IPL 2017, Live cricket score, SRH vs KKR, eliminator in Bengaluru: Rain gets heavier, Kolkata's hopes diminishing

Latest higlights: There was a 50 run partnership between Williamson and Warner but barring that, there was no joy at all for SRH -- they were never allowed to settle into a partnership as KKR pried out wickets at regular intervals.
KKR controlled every single moment of the game. Much credit to Gambhir -- he used his bowling changes superbly, even counter-intuitively, as for instance bowling Umesh into his third over in the Powerplay and ending with the wicket of Dhawan. The bowlers for their part sussed out the slow nature of this wicket, took advantage of the fact that the ball was stopping on the batsmen, adjusted their lengths accordingly and almost without exception, refused to give batsmen any width to play square, which is your get out of jail shot on such wickets.
SRH has a great bowling line up with Bhuvi Kumar and Rashid Khan both in prime form and here getting conditions that will suit them. But that said, when the ask is this low, six overs of Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine can turn it into a walkover.
As I write this, though, the rain has intensified and is really coming down hard. Bangalore at this time of the year has sharp spells of rain, but it is never really prolonged. So it is not really likely this will cause play to be washed out -- but whether this will cost the chasing side some overs, get Duckworth Lewis playing havoc with the ask, and freshen the wicket up a bit is still to be seen.
One thing for sure -- of the two sides, the only one happy about rain is SRH.
Click here to find out who the Orange and Purple Caps are with in IPL 2017
Bengaluru: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will have to get back to their winning ways when they take on defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Eliminator at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Wednesday.
The winner of of the match will face the loser of Qualifier 1 between Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiant on May 19 in Qualifier 2, which will decide the second participant of the final on May 21.
KKR, who lost four out of seven matches in the latter half of the season, will have to play out of their skins to make it to the second qualifier.
In the last game against Mumbai Indians, their batting looked to have run out of patience and were guilty of poor shot selection more often than not.
KKR were the team to beat early on in the season but they seemed to have peaked too early.
The likes of Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine will have their task cut out at the top of the order with the likes of India seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar on song having 25 scalps this seasons in 13 games and pacer Mohammed Siraj, who was bought for Rs 2.6 crore by SRH after his brilliant bowling in domestic matches, taking four wickets in the must-win game against Gujarat Lions to help Hyderabad qualify for the play-offs, in their ranks.
Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan has also been a revelation, bagging 17 wickets so far.
Besides Lynn and Narine, KKR have Manish Pandey and Robin Uthappa, who have scored 396 and 386 runs respectively.
Gambhir too was in form in the first half of the season but seemed a off-colour in the business end and the skipper, who is placed in the third spot in the most runs list with 454 runs, will hope to led from the front.
As far as KKR's bowling is concerned, Umesh Yadav and Kuldeep Yadav have been on song, but will have to stop red-hot David Warner.
Sunrisers, on the other hand, won eight games while lost five in their 14 league games to end the league stage at third position with 17 points.
The team cemented their play-offs berth on the back of a resounding eight-wicket win over Gujarat in their last league match.
Skipper Warner has been at his imperious best, scoring 600-plus runs in back-to-back seasons.
He was the league's second-highest run-scorer during the franchise's maiden triumph last year.
Southpaw Shikhar Dhawan has found form too.
Dhawan has scored 468 runs so far this season, which forced selectors to pick him for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy.
Hyderabad would also like Yuvraj Singh, who started the season with a bang hammering 70 not out in the tournament opener against Bangalore, to get runs. He has aggregated only 243 runs from 11 matches with a couple of half-centuries.
Squads:
Kolkata Knight Riders: Gautam Gambhir (captain), Darren Bravo, Trent Boult, Piyush Chawla, Nathan Coulter Nile, Colin De Grandhomme, Rishi Dhawan, Sayan Ghosh, Sheldon Jackson, Ishank Jaggi, Kuldeep Yadav, Chris Woakes, Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, Ankit Rajpoot, Suryakumar Yadav, Robin Uthappa and Umesh Yadav.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (captain), Tanmay Agarwal, Ricky Bhui, Bipul Sharma, Ben Cutting, Shikhar Dhawan, Eklavya Dwivedi, Moises Henriques, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Siddarth Kaul, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ben Laughlin, Abhimanyu Mithun, Mohammad Nabi Mohammed Siraj, Mustafizur Rahman, Ashish Nehra, Naman Ojha, Rashid Khan, Vijay Shankar, Barinder Sran, Pravin Tambe, Kane Williamson, Yuvraj Singh.
With inputs from IANS
Published Date: May 17, 2017 11:50 pm | Updated Date: May 17, 2017 11:51 pm
May, 17 2017 IST
Highlights
OUT! Ojha gets an outside edge in the last ball of the innings, offering Lynn an easy catch at short third man to get dismissed for 19. SRH finish on 128/7 at the end of the innings.
Ojha c Lynn b Boult 16(16)
OUT! Two wickets in three balls for NCN, and this is turning out to be a superb over for KKR! Jordan meekly chips a rising delivery back to the bowler, and Coulter-Nile takes a superb return catch to send Jordan back for a duck in the latter's first game of the ongoing season. SRH 119/6
Jordan c&b Coulter-Nile 0(1)
OUT! Coulter-Nile into his final over, and he straightaway gets rid of Shankar, who was starting to look dangerous for KKR, as the batsman hammers it down the ground only to get caught by Surya near the boundary. SRH 118/5
Shankar c Suryakumar b Coulter-Nile 22(17)
OUT! Yuvraj, who was starting to look good with a couple of well-timed shots to the fence and beyond, pulls straight into the hands of Chawla stationed at the square-leg boundary. SRH 99/4
Yuvraj c Chawla b Umesh 9(9)
OUT! Now we have two sudden wickets, and this time it is Warner who heads back to the dugout, after missing the line of a delivery from Piyush and getting his middle-stump knocked over as a result. SRH 75/3
Warner b Chawla 37(35)
OUT! Just after Warner and Williamson complete the 50-stand for the 2nd wicket, Williamson goes for a backfoot punch, not getting enough elevation on the shot and sending it down Suryakumar's throat at extra-cover. SRH 75/2
Williamson c Suryakumar b Coulter-Nile 24(26)
Sunrisers Hyderabad team: David Warner (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson, Yuvraj Singh, Vijay Shankar, Naman Ojha, Chris Jordan, Bipul Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Siddharth Kaul.
Four changes in the SRH lineup as well — Williamson, Jordan, Bipul and Yuvraj return in place of Henriques, Hooda, Nabi and Siraj.
Kolkata Knight Riders team: Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Gautam Gambhir (c), Robin Uthappa (wk), Yusuf Pathan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishank Jaggi, Piyush Chawla, Umesh Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult.
Four changes in the team — Suryakumar Yadav, Ishank Jaggi, Piyush Chawla and Nathan Coulter-Nile make their way into the team. Manish Pandey misses out due to injury, as do Colin de Grandhomme, Kuldeep Yadav and Ankit Rajpoot.
TOSS: Kolkata Knight Riders win the toss, and captain Gautam Gambhir elects to field.
00:11 (IST)
One of the match officials have come out to have a chat with the ground staff. Massive cheer from those spectators who have stayed back. The rain has stopped and the super soppers have been pressed into action. The cheer is getting louder. People, mostly KKR fans want some play.
00:08 (IST)
00:03 (IST)
23:54 (IST)
The rain just got heavier. It is a damp, damp evening at Bangalore. Looks quite grim in terms of the match resuming this evening. The song playing in the background is adding to the melancholy.
23:35 (IST)
23:23 (IST)
The rain stoppage would have allowed SRH to regroup and plan exactly what they need to do on this wicket while KKR batsmen might be a little frustrated by having to wait in the dugout. It will be interesting to see KKR's tactics. Will they send Narine again at the top? Could be an interesting chase this.
23:10 (IST)
The rain has started again and the covers are back on. What an anti climax.
23:09 (IST)
Well, well....there you go............
23:08 (IST)
The SRH fielders are out in the middle warming up.
23:04 (IST)
Covers are being removed. The match will start at 11.25 pm and it will still be a 20 overs a side game.
23:00 (IST)
UPDATE: Some good news coming in. Play will resume at 11.25 PM, No overs lost.
22:58 (IST)
The match officials are out for an inspection. Massive cheer as they walk out -- a cheer similar to that when let us say players walk out. There is a conference of the officials going on. And looks like covers will be removed. Massive cheer again. 'KKR, KKR' go the crowd.
22:56 (IST)
The attendance is just starting to get a bit thin. This rain break has made people impatient. The DJ tries his best to keep the spirits up.
22:49 (IST)
The officials are out in the middle just to have a little check. The super soppers are frantically trying to dry the outfield up in the meantime.
22:45 (IST)
22:44 (IST)
In the meantime, my chat with Arunav continues over refreshments. He tells me Kolkata have beaten SRH seven times out of 11 in the IPL so far. And he is just 10 years old.
22:38 (IST)
The rain has subsided a bit. The super soppers are cooling their heels at the boundary. The outfield still looks sodden.
22:35 (IST)
22:27 (IST)
22:25 (IST)
22:24 (IST)
It is still a steady drizzle at the Chinnaswamy. The covers are on but the supersoppers are trying hard to soak up the ground.
22:22 (IST)
22:21 (IST)
22:16 (IST)
22:07 (IST)
Meanwhile, the rain is starting to get heavier at the Chinnaswamy as per the latest reports.
22:00 (IST)
Catching up with a father and son duo from Kolkata. Ardent KKR fans, they are! Ten year old Arunav loves Chris Lynn and Gautam Gambhir and is praying for the rain to stop. 'KKR should win this without any trouble. But first the rain has to stop,' his father Mr Maharshi Bhattacharjee says. Amazed by the little Arunav's love for the game.
21:54 (IST)
Well, 128 in 20 overs is not something that would please the SRH. KKR clearly have the edge. The rain and the moisture on the outfield would make it difficult for the SRH spinners to grip the ball. But there will be something for the pacers to exploit.
21:51 (IST)
There was a 50 run partnership between Williamson and Warner but barring that, there was no joy at all for SRH -- they were never allowed to settle into a partnership as KKR pried out wickets at regular intervals.
KKR controlled every single moment of the game. Much credit to Gambhir -- he used his bowling changes superbly, even counter-intuitively, as for instance bowling Umesh into his third over in the Powerplay and ending with the wicket of Dhawan. The bowlers for their part sussed out the slow nature of this wicket, took advantage of the fact that the ball was stopping on the batsmen, adjusted their lengths accordingly and almost without exception, refused to give batsmen any width to play square, which is your get out of jail shot on such wickets.
SRH has a great bowling line up with Bhuvi Kumar and Rashid Khan both in prime form and here getting conditions that will suit them. But that said, when the ask is this low, six overs of Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine can turn it into a walkover.
As I write this, though, the rain has intensified and is really coming down hard. Bangalore at this time of the year has sharp spells of rain, but it is never really prolonged. So it is not really likely this will cause play to be washed out -- but whether this will cost the chasing side some overs, get Duckworth Lewis playing havoc with the ask, and freshen the wicket up a bit is still to be seen.
One thing for sure -- of the two sides, the only one happy about rain is SRH.
21:48 (IST)
Remember SRH will go through if the match is washed out. So if you are a Hyderabad supporter at Bengaluru, don't use the inning break to order Biriyani. Instead just come out and do your best rain dance moves, that may the only chance your team have tonight.
21:44 (IST)
After 20 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 128/7 ( Bipul Sharma 2 , )
Trent Boult with the last over -- and he has a simple job to do, bowl line, length, keep it on the stumps and give zero room for the batsmen to swing through. Boult has the experience to do the job and he does it well, mixing good length with short, a bouncer followed by a yorker then back of a length again -- there is nothing much either Ojha or Bipul can do but tap the ball around for ones and a couple of twos. The fifth ball was almost a wicket as Ojha pulled and Ishank Jaggi at midwicket dived and almost pulled off a beauty; costs two but Boult remedies that with the last ball of the over, back of a length, on off, Ojha swipes, mishits, and is easily taken at short third man.
SRH finish up on 128/7. Rain began to fall as Boult started this final over. At the halfway mark, you have to say this is KKR's game to lose -- good though the SRH bowlers are, all that the chasing side has to do is walk this home, an ask of 6.4 is not likely to stretch a team used to chasing.
21:44 (IST)
SRH finish with 128 on the board. Some rain showers right at the end has thrown open some interesting possibilities. Will KKR get a revised D/L target? They decided to play on in the last over even after the rain was getting heavy, that may have an impact on the pitch. If the ball skids on, it will only get better for batting and if the outfield stays wet when SRH come on the field then the spinners will find it hard to grip the ball. Advantage KKR in more ways than one if rain stops any time soon.
21:39 (IST)
One gets the feeling that this is going to a bowler's match. The pitch is playing really slow and the ball is holding on the surface and keeping low too. The question for SRH is if their seamers can get the same purchase from the pitch. They don't have the extra pace of Yadav or Coulter-Nile to bang it in the middle of the pitch.
21:39 (IST)
Seven runs off the last over of the innings, with KKR saving quite a few runs thanks to some agile fielding. SRH finish on 128/7 at the end of the innings.
21:38 (IST)
It has started to rain again at the Chinnaswamy accompanied by strong winds. The roof of the stadium is making plaintive noises in the wind. We will have to take cover!
21:38 (IST)
OUT! Ojha gets an outside edge in the last ball of the innings, offering Lynn an easy catch at short third man to get dismissed for 19. SRH finish on 128/7 at the end of the innings.
Ojha c Lynn b Boult 16(16)
21:38 (IST)
21:38 (IST)
21:35 (IST)
One gets the feeling that this is going to a bowler's match. The pitch is playing really slow and the ball is holding on the surface and keeping low too. The question for SRH is if their seamers can get the same purchase from the pitch. They don't have the extra pace of Yadav or Coulter-Nile to bang it in the middle of the pitch.
21:33 (IST)
After 19 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 121/6 ( Naman Ojha (W) 11 , Bipul Sharma 1)
Nathan Coulter-Nile for the 19th over, starts with a big wicket, follows it up with one more.
An odd dismissal the first one -- the ball was short, outside off, Shankar was shuffling across his stumps, which gets him closer to the ball, but he elects to pull anyway, looking for the boundary over long on. Bat skews in his hand, and all he manages is to slice this one on the off side, for Suryakumar Yadav to hold at long on.
Ojha takes a single next ball, Jordan comes to face, and out he goes, first ball -- NCN bangs one in short, the ball sticks on the pitch a bit before coming on, Jordan gets the leading edge as he tries to flick on the on and NCN, on the follow through, checks, dives to his left and holds a superb return catch.
An over that produces two wickets for three runs is good at any time. When it is the 19th over of a T20 innings, it is gold. At 121/6 with just six balls to go in the innings, SRH well and truly now behind the eight ball. Bipul Sharma, by the way, the replacement for Chris Jordan, who got a golden duck in his first outing this season.
21:33 (IST)
What an over by Nathan Coulter-Nile, giving away just three runs while getting the wickets of Shankar and Jordan. SRH 121/6 after 19 overs.
21:32 (IST)
OUT! Two wickets in three balls for NCN, and this is turning out to be a superb over for KKR! Jordan meekly chips a rising delivery back to the bowler, and Coulter-Nile takes a superb return catch to send Jordan back for a duck in the latter's first game of the ongoing season. SRH 119/6
Jordan c&b Coulter-Nile 0(1)
21:32 (IST)
Shah Rukh Khan is in the house. A huge cheer as his face flashes on the big screen. And almost immediately SRH lose another wicket. The crowd goes 'SRK SRK'.... Talk about a lucky mascot. A few balls later SRH lose their sixth wicket. ThE weather though is starting to deteriorate again. Some strong wind blowing across the ground. There may be rain again, the locals tell me.
21:30 (IST)
OUT! Coulter-Nile into his final over, and he straightaway gets rid of Shankar, who was starting to look dangerous for KKR, as the batsman hammers it down the ground only to get caught by Surya near the boundary. SRH 118/5
Shankar c Suryakumar b Coulter-Nile 22(17)
21:30 (IST)
Narine is getting a lot of turn from this pitch. Rashid Khan wouldn't mind watching that tight 17th over. Trent Boult overpitched a couple of time in the 18th over and both Shankar and Ojha took full toll. Full length is giving the batsmen their best chance to get a boundary. As a seamer here, you either need to get it right in the blockhole or bang it in short of a length.
21:29 (IST)
After 18 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 118/4 ( Vijay Shankar 22 , Naman Ojha (W) 9)
Shankar greets him with a stunning shot -- to the first ball, back of length, Shankar walks down the pitch at the bowler, gets just behind the pitch of the ball, extends his arms in a lovely lofted drive, lofts it back over the bowler for four.
21:28 (IST)
After 17 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 105/4 ( Vijay Shankar 16 , Naman Ojha (W) 2)
Again, good captaincy -- Gambhir brings Narine back to exercise control at a time when the batsmen have no option but to go for runs. And Narine does superbly well, keeping Ojha on a tight leash with a string of good length deliveries on the stumps, using mild variations in turn to put doubt in the batsman's mind. Just two singles in that over, SRH 105/4 and now looking for miracles to turn this one around.
21:24 (IST)
Just two singles conceded by Narine in his final over of the day. SRH 105/4 after 17 overs.
21:24 (IST)
Spectators enjoying their food and drink as KKR applies the choke hold on their opponents on the field.
21:19 (IST)
After 16 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 103/4 ( Vijay Shankar 15 , Naman Ojha (W) 1)
30 balls left in the innings at the start of this Umesh Yadav over, the quick bowler taking over from Narine who still has one over left. And again, Gambhir right on the money with his bowling changes -- challenged Yuvraj with pace, and off just the third ball of Umesh's over, out he goes: Bouncer, sticks a bit on the pitch and doesn't come on at the pace Yuvraj expected when he launched into the hook. Ends up hitting it early, the ball skittering off the top edge to Chawla, who is not the safest fielder in the side by a long way. The ball swerves away from the fielder but somehow, this time, Chawla covers for it and holds on for dear life, after having misjudged it initially. SRH now in further trouble, 99/4 at the fall of that wicket and the man they were hoping could bat them to a competitive total, gone for just nine.
Naman Ojha the new man in, and Umesh bounces this, Ojha awkwardly fends it out on the leg side for one. Three wides follow as Umesh slides down leg side at pace, Uthappa unable to collect clean and having to go chasing after it. He rebowls that ball, and Shankar is unable to do anything much with a quick ball sliding past his off stump. 5 runs in the 16th and a wicket -- Gambhir's captaincy and Umesh's amazing consistency throughout this home season combine to put SRH on the grill and turn the heat on high. Just 6 on the run rate, is nowhere near good enough to defend.
21:17 (IST)
Yuvraj Singh managed to find some timing to collect a couple of boundaries but couldn't find any timing on one that was banged in short by Umesh. Vijay Shankar meanwhile doesn't seem bothered with all the about slowness of the pitch. He is in good hitting form after that impressive inning against GL. With around 4 overs to go, SRH will be hoping to see a few more big hits to get them close to 140.