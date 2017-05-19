IPL 2017, Live cricket score, MI vs KKR, 2nd Qualifier in Bengaluru: Mumbai opt to field, Johnson replaces McClenaghan

Preview: Old foes Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Mumbai Indians will lock horns for the third time for a place in the IPL final when they go for the Qualifer 2 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday.
KKR, who won by seven wickets against Sunrisers Hyderabad in a rain-interrupted tie in the early hours of Thursday, will have revenge on their minds as Mumbai beat them twice in the league stages this term.
The Gautam Gambhir-led KKR also have an abysmal 5-15 head-to-head record against Rohit Sharma's Mumbai.
At home, Mumbai pulled off their first win of the season against the men in purple when they beat them by four wickets with just one ball to spare.
Needing 60 runs off last 24 balls, Hardik Pandya had finished the job in a dramatic fashion, smashing 29 off 11 balls.
Mumbai once again got the better of KKR when they handed them a nine-run defeat in their last league match at the Eden Gardens.
Mumbai are coming into the match after a 20-run defeat by Rising Pune Supergiant in Qualifier 1.
Both Mumbai and KKR have laid their hands on the IPL trophy twice in the last nine seasons.
Mumbai's batting has been their mainstay this season with openers Lendl Simmons and Parthiv Patel giving the team good starts and skipper Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayadu and Kieron Pollard firing in unison.
Adding to this, the Pandya brothers -- Hardik and Krunal -- have come good whenever the team has needed them.
With 10 victories in the league stage, table-toppers Mumbai have been in imperious form and they would like to forget their defeat against Pune and rise to the big occasion.
As far as the bowling is concerned, Mumbai may continue to open their attack with Sri Lankan Lasith Malinga and New Zealander Mitchell McClenaghan.
Jasprit Bumrah has been their best death overs specialist and along with Hardik, he will have to play a key role to restrict KKR, which boasts of some big names like Chris Lynn, Gautam Gambhir and Robin Uthappa, among others.
After clinching a win against Hyderabad Wednesday night, KKR would like to continue their winning momentum.
It remains to be seen whether Manish Pandey is fit for the match as he was left out in the Eliminator due to a niggle.
Pandey is an important player for KKR and the team's middle order without the India right-hander has looked pedestrian.
Skipper Gautam Gambhir, who is placed in the second spot in the most runs list with 486 runs, will hope to lead from the front. He was in red-hot form early in the season but seemed a tad off-colour in the business end.
KKR's bowling has been superb as was on show in the last game. Fit-again Nathan Coulter-Nile has come back into the side strongly and Umesh Yadav has continued to hit the right areas and bowl well. The likes of Sunil Narine and Kuldeep Yadav have been economical.
With inputs from IANS
Published Date: May 19, 2017 06:12 pm | Updated Date: May 19, 2017 07:57 pm
May, 19 2017 IST
Mumbai Indians: Lendl Simmons, Parthiv Patel, Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Karn Sharma, Mitchell Johnson, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga
Kolkata Knight Riders: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Gautam Gambhir Robin Uthappa, Ishank Jaggi, Suryakumar Yadav, Colin de Grandhomme, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, Umesh Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot
Mumbai Indians have made one change, Mitchell McClenaghan is injured Mitchell Johnson replaces him. And KKR make two changes, Colin de Grandhomme and Ankit Rajpoot come in for Trent Boult and Yusuf Pathan.
TOSS: Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to field first.
20:04 (IST)
Sunil Narine has scored 88.79% runs from boundaries in IPL-10 which is the highest by any batsman. He has hit 34 fours and nine sixes in IPL-10 so far.
20:02 (IST)
20:01 (IST)
Chris Lynn's strike rate of 190.52 in T20 cricket in 2017 is the highest among all the batsmen who have atleast faced 100 balls in T20s in 2017.
20:00 (IST)
The Mumbai players are strolling out at the centre. Rohit Sharma gives a little prep talk to his team. Kolkata go back to the pair of Lynn-Narine for opening. Mitchell Johnson will start the proceedings for Mumbai. Time to roll....
19:58 (IST)
These two were the form teams for a majority of this IPL. KKR lost their way around the midway mark but on paper, you don't look much further than these two if you are asked to pick the two strongest team this IPL. KKR would hold the edge with better knowledge of the conditions having already played a game here and using the pitch conditions to their advantage. The toss may prove to be decisive it if rains later in the day. D/L clearly favours the team batting second in a T20 game.
19:51 (IST)
The players are out in the centre warming up in right earnest. Mumbai chasing would give just a little edge. It is always hard to decide what score is a big enough score when you are batting first and that is the problem KKR will have. Meanwhile the teams are being announced on the loudspeaker. Fantastic cheer as Kieron Pollard's name is announced.
19:45 (IST)
KKR make two changes from the side that played the other night: Ankit Rajpoot comes in for Yusuf Pathan, which on the face of it seems a bit startling since it, at least on paper, weakens the middle order of a side that is not overly strong in that department. Trent Boult is rested, Colin de Grandhomme gets into the eleven, which makes sense since Boult has oscillated from the decent to the expensive, and hasn't been particularly effective at the back end of the innings.
Mumbai Indians have made just the one forced change -- Mitchell Johnson gets into the playing eleven because Mitchell McClenaghan is injured. Not much in it; MMC is by a fraction the better batsman and is also more match-ready; Mitch Johnson hasn't played too many games for MI and could be a bit rusty.
The real shocker, as I mentioned in the previous post, is that MI decide to keep Bhajji out of the eleven -- he has taken more wickets than any other spinner in knockout matches, but more to the point, in the back half of this IPL he has been bowling with great control and considerable penetration. You'd have thought he would be MI's enforcer in the middle overs; time will tell if this proves a bad decision.
19:38 (IST)
19:37 (IST)
19:35 (IST)
19:34 (IST)
19:34 (IST)
Mumbai Indians have a 2-5 record while chasing totals in knockout matches in IPL. On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders have a 2-1 record while defending totals in knockout matches in IPL.
19:32 (IST)
Got hold of a Mumbai fan. An ardent supporter of Rohit Sharma, this gentleman is extremely bullish on MI's chances this evening.
19:31 (IST)
19:29 (IST)
Mumbai Indians are the only team to defeat Kolkata Knight Riders twice in five consecutive matches. They had done it once between 29 April, 2008 and 22 March, 2010. Kolkata Knight Riders have lost five consecutive matches against Mumbai Indians in IPL since 14 May, 2015.
19:29 (IST)
A fantastic atmosphere outside the Chinnaswamy. People have come in numbers. Support for Mumbai is just a bit more by the looks of it. Huge crowds outside every entrance.
19:15 (IST)
19:13 (IST)
18:38 (IST)
It’s not that Kolkatta Knight Riders have lost both their games against Mumbai Indians this season – what is noteworthy is that they lost both ways, defending and chasing.
In their first encounter, in Mumbai April 9, KKR ran up a decent 178, thanks to Manish Pandey blitzing 23 off the final over bowled by Mitch McClenaghan. The total looked even more impressive when KKR reduced MI to 119/5 after 16.1 overs. Then Mumbai stormed back, with the combination of Nitish Rana and Hardik Pandya smacking Chris Woakes, Trent Boult and Ankit Rajpoot for six fours and four sixes, amid a welter of misfielding and missed chances, to win with a ball to spare.
When the two met again at the Eden Gardens on May 13 KKR fielded its best batting combination, fronted by Sunil Narine and Chris Lynn, and still failed by nine runs to hunt down MI’s par score of 173.
Couldn’t defend, couldn’t chase -- KKR has a bit of a thing when facing Mumbai and not just this season either – their IPL head-to-head stands at 15-5 in favor of MI. But it’s the weather and conditions, not history, that could play a key role in today’s knockout to determine the identity of the second finalist.
Bangalore has been rain-sodden these past few days, and as I write this preview there is the odd drumroll of thunder in the sky. A thunderstorm is forecast, as it was two days ago when rain came down at the end of the first innings of the Eliminator, forcing a truncated six-over chase that ended around 1.30 AM.
To add to the uncertainty, the wickets at the Chinnaswamy Stadium have been underwhelming this season (much to the disgust of home side RCB), playing mostly on the slower side with a pronounced tendency for the ball to hold a touch on pitching. None of this conduces to a high-scoring game.
Here history is a reliable guide: the first innings scores at the Chinnaswamy this season have been 154/8 (RCB), 142/5 (RCB), 161/8 (RPS), 134 all out (RCB), 138/7 (KXIP), 158/6 (RCB) and in the Eliminator the other day, 128/7 by the Sunrisers, all of which puts the par somewhere around 140-145. In low-scoring games the toss, and the opportunity to bat first, could well have an inordinate effect on the outcome, particularly if there is any prolonged rain interruption.
Both teams are well served in the bowling department, with good options for pace and spin. KKR will likely bring Kuldeep Yadav back into the eleven given the nature of the wicket, and Mumbai will for the same reason want Harbhajan back in the side. it is with the bat that KKR seems the weaker of the two outfits.
There is little to differentiate between the two sides in the top half of the batting; it is in the back half that the Kolkatta lineup is none too impressive, and it is weakened still further by the absence through injury of Manish Pandey. Against that, Mumbai is well served in the middle/lower orders by the Pandya brothers Hardik and Krunal, backed by Bajji and McClenaghan.
On paper, MI appears to have the edge – but against that, KKR played this venue just 48 hours ago and have the more recent first-hand experience of what it takes. A good call at the coin toss by Gambhir (who this season is second only to David Warner in run-scoring), an opening blast by Sunil Narine and Chris Lynn, and who knows?
18:08 (IST)
Hello and welcome to the live blog of the 2nd Qualifier between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders. To being haunted for almost three hours by rain in Bengaluru in the Eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad, KKR were asked to chase down 48 runs in 6 overs. They did chase it but with a few stutters. Gautam Gambhir once again played a captain's innings to ensure a spot in the 2nd Qualifier. Mumbai, on the other hand, put up lackluster performance against Rising Pune Supergiant. While KKR has the momentum, MI have an illustrious record against Gambhir's men. The track will once again be on the slower side, which might help Kolkata. Can they cash in or will Mumbai continue their dominance against them? Stay with us to find out.