IPL 2017: Javagal Srinath named match referee for first qualifier and final

IPL2017PTIMay, 13 2017 19:04:08 IST

New Delhi: Javagal Srinath will be the match referee for the first qualifier and the final of the 10th Indian Premier League (IPL), which will conclude on 21 May.

File picture of Javagal Srinath. Getty Images

S Ravi and C Shamsuddin have been named umpires for the first qualifier on May 16 in Mumbai, while S Ravi and Nigel Llong will be the on-field officials for the final on 21 May in Hyderabad.

"The match referees' responsibilities throughout the Playoffs will be shared between Javagal Srinath, Manu Nayar and Colonel Chinmaya Sharma," the BCCI said in a statement.

The on-field responsibilities will be shared by S Ravi, C Shamshuddin, O Nandan, Yeswant Barde, Anil Chaudhary, Nitin Menon, A Nanda Kishore, KN Ananthapadmanabhan and Nigel Llong.


Published Date: May 13, 2017 07:04 pm | Updated Date: May 13, 2017 07:04 pm

