IPL 2017 Live, DD vs RPS in New Delhi, cricket score and updates: Nair, Pant forge solid stand

Preview: Rising Pune Supergiant will aim to secure a play-off spot while Delhi Daredevils will only have pride to play for when they meet in their Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter at the Ferozeshah Kotla in New Delhi on Friday.
Sitting at the third spot with eight wins and four losses, Pune are currently on 16 points. They will like to continue their form and will be eager to bag two crucial points from this tie which will put them at the joint top spot with Mumbai Indians and gurantee them a berth in the knock-out stage.
However, Pune has suffered a setback as in-form England all-rounder Ben Stokes will mis the rest of the IPL since he will have to do duty for his national team.
Stokes -- the most expensive foreigner in IPL history -- is supposed to join the England squad ahead of the three match ODI series against South Africa which starts on 24 May.
England are scheduled to play two practice matches ahead of the series on 19 and 21 May and England and Wales and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) Director Andrew Strauss reportedly wants all the top England players to attend the training camp ahead of the South Africa series.
Delhi, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom of the IPL standings and are already out of contention for the play-offs as they only managed to have five wins in 12 league matches so far.
Delhi have once again been hugely inconsistent this season. Their bowling line-up, on paper at least, is one of the strongest in the IPL but has failed to step up to the occasion.A
The batting has also been inconsistent as their top and middle-order batsmen failed to click in unison.A
Looking to salvaging some pride, the Zaheer Khan-led side, however, can take some positives ahead of the match as they defeated Gujarat Lions by two wickets in a thriller contest on Wednesday.
Chasing a mammoth 196, Delhi lost half their side for 105 runs before Shreyas Iyer (96) and Australian Pat Cummins' cameo (24 off 13 balls) guided the visitors to the win.
Pune, meanwhile, will aim to carry on their winning momentum.
Young opening batsman Rahul Tripathi, who performed consistently throughout the tournament, has emerged as the find of the tournament for the Pune side.
The visitors will be hoping for another good performance from the Maharashtra right-hander along side skipper Steve Smith, Manoj Tiwary, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Ben Stokes.
Pune's main concern will be the form of the other opener Ajinkya Rahane, who has failed to complement the hard-hitting Tripathi at the top.
The bowlers are also in good form. Jaidev Unadkat, who returned with figures of 5/30 from his four overs, including the hat-trick in the final over against Sunrisers Hyderabad, will also boost the bowling line-up.
With inputs from IANS
Published Date: May 12, 2017 08:30 pm | Updated Date: May 12, 2017 08:31 pm
May, 12 2017 IST
Highlights
Rising Pune Supergiant XI: Ajinkya Rahane, Rahul Tripathi, Steve Smith (c), Ben Stokes, MS Dhoni, Daniel Christian, Manoj Tiwary, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Adam Zampa.
One change in the Pune team as well — Adam Zampa replacing the England-bound Imran Tahir in a like-for-like replacement.
Delhi Daredevils XI: Sanju Samson, Karun Nair, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Marlon Samuels, Corey Anderson, Pat Cummins, Mohammed Shami, Shahbaz Nadeem, Amit Mishra, Zaheer Khan (c).
Just one change in the hosts lineup — Shahbaz Nadeem coming in place of Carlos Brathwaite.
TOSS: Delhi Daredevils win the toss, and skipper Zaheer Khan elects to bat first. He says it is a good batting track, and he would like to get as many runs on the board as possible.
20:35 (IST)
Put all your usual calculations aside, this is not a wicket that is straightforward to bat on. So these powerplay runs are going to be costly. Usually captains field first without hesitation, but tonight both wanted to bat first. This wicket is dry and may turn later on, and Karun is making the most of the conditions while they favour the batters. Delhi ahead in the game despite the two wickets.
20:35 (IST)
After 7 overs,Delhi Daredevils 63/2 ( Karun Nair 32 , Rishabh Pant (W) 24)
Zampa introduced into the attack after powerplay. Pant sweeps the second ball of the over towards backward square-leg to collect a couple of runs. Nair guides the fifth delivery of the over for a boundary to bring up the 50-stand for the 3rd wicket. Nine off the over.
20:31 (IST)
After 6 overs,Delhi Daredevils 54/2 ( Karun Nair 26 , Rishabh Pant (W) 21)
Thakur to bowl his second over. FOUR! Pant smacks the first ball of the over down the ground to get his first four. Four more to Pant in the following delivery, as he gets an inside edge while swinging his bat towards the fine-leg boundary. The team 50 comes up with a couple of singles thereafter, before Pant helps himself to another boundary in the penultimate delivery of the over.
20:26 (IST)
This was the ninth time that a Delhi Daredevils batsman dismissed run-out in IPL-10 which is the joint most for any team, Mumbai Indians' batsmen have also dismissed run-out nine times in this IPL. Kings XI Punjab batsmen have dismissed run-out only once - the least among all teams in IPL-10.
20:26 (IST)
After 5 overs,Delhi Daredevils 40/2 ( Karun Nair 26 , Rishabh Pant (W) 8)
All-rounder Ben Stokes bowls the fifth over. Nair opens the face of his bat to the length delivery in the first ball, piercing the gap between backward point and short third man. FOUR MORE in the penultimate delivery of the over, with Nair pulling towards the vacant cow-corner region, making it back-to-back with a four off the last delivery. 14 off this over, and Delhi suddenly are back in the game, thanks to some fearless hitting by these two.
20:21 (IST)
After 4 overs,Delhi Daredevils 26/2 ( Karun Nair 14 , Rishabh Pant (W) 7)
Spin introduced early in the innings, with Washington Sundar getting the ball at the start of the fourth over. FOUR! Nair gets the first boundary of the innings by shuffling to his right, and slog sweeping it towards long-leg. Nair goes big again a couple of deliveries later, this time lofting a fuller delivery outside off towards long-on. Chips the fourth delivery just wide of the fielder at midwicket. Pant then swings his bat in the last ball to clear the square-leg rope, the first six of the innings. Finally a good over for the home side, with 15 coming off the over.
20:19 (IST)
Rishabh Pant’s strike rate of 172.73 in IPL-10 is the second highest among all the players who have atleast faced 150 balls. He has amassed 285 runs from 12 innings at an average of 23.75 in this season of IPL.
20:16 (IST)
After 3 overs,Delhi Daredevils 11/2 ( Karun Nair 5 , Rishabh Pant (W) 1)
Rishabh Pant finds himself at the centre earlier than expected after Iyer gets a thick edge to get caught behind in the first ball of Unadkat's 2nd over. Another tidy over by the pacer, giving away just two singles while getting a wicket. DD off to the worst possible start at the moment.
20:12 (IST)
OUT! And that's wicket number two to fall in the Delhi innings, and it is Iyer who gets a top-edge while looking to go for a cut to get caught-behind for 3. DD reeling at 9/2
Iyer c Dhoni b Unadkat 3(4)
20:10 (IST)
After 2 overs,Delhi Daredevils 9/1 ( Karun Nair 4 , Shreyas Iyer 3)
Thakur operates from the other end, and Nair collects a double at the start of the over after guiding it towards midwicket. Iyer then gets off the mark by tucking the penultimate delivery towards the midwicket rope, where an agile Rahane saves a run for his side.
20:09 (IST)
20:09 (IST)
After 1 overs,Delhi Daredevils 3/1 ( Karun Nair 1 , )
Samson drives the second ball of the over towards sweeper cover to get his team off the mark with a single. Nair ends up committing hara-kiri after running off for a single that was never there, with Samson falling well short of the striker's end thanks to a sharp throw by Stokes from gully. No need for the umpire to go upstairs for that one.
20:05 (IST)
OUT! Worst of starts for Delhi, and it is the million-dollar man Ben Stokes with his direct hit from gully that results in the run-out of Samson. DD 3/1
Samson run-out (Stokes) 2(4)
20:01 (IST)
Right then. Play begins in Match 52 of IPL 2017, with Samson and Nair walking out to bat at the start of th e Delhi innings. Unadkat to open the bowling for Pune.
20:00 (IST)
Imran Tahir has been central to the RPS fortunes so far, and Zampa did not impress in the few games he played. Yah it's absence with RPS position in the playoffs not secure is a worry.
19:47 (IST)
19:29 (IST)
Pitch report: One pitch that has never had any grass on it. It's bald, and a graveyard for bowlers, says Ravi Shastri. This place is ridiculous for batting, says Isa Guha.
19:19 (IST)
18:33 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of Match 52 of IPL 2017, with Delhi Daredevils taking on Rising Pune Supergiant at their backyard of the Feroz Shah Kotla on Friday.
While Pune will eye a spot in the top two in order to earn two shots at the final for themselves, Delhi will only have pride left to play for, having already been eliminated from the tournament.