IPL 2017 Highlights: SRH vs RPS in Hyderabad, cricket score and updates: Pune win by 12 runs



Preview: Back to their favourite hunting ground after their fourth away loss in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will aim to bounce back when they take on a resurgent Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) at home on Saturday.

Pune swapped places with Hyderabad to be placed third in the league standings after registering three back-to-back victories against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gujarat Lions and Kolkata Knight Riders.

The hosts, on the other hand, will bank on their home record of winning all the five matches so far, to set their house in order as the tournament progresses to its business end.

Hyderabad failed to defend their massive total of 185/3 against a young Delhi Daredevils side, who rode on a collected batting effort to hand the visitors a six-wicket loss at the Ferozeshah Kotla on Tuesday.

Veteran batsman Yuvraj Singh's 25th T20 half century was overshadowed by some calculated batting efforts of the Delhi boys, specially skipper Karun Nair and New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson, who saw the team home with five balls to spare.

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (Captain), Tanmay Agarwal, Ricky Bhui, Bipul Sharma, Ben Cutting, Shikhar Dhawan, Eklavya Dwivedi, Moises Henriques, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Siddarth Kaul, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ben Laughlin, Abhimanyu Mithun, Mohammad Nabi Mohammed Siraj, Mustafizur Rahman, Ashish Nehra, Naman Ojha (WK), Rashid Khan, Vijay Shankar, Barinder Sran, Pravin Tambe, Kane Williamson, Yuvraj Singh.

Rising Pune Supergiant: Steve Smith (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Ankit Sharma, Baba Aparajith, Ankush Bains, Rajat Bhatia, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, Dan Christian, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (WK), Ashok Dinda, Faf du Plessis, Lockie Ferguson, Imran Tahir, Jaskaran Singh, Usman Khawaja, Ajinkya Rahane, Saurabh Kumar, Ben Stokes, Washington Sundar, Milind Tandon, Manoj Tiwary, Adam Zampa, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishwar Pandey, Rahul Tripathi, Shardul Thakur.

