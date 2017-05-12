IPL 2017 Live, DD vs RPS in New Delhi, cricket score and updates: Delhi Daredevils stumble their way to 168/8

Preview: Rising Pune Supergiant will aim to secure a play-off spot while Delhi Daredevils will only have pride to play for when they meet in their Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter at the Ferozeshah Kotla in New Delhi on Friday.
Sitting at the third spot with eight wins and four losses, Pune are currently on 16 points. They will like to continue their form and will be eager to bag two crucial points from this tie which will put them at the joint top spot with Mumbai Indians and gurantee them a berth in the knock-out stage.
However, Pune has suffered a setback as in-form England all-rounder Ben Stokes will mis the rest of the IPL since he will have to do duty for his national team.
Stokes -- the most expensive foreigner in IPL history -- is supposed to join the England squad ahead of the three match ODI series against South Africa which starts on 24 May.
England are scheduled to play two practice matches ahead of the series on 19 and 21 May and England and Wales and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) Director Andrew Strauss reportedly wants all the top England players to attend the training camp ahead of the South Africa series.
Delhi, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom of the IPL standings and are already out of contention for the play-offs as they only managed to have five wins in 12 league matches so far.
Delhi have once again been hugely inconsistent this season. Their bowling line-up, on paper at least, is one of the strongest in the IPL but has failed to step up to the occasion.A
The batting has also been inconsistent as their top and middle-order batsmen failed to click in unison.A
Looking to salvaging some pride, the Zaheer Khan-led side, however, can take some positives ahead of the match as they defeated Gujarat Lions by two wickets in a thriller contest on Wednesday.
Chasing a mammoth 196, Delhi lost half their side for 105 runs before Shreyas Iyer (96) and Australian Pat Cummins' cameo (24 off 13 balls) guided the visitors to the win.
Pune, meanwhile, will aim to carry on their winning momentum.
Young opening batsman Rahul Tripathi, who performed consistently throughout the tournament, has emerged as the find of the tournament for the Pune side.
The visitors will be hoping for another good performance from the Maharashtra right-hander along side skipper Steve Smith, Manoj Tiwary, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Ben Stokes.
Pune's main concern will be the form of the other opener Ajinkya Rahane, who has failed to complement the hard-hitting Tripathi at the top.
The bowlers are also in good form. Jaidev Unadkat, who returned with figures of 5/30 from his four overs, including the hat-trick in the final over against Sunrisers Hyderabad, will also boost the bowling line-up.
With inputs from IANS
Published Date: May 12, 2017 09:43 pm | Updated Date: May 12, 2017 09:45 pm
May, 12 2017 IST
Highlights
OUT! Superman Stokes at it again! Shami connects well in his pull towards the midwicket boundary, and Stokes pulls off another piece of fielding genius, throwing the ball back inside the field of play just when he was about to fall over, and safely pouch it once back inside! DD 166/8
Shami c Stokes b Unadkat 2(4)
OUT! Nair gets a top-edge towards the long-stop boundary, and Unadkat takes a superb catch near the boundary to send Nair back to the dugout. DD 162/7
Nair c Unadkat b Stokes 64(45)
BOWLED EM! Right after getting whacked for a six towards midwicket in the previous delivery, Stokes responds with a lethal yorker that angles into the batsman, and uproots his leg-stump! That was a 143 kmph-bolt! DD 140/6
Cummins b Stokes 11(6)
FIFTY for Karun Nair, and he gets to his eighth IPL half-century amidst a mini-collapse in the Delhi innings. Gets to the milestone in his 37th delivery with a single, having hit seven boundaries so far.
OUT! Anderson looks to go for a heave, and loses his balance after missing. Dhoni whips the bails off in a flash of a second, disturbing the stumps even before Anderson's foot is grounded. Outstanding work as usual by Dhoni behind the stumps! DD 124/5
Anderson st Dhoni b Sundar 3(5)
OUT! Stunning catch by Dhoni behind the stumps, and he effects his 101st dismissal in the league. Samuels gets a top-edge off a slower bouncer that would have carried over the keeper's head had it not been for MSD's precise timing. DD 117/4
Samuels c Dhoni b Christian 27(21)
OUT! After getting hammered for a four and a six, Zampa has the last laugh against Pant after firing a flatter delivery outside off that the Delhi keeper-batsman ends up serving it up to Christian's throat at long-on. End of a spectacular 74-run stand for the 3rd wicket. DD 83/3
Pant c Christian b Zampa 36(22)
OUT! And that's wicket number two to fall in the Delhi innings, and it is Iyer who gets a top-edge while looking to go for a cut to get caught-behind for 3. DD reeling at 9/2
Iyer c Dhoni b Unadkat 3(4)
OUT! Worst of starts for Delhi, and it is the million-dollar man Ben Stokes with his direct hit from gully that results in the run-out of Samson. DD 3/1
Samson run-out (Stokes) 2(4)
Rising Pune Supergiant XI: Ajinkya Rahane, Rahul Tripathi, Steve Smith (c), Ben Stokes, MS Dhoni, Daniel Christian, Manoj Tiwary, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Adam Zampa.
One change in the Pune team as well — Adam Zampa replacing the England-bound Imran Tahir in a like-for-like replacement.
Delhi Daredevils XI: Sanju Samson, Karun Nair, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Marlon Samuels, Corey Anderson, Pat Cummins, Mohammed Shami, Shahbaz Nadeem, Amit Mishra, Zaheer Khan (c).
Just one change in the hosts lineup — Shahbaz Nadeem coming in place of Carlos Brathwaite.
TOSS: Delhi Daredevils win the toss, and skipper Zaheer Khan elects to bat first. He says it is a good batting track, and he would like to get as many runs on the board as possible.
22:07 (IST)
After 1 overs,Rising Pune Supergiant 10/1 ( Rahul Tripathi 4 , Steven Smith (C) 5)
A good first over from Zaheer. He got good swing going and scalped Rahane off the first ball of the innings. Smith then crunches one through covers for four and then Tripathi opened his boundary account with a flick through mid-wicket for four. Two boundaries in the over but DD won't mind it as it is swinging out in the middle and Zaheer can be ominous in these conditions. Shami will bowl from the other end.
22:04 (IST)
22:03 (IST)
22:02 (IST)
OUT! What a start for DD! Zaheer strikes first ball. 100 IPL wickets for the veteran! Length delivery on middle, swings back in late, Rahane looks to drive but is done in by the inswing. The ball whizzes past the inside edge and rattles the timber.
Smith strides out to the middle.
22:01 (IST)
Rahul Tripathi and Ajinkya Rahane are the openers. Zaheer Khan will start off.
21:56 (IST)
The highest target successfully chased by Rising Pune Supergiant in IPL is 185 which they chased against Mumbai Indians at Pune in 2017.
21:51 (IST)
A good comeback from RPS at the back end, and while Stokes and Unadkat deserve praise, the real performer in this innings has been the fielding. Stokes with that catch on the boundary summed it up.
Bad news: the wicket is a bit slow, so this total is a big one.
Good news: the DD have a pace heavy attack, and that might play to RPS' advantage.
21:44 (IST)
After 20 overs,Delhi Daredevils 168/8 ( Amit Mishra 13 , Shahbaz Nadeem 0)
Unadkat to bowl the final over of the innings. Mishra takes a single off the first ball of the over. Swing and a miss for Shami in the next two deliveries, before getting dropped by Sundar near long-stop after top-edging a slower ball. Shami connects well in his pull in the following delivery, only for Stokes to pull off an outstanding piece of fielding at deep midwicket. Two runs off the last ball, with five coming off the last over.
Delhi Daredevils finish on 168/8 after 20 overs.
21:42 (IST)
OUT! Superman Stokes at it again! Shami connects well in his pull towards the midwicket boundary, and Stokes pulls off another piece of fielding genius, throwing the ball back inside the field of play just when he was about to fall over, and safely pouch it once back inside! DD 166/8
Shami c Stokes b Unadkat 2(4)
21:40 (IST)
After 19 overs,Delhi Daredevils 163/7 ( Amit Mishra 10 , Mohammed Shami 0)
Stokes to bowl the penultimate over. Wide conceded by him in the second ball. Stokes foxes Nair in the fourth and fifth balls — with a yorker and a slower back-of-length delivery respectively. Nair tries to slog the next delivery, but gets a top-edge off a back-of-length delivery that Unadkat takes a superb catch off near the long-stop boundary. Mishra retains strike for the final over with a leg bye. Superb over for Stokes, with three runs and a wicket coming off it.
21:37 (IST)
OUT! Nair gets a top-edge towards the long-stop boundary, and Unadkat takes a superb catch near the boundary to send Nair back to the dugout. DD 162/7
Nair c Unadkat b Stokes 64(45)
21:33 (IST)
RPS have excelled in these situations, where the wicket is slow. Think the games vs RCB at Bangalore, and SRH at Hyderabad. Problem is, they will be batting second here.
21:32 (IST)
After 18 overs,Delhi Daredevils 160/6 ( Karun Nair 64 , Amit Mishra 9)
Unadkat returns to the attack in the 18th over, with Nair hammering the second ball of the over towards backward point. There was little that the diving fielder near the boundary rope could do to stop the boundary. Quick running between the wickets in the third ball, with Nair getting a third run thanks to an overthrow. SIX! Amit Mishra hammers the fourth ball of the over over the long-off fence! Tries going for a lap shot in the next ball, and Zampa nearly pulls off a stunning catch at short fine-leg. Nair ends the over with pull towards the long-on fence, with 19 coming off the over.
21:27 (IST)
This is the first fifty for Karun Nair across formats since that triple century against England in Tests last year at Chennai. He took 22 innings across formats to score a fifty since that triple century.
21:27 (IST)
After 17 overs,Delhi Daredevils 141/6 ( Karun Nair 53 , Amit Mishra 1)
Stokes into his third over, as we enter the slog phase in the Delhi innings. Dangerous running between the wickets by Nair and Cummins at the start of the over after the latter guides the first delivery towards third man. Dhoni tries deflecting the throw onto the stumps, and Cummins would have been run-out had the ball hit the stumps. SIX! Pulled away by Cummins towards the midwicket fence in the fourth delivery. Stokes responds with a lethal yorker that uproots Cummins' leg-stump. 12 off the over along with the wicket.
21:26 (IST)
BOWLED EM! Right after getting whacked for a six towards midwicket in the previous delivery, Stokes responds with a lethal yorker that angles into the batsman, and uproots his leg-stump! That was a 143 kmph-bolt! DD 140/6
Cummins b Stokes 11(6)
21:22 (IST)
After 16 overs,Delhi Daredevils 129/5 ( Karun Nair 52 , Pat Cummins 2)
Sundar returns to the attack in the 16th over. Appeal for a stumping in the second ball of the over, with Dhoni whipping the bails off in a flash! Nair gets to his eighth IPL fifty, and his first of the season with a single in the fourth delivery, taking 37 deliveries to get to the milestone. Six off the over along with the wicket.
21:20 (IST)
FIFTY for Karun Nair, and he gets to his eighth IPL half-century amidst a mini-collapse in the Delhi innings. Gets to the milestone in his 37th delivery with a single, having hit seven boundaries so far.
21:19 (IST)
Zampa, coming in for Imran Tahir, has been steady, providing some control in the middle overs. Steve Smith's decision to use spin towards the deep end of the innings shows how this wicket is slowing down. Even Washington Sundar, who has deceived batters with lack of turn this season has gotten turn here.
21:17 (IST)
OUT! Anderson looks to go for a heave, and loses his balance after missing. Dhoni whips the bails off in a flash of a second, disturbing the stumps even before Anderson's foot is grounded. Outstanding work as usual by Dhoni behind the stumps! DD 124/5
Anderson st Dhoni b Sundar 3(5)
21:15 (IST)
After 15 overs,Delhi Daredevils 123/4 ( Karun Nair 48 , Corey Anderson 3)
Anderson walks out to bat, with Delhi still in a good position to get to a good total tonight. Zampa into his final over. Kiwi all-rounder Anderson survives a run-out scare in the second ball of the over while trying to return for a second run. Good over by Zampa to finish his spell, with six coming off the over.
21:11 (IST)
After 14 overs,Delhi Daredevils 117/4 ( Karun Nair 46 , )
Christian back for his 2nd over. Samuels cuts the second ball of the over towards the deep backward point fence, where Tripathi fails to prevent a boundary despite committing himself to a dive. Samuels tries pulling a short ball from Christian in the last ball of the over, and gets a thick top-edge, with Dhoni timing his jump to perfection to complete the catch. Eight off the over along with the wicket. The umpire signals for the timeout at the end of the over.
21:10 (IST)
OUT! Stunning catch by Dhoni behind the stumps, and he effects his 101st dismissal in the league. Samuels gets a top-edge off a slower bouncer that would have carried over the keeper's head had it not been for MSD's precise timing. DD 117/4
Samuels c Dhoni b Christian 27(21)
21:10 (IST)
Rishab Pant's dismissal has not stemmed the runs. RPS bowling tactics have been a bit strange. Shardul Thakur hasn't used the slower ball as much as he might have. Zampa has been keeping it quiet, and good fielding has helped. But with a lot of power hitters to come, DD will target 180.
21:04 (IST)
After 13 overs,Delhi Daredevils 109/3 ( Karun Nair 44 , Marlon Samuels 21)
We have another partnership building between Nair and Samuels at the moment, with the former approaching his half-century. Four singles conceded by Zampa in his third over. Delhi, in the meantime, look set to notch up a decent total this evening, which will be a tremendous improvement when compared to the kind of start they got off to.
21:00 (IST)
After 12 overs,Delhi Daredevils 105/3 ( Karun Nair 42 , Marlon Samuels 19)
Superb piece of fielding by Manoj at short midwicket to save a couple of runs for Pune. Samuels gets back-to-back doubles in the next two deliveries. Samuels gets a thick top-edge while attempting a pull in the fifth delivery, with the ball travelling past Unadkat's hands at the fine-leg boundary. Samuels connects more sweetly in the following delivery, hitting it straight down the ground to bring up the team 100, with 16 coming off the over.
20:55 (IST)
After 11 overs,Delhi Daredevils 89/3 ( Karun Nair 42 , Marlon Samuels 3)
Stokes into his second over. Wide conceded in the third ball of the over, with the all-rounder straying down the leg-side. Stokes gives away just three singles in the remainder of the over, with a total of six runs being scored in the last two overs.
20:51 (IST)
After 10 overs,Delhi Daredevils 85/3 ( Karun Nair 41 , Marlon Samuels 1)
Sundar into his second over. New batsman Marlon Samuels gets off the mark with a single in the third ball of the over. Good over for Pune, with the wicket helping them slow the scoring rate down for the moment, as just two singles are collected in the 10th over.
20:48 (IST)
After 9 overs,Delhi Daredevils 83/3 ( Karun Nair 40 , Marlon Samuels 0)
Zampa into his second over, and Pant sweeps him towards the square-leg rope to get his fourth boundary. He connects even more sweetly in the fourth ball, getting down on one knee, and smashing the googly into the stands beyond the midwicket boundary. The Delhi keeper-batsman though holes out to Christian at long-on while looking to deposit a flatter delivery into the stands. 10 runs and a wicket off this over.
20:46 (IST)
OUT! After getting hammered for a four and a six, Zampa has the last laugh against Pant after firing a flatter delivery outside off that the Delhi keeper-batsman ends up serving it up to Christian's throat at long-on. End of a spectacular 74-run stand for the 3rd wicket. DD 83/3
Pant c Christian b Zampa 36(22)
20:45 (IST)
The DD march continues, and the pitch is just starting to show some signs of grip, which Dan Christian's slower ones sticking in the pitch. Expect to see more cutters than full pace balls in the second half of the game. RPS have been at their best while bowling in such conditions, but their lines have not been great tonight.
20:43 (IST)
After 8 overs,Delhi Daredevils 73/2 ( Karun Nair 40 , Rishabh Pant (W) 26)
Christian bowls the eighth over, with Nair pulling a back-of-length delivery towards backward square-leg, where Rahane's athleticisim saves three runs for Pune. FOUR! Nair slaps the fourth ball of the over towards the backward point boundary! 10 off the over, with the umpire calling for the strategic timeout at the end of the over.
20:35 (IST)
Put all your usual calculations aside, this is not a wicket that is straightforward to bat on. So these powerplay runs are going to be costly. Usually captains field first without hesitation, but tonight both wanted to bat first. This wicket is dry and may turn later on, and Karun is making the most of the conditions while they favour the batters. Delhi ahead in the game despite the two wickets.
20:35 (IST)
After 7 overs,Delhi Daredevils 63/2 ( Karun Nair 32 , Rishabh Pant (W) 24)
Zampa introduced into the attack after powerplay. Pant sweeps the second ball of the over towards backward square-leg to collect a couple of runs. Nair guides the fifth delivery of the over for a boundary to bring up the 50-stand for the 3rd wicket. Nine off the over.
20:31 (IST)
After 6 overs,Delhi Daredevils 54/2 ( Karun Nair 26 , Rishabh Pant (W) 21)
Thakur to bowl his second over. FOUR! Pant smacks the first ball of the over down the ground to get his first four. Four more to Pant in the following delivery, as he gets an inside edge while swinging his bat towards the fine-leg boundary. The team 50 comes up with a couple of singles thereafter, before Pant helps himself to another boundary in the penultimate delivery of the over.
20:26 (IST)
This was the ninth time that a Delhi Daredevils batsman dismissed run-out in IPL-10 which is the joint most for any team, Mumbai Indians' batsmen have also dismissed run-out nine times in this IPL. Kings XI Punjab batsmen have dismissed run-out only once - the least among all teams in IPL-10.
20:26 (IST)
After 5 overs,Delhi Daredevils 40/2 ( Karun Nair 26 , Rishabh Pant (W) 8)
All-rounder Ben Stokes bowls the fifth over. Nair opens the face of his bat to the length delivery in the first ball, piercing the gap between backward point and short third man. FOUR MORE in the penultimate delivery of the over, with Nair pulling towards the vacant cow-corner region, making it back-to-back with a four off the last delivery. 14 off this over, and Delhi suddenly are back in the game, thanks to some fearless hitting by these two.
20:21 (IST)
After 4 overs,Delhi Daredevils 26/2 ( Karun Nair 14 , Rishabh Pant (W) 7)
Spin introduced early in the innings, with Washington Sundar getting the ball at the start of the fourth over. FOUR! Nair gets the first boundary of the innings by shuffling to his right, and slog sweeping it towards long-leg. Nair goes big again a couple of deliveries later, this time lofting a fuller delivery outside off towards long-on. Chips the fourth delivery just wide of the fielder at midwicket. Pant then swings his bat in the last ball to clear the square-leg rope, the first six of the innings. Finally a good over for the home side, with 15 coming off the over.
20:19 (IST)
Rishabh Pant’s strike rate of 172.73 in IPL-10 is the second highest among all the players who have atleast faced 150 balls. He has amassed 285 runs from 12 innings at an average of 23.75 in this season of IPL.
20:16 (IST)
After 3 overs,Delhi Daredevils 11/2 ( Karun Nair 5 , Rishabh Pant (W) 1)
Rishabh Pant finds himself at the centre earlier than expected after Iyer gets a thick edge to get caught behind in the first ball of Unadkat's 2nd over. Another tidy over by the pacer, giving away just two singles while getting a wicket. DD off to the worst possible start at the moment.
20:12 (IST)
OUT! And that's wicket number two to fall in the Delhi innings, and it is Iyer who gets a top-edge while looking to go for a cut to get caught-behind for 3. DD reeling at 9/2
Iyer c Dhoni b Unadkat 3(4)
20:10 (IST)
After 2 overs,Delhi Daredevils 9/1 ( Karun Nair 4 , Shreyas Iyer 3)
Thakur operates from the other end, and Nair collects a double at the start of the over after guiding it towards midwicket. Iyer then gets off the mark by tucking the penultimate delivery towards the midwicket rope, where an agile Rahane saves a run for his side.
20:09 (IST)
20:09 (IST)
After 1 overs,Delhi Daredevils 3/1 ( Karun Nair 1 , )
Samson drives the second ball of the over towards sweeper cover to get his team off the mark with a single. Nair ends up committing hara-kiri after running off for a single that was never there, with Samson falling well short of the striker's end thanks to a sharp throw by Stokes from gully. No need for the umpire to go upstairs for that one.
20:05 (IST)
OUT! Worst of starts for Delhi, and it is the million-dollar man Ben Stokes with his direct hit from gully that results in the run-out of Samson. DD 3/1
Samson run-out (Stokes) 2(4)
20:01 (IST)
Right then. Play begins in Match 52 of IPL 2017, with Samson and Nair walking out to bat at the start of th e Delhi innings. Unadkat to open the bowling for Pune.
20:00 (IST)
Imran Tahir has been central to the RPS fortunes so far, and Zampa did not impress in the few games he played. Yah it's absence with RPS position in the playoffs not secure is a worry.
19:47 (IST)
19:46 (IST)
19:45 (IST)