwary! The Jharkhand batsman gets to his milestone in the first game that he plays in this season, and gets there with back-to-back boundaries in the 15th over! Takes 42 balls to reach the milestone!
After 14 overs,Mumbai Indians 105/2 ( Saurabh Tiwary 43 , Ambati Rayudu (W) 20)
Umesh into his third over, and Tiwary cuts the first ball towards the backward point boundary, bringing up the team 100 in the process. Umesh though, keeps it tight for the remainder of the over, and gives away just two singles. Just 6 off the over. Tiwary and Rayudu will now have to accelerate if they are to get Mumbai to a total in excess of 160.
After 13 overs,Mumbai Indians 99/2 ( Saurabh Tiwary 38 , Ambati Rayudu (W) 19)
Rajpoot into his third over, and he has been a very valuable option for KKR skipper Gambhir today. Tiwary collects a single in the second ball after sending it towards the off side. Rayudu hits the fifth ball down the ground, and gets a double for it. Another double at the end of the over, with five coming off it. The umpire signals for the timeout at the end of the over.
Saurabh Tiwary and Ambati Rayudu batting together is a nostalgia moment for Mumbai Indians' supporters. Anyways, Tiwary has managed to find the odd boundary every now and then. Ambati Rayudu was handed a reprieve after Robin Uthappa put down a tough chance and he responded with a boundary. He has come back after an injury layoff and would want to make this chance count, given that Nitish Rana's form has dropped in the second half of the tournament. Mumbai Indians are scoring at 7.50-8 and will need to up the ante after 14 overs.
21:28 (IST)
After 12 overs,Mumbai Indians 94/2 ( Saurabh Tiwary 37 , Ambati Rayudu (W) 15)
Narine into his second over. Rayudu sweeps the fourth ball of the over towards the midwicket fence, where a diving Boult is unable to prevent a four. Eight off the over, with four singles being collected apart from the boundary.
After 11 overs,Mumbai Indians 86/2 ( Saurabh Tiwary 35 , Ambati Rayudu (W) 9)
Rajpoot into his second over. Tiwary smacks the second ball down the ground to collect his sixth boundary, which brings some confidence back into the visitors' camp. He tries a couple of similar strokes in the remainder of the over, though he doesn't quite get the same success. Seven off the over.
After 10 overs,Mumbai Indians 79/2 ( Saurabh Tiwary 30 , Ambati Rayudu (W) 7)
Kuldeep continues from the other end. Rayudu reaches out for a wide-pitched delivery in the third ball of the over, and slices it towards the extra-cover fence to collect a couple of runs. Rayudu gets a leading edge in the last delivery, though the ball lands at the vacant point region to allow him to collect a single. Seven off the over. KKR retain some advantage at the halfway mark of the innings.
Rohit Sharma has scored 657 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders from 19 matches in IPL at an average of 50.54 which is the second most by any player against them. Moreover, at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, he has scored 391 runs from 10 innings at an average of 55.86 in IPL.
After 9 overs,Mumbai Indians 72/2 ( Saurabh Tiwary 28 , Ambati Rayudu (W) 2)
Rayudu arrives at the crease after Rohit's dismissal, and tries to slash on the first ball. It bounces much more than he might have expected and the ball flies over his willow. He calmly clips the next ball through mid-wicket to get off the mark. Another slower delivery which Tiwary tries to nudge away but the ball hits him on the thigh pad and goes towards the off side. Leg bye taken. Rayudu regains the strike with a single.
KKR did not let MI run away to a big score in the Power play. Rohit Sharma and Saurabh Tiwary gave indications of settling down well for a dash at the end. The Eden Gardens has always been a happy hunting ground for Rohit. KKR will be missing Nathan Coulter-Nile with some juice on the wicket. And as we speak, Rohit is caught in front. Huge wicket for KKR.
21:11 (IST)
OUT! Rajpoot is introduced into the attack, and he strikes straightaway by trapping Rohit leg-before with a slower ball, that raps the MI skipper on the pad while he looked to guide it down third man. And the umpire signals the timeout after the dismissal. MI 69/2
Rohit lbw Rajpoot 27(21)
After 8 overs,Mumbai Indians 68/1 ( Saurabh Tiwary 28 , Rohit Sharma (C) 27)
Kuldeep introduced in the 8th over, and Rohit places his sweep perfectly, smacking it towards the midwicket boundary to bring up the 50-stand for the 2nd wicket! More runs leaked two deliveries later, with the ball deflecting off his hip and running away to the third man fence for four leg-byes. 11 off the over.
After 7 overs,Mumbai Indians 57/1 ( Saurabh Tiwary 26 , Rohit Sharma (C) 22)
De Grandhomme into his second over. Rohit pulls the first ball, and beats the fielder at short fine to get his third bonudary. Two more singles scored in the over, with six coming off it.
Having lost Lendl Simmons early, now it will be vital for Rohit Sharma to stick around at his favourite ground. He has had a decent tournament so far but a big score has eluded him, something he will like to get under his belt before the Playoffs. Sourabh Tiwary, on the other, hand is looking really comfortable and timing the ball brilliantly. The six over cow corner just displayed that Rohit is in a positive frame of mind. Good news for the visitors.
21:00 (IST)
After 6 overs,Mumbai Indians 51/1 ( Saurabh Tiwary 25 , Rohit Sharma (C) 17)
FOUR! Umesh bowls the final over of powerplay, and Tiwary slices the first ball towards the third-man boundary! Rohit connects majestically in the fourth ball of the over, and deposits it over long-on, with the shot bringing up the team 50! Chips the next ball in the air, but the ball lands safely at the vacant midwicket region. 12 off the over, with Umesh going for a plenty of runs today. End of Mumbai's powerplay.
After 5 overs,Mumbai Indians 39/1 ( Saurabh Tiwary 20 , Rohit Sharma (C) 10)
Narine into the attack in the fifth over. ROhit swings and misses in the first ball. Connects in the third delivery, and gets a boundary this time for it. Narine mixes his deliveries up with a couple of quicker ones in this over. Better over for KKR, with seven coming off this one.
After 4 overs,Mumbai Indians 32/1 ( Saurabh Tiwary 19 , Rohit Sharma (C) 6)
Umesh Yadav introduced into the attack in the fourth over of the innings. Tiwary opens the face of his bat to guide the ball towards third man for a single. Four leg byes in the third ball after the ball runs down towards fine-leg after clipping Rohit's pad. The MI captain flicks the next one towards the midwicket fence to get his first boundary. Tiwary punches the last ball of the over down the ground, beating mid-off as the ball runs away to the straight boundary.
After 4 overs,Mumbai Indians 32/1 ( Saurabh Tiwary 19 , Rohit Sharma (C) 6)
Umesh Yadav introduced into the attack in the fourth over of the innings. Tiwary opens the face of his bat to guide the ball towards third man for a single. Four leg byes in the third ball after the ball runs down towards fine-leg after clipping Rohit's pad. The MI captain flicks the next one towards the midwicket fence to get his first boundary. Tiwary punches the last ball of the over down the ground, beating mid-off as the ball runs away to the straight boundary.
After 3 overs,Mumbai Indians 18/1 ( Saurabh Tiwary 14 , Rohit Sharma (C) 1)
Boult finally gets rid of Simmons, with an appeal being turned down in his previous over, as Simmons holes out to Narine at mid-off while looking to get off the mark. Captain Rohit Sharma walks out to bat at his favourite ground, and is greeted by a vicious bouncer outside off. FOUR! Sweetly punched by Tiwary with the ball carrying over the cover fielder! The quick outfield does the rest. Single off the last ball, with six runs and a wicket coming off it.
Kolkata Knight Riders have won their last 12 matches while chasing at Eden Gardens in IPL. Last time, they lost a match while chasing at Eden Gardens was against Mumbai Indians in 2012.
OUT! Simmons is back cheaply, holing out to mid-off while looking to go for an inside-out hoick towards the boundary rope. MI 12/1
Simmons c Narine b Boult 0(5)
After 2 overs,Mumbai Indians 12/0 ( Saurabh Tiwary 9 , Lendl Simmons 0)
De Grandhomme bowls from the other end, and Tiwary smacks the first ball towards cover to get the first boundary of the innings. Wide called in the fourth ball due to the height of the boundary. FOUR! Tiwary goes for the pull, and gets a top-edge that carries towards the third man rope. Much better over for MI, with 10 coming off it, including another wide in the last ball of the over.
Mumbai Indians have made six changes. Rohit Sharma will finally open (unless they have something else on the cards). Interestingly, Mumbai have totally revamped their bowling line-up. No Jasprit Bumrah, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell McClenaghan, Lasith Malinga. Rest is important in a big tournament. But momentum is too. Will this prove costly for the visitors? In 2010, when they were comfortably sitting atop in the table, they tried something similar. Though they reached the final, Chennai Super Kings defeated them. They would hope that their fate wouldn't be the same in 2017.
After 1 overs,Mumbai Indians 2/0 ( Saurabh Tiwary 1 , Lendl Simmons 0)
Plenty of swing on offer for Boult at the start of the innings, with the ball swinging away too far from the batsman, and is called a wide. Tiwary gets the first run off the bat in the third ball with a single. Appeal for an lbw in the fourth delivery, with the umpire turning it down despite hawk-eye showing three reds.
Sri Lanka legend and Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene does the customary ringing of the bell at the start of the match. The players walk out to the centre, with Simmons and Tiwary opening the batting for Mumbai this match. Let the action begin!
Mumbai Indians team: Lendl Simmons, Rohit Sharma(c), Ambati Rayudu(w), Kieron Pollard, Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Karn Sharma, Vinay Kumar, Tim Southee, Mitchell Johnson.
Six changes in the side — Rayudu, Tiwary, Krunal, Vinay, Southee and Johnson come in place of Parthiv, Rana, Harbhajan, Bumrah, Malinga and McClenaghan.
A crunch game at the Eden Gardens. Just hope the rain doesn't play spoilsport. Boult in the side for the match. KKR pacers will look to utilise the overcast conditions to the fullest. KKR would want to ensure that there are no alarms in the end. Having played well for most part of the competition, what they will want to ensure is a top-two finish, which will give them a second bite at the apple in terms of qualifying for the final. A somewhat weakened side fielded by Mumbai. As many as six changes to their squad. KKR have a chance to cash in.
Kolkata Knight Riders team: Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Gautam Gambhir (c), Robin Uthappa, Manish Pandey, Colin de Grandhomme, Yusuf Pathan, Trent Boult, Umesh Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot.
Just one change in the lineup, with Chris Woakes missing out due to an ankle niggle, and Trent Boult coming in his place.
TOSS: Kolkata Knight Riders win the toss, and captain Gautam Gambhir elects to field first.