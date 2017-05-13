IPL 2017: Javagal Srinath named match referee for first qualifier and final

New Delhi: Javagal Srinath will be the match referee for the first qualifier and the final of the 10th Indian Premier League (IPL), which will conclude on 21 May.

S Ravi and C Shamsuddin have been named umpires for the first qualifier on May 16 in Mumbai, while S Ravi and Nigel Llong will be the on-field officials for the final on 21 May in Hyderabad.

"The match referees' responsibilities throughout the Playoffs will be shared between Javagal Srinath, Manu Nayar and Colonel Chinmaya Sharma," the BCCI said in a statement.

The on-field responsibilities will be shared by S Ravi, C Shamshuddin, O Nandan, Yeswant Barde, Anil Chaudhary, Nitin Menon, A Nanda Kishore, KN Ananthapadmanabhan and Nigel Llong.