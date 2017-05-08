IPL 2017, Highlights, SRH vs MI in Hyderabad, cricket scores and updates: Sunrisers win by 7 wickets

Preview: Stung by successive losses, Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to turn the ship around and inch closer to a play-off berth when they face table-toppers Mumbai Indians in a crucial IPL T20 match in Hyderabad on Monday.

The Sunrisers, currently placed fourth on the points table with 13 points, need to win their remaining two matches to completely seal their play-off berth.

Hyderabad had lost to Delhi Daredevils by six wickets at New Delhi but what hurt them most was their 12-run loss to Rising Pune Supergiant at home on Saturday. It was their first home defeat of the season.

IPL 2017: Orange Cap firmly with David Warner, Bhuvneshwar Kumar sitting pretty with Purple Cap

Chasing a modest target of 149, captain David Warner (40) and Yuvraj Singh (47) made decent contributions but the other batsmen – Shikhar Dhawan (19), Kane Williamson (4), Moises Henriques (4) and Naman Ojha (9) – were found wanting.

It was Jayadev Unadkat's five wicket haul, which included a hat-trick in the final over, that did the trick for Pune as they restricted SRH to 136/9.

Batting in the middle-order has been a point of bother for the Sunrisers and they need to address it if the team has to win Monday's match against Mumbai.

The bowling, however, has been a major strength for the Sunrisers with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan and Siddharth Kaul taking most of the wickets for them. In fact, Kaul returned with a four-wicket haul on Saturday to restrict RPS to 148/8.

Hyderabad's seasoned bowler Ashish Nehra left the field apparently due to cramps against Pune after bowling seven balls and it was not immediately clear whether he would be available for the Mumbai tie.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, have already qualified for the play-offs, but remains focused on getting the most from their remaining league games.

MI have been in sublime form and their massive 146-run win over Delhi Daredevils last night has only cemented their position at the top.

The blazing innings of Lendl Simmons (66) and Kieron Pollard's unbeaten 63 helped MI post a massive 212 runs against DD on Saturday. Parthiv Patel and Nitish Rana also have been in good form, while captain Rohit Sharma too have found his footing. The Pandya brothers – Hardik and Krunal – have also chipped in from time to time.

In the bowling department, experienced Harbhajan Singh and Karn Sharma scalped three wickets against Pune each last night, while pacer Mitchell McClenaghan was back among the wickets. Ace pacer Lasith Malinga, who has been out of form, also took two wickets against Pune. Jasprit Bumrah have also been phenomenal with his 'death' bowling.

Teams (from):

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Lendl Simmons, Mitchel Johnsohn, Mitchell McClenghan, Nitish Rana, Parthiv Patel, Saurabh Tiwary, Shreyas Gopal, Tim Southee, Lasith Malinga, Krunal Pandya, Keiron Pollard, Ambati Rayudu, Asela Gunaratne, Harbhajan Singh, Hardik Pandya, Jagdish Suchith, Jasprit Bumrah, Jos Buttler, Karn Sharma and Vinay Kumar.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Tanmay Agarwal, Ricky Bhui, Bipul Sharma, Ben Cutting, Shikhar Dhawan, Eklavya Dwivedi, Moises Henriques, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Siddharth Kaul, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ben Laughlin, Abhimanyu Mithun, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammed Siraj, Mustafizur Rahman, Ashish Nehra, Naman Ojha (wk), Rashid Khan, Vijay Shankar, Barinder Sran, Pravin Tambe, Kane Williamson and Yuvraj Singh.

With PTI inputs.