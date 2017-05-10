IPL 2017, Live GL vs DD at Kanpur, cricket score and updates: Shreyas Iyer taking Delhi towards win

Preview: With their campaign in the 2017 Indian Premier League (IPL) already done and dusted, Delhi Daredevils and Gujarat Lions will look to salvaging some pride when they clash in a league tie at the Green Park Stadium at Kanpur on Wednesday.
Languishing at the penultimate spot in the standings, Delhi's slimmest hopes of making the IPL play-offs were on Monday dashed when Sunrisers Hyderabad beat table toppers Mumbai Indians by seven wickets.
With four wins and seven losses, Delhi have once again been hugely inconsistent this season. The 2012 semi-finalists had raised hopes of making it to the knockout stage after pulling off sensational wins over Sunrisers and Gujarat at the Ferozeshah Kotla.
But Zaheer Khan and his men could only blame themselves for the disastrous batting display, getting bowled for a mere 66 in their response to Mumbai's target of 213 in their previous home game.
On the other hand, Gujarat are a notch above Delhi at the sixth spot with four wins and eight losses. Gujarat's lack of depth in bowling have been the main reason for their doom this season.
For the two teams now, it would be a battle for not finishing last in the tournament. The last time both this teams faced each other, it was the Daredevils who rode on a phenomenal innings from Rishabh Pant to romp home by seven wickets at home.
Squads:
Delhi Daredevils: Zaheer Khan (Captain), Angelo Mathews, Corey Anderson, Kagiso Rabada, Pat Cummins, Ankit Bawne, Aditya Tare, Murugan Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Shashank Singh, Mohammed Shami, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jayant Yadav, Amit Mishra, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Chris Morris, Carlos Brathwaite, Karun Nair, Rishabh Pant (WK), Chama Milind, Khaleel Ahmed, Pratyush Singh, Marlon Samuels.
Gujarat Lions: Suresh Raina (Captain), Akashdeep Nath, Basil Thampi, Shubham Agarwal, Dwayne Smith, Chirag Suri, James Faulkner, Aaron Finch, Manpreet Gony, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Shadab Jakati, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Dhaval Kulkarni, Praveen Kumar, Brandon McCullum, Pradeep Sangwan, Jason Roy, Jaydev Shah, Shelly Shaurya, Nathusingh, Tejas Baroka.
With inputs from IANS
Published Date: May 10, 2017 11:21 pm | Updated Date: May 10, 2017 11:22 pm
May, 10 2017 IST
Highlights
After 20 overs,Gujarat Lions 195/5 ( Ravindra Jadeja 13 , James Faulkner 14)
Twelve runs off the final over and credit must go to Faulkner and Jadeja for their ruinning between the wickets. Three twos in that over shows you need not go big at the death every time. Gujarat get a lucky boundary off the last ball as Samson misses it completely to let it go for four byes. With Pant possibly injured, this is a big ask for Delhi Daredevils. But Gujarat Lions have never won when they have batted first, so Delhi have hope
Big blow for Delhi Daredevils as Rishabh Pant walks off with an injured thumb
Here are the teams
GL XI: Dwayne Smith, Ishan Kishan, Suresh Raina, Dinesh Karthik, Aaron Finch, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhawal Kulkarni, James Faulkner, Pradeep Sangwan, Basil Thampi, Ankit Soni
DD XI: Sanju Samson, Karun Nair, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Corey Anderson, Marlon Samuels, Carlos Brathwaite, Pat Cummins, Amit Mishra, Mohammed Shami, Zaheer Khan
Delhi Daredevils win the toss and elect to field first.
23:28 (IST)
OUT! Pat Cummins 24 (13) b James Faulkner c Dwayne Smith
23:27 (IST)
After 18 overs,Delhi Daredevils 181/6 ( Shreyas Iyer 94 , Pat Cummins 24)
Good over from Basil Thampi in the situation of the game. Just eight runs off it. However the equation favours Delhi who need 15 runs off 12 balls
23:21 (IST)
After 17 overs,Delhi Daredevils 173/6 ( Shreyas Iyer 92 , Pat Cummins 18)
Pat Cummins starts the over with a huge six to put Faulkner under pressure. Delhi score three off the next two deliveries before Shreyas Iyer hits a massive six over long off. Iyer then picks up a couple before beating mid-off to score a boundary. Another big over for Delhi who are favourites now
23:16 (IST)
23:15 (IST)
After 16 overs,Delhi Daredevils 152/6 ( Shreyas Iyer 80 , Pat Cummins 9)
Dhaval Kulkarni continues and has a nightmare over. Shreyas Iyer who is playing one of the finest innings of this season, scored three boundaries off the first three deliveries without taking any risks as all the shots were down the ground. Two runs come off the last three deliveires, but it’ still 14 off the over which suits Delhi
23:12 (IST)
After 15 overs,Delhi Daredevils 138/6 ( Shreyas Iyer 67 , Pat Cummins 8)
Just as when one though Delhi's chase has fizzled out, Iyer and Cummins conjure up a 17-run over to get them back in the hunt. Shreyas Iyer with two beautiful cricketing shots to get two boundaries, before Pat Cummins hammered two more off the last two balls. Delhi need 58 runs from 30 balls
23:08 (IST)
After 14 overs,Delhi Daredevils 121/6 ( Shreyas Iyer 58 , Pat Cummins 0)
Excellent over from Dhaval Kulkarni who concedes just two runs in the over and also gets a wicket of the dangerous Carlos Brathwaite. The required run rate for Delhi is now over 12 runs per over
23:06 (IST)
23:06 (IST)
23:05 (IST)
After 13 overs,Delhi Daredevils 119/5 ( Shreyas Iyer 57 , Carlos Brathwaite 10)
Nine runs off the over. Brathwaite with a couple of boundaries off Jadeja. One of it was slightly fortuitous. But still a decent over for Delhi
23:03 (IST)
23:00 (IST)
Three Delhi Daredevils batsmen run-out in an innings in IPL:
v KKR, Delhi, 2012
v MI, Visakhapatnam, 2016
v GL, Kanpur, 2017*
22:59 (IST)
The Lions have been struggling to take wickets and they seemed to have found a solution — just get run outs. There have been three now as the Daredevils implode in the pursuit of a tricky but not insurmountable total. The Lions will be cocker-hoop that the Daredevils batsmen have been so happy to go for singles that aren’t there and that Jadeja and Raina have been good enough in the field to catch the batsmen short of their ground.
22:58 (IST)
22:58 (IST)
After 12 overs,Delhi Daredevils 110/5 ( Shreyas Iyer 57 , Carlos Brathwaite 1)
Basil Thampi has been expensive tonight and another one of his over cost 12 runs. COrey Anderson hit him for a boundary, but was dismissed by a superb piece of fielding from Ravindra Jadeja. The wicket just gave the over some respectability
22:56 (IST)
OUT! Corey Anderson 6 (6) run out Ravindra Jadeja
Another one from Ravindra Jadeja. Corey Anderson not even in the frame as Jadeja hits directly once more
OUT! Corey Anderson 6 (6) run out Ravindra Jadeja
22:52 (IST)
22:51 (IST)
After 11 overs,Delhi Daredevils 98/4 ( Shreyas Iyer 52 , Corey Anderson 1)
Ravindra Jadeja with a fine over. Gives just six runs away when the required rate is over ten. Puts pressure back on Delhi who have batted really well so far, especially Shreyas Iyer.
22:49 (IST)
After 10 overs,Delhi Daredevils 92/4 ( Shreyas Iyer 47 , )
Shreyas Iyer once again attacking the bowlers, hits the wily Faulkner for two boundaries. It was an excellent over for Delhi until Ravindra Jadeja with some excellent fielding ran Marlon Samuels out. Still 10 runs come off it
22:47 (IST)
OUT! Marlon Samuels 1 (4) run out Ravindra Jadeja
Excellent fielding from Ravindra Jadeja who gets another batsman out run out this season
22:44 (IST)
After 9 overs,Delhi Daredevils 82/3 ( Shreyas Iyer 37 , Marlon Samuels 1)
Shreyas Iyer keeping Delhi firmly in the chase. A big six off Jadeja makes it a nine-run over instead of a below par one for them. Marlon Samuels out to bat now and Delhi need him to fire today
22:42 (IST)
After 8 overs,Delhi Daredevils 73/3 ( Shreyas Iyer 29 , Marlon Samuels 0)
Excellent over from James Faulkner, gets the big wicket of Karun Nair and gives away just two runs. Could be a crucial over for Gujarat
22:37 (IST)
OUT! Karun Nair 30 (15) b James Faulkner c Dwayne Smith
Katun Nair fails to time a slower one and is caught at extra cover
22:37 (IST)
Two early wickets and then a fifty run stand leaves this brilliantly well poised between these two teams, but for me the Daredevils are still favourites to chase this down.
Nair and Iyer are going well but they need to bat another five overs together.
22:34 (IST)
After 7 overs,Delhi Daredevils 71/2 ( Karun Nair 30 , Shreyas Iyer 27)
Ravindra Jadeja into the attack and straightaway the Delhi batsman find it hard to play their shots against him. Just three runs come off the first five balls, but Karun Nair plays a risky reverse sweep that pays off and gets him four runs
22:32 (IST)
After 6 overs,Delhi Daredevils 64/2 ( Karun Nair 25 , Shreyas Iyer 25)
Huge over! Dwayne Smith hit for 17 runs as Delhi end the PowerPlay in charge of the situation. Firstly Shreyas Iyer hit a boundary on the offside, while Karun Nair smashed three straight fours to end the over. Delhi fighting back hard after tough start
After 6 overs,Delhi Daredevils 64/2 ( Karun Nair 25 , Shreyas Iyer 25)
22:26 (IST)
After 5 overs,Delhi Daredevils 47/2 ( Karun Nair 13 , Shreyas Iyer 20)
Basil Thampi comes into the attack and he was thumped by the confident Delhi batsmen. Shreyas Iyer hit two boundaries off the second and fourth deliveries before Karun Nair scored a huge six off the last ball. 15 runs off that over
22:21 (IST)
After 4 overs,Delhi Daredevils 32/2 ( Karun Nair 7 , Shreyas Iyer 11)
Pradeep Sangwan continues but this time Delhi batsmen get the btter of him. Shreyas Iyer who has looked in fine form thus far hammered him for two boundaries on the offside. 10 runs come off the over. Delhi not getting bogged down despite the wickets
22:17 (IST)
22:17 (IST)
After 3 overs,Delhi Daredevils 22/2 ( Karun Nair 2 , Shreyas Iyer 6)
Dhaval Kulkarni bowls a good over that could have been even better had Shreyas Iyer not hit him for a boundary off the last ball. After the last over, it was important to keep the Delhi batsman under pressure and not give away too many runs and Kulkarni did a decent job.
22:15 (IST)
After 2 overs,Delhi Daredevils 15/2 ( Karun Nair 1 , Shreyas Iyer 0)
Excellent over from Pradeep Sangwan. It didn't start off too well for the bowler as Samson smashed him for a boundary, but Sangwan hit back by castling him next ball. Rishabh Pant who walked out to bat despite his injury pulled Sangwan for a boundary on the very first ball, but a moment of brain fade meant Suresh Raina ran Pant out. Big blow for Delhi at the start of the innings
22:11 (IST)
OUT! Rishabh Pant 4 (2) run out Suresh Raina
Suresh Raina with some quick thinking and excellent fielding gets Rishabh Pant run out. Poor awareness from Pant
22:08 (IST)
22:08 (IST)
OUT! Sanju Samson 10 (7) b Pradeep Sangwan
Samson plays it onto his stumps
22:07 (IST)
After 1 overs,Delhi Daredevils 7/0 ( Sanju Samson 6 , Karun Nair 1)
Sanju Samson starts off the innings with a boundary off Dhaval Kulkarni. A good punch on the offside. But Kulkarni does well to bounce back from the bad starts anc concedes just three more runs. Rishabh Pant has his pads on. Karun Nair has come to open the innings in his place
22:04 (IST)
21:53 (IST)
196 will be a very stiff target for the Daredevils to reach, and it is even more daunting if Pant can’t bat because of his injured finger. This should be a Lions win from here, but the Daredevils have a powerful batting line up and they can take apart this Lions bowling attack.
Aaron Finch says that if the Lions bowl well they can defend this. Bowling well is not something the Lions have done very often so far this season.
21:52 (IST)
Highest targets successfully chased by Delhi Daredevils in IPL:
209 v GL, Delhi, 2017
192 v RCB, Bangalore, 2016
188 v PW, Mumbai, 2011
188 v DC, Hyderabad, 2012
186 v SRH, Delhi, 2017
21:47 (IST)
21:42 (IST)
This has been absolutely superb from Aaron Finch and he is giving his team a real chance of actually setting a competitive score and winning a game batting first.
Delhi have looked short of penetration with the ball, even with the extra pace of Pat Cummins. The Lions are set for setting over 200 for the second time this season against Delhi, but last time they lost with 15 balls to spare. Even with 200 plus on the board they will have to have a better effort from their bowlers to win this.
21:41 (IST)
21:39 (IST)
After 19 overs,Gujarat Lions 183/5 ( Ravindra Jadeja 12 , James Faulkner 3)
Excellent over from Shami who removes the dangerous Aaron Finch after being hit for a boundary off the first ball. James Faulkner struggles to connect a few as Shmai gives away just four runs off the remaining deliveries
21:35 (IST)
OUT! Aaron Finch 69 (39) b Mohammed Shami
21:33 (IST)
After 18 overs,Gujarat Lions 175/4 ( Aaron Finch 69 , Ravindra Jadeja 7)
Cummins comes back into the attack and he is taken to the cleaners from Finch who hits him for two boundaries on the second and third deliveries. The Australian bounces back well to give away just two runs after that, but 11 runs come off it
21:33 (IST)
Most 50-plus scores for Gujarat Lions in IPL:
7 - AARON FINCH*
6 - Suresh Raina
5 - Dinesh Karthik
21:29 (IST)
After 17 overs,Gujarat Lions 164/4 ( Aaron Finch 60 , Ravindra Jadeja 5)
Happening over from Brathwaite who starts by picking up Dinesh Karthik’s wicket. But Finch hammers him for a six on the next ball. Ravindra Jadeja who walks out to bat in place of Karthik gets off the mark with a boundary on the off side. Finch finishes off the over with another four, this time with a deft touch to find the offside boundary
21:26 (IST)
HALF CENTURY! Finch brings up his fifty. Excellent innings, has been aggressive since the first delivery
21:25 (IST)
OUT! Dinesh Karthik 40 (28) b Carlos Brathwaire c Corey Anderson
Anderson takes brilliant catch in the deep as Karthik perishes trying to find the boundary