IPL 2017: KKR pacer Chris Woakes says he would've regretted turning down high-profile league

On the back of a successful maiden stint in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), England pacer Chris Woakes insisted that the lessons he has learned in the tournament would keep him in good shape as England pursue their maiden 50-over ICC title in the forthcoming Champions Trophy, starting 1 June in England and Wales.

Despite missing the two one-day internationals against Ireland, the 27-year-old Warwickshire bowler claims to have benefited from bowling to the likes of MS Dhoni and Glenn Maxwell at the death, and has no regrets over the decision.

“The pressure as an overseas player, where you are expected to perform, is something I will take forward. You see it on TV and think you know what it’s like but until you are in that pressure cooker, you don’t know. I’d 100 percent recommend it,” Woakes was quoted saying by The Guardian.

“I didn’t feel uncomfortable (missing the start of the English season) but when England are playing it’s a bit strange. The fact Warwickshire aren’t doing well is frustrating for the club but I’m sure they will turn it around. If I’d turned down the IPL, I would have had regrets and missed an opportunity that has benefited me,” he added.

The Englishman was left in awe with Kolkata's love for cricket, especially when the city turned 'purple and gold'. He also said that he was taken aback by the reception he got as he often found himself 'on billboards' a week later. He said that T20 experience will surely help him when England lock horns against the top teams in the Champions Trophy next month.

Woakes joined his England team-mates for their training camp in Spain ahead of the tournament after collecting 17 wickets for the Gautam Gambhir-led KKR, as mentioned further in the report.

Ben Stokes and Tymal Mills made the headlines in England for their blockbuster deals, however, the signing of Woakes for (Rs 4.2 crore) was equally celebrated even though he has only established his place in the national team only recently.