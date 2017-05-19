IPL 2017, Live cricket score, MI vs KKR, 2nd Qualifier in Bengaluru: Kolkata lose their 7th wicket

Preview: Old foes Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Mumbai Indians will lock horns for the third time for a place in the IPL final when they go for the Qualifer 2 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday.
KKR, who won by seven wickets against Sunrisers Hyderabad in a rain-interrupted tie in the early hours of Thursday, will have revenge on their minds as Mumbai beat them twice in the league stages this term.
The Gautam Gambhir-led KKR also have an abysmal 5-15 head-to-head record against Rohit Sharma's Mumbai.
At home, Mumbai pulled off their first win of the season against the men in purple when they beat them by four wickets with just one ball to spare.
Needing 60 runs off last 24 balls, Hardik Pandya had finished the job in a dramatic fashion, smashing 29 off 11 balls.
Mumbai once again got the better of KKR when they handed them a nine-run defeat in their last league match at the Eden Gardens.
Mumbai are coming into the match after a 20-run defeat by Rising Pune Supergiant in Qualifier 1.
Both Mumbai and KKR have laid their hands on the IPL trophy twice in the last nine seasons.
Mumbai's batting has been their mainstay this season with openers Lendl Simmons and Parthiv Patel giving the team good starts and skipper Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayadu and Kieron Pollard firing in unison.
Adding to this, the Pandya brothers -- Hardik and Krunal -- have come good whenever the team has needed them.
With 10 victories in the league stage, table-toppers Mumbai have been in imperious form and they would like to forget their defeat against Pune and rise to the big occasion.
As far as the bowling is concerned, Mumbai may continue to open their attack with Sri Lankan Lasith Malinga and New Zealander Mitchell McClenaghan.
Jasprit Bumrah has been their best death overs specialist and along with Hardik, he will have to play a key role to restrict KKR, which boasts of some big names like Chris Lynn, Gautam Gambhir and Robin Uthappa, among others.
After clinching a win against Hyderabad Wednesday night, KKR would like to continue their winning momentum.
It remains to be seen whether Manish Pandey is fit for the match as he was left out in the Eliminator due to a niggle.
Pandey is an important player for KKR and the team's middle order without the India right-hander has looked pedestrian.
Skipper Gautam Gambhir, who is placed in the second spot in the most runs list with 486 runs, will hope to lead from the front. He was in red-hot form early in the season but seemed a tad off-colour in the business end.
KKR's bowling has been superb as was on show in the last game. Fit-again Nathan Coulter-Nile has come back into the side strongly and Umesh Yadav has continued to hit the right areas and bowl well. The likes of Sunil Narine and Kuldeep Yadav have been economical.
With inputs from IANS
Mumbai Indians: Lendl Simmons, Parthiv Patel, Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Karn Sharma, Mitchell Johnson, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga
Kolkata Knight Riders: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Gautam Gambhir Robin Uthappa, Ishank Jaggi, Suryakumar Yadav, Colin de Grandhomme, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, Umesh Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot
Mumbai Indians have made one change, Mitchell McClenaghan is injured Mitchell Johnson replaces him. And KKR make two changes, Colin de Grandhomme and Ankit Rajpoot come in for Trent Boult and Yusuf Pathan.
TOSS: Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to field first.
21:31 (IST)
OUT! Bumrah removes Suryakumar Yadav.
21:31 (IST)
After 17 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 101/8 ( Suryakumar Yadav 31 , Umesh Yadav 0)
Not too many fours and sixes to cheer so the Bangalore crowd cheer Shah Rukh Khan, who is in the house. Johnson for his last over, and what the hell was that? Landed almost on his toes, was wide down off, bounced twice before it got to the keeper... owww.
Johnson has to bowl that again -- he does, and takes out Chawla. This is fuller in length, on off, Chawla tries to heave it over the off cordon, Ambati Rayudu judges well and holds at mid off. A nothing shot to end a nothing innings -- Chawla just not able to get away against pace, first from Hardik, then Johnson.
Nathan Coulter-Nile the new man in. Johnson slants one across him from over the wicket at good pace, NCN swings and misses. The next ball is short, NCN pulls, connects perfectly, hits it well into the stands. Johnson has the last laugh -- fuller length ball next up, NCN tries the lofted drive, doesn't get really under the ball to get the distance, Hardik Pandya runs around at long on, judges to a nicety and holds, to give Johnson two in the over and stymie any chance the KKR had of putting a decent total on the board.
21:29 (IST)
OUT! Johnson strikes two in one over. Angles in a full ball, NCN flicks it in thei air, Hardik Pandya runs in from deep midwicket and takes the catch. The big screen pops up with a 'John-stun' message and rightly so. He didn't get too many chances this season but has performed when he has got an opportunity.
21:25 (IST)
OUT! Piyush Chawla, a handy bat, looks to loft Johnson over mid off. He doesn't time it well at all and miscues itt to Ambati Rayudu, at that position, who goes to his right and grabs it. Kolkata lose their seventh wicket. Onus on Suryakumar Yadav to take them near 130.
21:25 (IST)
4/16 by Karn Sharma in today's match against Kolkata Knight Riders is the joint best bowling figures by a spinner in an IPL knockout match and the joint third best by any bowler in an IPL knockout match.
21:24 (IST)
MI have to be careful here. This KKR team bats deep. Suryakumar Yadav has had an indifferent season so far but he is a domestic cricket beast and is used to batting on such slow tracks. Ishank Jaggi gave him good company in the middle. MI wouldn't want to chase more than a run a ball here. KKR have shown they can use these pitch conditions to good effect.
21:23 (IST)
After 16 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 94/6 ( Suryakumar Yadav 30 , Piyush Chawla 2)
Karn Sharma had one ball in that over, the 15th, when time-out was called at the fall of Jaggi's wicket. He bowls that to Piyush Chawla, who gets off the mark with a drive off the front foot to long off. 4-0-16-4 Karn's analysis, easily among the best spells by a spinner in this IPL.
Hardik Pandya gets his first over of the night. Chawla works one to the off side, Suryakumar back on strike and walks across to the off stump, takes a short ball on his hip and wafts it out on the on side, bisecting deep square leg and deep midwicket; gets two.
Next up, Yadav goes the other way, stepping to leg, Hardik follows him with the ball, SY has to scramble to get bat to that one and eke out one to backward point. Bouncer next up, across the left handed Chawla who tries, and fails, to play the ramp.
Hardik again, and again the lifting delivery this time on off, and again Chawla tries the ramp and fails. Seems to think that was a no ball for height but the umpire makes the right call. And Hardik rounds off a good over with a full length ball that has Chawla pushing in front of him.
This over has given Rohit an additional option -- he doesn't have to bowl Malinga again if he doesn't want to.
21:20 (IST)
After 15 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 88/6 ( Suryakumar Yadav 27 , Piyush Chawla 1)
Karn Sharma back, for his last over. Suryakumar onto the front foot, drives to long on, finds one. Ball two is a bit short, SY onto the back foot and pulls it fiercely. Brilliant work by Krunal Pandya, running to his right from square leg, sliding and fielding, keeps it down to just two where it looked a certain four.
Suryakumar pushes the next one out on the on, gets one. Karn to Jaggi, and some pressure here for the bowler, tries to keep it out of the batsman's reach and ends up with a wide outside off.
And out of the blue, a wicket. Karn Sharma floats one up, Jaggi comes down the track looking to get under it and loft; but gets a bit too close to the pitch of the ball, can't find the room he needs, smacks it straight to long on where Johnson judges and holds a good catch.
Time out taken at the fall of that wicket, ending a 56-run partnership that has given KKR some room to manoeuver.
21:19 (IST)
With five overs left and Kolkata not even in the nineties, they would do well to reach 130 and then go flat out to defend their score. Difficult, but the sluggish Chinnaswamy wicket gives them hope. Remember Punjab defended a similar score against the home team RCB in the group stage.
21:15 (IST)
Karn Sharma becomes the second spinner to take a four-wicket haul Mumbai Indians in IPL. Harbhajan Singh has achieved the feat twice for them.
21:15 (IST)
Oh yes, there you have it. 'Saaachin Saaachin' chants all around the Chinnaswamy and almost immediately Mumbai get another wicket. Invoking the 'cricket god' works in Mumbai's favour!
21:15 (IST)
OUT! Just when it seemed that Kolkata might just start scoring more freely, Karn strikes! He bowls a loopy delivery around middle, Jaggi makes room and lofts it over mid on. He had got the connection but not the elevation and holes out to Johnson in the deep. A lot was discussed about Karn Sharma's selection over Harbhajan Singh, but the leggie's wicket taking abilties worked in his favour and he finishes with four wickets.
21:14 (IST)
Fifty-run stand comes up between Ishank Jaggi and Suryakumar Yadav in the 14th over. These both have displayed maturity and should look to continue that.
21:11 (IST)
After 14 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 83/5 ( Ishank Jaggi 27 , Suryakumar Yadav 25)
Malinga, back, and the first ball is the slower one, Jaggi goes down on one knee and slog sweeps it over midwicket, finds the boundary. Malinga's slower balls were lethal when his regular pace was north of 145, but now he is bowling under 140, it is no longer the threat it used to be.
Malinga again, and yadav drives well, on the walk, out on the on side and gets one. What is notable about SY is how decisive his footwork is -- either forward or back, very quickly, never caught in middle ground.
Leg bye for Jaggi, as he tries to whip one and misses to a ball sliding down leg; Suryakumar steps back into his crease and works a single into the covers. Last ball, Malinga to Jaggi, fuller in length and a brilliant, whippy drive on the on side, lots of wrist in it, taking full toll of the fuller length ball as Malinga looks for the yorker and fails to find it; the ball streaks through to the wide midwicket fence, so the over begins and ends with fours. What was I saying about Malinga being the weak link?
21:10 (IST)
There are some support for KKR from the stand opposite to the one where we are. The flags come out as KKR get a much needed boundary.
21:06 (IST)
After 13 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 71/5 ( Ishank Jaggi 18 , Suryakumar Yadav 23)
Suryakumar Yadav on strike, Krunal Pandya continues and a lovely sweep -- second time he has done this to Krunal, this time he reaches further forward, hits it well in front of square leg, finds the fence.
So Krunal changes his line, bowls outside off. Yadav shimmies, gets leg side of the ball, plays a superb inside out lofted shot over extra cover, four more. The next ball is played off the back foot, a forcing shot through point, single. Yadav batting with great ease here; Jaggi has been a hit choppy, but SY hasn't put a foot wrong all innings.
Jaggi takes a single out to the long on region; Krunal keeps SY quiet with two fuller length balls angling into his pads, both of which Yadav looks to force against the turn, and misses. 10 in that over.
21:04 (IST)
21:04 (IST)
Suryakumar Yadav and Ishank Jaggi have found the odd boundary every now and then. But they need to up the ante now. Take those odd risks, a score of 130-140 could be enough on this deck. Kolkata 61/5 after 12 overs.
21:02 (IST)
After 12 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 61/5 ( Ishank Jaggi 17 , Suryakumar Yadav 14)
4.8 the run rate, Mitchell Johnson comes back into the attack, replacing Malinga, goes round the wicket. And Jaggi, to the very first ball, comes dancing out, gets nicely leg side of the ball, frees his arms and smacks the slower one through extra cover, four.
Johnson then goes wide on the crease, angles one across the stumps and Jaggi this time lets it come to him, hits it out to wide midwicket, long chase there for Ambati Rayudu and the batsmen run three. Nice work on the line by Rayudu there.
Johnson to Suryakumar, Goes over the wicket this time, bounces one and Yadav tries to hit it over point, beaten for pace. Oooo, Johnson is pissed -- gives the batsman a glare and a bit of lip. Bouncer next up -- there's the aggressive Mitch we are familiar with. Good bouncer, into the body at pace, and SY goes under it.
Yadav to the fifth ball, fuller in length, plays it off his pads, they try to sneak one to square leg -- very good fielding there, SY was gone for all money if the direct throw had hit -- wasn't even in the frame when the throw came in, but it missed. The last ball is quick, short, Jaggi tries to swing it to leg, beaten for pace, late on the shot, hits it into the ground at his feet. Good, aggressive fast bowling this, after that first ball four.
21:01 (IST)
The blue flags are being waved proudly. Mumbai on top and their fans are loving it.
20:57 (IST)
After 11 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 53/5 ( Ishank Jaggi 10 , Suryakumar Yadav 13)
Karn Sharma off, Krunal Pandya takes over and a lovely shot first up. To the line on off, Suryakumar down on one knee, gets under the ball and hits the sweep flat, hard and perfectly placed to find the fence at backward square. Ball three, Yadav plays gently out on the off, they sneak one before the bowler can run around and field. Shorter ball next up, Jaggi pulls it across his body to deep midwicket, hitting the shot below his waist, single. Suryakumar -- who is playing more straight bat in comparison to Jaggi -- gets one to long on with a punched drive. Jaggi sweeps at the last one, but it is outside off, doesn't get the angle right on the shot, ball flares off the top edge, looping down to third man, single ends the over.
20:54 (IST)
The first half of Kolkata innings is over. Their score is 43 and they have lost five wickets. A gargantuan task awaits Ishank Jaggi and Suryakumar Yadav. While Jaggi is playing his second match of the season, Yadav is going through a lean patch. A perfect opportunity to perform for both these youngsters. Kolkata 43/5 after 10 overs.
20:54 (IST)
After 10 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 43/5 ( Ishank Jaggi 8 , Suryakumar Yadav 5)
Malinga takes over from Krunal Pandya, pacy first ball, in that fourth stump channel and Jaggi, looking to get cute on a dab to third man, damn near nicks off. Comes down the track to the next one -- what the hell? -- and swings, head high, bat waving all over the place, misses completely as the ball angles across the stumps and goes down the leg side. Again, Jaggi tries to drop one from line of off down to third man and again, superb fielding -- the Mumbai boys are up for this one. From backward point, Hardik covers ground very quickly to cut it off.
Jaggi drives, finds mid off, inside the ring but they have enough room to run one. Next ball, Suryakumar Yadav goes across the stumps, shuffling to the off side, takes an off and middle ball onto his pads and flicks over midwicket, to the fielder there who is deep, and gets one.
Malinga, last ball, to Jaggi, length ball outside off, driven off to on and bisecting midwicket and mid on; the batsmen run two.
Odd thing to say, this, but Malinga is actually the weak link in this attack, and that is primarily because he has lost a few yards in pace.
20:54 (IST)
Well, this is looking like a Test innings! KKR going at snail's pace at the halfway stage. 'No chance today. KKR can not beat Mumbai ever,' a downcast Kolkata fan says.
20:51 (IST)
After 9 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 39/5 ( Ishank Jaggi 5 , Suryakumar Yadav 4)
Losing half the side in the first eight overs means that KKR can't push for a big score; by the same token, Rohit now has all kinds of bowling options at his disposal. Karan Sharma after the break, the hat-trick ball and it is flighted, spun viciously, and beat the bat of Ishant Jaggi as he looked to play at it. Lucky, that.
Sharma now beautifully on song. He is floating pretty much everything around off, varying the degree of spin, tossing in the googly, all totally unpredictable, no way for the batsmen to detect any patterns, or settle into a groove. Single to Jaggi off the fourth ball, Suryakumar nicely forward and driving to long off for one off the fifth. And Yadav plays gently to point to sneak one off the last ball.
Amazing spell this: 10 of the 18 balls Karn Sharma has bowled have been dots. Early contender for man of this match, this spell.
20:47 (IST)
KKR are five down already with next to nothing on the board. Their all round strength is gong to be tested here. Karn Sharma has bowled beautifully here. This is going to be another low scoring affair. KKR were still recovering from their sleep lag from the other night it seems. MI is still attacking which is the right thing to do. They wouldn't want to chase too many on this pitch.
20:45 (IST)
The umpire signal the Time Out. Kolkata desperately need it given the position they are in currently. It is imperative for these two to bat as deep as possible. Another wicket and the tail could be exposed. Mumbai, on the other hand, will be to happy with the situation and want to bundle out KKR soon. Karn Sharma's hattrick delivery coming up...
20:44 (IST)
After 8 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 36/5 ( Ishank Jaggi 3 , Suryakumar Yadav 3)
2-0-8-3 Karn Sharma -- that is the kind of spell that you dream of bowling in a knockout game. Krunal Pandya comes on now, taking over from Bumrah, Rohit Sharma opting for spin at both ends.
Suryakumar Yadav the new man, takes a ball from off and guides it out on the on, places it well, the two batsmen race through for a second run. Krunal, flighted, on off stump and Yadav this time works it on the off and gets one; Jaggi to the next ball drives out on the on side, finds Krunal's brother fielding at long on, gets one. Five runs in that over, and after 8 overs, we have the first time out of the innings.
MI right on top here; neither Yadav nor Jaggi can push the envelope on the strokeplay given there isn't much decent batting to follow -- these two will now have to look to bat deep.
20:43 (IST)
31 is the second lowest score at which Kolkata Knight Riders have lost their fifth wicket in an IPL match. The lowest score at the fall of fifth wicket for Kolkata Knight Riders is 29 which also was against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede in 2008.
20:43 (IST)
Gambhir out too. And soon De Grandhomme goes too. KKR five down for 31. They are under real threat of being bowled out under a hundred. KKR's woes against MI continue. Gloom and doom among the Kolkata fans as MI players and their fans celebrate.
20:41 (IST)
After 7 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 31/5 ( Ishank Jaggi 1 , )
Karn Sharma to Gambhir, and there is the difference between GG and Narine. It's the googly, Gambhir picks it perfectly, comes dancing down, and plays it with the turn, lofted off drive and finds the boundary. Superb demonstration of how to play spin -- Narine was beaten mostly because he was trying to hit across his body, therefore beaten by the turn; GG keeps his bat behind the line of the ball and looks just to place the ball, not hit it.
Takes a single, Jaggi reciprocates off the next ball. Ball four, leg break, pitching middle, beats Gambhir's defensive push and takes the pad, appeal but that was going down the leg side. The next ball, and another wicket!
That was spun sharply and tossed right up, on middle, Gambhir looks to swing with the turn but the fuller length of the ball cramped that shot -- GG doesn't get the elevation, manages only to hit it straight into Hardik Pandya on the line at midwicket. Superb deception there with the flight and loop, which coupled with the turn beat even such a good player of spin as GG.
Colin de Grandhomme -- and gone first ball. That was the googly, out of the back of the hand. Bowled flatter, very full length, CDG trapped on top of the crease, looked for the leg break, beaten as it turns a bit into him, hits the pad a fraction before it finds the edge of the bat, gone LBW and now this game is in danger of finishing very early.
20:40 (IST)
OUT! A golden duck for Colin de Grandhomme. He bowls a googly first up and the Kiwi is beaten all ends up. He plays across the line and the ball thuds him on the pads. It was as plumb as it gets. The umpire has no hesitation to give him the marching orders. Karn will be on a hattrick on the first ball of his next over.
20:40 (IST)
20:37 (IST)
OUT! Oh my word, Mumbai in the driver's seat at the Chinnaswamy. Since the start of the over, Gautam Gambhir was looking to take the attack to Karn Sharma. He first lofted him over covers for a boundary, And on the fourth ball, he slog sweeps it towards midwicket. It looked like he had hit it cleanly but unfortunately finds Hardik Pandya in the deep.
20:35 (IST)
Kolkata Knight Riders scored 25 runs today in powerplay overs which is the least for them in IPL-10. Their previous lowest powerplay score in IPL 2017 was 40 which came against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Kolkata.
20:34 (IST)
Kolkata had a shaky start against SRH in the Eliminator but Gambhir carried them through the chase. Once again the responsibility has fallen on the captain. Mumbai have started exceptionally. Kolkata 25/3 after 6 overs.
20:34 (IST)
If you are wondering what the term Harakiri means, Narine shows what it is all about. Jumps down the track to Karen Sharma, misses and is stumped. Home boy Robbie Uthappa comes out to a big cheer.KKR in bit of a pickle now as Uthappa also departs for a small score. Mumbai are choking Kolkata the same way the latter choked Sunrisers in the Eliminator a few days ago. The Chinnaswamy pitch has been pretty sluggish this season but this is an abysmal score by Kolkata in the powerplay.
20:34 (IST)
After 6 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 25/3 ( Gautam Gambhir (C) 7 , Ishank Jaggi 0)
Bumrah comes back, for the final PowerPlay over. Uthappa facing, and Bumrah bowls a slower one first up, on good length, Uthappa onto the front foot, but can't get room to drive, ends up defending.
And another wicket: superb bowling this, after that opening slower ball, Bumrah steps the pace up, bowls at 144k, fuller length. Uthappa shapes to play it to the on side, beaten for pace there and the ball takes him on the pad in front of middle and leg, ball likely to hit top of leg stump. KKR now really struggling with its influential top order sliced away inside the power plays. And again, how good has Rohit Sharma's bowling changtes been?
Bumrah to Ishant Jaggi, quicker, fuller, and Jaggi plays it defensively out on the off side. The ext ball is a repeat; Jaggi tries to work it to third man and Hardik Pandya fielding in a sort of fly slip position, a bit deep, runs to his right, dives, stops. Brilliant fielding that.
Bumrah sends down a scorcher next up -- very fast, very full, some late movement into Jaggi and the batsman is completely beaten on the defensive push, lucky not to nick off.
Wicket maiden for Bumrah. Three runs and two wickets in the two final power play overs, and Mumbai right now bossing this game for all they are worth.
20:30 (IST)
OUT! KKR in a bit of a bother here now. Rohit Sharma tosses the ball to Jasprit Bumrah for the second time in PowerPlay. He angles in a length ball, which is coming in, Robin looks to tuck it away but is nowhere near the ball. He gets rapped on the front pad. Bumrah goes up and the umpire obliges. The only doubt was the height but replays confirm that it was a good decision.
20:28 (IST)
After 5 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 25/2 ( Gautam Gambhir (C) 7 , Robin Uthappa (W) 1)
Karn Sharma takes over from Johnson. Spin inside the powerplays, good work by Rohit Sharma here. Floats the first ball up, on leg and Gambhir swings, misses. Ball two, same line, flighted higher, again the swing and miss but a leg bye.
To Narine, Karn Sharma bowling flatter, fuller in length and on middle stump line. And there's the wicket -- lovely work that, Sharma predicts Narine will come out to him, bowls the googly, holds back the length. Narine misreads, plays for the leg break, looking to swing over the on side, the ball turns away from his flailing bat and Narine stumped by a good two feet. Another spot on bowling change this, and it's worked for MI.
So the two players with the fastest 50s this IPL are both back in the dugout. Robin Uthappa the new man, and starts with a nice front foot push, from line of off, to long on and gets one. Two runs and a wicket in his first over, and Karn Sharma has done his team proud.
20:25 (IST)
OUT! Sunil Narine fails to deliver. There was a huge debate whether Gambhir should have opened but Gambhir and Co backed the West Indian. He looks to loft Karn Sharma's googly over long off but fails to get bat on ball and misses it by a huge margin. Parthiv Patel collects the ball and whips the bails off. Robin Uthappa is the new man in.
20:23 (IST)
Gambhir has got beaten in the fourth stump line a bit too much for his liking now. He has a habit of stealing singles to third man, which the Mumbai bowlers are countering. Their plans have been spot on and well executed so far. Kolkata struggling to score freely. They are 22/1 after 4 overs.
20:23 (IST)
And Narine is under way with a nonchalant flick of wrists for six. But what do we have here? Suddenly 'RCB RCB' chants all around th stadium. Yes it is difficult to play host when your home team is nowhere to be seen.
20:22 (IST)
After 4 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 22/1 ( Sunil Narine 10 , Gautam Gambhir (C) 6)
Malinga takes over from Bumbrah, and gets it on Narine's pad first up with a ball very quick, full, on leg stump. Ball shaping away, so no LBW possible, leg bye taken.
Gambhir in his turn works Malinga away for a single, and thjis time Narine nails it -- on driving length on leg stump again, and Narine gets his front leg out of the way, let the ball come to him and with a lot of wrist, lofts it over the midwicket boundary, six.
Malinga changes his line, bowls length on off slanting across the left hander and Narine drives to mid off, single. Malinga to Gambhir, slanting across, straightening as it passes the batsman and Gambhir tries to work it down to third man, fails to make contact. The last ball of the over is a bit reduced in pace, Gambhir in two minds, shaped to push, then tried to dab down and run, ends up playing it at his feet, nine in the over and four of the PP overs gone.
20:21 (IST)
Gambhir announces himself with the beautiful cover drive for four. But Sunil Narine batting on 3 off 4 balls! That is new. On normal occasions he would have already hit a couple of fours or may be a six or two. Credit to the MI bowlers. The DJ goads the fans of the respective teams to make some noise. The MI fans are evidently noisier.favours the team batting second in a T20 game.
20:20 (IST)
Meanwhile, the Bengaluru fans are shouting AAAR-CCC-BBB. some things never change, they did the same during the last match. Very loyal and passionate fans, I must say.
20:18 (IST)
After 3 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 13/1 ( Sunil Narine 3 , Gautam Gambhir (C) 5)
Mitch Johnson to Sunil Narine, bowls the first on that fourth stump line, a tad short. Narine backs away a bit looking to force square on the off, beaten for pace. Very tentative, that from Narine. And Johnson tries Narine out with a bouncer, middle and leg line, a hesitant, prodding waft by Narine, up in the air but short of fine leg standing outside the circle. Single.
Johnson, getting top pace now, to Gambhir -- straight ball on the fourth stump line and GG eases onto the front foot, drives fluidly, to the right of mid off and finds the boundary. Lovely, flowing drive, followed by a dab to the leg side, to the square leg region, when Johnson straightens his line and bowls off stump, GG gets one.
Johnson to Narine, goes round the wicket, bangs it short, looking to lift it into Narine's ribs. The batsman prods it away out on the on, gets one. Johnson bowling around the 144k mark, not looking for change downs in pace in this over. Ball six, to GG, is a bouncer, too high though and that is a no ball as it flies over Gambhir's head.
Johnson rebowls that and does well, takes the pace off a bit, bowls it around 5th stump. Gambhir square drives, finds point placed just for that shot, no run. Three of the six power play overs gone, KKR 13/1 and off to a painfully slow start.
20:15 (IST)
20:13 (IST)
Very tight first two overs from Mumbai. They have varied their pace extremely well and have managed to keep Narine off strike, which forced Lynn to go for a big shot. An early wicket of Lynn will boost Rohit and co. Gambhir will have to play the anchor role once again. Mumbai 5/1 after 2 overs.
20:13 (IST)
Gautam Gambhir has scored 3023 as a captain of Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL which is the most by a captain for a team in IPL. Will he play captain's knock today?