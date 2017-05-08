IPL 2017: KXIP pacer Sandeep Sharma fined for showing dissent at umpire during match against GL

Mohali: Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) pace Sandeep Sharma has been fined 50 percent of his match fee for showing dissent at an umpire's decision during his team's Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Gujarat Lions (GL) at IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Sunday.

According to a statement from the organisers, Sharma admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.1.5 of the IPL Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials and accepted the sanction, as such there was no need for a formal hearing.

For Level 1 breaches of the IPL Code of Conduct, the match referee's decision is final and binding.

The incident took place in the fifth over of the Gujarat Lions innings on Sunday with Sandeep bowling his third over.

The bowler decided to switch to round the wicket and umpire A Nand Kishore called a no-ball as he believed that the bowler did not inform him of the change, a rare occurrence in the sport.

This led to a heated confrontation between Sandeep and the umpire, with skipper Glenn Maxwell also expressing his displeasure over the decision.

The no-ball one of the factors that went against them during their defence of their score of 189/3, with several dropped catches of key batsmen helping Gujarat Lions make a meal out of the tough-looking chase. KXIP, as a result, are now under pressure to win all their remaining games if they are to stay in contention for a spot in the playoffs.