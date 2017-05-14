IPL 2017, LIVE DD vs RCB, cricket scores and updates: Samson dismissed by Avesh for 2-ball duck

Preview: Sixth-placed Delhi Daredevils and bottom dwellers Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to finish the tenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with a win when they meet at the Ferozeshah Kotla in New Delhi on Sunday.
With 12 points from 13 games, Delhi are already out of the race for the play-offs and moving to the fifth place may also be difficult since Kings XI Punjab have 14 points and even if they lose, the Punjab outfit have a higher net run rate than the capital side.
Delhi have once again been hugely inconsistent this season. Their bowling line-up, on paper at least, is one of the strongest in the IPL but has failed to step up to the occasion.
The batting has also been inconsistent as their top and middle-order batsmen failed to click in unison.
Looking to salvaging some pride, the Zaheer Khan-led side, however, can take some positives ahead of the match as they are coming off two successive wins.
In terms of batting, all eyes will be on youngsters Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer and Karun Nair. Apart from Zaheer, Amit Mishra, Pat Cummins, Mohammad Shami will shoulder the bowling responsibility.
Bangalore, on the other hand, will need to forget this edition after enduring eight defeats in 13 games. It has been a season of colossal failure for the Virat Kohli-led side which has delivered way below its expectations.
The season has been marred by failures in every department and also injuries to key players.
Unlike the previous seasons, RCB's batting has been the biggest disappointment with the likes of Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers and Kohli himself not stepping up.
RCB's three leg-spinners - Yuzvendra Chahal (14 wickets), Pawan Negi (13) and Samuel Badree (9 wickets) have been the only ones who stood up and Delhi will be wary of that threat.
With IANS inputs.
IPL 2017: Orange Cap firmly with David Warner, Bhuvneshwar Kumar sitting pretty with Purple Cap
Published Date: May 14, 2017 10:00 pm | Updated Date: May 14, 2017 10:02 pm
May, 14 2017 IST
Highlights
OUT! After being greeted by a vicious bouncer, Avesh bowls another short one in the next delivery, and Samson gets a top-edge while looking to pull, lobbing the ball over to Kohli at mid-on. DD 0/1
Samson c Kohli b Avesh 0(2)
OUT! Baby perishes while trying to turn this into a big over, mistiming his attempted slog down the ground to get caught by Anderson at long-on. RCB 145/6
Baby c Anderson b Cummins 12(8)
OUT! Kedar Jadhav has to walk back to the dugout just when he was starting to look good. Shami does a fine job of palming the throw from Cummins at short third man onto the non-striker's stumps! RCB 131/5
Jadhav run-out Cummins 12(9)
OUT! Having survived a dropped catch at the start of the 17th over, Kohli finally perishes after miscuing a full delivery outside off from Zaheer, holing out to Nadeem at long-off. RCB 118/4
Kohli c Nadeem b Zaheer 58(45)
Fifty for Virat Kohli in 39 balls, and he gets there in quiet fashion, taking a single off the last ball of the 15th over. Fine display by the RCB skipper, whose lack of form was in sync with the team's fortunes this season, and getting to this milestone is a nice way for him to sign out of what has been a forgettable tournament.
OUT! Nadeem strikes first ball after the second timeout, and Gayle perishes two runs short of his half-century in the last match of this season! Offers a simple catch to Zaheer at midwicket. RCB 96/2
Gayle c Zaheer b Nadeem 48(38)
BOWLED! After struggling to connect for some time, Vinod swings his bat to a length delivery from Cummins, and ends up getting an inside edge to his stumps, via a deflection off his thigh. RCB 30/1
Vinod b Cummins 3 (9)
Royal Challengers Bangalore team: Virat Kohli (c), Chris Gayle, Vishnu Vinod, Travis Head, Kedar Jadhav, Sachin Baby, Shane Watson, Pawan Negi, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal
Just three international players in the RCB team today — Gayle, Watson and Head.
Delhi Daredevils team: Sanju Samson, Karun Nair, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Marlon Samuels, Corey Anderson, Pat Cummins, Amit Mishra, Mohammed Shami, Shahbaz Nadeem, Zaheer Khan (c).
The hosts remain unchanged in their final outing of this season.
TOSS: Royal Challengers Bangalore win the toss, and skipper Virat Kohli elects to bat, looking to exploit a dry surface early on. Opposition captain Zaheer Khan says he would have done the same.
22:05 (IST)
After 1 overs,Delhi Daredevils 2/1 ( Karun Nair 1 , Shreyas Iyer 1)
Avesh greets Samson with a vicious bouncer that hits Samson on the glove. The latter tries to pull the next delivery, which is also a short one, but ends up offering Kohli a simple catch at mid-on after botching up a pull. New batsman Shreyas Iyer then gets the first run on the board with a single. Superb opening over by Avesh, who is playing his first match of the tournament.
22:02 (IST)
OUT! After being greeted by a vicious bouncer, Avesh bowls another short one in the next delivery, and Samson gets a top-edge while looking to pull, lobbing the ball over to Kohli at mid-on. DD 0/1
Samson c Kohli b Avesh 0(2)
22:01 (IST)
The players walk out to the field after the mid-innings interval, with Samson and Nair opening for Delhi as usual. Avesh Khan will bowl the first over of the innings.
21:55 (IST)
RCB's second half was terrific. They made a mere 66 in the first 10 overs. But the next 10 yielded 95 runs. Good cameos from Pawan Negi and Sachin Baby. Took the score to 161. A challenging total on the pitch that has looked sluggish. If dew stays away the pitch will continue to be sluggish. RCB have good spinners in Chahal and Negi. Medium pacers Harshal Patel and Avesh Khan are playing their first match this season. Avesh is making his IPL debut. He's an Indian Under 19 cricketer and a promising one at that. Should be a very interesting second half.
21:46 (IST)
21:46 (IST)
RCB have the worst batting line up in the 2017 IPL and it has come to the fore once again. Been a major help fo DD to execute their bowling plans to perfection. Look at the bright side though, Virat Kohli has scored runs and looked very good in his last knock before the Champions Trophy begins.
21:45 (IST)
After 20 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 161/6 ( Shane Watson 4 , Pawan Negi 13)
Anderson to bowl the final over. Starts off with a wide, which he repeats a couple of deliveries later. Appeal for a catch by Anderson in the third delivery of the over — assuming the ball bounced off the batsman's foot, which is refuted by the replays. Hat-trick of boundaries for Negi in the next three deliveries, two of them travelling towards the third man fence before he drives the penultimate delivery towards deep extra-cover. Single off the last ball. 16 off the final over of the innings.
Royal Challengers Bangalore finish on 161/6
21:40 (IST)
After 19 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 146/6 ( Shane Watson 3 , Pawan Negi 0)
Cummins to bowl the 19th over. Baby gets his second boundary in the fourth ball of the over by patting the full delivery down the ground. Cummins then concedes two wides in the next two deliveries, with the second one being called for excessive height. Baby tries going big in the penultimate delivery, but ends up mistiming it to get caught at long-on by Anderson. Pawan Negi walks out to bat, and he's quite capable of a few big hits.
21:38 (IST)
OUT! Baby perishes while trying to turn this into a big over, mistiming his attempted slog down the ground to get caught by Anderson at long-on. RCB 145/6
Baby c Anderson b Cummins 12(8)
21:31 (IST)
After 18 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 135/5 ( Sachin Baby 8 , Shane Watson 0)
Shami returns to the attack with three overs left in the innings, and starts off with a wide. Baby then guides the second legal delivery of the over towards midwicket to collect a double. Jadhav is run-out in the fourth ball while looking for a quick single, thanks to some sharp fielding both by Cummins at short third man as well as Shami. Baby ends the over with a well-timed drive towards the cover boundary. Meanwhile, we have Watson out at the centre.
21:29 (IST)
OUT! Kedar Jadhav has to walk back to the dugout just when he was starting to look good. Shami does a fine job of palming the throw from Cummins at short third man onto the non-striker's stumps! RCB 131/5
Jadhav run-out Cummins 12(9)
21:26 (IST)
21:24 (IST)
21:23 (IST)
After 17 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 126/4 ( Kedar Jadhav 11 , Sachin Baby 1)
DROPPED! Kohli survives on 52, after Zaheer lets go of a return catch after deceiving his RCB counterpart with a slower ball. SIX! Juicy full-toss from the Indian pace legend in the following delivery, and Kohli comfortably clears the midwicket boundary this time! Zaheer though, ensures Kohli doesn't get away with that drop, as the RCB skipper holes out to long-off while looking to shift gears, getting a bottom edge. Jadhav though, hammers the penultimate ball of Zaheer's spell straight down the ground for his first big hit. 14 off the over along with the wicket of Kohli in this over. Meanwhile, Sachin Baby walks out to bat.
21:20 (IST)
OUT! Having survived a dropped catch at the start of the 17th over, Kohli finally perishes after miscuing a full delivery outside off from Zaheer, holing out to Nadeem at long-off. RCB 118/4
Kohli c Nadeem b Zaheer 58(45)
21:18 (IST)
After 16 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 112/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 52 , Kedar Jadhav 5)
Cummins returns to the attack for his third over, and he sticks to bowling full and fast this over, giving away just five runs off it. Now that Kohli has got to his half-century, he should look to accelerate the innings in order to get his side to a competitive total.
21:15 (IST)
After 15 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 107/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 50 , Kedar Jadhav 2)
Zaheer returns to the attack. Appeal for run-out at the start of the over after Kohli tries returning for a risky second run, and Head is caught short of the crease at the non-striker's end, thanks to some fine work between Iyer at midwicket and Zaheer at the stumps. Jadhav joins Kohli at the centre. The RCB skipper gets to his half-century with a single in the last ball of the over. Six runs off the over, along with the run-out.
21:15 (IST)
Fifty for Virat Kohli in 39 balls, and he gets there in quiet fashion, taking a single off the last ball of the 15th over. Fine display by the RCB skipper, whose lack of form was in sync with the team's fortunes this season, and getting to this milestone is a nice way for him to sign out of what has been a forgettable tournament.
21:12 (IST)
21:11 (IST)
OUT! Travis Head has to depart early as Head is caught short of the non-striker's crease after a call from Kohli for a risky second run. RCB 102/3
Head run-out (Iyer) 2(2)
21:10 (IST)
Gayle's dismissal at a very inopportune time. Just when he was looking dangerous. DD bowlers were making him reach for deliveries, especially Anderson. Nadeem's left arm leg spin never came on. Got the bottom of the bat. Far from the sweet spot. But new man Head and Kohli would make a good sight running between wickets.
21:07 (IST)
After 14 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 101/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 46 , Travis Head 2)
Nadeem strikes first ball after the second timeout, as Gayle holes out to midwicket. New batsman Travis Head nearly gets dismissed in the first ball, with the ball rolling away inches from his off-stump after getting a deflection off his arm. The team 100 comes up in the penultimate delivery of the over with a single. Five off the over.
21:04 (IST)
OUT! Nadeem strikes first ball after the second timeout, and Gayle perishes two runs short of his half-century in the last match of this season! Offers a simple catch to Zaheer at midwicket. RCB 96/2
Gayle c Zaheer b Nadeem 48(38)
21:01 (IST)
After 13 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 96/1 ( Chris Gayle 48 , Virat Kohli (C) 44)
Another good over by Anderson, giving away six singles off it, with the umpire calling for the second timeout of the innings. Gayle and Kohli have brought about a stability in the innings so far, and Bangalore look set for a big score tonight, unless they choose to throw it away like they have throughout this season.
20:58 (IST)
Most 50+ stands in IPL:
21 - VIRAT KOHLI/CHRIS GAYLE*
20 - Shikhar Dhawan/David Warner
15 - Robin Uthappa/Gautam Gambhir
20:58 (IST)
Very unlike Gayle and Kohli batting. Not dealing in fours and sixes. Gayle just 3 sixes in 12th over. Maybe the Mishra over is the move on over. 2 sixes and 1 four from it. Maximum so far
20:56 (IST)
After 12 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 90/1 ( Chris Gayle 45 , Virat Kohli (C) 41)
Mishra into his second over, and Gayle goes for another og his backfoot slog towards the leg side, getting his third six as a result. Kohli then brings up the 50-stand for the second wicket with a roll of wrists that sends the ball flying into the stands over the midwicket boundary. Follows it up with a flick towards the same region, this time getting a boundary. Huge over for RCB, with 19 coming off it.
20:53 (IST)
After 11 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 71/1 ( Chris Gayle 38 , Virat Kohli (C) 29)
Anderson into his second over, and keeps it tight by giving away five singles in this over. Meanwhile, Kohli and Gayle are starting to build a formidable stand at the moment, and could potentially end of a massive score unless Delhi get a breakthrough at this stage.
20:50 (IST)
Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli's pair become the first pair to add 3,000 runs in T20 cricket.
20:49 (IST)
DD have kept things tight in the power play but RCB have their most dangerous batsmen at the crease. That Virat six over cover - what a shot! - was full of intent. Dangerous passage for DD.
20:49 (IST)
After 10 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 66/1 ( Chris Gayle 36 , Virat Kohli (C) 26)
Nadeem introduced into the attack in the 10th over. After a couple of singles at the start of the over, Kohli guides the third ball of the over down fine-leg to get his second boundary. Seven off the over, with RCB's star duo helping their side recover at the halfway mark, though they still have some catching up to do in terms of net run-rate.
20:46 (IST)
Pitch looks sluggish. If it is part of DD's plan to neutralize RCB's big hitters it could affect their stroke makers too.
20:46 (IST)
After 9 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 59/1 ( Chris Gayle 35 , Virat Kohli (C) 20)
Anderson introduced into the attack in the ninth over. SIX! Kohli brings up the team 50 in style, lofting the first delivery over extra-cover! Gets a double in the next ball, and nearly colliding with Gayle on his way to his second run. 11 off the over.
20:41 (IST)
After 8 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 48/1 ( Chris Gayle 34 , Virat Kohli (C) 10)
Amit Mishra introduced into the attack in the eighth over. Kohli gets a double in the second delivery after guiding it towards cow-corner, and gets his first boundary in the following delivery, rocking on the backfoot and guiding it towards midwicket. Seven off the over.
20:38 (IST)
Terribly slow powerplay by RCB. Just 37 runs from 6 overs. Importantly Gayle still out there. His big hitting can make huge difference
20:36 (IST)
After 7 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 41/1 ( Chris Gayle 34 , Virat Kohli (C) 3)
Cummins bowls the first over after powerplay, and concedes just four singles off it, with Gayle and Kohli looking to rotate the strike between themselves.
20:30 (IST)
After 6 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 37/1 ( Chris Gayle 32 , Virat Kohli (C) 1)
FOUR! Zaheer attempts a yorker at the start of the final over of powerplay, though Gayle brings his bat down on time to send it scurrying down the ground. Kohli pulls the fourth delivery of the over, but gets only a single off it with a man stationed at deep midwicket. Seven off the over, with RCB getting off to a lukewarm start. The umpire calls for a timeout at the end of the over.
20:24 (IST)
After 5 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 30/1 ( Chris Gayle 26 , Virat Kohli (C) 0)
First change of bowling, with Cummins being introduced into the attack. Gayle gets a thick inside edge in the first delivery that misses the stumps, and allows him to go for a single. Vinod perishes while swinging his bat towards the leg side, and ends up getting his stumps rattled after a bit of an inside-edge. Virat Kohli walks out to bat after the dismissal.
20:23 (IST)
BOWLED! After struggling to connect for some time, Vinod swings his bat to a length delivery from Cummins, and ends up getting an inside edge to his stumps, via a deflection off his thigh. RCB 30/1
Vinod b Cummins 3 (9)
20:19 (IST)
The longer Gayle stays out there the better his chance of getting into his groove and making those big shots he's known for. Two sixes already and still only warming up.
20:19 (IST)
20:18 (IST)
After 4 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 27/0 ( Chris Gayle 24 , Vishnu Vinod (W) 2)
Shami into his second over. Gayle goes huge in the fourth ball of the over, going for an almighty pull to a slower ball from Shami to clear the midwicket boundary with comfort. Eight off the over, with RCB not losing any wickets so far.
20:14 (IST)
After 3 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 19/0 ( Chris Gayle 17 , Vishnu Vinod (W) 1)
Zaheer continues from the other end. Vinod finally gets off the mark with a single. Zaheer varies his length in the last two deliveries, both going for dots. Just two off the over.
20:11 (IST)
After 2 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 17/0 ( Chris Gayle 16 , Vishnu Vinod (W) 0)
SIX! Shami fires the second delivery full and wide, and Gayle gets a thick bottom-edge that carries all the way over the third man fence. The big Jamaican flicks the third ball towards short fine, where the ball drops just short of Cummins. Just a single in the remainder of the over, with the other opener Vinod yet to get off the mark.
20:05 (IST)
Last game of the season for both sides. You would think it ought to be a big ticket game. But this has been an indifferent IPL for both teams. RCB with their inconsistencies, DD with their lack of imagination. Expect to see more of the same today.
20:05 (IST)
After 1 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 10/0 ( Chris Gayle 9 , Vishnu Vinod (W) 0)
Zaheer gets quite close to Gayle's outside edge with a knuckle ball in the second delivery, before Gayle gets going later in the over with two boundaries — both hit towards the leg side. Add a wide and a single, with 10 coming off the over, and it turns out to be a pretty good first over for RCB.
20:05 (IST)
20:00 (IST)
The players walk out to bat at the start of the RCB innings, with Chris Gayle walking out to bat alongside Vishnu Vinod, who was drafted into the squad after KL Rahul's injury. Zaheer to bowl the first over. Let the action begin!
19:48 (IST)
19:40 (IST)
Royal Challengers Bangalore team: Virat Kohli (c), Chris Gayle, Vishnu Vinod, Travis Head, Kedar Jadhav, Sachin Baby, Shane Watson, Pawan Negi, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal
Just three international players in the RCB team today — Gayle, Watson and Head.