IPL 2017 Highlights: SRH vs RPS in Hyderabad, cricket score and updates: Pune win by 12 runs

Preview: Back to their favourite hunting ground after their fourth away loss in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will aim to bounce back when they take on a resurgent Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) at home on Saturday.
Pune swapped places with Hyderabad to be placed third in the league standings after registering three back-to-back victories against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gujarat Lions and Kolkata Knight Riders.
The hosts, on the other hand, will bank on their home record of winning all the five matches so far, to set their house in order as the tournament progresses to its business end.
Hyderabad failed to defend their massive total of 185/3 against a young Delhi Daredevils side, who rode on a collected batting effort to hand the visitors a six-wicket loss at the Ferozeshah Kotla on Tuesday.
Veteran batsman Yuvraj Singh's 25th T20 half century was overshadowed by some calculated batting efforts of the Delhi boys, specially skipper Karun Nair and New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson, who saw the team home with five balls to spare.
Squads:
Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (Captain), Tanmay Agarwal, Ricky Bhui, Bipul Sharma, Ben Cutting, Shikhar Dhawan, Eklavya Dwivedi, Moises Henriques, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Siddarth Kaul, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ben Laughlin, Abhimanyu Mithun, Mohammad Nabi Mohammed Siraj, Mustafizur Rahman, Ashish Nehra, Naman Ojha (WK), Rashid Khan, Vijay Shankar, Barinder Sran, Pravin Tambe, Kane Williamson, Yuvraj Singh.
Rising Pune Supergiant: Steve Smith (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Ankit Sharma, Baba Aparajith, Ankush Bains, Rajat Bhatia, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, Dan Christian, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (WK), Ashok Dinda, Faf du Plessis, Lockie Ferguson, Imran Tahir, Jaskaran Singh, Usman Khawaja, Ajinkya Rahane, Saurabh Kumar, Ben Stokes, Washington Sundar, Milind Tandon, Manoj Tiwary, Adam Zampa, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishwar Pandey, Rahul Tripathi, Shardul Thakur.
With inputs from IANS
Published Date: May 06, 2017 08:05 pm | Updated Date: May 06, 2017 08:06 pm
May, 06 2017 IST
Highlights
Rising Pune Supergiant XI: Ajinkya Rahane, Rahul Tripathi, Steve Smith (c), Manoj Tiwary, Ben Stokes, MS Dhoni, Daniel Christian, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Imran Tahir.
The team remains unchanged after their four wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their last outing.
Sunrisers Hyderabad team: David Warner (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson, Yuvraj Singh, Moises Henriques, Naman Ojha, Bipul Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Siddharth Kaul, Ashish Nehra.
Two changes in the home team — Ashish Nehra and Bipul Sharma come in place of Mohammed Siraj and Deepak Hooda.
TOSS: Sunrisers Hyderabad win the toss, and skipper David Warner elects to field first!
That's it from us at Firstpost in our coverage of Match 44 of the ongoing tournament, with Pune being decisive in the approach to record their fourth consecutive win, and climb to the second spot in the points table. We now move north, with Delhi Daredevils hosting Mumbai Indians in the second match of the double-header today. Click here to follow live updates of that match.
Did you know?
148 is the lowest total defended by Rising Pune Supergiant in IPL (prev. 157 against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Pune) and also the lowest any team has defended against Sunrisers Hyderabad (prev. 157 by Mumbai Indians at Wankhede in 2015) in IPL.
Did you know?
This is the first defeat for Sunrisers Hyderabad at home in this IPL.
Jaydev Unadkat becomes the third player to bowl triple wicket maiden in IPL after Lasith Malinga (2015) and Samuel Badree (2017).
Jaydev Unadkat is the Man of the Match for his figures of 5/30, which included a hat-trick in the final over of the SRH innings that fetched him a triple-wicket maiden.
It was going to take something special for RPS to give SRH their first loss at home. And a triple wicket maiden, with a hat trick, is definitely special. RPS' playoff hopes receive a huge boost as they move to the top of the table. What a final over from Unadkat, and the Pune strategy of wide cutters has given them four wins in a row.
Unadkat is making a habit of picking up wickets in the death, he now has 11 this season. The left arm angle combined with his off cutter is keeping RPS in the game. Exciting finish alert.
OUT! And that is hat-trick number three of the ongoing IPL, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar offering a simple catch to Tiwary at extra-cover to depart for a golden duck! And that is also Unadkat's fifth wicket of this innings. First-ever hat-trick for Unadkat in the league! SRH 136/9
Bhuvneshwar c Tiwary b Unadkat 0(1)
OUT! Unadkat picks up his fourth wicket, and is also on a hat-trick! Rashid looked for a slog down the ground, but ends up offering the bowler a simple return catch after a bottom-edge. SRH 136/8
Rashid c&b Unadkat 3(4)
OUT! The game is pretty much in Pune's hands now, as Bipul holes out to Stokes at deep midwicket while looking for a big hit! SRH 136/7
Bipul c Stokes b Unadkat 8(7)
After 19 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 136/6 ( Bipul Sharma 8 , Rashid Khan 3)
Stokes the match-winner to bowl the penultimate over. Rashid Khan is the new batsman at the crease, and he gets off the mark with an ambitious slog towards long-on, though it gets him just a single. Bipul slices the third ball high up in the air, though it lands safely in the vacant point region and allows the batsman to go for a double. Slower ball in the fourth delivery, which Bipul pats over the bowler's head for a double. Rashid miscues in the last ball of the over, with the ball falling in no-man's land near midwicket, though the Afghan spinner manages to run back for a second run. Nine runs off the over.
SRH need 13 to win from 6 balls.
After 18 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 127/6 ( Bipul Sharma 3 , )
Unadkat starts his new spell off by getting rid of Yuvraj straightaway. Ojha though, keeps SRH in the hunt with a six in the very next delivery, smashing this high up in the air, and getting enough distance to clear the long-on fence. Bipul Sharma, the new man at the crease, gets off the mark with a double in the very first ball of the innings. Ojha departs in the last ball of the over, miscuing towards deep extra-cover! 10 runs and two wickets for Unadkat in this over!
SRH need 22 to win from 12 balls.
OUT! That's wicket number two for Unadkat in his comeback over, and this time gets the wicket of keeper-batsman Ojha, who slices the full, wide delivery high up in the air, and gets caught by Stokes at deep extra-cover! SRH 127/6
Ojha c Stokes b Unadkat 9(9)
OUT! Unadkat returns to the attack, and starts off by getting rid of Yuvraj in the first ball of his new spell! The flamboyant lef-handed batsman tried cutting towards the off-side, and perhaps got a bit of bottom-edge there, holind out to the fielder at sweeper point. SRH 117/5
Yuvraj c Tripathi b Unadkat 47(43)
After 17 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 117/4 ( Yuvraj Singh 47 , Naman Ojha (W) 2)
Christian into his third over. Yuvraj smacks the second ball of the over towards the midwicket boundary for his second six, moving to 46 in the process. Nine runs off the over, with Yuvraj just three away from his 13th IPL fifty.
SRH need 32 to win from 18 balls.
This match is moving into a tight finish, with both teams fancying their chances.RPS would have been very confident if Yuvraj had been dismissed, but still the RRR is nearly 11 now.
19:10 (IST)
After 16 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 108/4 ( Yuvraj Singh 39 , Naman Ojha (W) 1)
Tahir into his final over. Chance for Tiwary to collect a catch at short fine in the very first delivery, though he doesn't quite get into position, and lets the ball land well outside his reach. Yuvraj then hits the next ball towards the leg side to get his fourth boundary. Seven off the over, with Tahir looking disappointed at the end of the over with the put-down chance by Tiwary. Umpire signals for timeout at the end of the over.
SRH need 41 to win from 24 balls.
After 15 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 101/4 ( Yuvraj Singh 32 , Naman Ojha (W) 1)
Christian returns with the ball for his 2nd over. Yuvraj smacks the first ball towards deep midwicket, though the presence of a fielder near the boundary rope saves two runs for the visitors. Five off the over, with the 100 coming up for the hosts in this over.
SRH need 48 to win from 30 balls.
The overseas players have come to the party to dismiss their opposite numbers; Stokes getting Warner and Tahir castling Henriques.
19:03 (IST)
After 14 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 96/4 ( Yuvraj Singh 28 , )
Tahir is brought back into the attack in the 14th over, with pressure slowly starting to climb for the Hyderabadis despite the hard-hitting of Yuvraj. Tahir uses the googly to deadly effect in the last ball of the over, with Henriques chopping it back onto his stumps. Just two runs and a wicket off it!
SRH need 53 to win from 36 balls.
OUT! Tahir castles Henriques with the googly, and sets off for his trademark running celebrations! The Aussie all-rounder simply did not pick that one, and got a thick inside-edge while going for the cut. SRH 96/4
Henriques b Tahir 4(6)
After 13 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 94/3 ( Yuvraj Singh 27 , Moises Henriques 3)
Ben Stokes returns to the attack, and he gets the breakthrough once again, getting Warner to cut despite not getting the necessary room, and getting caughgt at deep point. Henriques walks out to bat, and gets off the mark with a double. Yuvraj nearly gets run-out in the fifth delivery while coming back for a second run, and smacks a straight six to end the over.
SRH need 55 to win from 42 balls.
OUT! It's that man Stokes again, and this time he gets rid of Warner against the run-of-play, just when the SRH skipper was looking set for a half-century. Warner tried slashing this one towards the off-side and ended up offering a simple catch to Thakur at deep backward point. SRH 83/4
Warner c Thakur b Stokes 40(34)
Warner and Yuvraj still entrenched at the crease, and the longer they bat, the shorter this match promises to be. The pitch seems to have quickened up a bit under lights, with the pacers often beating the bat. While it looks good, it also means that most balls will slide onto the middle of the bat, and put this game in favour of the chasing side.
After 12 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 83/2 ( David Warner (C) 40 , Yuvraj Singh 19)
FOUR! Warner welcomes Daniel Christian into the attack by coming down the track and lofting the ball down the ground with a straight bat for a one-bounce four! That also brings up the 50-stand between him and Yuvraj for the 3rd wicket! Seven runs off the over.
SRH need 66 to win from 48 balls.
After 11 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 76/2 ( David Warner (C) 34 , Yuvraj Singh 18)
Thakur into his second over. Swing and miss for Yuvraj in the third ball of the over, which is also what Warner goes through two deliveries later. Very good over by the pacer, with just two singles coming off it.
SRH need 73 to win from 54 balls.
After 10 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 74/2 ( David Warner (C) 33 , Yuvraj Singh 17)
Tahir into his second over, and gives away five runs, including a wide in the fifth delivery of the over. Yuvraj tries lofting the last ball towards the leg-side, but the defensive field set around that area denies him his fourth boundary.
SRH need 75 to win from 60 balls.
After 9 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 69/2 ( David Warner (C) 31 , Yuvraj Singh 15)
Shardul Thakur introduced in the ninth over, and Yuvraj gets his second boundary thanks to a thick outside edge that carries wide of keeper Dhoni and away to the vacant third-man fence. Yuvraj loft-drives the last ball towards the deep extra-cover fence, with 10 coming off the over. The umpire signals for the first timeout at the end of the over, with Warner and Yuvraj bringing SRH back in the game after a quick couple of dismissals.
SRH need 80 to win from 66 balls.
Warner has taken up the mantle of 'blitzer' after Dhawan's dismissal, and the required run rate is well in control. Dislodging him is the RPS bowling unit priority, even if it means attacking fields that cost some runs.
After 8 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 59/2 ( David Warner (C) 30 , Yuvraj Singh 6)
Tahir into the attack in the eighth over, and Warner smacks the 2nd ball straight down the ground for a maximum! Leading edge off Yuvraj's bat falls well short of the extra-cover fielder. Sundar lets go of a tough chance at backward square-leg in the last delivery after Yuvraj doesn't get enough elevation in his pull. 10 off the over.
SRH need 90 to win from 72 balls.
After 7 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 49/2 ( David Warner (C) 21 , Yuvraj Singh 5)
Stokes into his second over, and gives away just two singles off it. With Warner starting to look solid at one end, we could have a potential battle between the SRH captain and the most expensive player of the tournament.
SRH need 100 to win from 78 balls.
David Warner becomes the first player to score 500-plus runs in four consecutive IPL seasons (2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017).
This is the first time in this IPL, Sunrisers Hyderabad have lost two wickets inside the powerplay. They lost one wicket on five occasions.
After 6 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 47/2 ( David Warner (C) 20 , Yuvraj Singh 4)
Sundar to bowl the final over of powerplay, and Warner decides to take on him, hammering three boundaries off the over, getting 14 off the over! The second of the three fours gets him past the 500-run mark in this tournament, and he is well ahead of Gautam Gambhir, the batsman on 2nd in the leading run-getters list, by nearly a 100 runs at the end of this over.
Those two balls from Stokes would have looked right at home in Test Match cricket, and they have accounted for two pricey wickets. RPS needed that after a flurry of runs from Dhawan. At the other end, Washington Sundar excelling against the team who he made his IPL debut.
After 5 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 33/2 ( David Warner (C) 6 , Yuvraj Singh 4)
Stokes gets the breakthrough after getting introduced in the fifth over, rattling Dhawan's off-stump first ball. Williamson gets off the mark with a boundary first ball, before getting caught behind in the third delivery. Yuvraj Singh walks out to bat, and gets a boundary after two dots, slashing towards the cover boundary after being offered the room for the shot. Two boundaries and as many wickets in this over.