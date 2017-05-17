IPL 2017, Live cricket score, SRH vs KKR, eliminator in Bengaluru: Williamson, Warner dismissed

Latest higlights: Gambhir rotating his bowlers rapidly, which is something he likes to do -- Pathan off, Piyush Chawla takes over the spinning duties. Bowls the first ball on the shorter side, and does it again off the second ball -- that is a bad start by Chawla and Warner makes him pay, going deep in his crease, waiting for the ball to get to him and then getting under it with a savage pull over midwicket for the first six of the innings. About time, too. Chawla steadies himself, gets his length fuller and with the fourth ball, produces a googly Williamson fails to pick. Both batsmen sneak singles; Williamson's effort produces a run out appeal thanks to a direct hit from shortish third man but Warner is quick and at full stretch, beats the throw by just enough to be safe. 9 in the over with the three singles to go with that six, and SRH breathe easier. Not by much, the run rate is still just above the 5 per over mark, SRH 48/1 after 9.
Bengaluru: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will have to get back to their winning ways when they take on defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Eliminator at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Wednesday.
The winner of of the match will face the loser of Qualifier 1 between Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiant on May 19 in Qualifier 2, which will decide the second participant of the final on May 21.
KKR, who lost four out of seven matches in the latter half of the season, will have to play out of their skins to make it to the second qualifier.
In the last game against Mumbai Indians, their batting looked to have run out of patience and were guilty of poor shot selection more often than not.
KKR were the team to beat early on in the season but they seemed to have peaked too early.
The likes of Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine will have their task cut out at the top of the order with the likes of India seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar on song having 25 scalps this seasons in 13 games and pacer Mohammed Siraj, who was bought for Rs 2.6 crore by SRH after his brilliant bowling in domestic matches, taking four wickets in the must-win game against Gujarat Lions to help Hyderabad qualify for the play-offs, in their ranks.
Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan has also been a revelation, bagging 17 wickets so far.
Besides Lynn and Narine, KKR have Manish Pandey and Robin Uthappa, who have scored 396 and 386 runs respectively.
Gambhir too was in form in the first half of the season but seemed a off-colour in the business end and the skipper, who is placed in the third spot in the most runs list with 454 runs, will hope to led from the front.
As far as KKR's bowling is concerned, Umesh Yadav and Kuldeep Yadav have been on song, but will have to stop red-hot David Warner.
Sunrisers, on the other hand, won eight games while lost five in their 14 league games to end the league stage at third position with 17 points.
The team cemented their play-offs berth on the back of a resounding eight-wicket win over Gujarat in their last league match.
Skipper Warner has been at his imperious best, scoring 600-plus runs in back-to-back seasons.
Click here to find out who the Orange and Purple Caps are with in IPL 2017
He was the league's second-highest run-scorer during the franchise's maiden triumph last year.
Southpaw Shikhar Dhawan has found form too.
Dhawan has scored 468 runs so far this season, which forced selectors to pick him for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy.
Hyderabad would also like Yuvraj Singh, who started the season with a bang hammering 70 not out in the tournament opener against Bangalore, to get runs. He has aggregated only 243 runs from 11 matches with a couple of half-centuries.
Squads:
Kolkata Knight Riders: Gautam Gambhir (captain), Darren Bravo, Trent Boult, Piyush Chawla, Nathan Coulter Nile, Colin De Grandhomme, Rishi Dhawan, Sayan Ghosh, Sheldon Jackson, Ishank Jaggi, Kuldeep Yadav, Chris Woakes, Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, Ankit Rajpoot, Suryakumar Yadav, Robin Uthappa and Umesh Yadav.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (captain), Tanmay Agarwal, Ricky Bhui, Bipul Sharma, Ben Cutting, Shikhar Dhawan, Eklavya Dwivedi, Moises Henriques, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Siddarth Kaul, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ben Laughlin, Abhimanyu Mithun, Mohammad Nabi Mohammed Siraj, Mustafizur Rahman, Ashish Nehra, Naman Ojha, Rashid Khan, Vijay Shankar, Barinder Sran, Pravin Tambe, Kane Williamson, Yuvraj Singh.
Sunrisers Hyderabad team: David Warner (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson, Yuvraj Singh, Vijay Shankar, Naman Ojha, Chris Jordan, Bipul Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Siddharth Kaul.
Four changes in the SRH lineup as well — Williamson, Jordan, Bipul and Yuvraj return in place of Henriques, Hooda, Nabi and Siraj.
Kolkata Knight Riders team: Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Gautam Gambhir (c), Robin Uthappa (wk), Yusuf Pathan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishank Jaggi, Piyush Chawla, Umesh Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult.
Four changes in the team — Suryakumar Yadav, Ishank Jaggi, Piyush Chawla and Nathan Coulter-Nile make their way into the team. Manish Pandey misses out due to injury, as do Colin de Grandhomme, Kuldeep Yadav and Ankit Rajpoot.
TOSS: Kolkata Knight Riders win the toss, and captain Gautam Gambhir elects to field.
21:10 (IST)
After 14 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 85/3 ( Yuvraj Singh 4 , Vijay Shankar 6)
Sunil Narine continues, tight bowling and good fielding (Gambhir, to the second ball, diving at slip) keeps things tight for the first couple of balls, Vijay Shankar to the third one lofts the ball, not very cleanly but enough to beat midwicket for the four. And gets a single off the next ball. Gambhir, interestingly, choses to step up the pressure on Yuvraj -- besides the slip, brings in a silly point as well, remember this is the 14th over of a T20. Good captaincy this, and Narine keeps Yuvraj defensive. Just five in the over, and KKR all over this game at this point.
21:06 (IST)
Five runs in the 14th over of the innings, with Narine bowling his third over. SRH 85/3.
21:05 (IST)
After 13 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 80/3 ( Yuvraj Singh 4 , Vijay Shankar 1)
The situation was crying out for someone to come along and seize the moment, and it turns out to be Chawla. His first over was unimpressive but here he takes out Warner with the second delivery:
Back of length, a tad quicker through the air and tweaked enough to make it turn a bit. Warner goes back in his crease looking to pull, again, but the ball hurries into him, beats the shot and thuds into middle stump. That is the big one, that is -- from a KKR point of view -- the blow that puts the opponent on his butt on the canvas.
Two wickets in a three ball space, two new batsmen at the wicket in Yuvraj Singh and Vijay Shankar. Ball four stops on Yuvraj, forces the mistime on the flick and the leading edge puts the ball in the air and dangerously close to the midwicket fielder, but he is safe -- and to the next ball, Yuvraj leans into a drive to a fuller length outside off and pierces long off, four. 5 runs in that over, and the big wicket of David Warner. SRH now struggling at 80/2, with just 7 overs left
21:04 (IST)
Yuvraj Singh has scored 94 runs from 4 innings in IPL play-off/knockout matches before today at an average of 23.50 and a strike rate of 127.03. He has to play well today if Sunrisers Hyderabad want to post a decent total.
21:03 (IST)
A double body blow to SRH. Warner and Williamson both getting out in quick succession while attempting a big hit. KKR have bowled the right length on this pitch. Their seamers have banged it short of good length and varied their pace. With the ball stopping on the batsmen, it's really hard to get any timing on your big hits. SRH need to consolidate for a few overs here. They need a competitive total and then trust their bowlers to defend it.
21:02 (IST)
Five runs and the wicket of Warner in Chawla's second over of the evening. SRH 80/3 after 13 overs.
21:01 (IST)
Williamson departs and so does Warner. Body blow for the Orange Army. SRH have just not been allowed to get away. A fine performance by the Kolkata bowlers so far. They have choked the flow of runs and now have two huge wickets in quick succession. SRH going at just a touch over six runs per over. Not much by T20 standards certainly.
Yuvraj walks out at the fall of Williamson's wicket. A lot of SRH's chances will depend on him.
21:00 (IST)
OUT! Now we have two sudden wickets, and this time it is Warner who heads back to the dugout, after missing the line of a delivery from Piyush and getting his middle-stump knocked over as a result. SRH 75/3
Warner b Chawla 37(35)
21:00 (IST)
After 12 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 75/2 ( David Warner (C) 37 , )
Nathan Coulter-Nile resumes, and makes up for the 13 he gave in his previous over with a sequence of deliveries that is spot on. The first ball was full on off, the second a yorker outside off, the third was length slanting in to Warner's pads... very good use of line and length to keep batsmen quiet, by NCN here, consistently cramping both batsmen for room to free their arms, and equally not letting them get under it to hoist straight. That kind of thing is always going to ramp the pressure up on the batsmen, and it is Williamson who finally succumbs -- the ball is a shade full in length, outside off, Williamson looks to loft over extra cover but NCN had cut the pace down, Williamson mishits and the catch goes straight to Suryakumar Yadav at that position. NCN gets revenge for being taken for a six and four in the previous over, SRH lose a key wicket just when they seemed to be getting a move on, 75/2 SRH after 12
21:00 (IST)
OUT! Just after Warner and Williamson complete the 50-stand for the 2nd wicket, Williamson goes for a backfoot punch, not getting enough elevation on the shot and sending it down Suryakumar's throat at extra-cover. SRH 75/2
Williamson c Suryakumar b Coulter-Nile 24(26)
20:56 (IST)
David Warner is taking full toll of anything loose. Anything marginally short of length is always in his arc. He has already pulled Chawla for a six over mid wicket and he now deposits Narine for an even bigger hit. He induced doubt in Narine's mind by attempting a switch hit on the previous ball and took full toll when Narine lost his length.
20:55 (IST)
After 11 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 71/1 ( David Warner (C) 36 , Kane Williamson 23)
Sunil Narine brought back, after bowling just the one over in his first spell. Warner pulls the first ball for a brace when Narine pitches it short; the bowler promptly adjusts his length to the fuller side and cramps Warner up. Lovely bowling, this -- unlike in his first over, Narine not really looking to turn the ball much, bowling flatter, fuller in length, keeping a tight line on the stumps with a bias towards middle and leg, not allowing the batsmen to get under the ball for the lofted shot.
having bowled superbly for the first five balls, though, he drops short again on the last ball and Warner immediately cashes in, stepping deep into his crease to get room for the loft over long on that carries the field and goes high over the boundary. Sixes now in successive overs and SRH get a move on, 10 runs coming in this Narine over to take them to 71/1
20:53 (IST)
Kane Williamson gets that big over his team needed. He is never going to punish you with powerful blows. He just picked his spots on this small Chinnaswamy outfield and collected a four and a six by shuffling across to Coulter-Nile. This is a tricky Chinnaswamy track but these two have the game to tame it especially after getting their eye in. Anything above 160 could be hard to chase here.
20:51 (IST)
Narine concedes 10 in the 11th over, with 23 coming in the last two overs. SRH 71/1 after 11 overs.
20:51 (IST)
After 10 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 61/1 ( David Warner (C) 27 , Kane Williamson 22)
Warner at the toss said he would have batted first if it was his call to make -- but as it has turned out, this pitch is not easy to score on. The risk for SRH is that if they fail to play the back end of this innings right, they won't have enough runs on the board to put any kind of pressure on a strong chasing side, no matter how good the bowling conditions are. Nathan Coulter-Nile resumes after the time out, and Williamson tees off:
Ball two is length on off, but Williamson shuffles across, gets behind the line, and makes beautiful play with his wrists to loft that over the fielder at midwicket for four. Next ball, it gets even better -- NCN bowls it short, Williamson takes it off his off stump and again the wrists in play as he lofts it over the square leg fence -- superb shot that, in concept and execution. Two singles in the over, and SRH 61/1 after 10, seeming to get a move on now.
20:48 (IST)
Big over for Sunrisers, with 13 coming off it. Nathan Coulter-Nile belted for runs in this over. SRH 61/1 after 10 overs.
20:44 (IST)
After 9 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 48/1 ( David Warner (C) 25 , Kane Williamson 11)
Gambhir rotating his bowlers rapidly, which is something he likes to do -- Pathan off, Piyush Chawla takes over the spinning duties. Bowls the first ball on the shorter side, and does it again off the second ball -- that is a bad start by Chawla and Warner makes him pay, going deep in his crease, waiting for the ball to get to him and then getting under it with a savage pull over midwicket for the first six of the innings. About time, too. Chawla steadies himself, gets his length fuller and with the fourth ball, produces a googly Williamson fails to pick.
Both batsmen sneak singles; Williamson's effort produces a run out appeal thanks to a direct hit from shortish third man but Warner is quick and at full stretch, beats the throw by just enough to be safe. 9 in the over with the three singles to go with that six, and SRH breathe easier. Not by much, the run rate is still just above the 5 per over mark, SRH 48/1 after 9.
20:43 (IST)
SRH need to get a move on here. They have played a few too many dot balls here against some accurate KKR bowling. They generally bat with a target in mind and don't over attack too early in the inning. Either Warne or Williamson would want to really target a bowler after the half way mark. Either Chawla or Pathan will have to go for a 12 run over to give this inning some impetus.
20:42 (IST)
A stunning pull by Warner and the ball sails into the stands. Drops inches close to where we are sitting. Almost hits a steward.
20:41 (IST)
A much better over for SRH, with 9 coming off it. SRH 48/1 after 9 overs, and the umpire calls for a strategic timeout.
20:40 (IST)
20:39 (IST)
David Warner becomes the first overseas player to score 4000 runs in IPL. Overall, he is the fifth batsman after Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma to achieve the milestone.
20:38 (IST)
After 8 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 39/1 ( David Warner (C) 17 , Kane Williamson 10)
Nathan Coulter-Nile takes over after just that one over from Sunil Narine, which is a bit of a surprise. Very good over by NCN -- varying between good length and just back of length, with a surprise bouncer slipped in at Williamson with his fourth delivery. More importantly, very tight line around the stumps, no room for either Warner or Williamson to free their arms, and the length prohibits any attempt to drive. Just two singles in that over, and SRH are now scoring at 4.87 per over -- not the easiest wicket to score fluently on but even so, this qualifies as under-par. 39/1 at the end of the 8th.
20:37 (IST)
Just two singles conceded by Nathan Coulter-Nile in his first over of the evening. SRH 39/1 after 8 overs.
20:37 (IST)
20:36 (IST)
After 7 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 37/1 ( David Warner (C) 16 , Kane Williamson 9)
Turn seems to have been identified as key -- off goes Umesh, in comes Yusuf Pathan with his flat off breaks. Yusuf a bit all over the place on length, though -- short to start, then almost too full, then somewhere in between...there is some rust showing in his bowling arm. Williamson has a bit of a look at what Pathan is up to and realising that he is keeping the trajectory flat, steps away from the stumps, moving forward to the pitch of the fuller length ball and lofts it inside out over extra cover -- lovely shot, beautifully executed with more than a hint of premeditation. 37/1 in seven SRH, seven in that Pathan over with three singles to go with the four.
20:33 (IST)
Seven runs conceded by Yusuf Pathan in his first over of the day. SRH 37/1 after 7 overs.
20:32 (IST)
'Go Narine,' say the KKR fans as the ace spinner keeps the batsmen under a tight leash, conceding just three runs from his first over. With that, we come to the end of the power play in the SRH innings. Sluggish progress from the Orange Army in the first six overs. KKR's bowling doing the job for them so far. But they can not rest till Warner is there.
20:31 (IST)
Sunrisers Hyderabad scored 30 runs in powerplay overs today - the second least they have scored in powerplay overs in this season of IPL. They scored 29 runs against Kings XI Punjab in powerplay overs at Hyderabad earlier this season which is the least.
20:31 (IST)
After 6 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 30/1 ( David Warner (C) 15 , Kane Williamson 3)
Boult is off after two good overs (for ten runs) and Sunil Narine comes on. The first ball of the over turns sharply, beats Williamson's attempt to glance and raps him on the pad. Missing everything, so no danger there, but that turn this early is eye-opening. Ball two turns as well, and again Williamson beaten and hit on the pad on the glance -- indications already are spin will go a long way to winning this game. Three singles in the over is the best Williamson and Warner can manage -- and at the end of the Powerplays, SRH way behind the pace, 30/1 at 5.0 RR and a lot of catching up to do on a wicket where stand-and-deliver batting doesn't look like an option.
20:28 (IST)
Sunil Narine into the attack in the final over of powerplay, and gives away just three singles off it. SRH 30/1 after 6
20:27 (IST)
After 5 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 27/1 ( David Warner (C) 14 , Kane Williamson 1)
Gambhir decides to give Umesh a third over on the run rather than save a couple for later, and it proves to be a great call. Umesh bowling at top pace here, and in this over he changes his length from the short side to good length, and the second in the series gets the wicket: Shikhar Dhawan, desperate to get going, gets his front leg out of the way, slashes hard at the ball and is beaten by pace and bounce, managing only to put a skier up in the air. Uthappa calls for it, runs under it, nearly misjudges as the ball swirls in front of him, but manages to telescope his arms out and snaffle it at the last instant -- Dhawan out, 11 off 13 to him and Sunrisers set back in the Powerplays.
Kane Williamson the new man in; Umesh perfectly on point in the rest of the over, Warner -- who crossed while that catch was in the air -- and Williamson manage to work a single each, just two in the over besides the wicket and SRH now fall below even the six per over rate, now going at about 5.5 with just one PP over to follow.
20:25 (IST)
Just two runs conceded by Umesh in his third over, getting the wicket of Dhawan in the process. SRH 27/1 after 5 overs.
20:23 (IST)
Some support for KKR among the locals. A nice relaxed pace to the match. But as we speak, the SRH fans go all 'SRH, SRH. The Kolkata fans retort with some chants of their own. The iconic IPL music adds some garnishing.
And then we have the first wicket going down. Short pitched from Umesh and Shikhar Dhawan skies it. Uthappa takes the catch. Williamson walks in at the fall of that wicket.
20:23 (IST)
David Warner is off the blocks with a few authoritative blows. He has a chance to get 500+ runs in two consecutive IPLs. That will be a staggering feat if he achieves that. Remember he was a T20 international for Australia even before he played a first class match. This is his game. With Shikhar Dhawan already back in pavilion, SRH need Warner to bat bulk of the overs.
20:22 (IST)
OUT! Dhawan perishes early after top-edging a length delivery from Umesh outside off, getting caught by Uthappa, who barely has to move from his place. SRH 25/1
Dhawan c Uthappa b Umesh 11(13)
20:22 (IST)
Boult continues. And this time, mixes his deliveries up far more than in the first over, relying less on the swing and more on variations of line and length and changes in pace. The majority of the deliveries are good length; the short one used mid-over as a surprise. More importantly, he varies his pace almost with every ball, the fifth in the sequence is an off-cutter bowled with reduced speed on length, cramping Warner a bit. Four singles and a leg bye in the over, 25/0 and good work there by Boult to keep Dhawan and Warner tied down. SRH at the end of four overs striking at about 6.3, which is nowhere close to where they want to be.
20:21 (IST)
20:19 (IST)
Much better over by Boult, with five coming off it. SRH 25/0 after 4 overs.
20:18 (IST)
After 3 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 20/0 ( David Warner (C) 12 , Shikhar Dhawan 8)
Umesh into his second over, bowls a superb series of four deliveries all at pace, all back of length, all climbing at pace at the two batsmen who can do very little with any of those besides roll over the strike once each. Warner in particular has been looking for the pull/hook to counter the bounce Umesh is getting here; But it is Dhawan who nails it off the fifth ball, taking it on the rise, from off his off stump, staying inside the line and smacking the pull to the fence. Three singles, besides that four, in the over and SRH off to a good start, 20 in three overs.
20:14 (IST)
Another decent over, Umesh concedes just 7 runs. SRH 20/0 after 3 overs.
20:14 (IST)
After 2 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 13/0 ( David Warner (C) 11 , Shikhar Dhawan 2)
Trent Boult partnering Umesh Yadav with the new ball and early signs of swing for him. Warner walked down the wicket at Boult to the very first ball, a bit too early in the business to try that stunt you would have thought. Boult spots the move, drops it short, forces the defense. Interesting, here, that Boult is getting both the bounce Umesh got, and noticeable swing to go with it. It's that swing -- coming late -- that is keeping the batsmen from hitting through the line. A couple of singles as the batsmen rotate strike, then Warner manufacturers a pull, to a ball short and outside off, hitting against the natural movement of the ball and managing to get it through the leg side. As an aside, Robin Uthappa, standing closer to the stumps than he was to Umesh, is yelling stuff to bowlers, fielders and pretty much anyone else who will listen, in an almost continuous stream. That lad is going to need throat pastilles by the time these twenty overs are done. 14/0 after 2.
20:12 (IST)
Umesh Yadav continues
20:10 (IST)
Boult concedes six runs in the second over. SRH 13/0 after 2 overs.
20:09 (IST)
After 1 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 7/0 ( David Warner (C) 6 , Shikhar Dhawan 1)
The last time these two teams played each other, David Warner went nuts in that knock of 126 off 59. Wonder what it feels like, what it does to your mindset, when you know you've taken the opposition bowlers to the cleaners the last chance you had. (Against that, the last time Lynn and Narine batted on this ground, they ratcheted up 105 in the first six overs, so hey).
It's a new pitch, looking dry and hard, shorn of any semblance of grass, with crazy-paving cracks all along its length -- the sort of wicket that makes you think spinners will have a very key role to play in the back half of the game.
And here we go, with Umesh Yadav opening to David Warner. Interestingly Gambhir, who tends to attack early, staying with just the one real attacking fielder in a slip standing wide, somewhere around the third slip position. There's bounce for Umesh on this deck early from just back of length, which makes you wonder a bit about that slip standing so wide.
Umesh steady on that back of length spot, hitting it regularly, keeping the line tight just around that off on the slant across the two left-handers. Both batsmen like width, both batsmen drive to good length or better, so Umesh focussing on denying them those two options. Singles to Warner and Dhawan to get the scoring away, and Warner, who is quick to suss out what Umesh is up to, decides to make the room that the bowler is denying him: backs away a bit to leg stump, finds the width even though Umesh is in that exact same spot, and cracks it square on the off, through point, for four. Single ends the first over with a push to mid on by Warner, seven in the opening over.
20:06 (IST)
Shikhar Dhawan's strike rate in IPL before India announced their champions trophy team was 126.80 while after Indian team for Champions Trophy announced, his strike rate is 140.35.
20:05 (IST)
Seven runs scored in the first over, including an uppercut by Warner off a short ball from Umesh that runs away to the deep point boundary. Boult to bowl from the other end.
20:03 (IST)
Ok then! The teams walk out in the middle to tumultuous cheer. It is a carnival atmosphere. 'C'Mon Umesh' go the KKR fans as the speedster starts the bowling.
20:01 (IST)
David Warner's strike rate against spinners in this season of IPL is 158.89 while his strike rate against pacers is 132.27. Moreover, his average against spinners is 104.33 while against pacers his average is 48.50. Moreover, he is the bunny of Umesh Yadav in IPL so KKR should attack with Umesh Yadav by setting aggressive fields early in the match.
20:00 (IST)
Right! Out come the openers - Shikhar Dhawan and David Warner. Umesh Yadav will start off.