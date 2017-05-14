IPL 2017, LIVE DD vs RCB, cricket scores and updates: Kohli wins the toss and elects to bat

Preview: Sixth-placed Delhi Daredevils and bottom dwellers Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to finish the tenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with a win when they meet at the Ferozeshah Kotla in New Delhi on Sunday.
With 12 points from 13 games, Delhi are already out of the race for the play-offs and moving to the fifth place may also be difficult since Kings XI Punjab have 14 points and even if they lose, the Punjab outfit have a higher net run rate than the capital side.
Delhi have once again been hugely inconsistent this season. Their bowling line-up, on paper at least, is one of the strongest in the IPL but has failed to step up to the occasion.
The batting has also been inconsistent as their top and middle-order batsmen failed to click in unison.
Looking to salvaging some pride, the Zaheer Khan-led side, however, can take some positives ahead of the match as they are coming off two successive wins.
In terms of batting, all eyes will be on youngsters Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer and Karun Nair. Apart from Zaheer, Amit Mishra, Pat Cummins, Mohammad Shami will shoulder the bowling responsibility.
Bangalore, on the other hand, will need to forget this edition after enduring eight defeats in 13 games. It has been a season of colossal failure for the Virat Kohli-led side which has delivered way below its expectations.
The season has been marred by failures in every department and also injuries to key players.
Unlike the previous seasons, RCB's batting has been the biggest disappointment with the likes of Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers and Kohli himself not stepping up.
RCB's three leg-spinners - Yuzvendra Chahal (14 wickets), Pawan Negi (13) and Samuel Badree (9 wickets) have been the only ones who stood up and Delhi will be wary of that threat.
With IANS inputs.
Highlights
Royal Challengers Bangalore team: Virat Kohli (c), Chris Gayle, Vishnu Vinod, Travis Head, Kedar Jadhav, Sachin Baby, Shane Watson, Pawan Negi, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal
Just three international players in the RCB team today — Gayle, Watson and Head.
Delhi Daredevils team: Sanju Samson, Karun Nair, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Marlon Samuels, Corey Anderson, Pat Cummins, Amit Mishra, Mohammed Shami, Shahbaz Nadeem, Zaheer Khan (c).
The hosts remain unchanged in their final outing of this season.
TOSS: Royal Challengers Bangalore win the toss, and skipper Virat Kohli elects to bat, looking to exploit a dry surface early on. Opposition captain Zaheer Khan says he would have done the same.
20:14 (IST)
After 3 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 19/0 ( Chris Gayle 17 , Vishnu Vinod (W) 1)
Zaheer continues from the other end. Vinod finally gets off the mark with a single. Zaheer varies his length in the last two deliveries, both going for dots. Just two off the over.
20:11 (IST)
After 2 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 17/0 ( Chris Gayle 16 , Vishnu Vinod (W) 0)
SIX! Shami fires the second delivery full and wide, and Gayle gets a thick bottom-edge that carries all the way over the third man fence. The big Jamaican flicks the third ball towards short fine, where the ball drops just short of Cummins. Just a single in the remainder of the over, with the other opener Vinod yet to get off the mark.
20:05 (IST)
Last game of the season for both sides. You would think it ought to be a big ticket game. But this has been an indifferent IPL for both teams. RCB with their inconsistencies, DD with their lack of imagination. Expect to see more of the same today.
20:05 (IST)
After 1 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 10/0 ( Chris Gayle 9 , Vishnu Vinod (W) 0)
Zaheer gets quite close to Gayle's outside edge with a knuckle ball in the second delivery, before Gayle gets going later in the over with two boundaries — both hit towards the leg side. Add a wide and a single, with 10 coming off the over, and it turns out to be a pretty good first over for RCB.
20:05 (IST)
20:00 (IST)
The players walk out to bat at the start of the RCB innings, with Chris Gayle walking out to bat alongside Vishnu Vinod, who was drafted into the squad after KL Rahul's injury. Zaheer to bowl the first over. Let the action begin!
19:48 (IST)
19:40 (IST)
19:33 (IST)
19:33 (IST)
19:31 (IST)
Barring that slaughter by Sunil Narine and Chris Lynn RCB's bowling has been quite impressive this season. Leg spinners Badree and Chahal have been stand out performers. Pawan Negi too has impressed at key moments. Would be interesting to see the pace attack they'd opt for. Watson has not been in any sort of form while Milne and Mills have been good in patches. Left arm medium pacer Arvind has played most games. Skipper Kohli believes he is a smart bowler. Just that he needs to be a lot more consistent. A good showing would help most of the players fetch a good purse at next year's auction. So although this game against DD is inconsequential as far as this season's IPL is concerned, there is plenty to play for individually.
19:31 (IST)
How would Delhi spectators warm up to rival skipper Virat Kohli? Will the biggest draw in cricket get tumultuous cheers when he slays the home team's bowling? Of course Kohli would be playing at home and that should throw the spectators off! What better place than home to work himself into serious batting form? This should be an interesting sideshow, except that if Kohli strikes form it could well be the main show! Wonder how DD would feel with their supporters cheering for the rival skipper!
19:31 (IST)
RCB’s last win came nearly a month ago, against Kings XI Punjab whom they beat by 21 runs on April 18. The series of defeats since then notwithstanding, what should give RCB and its fans heart is that they are playing another basement team, DD. RCB have an excellent win-loss record against DD, having overpowered them 12 times to six in the last 10 years. In fact one of RCB’s two wins this season was against DD whom they beat by 15 runs in Bengaluru.
RCB will be without ABD but have enough big names in Kohli, Gayle, Head and Watson. Head ran into some sort of form in the previous match. If only Gayle, Watson and Kohli can take out all their frustration of this season today we’d have a batting feast to remember.
19:24 (IST)
Hello and welcome. We have finally come to the end of the league phase in IPL 2017. It is RCB taking on Delhi Daredevils. Both the teams have had a forgettable year and neither have found a place in the play-offs. So the match is more of academic interest than anything. But what often happens in such contests is that with not much riding on the result, the teams play with a lot of freedom, which make for a quite a spectacle. One hopes something of that sort do happen, and may be Virat Kohli or Chris Gayle, or indeed Rishabh Pant can end the campaign on a high and give their fans at least something to cheer.