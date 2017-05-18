IPL 2017, Highlights, SRH vs KKR, eliminator in Bengaluru: Kolkata win by 7 wickets, enter 2nd qualifier

Latest higlights: And that's that, the defending champions are out of it, Bipul Sharma bowling the final over of the truncated chase and first Gambhir, then Jaggi, working singles calmly off the first two balls, to win with four balls still to spare.
Bengaluru: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will have to get back to their winning ways when they take on defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Eliminator at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Wednesday.
The winner of of the match will face the loser of Qualifier 1 between Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiant on May 19 in Qualifier 2, which will decide the second participant of the final on May 21.
KKR, who lost four out of seven matches in the latter half of the season, will have to play out of their skins to make it to the second qualifier.
In the last game against Mumbai Indians, their batting looked to have run out of patience and were guilty of poor shot selection more often than not.
KKR were the team to beat early on in the season but they seemed to have peaked too early.
The likes of Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine will have their task cut out at the top of the order with the likes of India seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar on song having 25 scalps this seasons in 13 games and pacer Mohammed Siraj, who was bought for Rs 2.6 crore by SRH after his brilliant bowling in domestic matches, taking four wickets in the must-win game against Gujarat Lions to help Hyderabad qualify for the play-offs, in their ranks.
Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan has also been a revelation, bagging 17 wickets so far.
Besides Lynn and Narine, KKR have Manish Pandey and Robin Uthappa, who have scored 396 and 386 runs respectively.
Gambhir too was in form in the first half of the season but seemed a off-colour in the business end and the skipper, who is placed in the third spot in the most runs list with 454 runs, will hope to led from the front.
As far as KKR's bowling is concerned, Umesh Yadav and Kuldeep Yadav have been on song, but will have to stop red-hot David Warner.
Sunrisers, on the other hand, won eight games while lost five in their 14 league games to end the league stage at third position with 17 points.
The team cemented their play-offs berth on the back of a resounding eight-wicket win over Gujarat in their last league match.
Skipper Warner has been at his imperious best, scoring 600-plus runs in back-to-back seasons.
He was the league's second-highest run-scorer during the franchise's maiden triumph last year.
Southpaw Shikhar Dhawan has found form too.
Dhawan has scored 468 runs so far this season, which forced selectors to pick him for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy.
Hyderabad would also like Yuvraj Singh, who started the season with a bang hammering 70 not out in the tournament opener against Bangalore, to get runs. He has aggregated only 243 runs from 11 matches with a couple of half-centuries.
Squads:
Kolkata Knight Riders: Gautam Gambhir (captain), Darren Bravo, Trent Boult, Piyush Chawla, Nathan Coulter Nile, Colin De Grandhomme, Rishi Dhawan, Sayan Ghosh, Sheldon Jackson, Ishank Jaggi, Kuldeep Yadav, Chris Woakes, Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, Ankit Rajpoot, Suryakumar Yadav, Robin Uthappa and Umesh Yadav.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (captain), Tanmay Agarwal, Ricky Bhui, Bipul Sharma, Ben Cutting, Shikhar Dhawan, Eklavya Dwivedi, Moises Henriques, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Siddarth Kaul, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ben Laughlin, Abhimanyu Mithun, Mohammad Nabi Mohammed Siraj, Mustafizur Rahman, Ashish Nehra, Naman Ojha, Rashid Khan, Vijay Shankar, Barinder Sran, Pravin Tambe, Kane Williamson, Yuvraj Singh.
Highlights
Nathan Coulter-Nile wins the Man of the Match award for his figures of 3/20 from four overs.
That's it! Gambhir and Jaggi collect singles in the final over of their innings to guide KKR home by seven wickets! The defending champions have been knocked out of the tournament!
The Knight Riders now face bete noire Mumbai Indians in the second qualifier two days later!
OUT! Now it is Uthappa who has to head back, and it is Jordan who strikes now. Uthappa tries pulling towards the off-side, and ends up offering Dhawan a simple catch at deep midwicket! KKR 12/3
Uthappa c Dhawan b Jordan 1(2)
OUT! And now Yusuf Pathan walks back to the dugout after a horrible mix-up that results in him being well short of his crease at the striker's end. He has to depart for a golden duck. What an over this is turning out to be for Bhuvneshwar. KKR 7/2
Pathan run-out (Bhuvneshwar) 0(1)
OUT! Lynn has to depart after hitting one six, as Bhuvneshwar foxes him with a full-pitched delivery outside off that gets a faint edge to the keeper before the bat thuds on the ground. KKR have lost their main hope in their chase of the 48-run target in six overs. KKR 7/1
Lynn c Ojha b Bhuvneshwar 6(2)
OUT! Ojha gets an outside edge in the last ball of the innings, offering Lynn an easy catch at short third man to get dismissed for 19. SRH finish on 128/7 at the end of the innings.
Ojha c Lynn b Boult 16(16)
OUT! Two wickets in three balls for NCN, and this is turning out to be a superb over for KKR! Jordan meekly chips a rising delivery back to the bowler, and Coulter-Nile takes a superb return catch to send Jordan back for a duck in the latter's first game of the ongoing season. SRH 119/6
Jordan c&b Coulter-Nile 0(1)
OUT! Coulter-Nile into his final over, and he straightaway gets rid of Shankar, who was starting to look dangerous for KKR, as the batsman hammers it down the ground only to get caught by Surya near the boundary. SRH 118/5
Shankar c Suryakumar b Coulter-Nile 22(17)
OUT! Yuvraj, who was starting to look good with a couple of well-timed shots to the fence and beyond, pulls straight into the hands of Chawla stationed at the square-leg boundary. SRH 99/4
Yuvraj c Chawla b Umesh 9(9)
OUT! Now we have two sudden wickets, and this time it is Warner who heads back to the dugout, after missing the line of a delivery from Piyush and getting his middle-stump knocked over as a result. SRH 75/3
Warner b Chawla 37(35)
OUT! Just after Warner and Williamson complete the 50-stand for the 2nd wicket, Williamson goes for a backfoot punch, not getting enough elevation on the shot and sending it down Suryakumar's throat at extra-cover. SRH 75/2
Williamson c Suryakumar b Coulter-Nile 24(26)
Sunrisers Hyderabad team: David Warner (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson, Yuvraj Singh, Vijay Shankar, Naman Ojha, Chris Jordan, Bipul Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Siddharth Kaul.
Four changes in the SRH lineup as well — Williamson, Jordan, Bipul and Yuvraj return in place of Henriques, Hooda, Nabi and Siraj.
Kolkata Knight Riders team: Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Gautam Gambhir (c), Robin Uthappa (wk), Yusuf Pathan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishank Jaggi, Piyush Chawla, Umesh Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult.
Four changes in the team — Suryakumar Yadav, Ishank Jaggi, Piyush Chawla and Nathan Coulter-Nile make their way into the team. Manish Pandey misses out due to injury, as do Colin de Grandhomme, Kuldeep Yadav and Ankit Rajpoot.
TOSS: Kolkata Knight Riders win the toss, and captain Gautam Gambhir elects to field.
That's it from us in our coverage of the IPL 2017 eliminator, with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) emerging on top thanks to some disciplined bowling by the likes of Nathan Coulter-Nile, as well as some help from the rain gods. And so ends the run of defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad in this tournament, though they ensured they gave KKR a good scare in their chase of the curtailed target.
We shall return for the coverage of the next clash, with KKR taking on Mumbai Indians in the second qualifier at this very venue on Friday. KKR will look to avenge the twin losses to Rohit Sharma and Co in the group stages of this year's tournament in what promises to be a cracker of a contest.
Till then, we bid you goodnight!
Nathan Coulter-Nile wins the Man of the Match award for his figures of 3/20 from four overs.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar ends this IPL season with 26 wickets which is the most by an Indian bowler in an IPL season. The previous most was 24 by Harbhajan Singh in 2013.
There was only one team who had won the eliminator and gone on to win the IPL. It was Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2016 and now they are eliminated.
So SRH are eliminated from IPL. They will have reasons to feel a bit aggrieved having to come out there and bowl those six overs at a strong KKR batting line up. It would have taken a miracle to defend 48 in six overs. Having said that, Gambhir and his team deserved all the luck for the way they performed in the field. They read the conditions well, chose the right bowlers and executed their plans to perfection. Their next qualifier against MI could be a cracker.
Fittingly, Gambhir hits the winning run for Kolkata. A captain's innings from him. The KKR fans are waving the flags happily. SRH fans are understandably glum. A number of them are cursing the rain for the defeat.
01:34 (IST)
After 6 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 48/3 ( Gautam Gambhir (C) 32 , Ishank Jaggi 5)
And that's that, the defending champions are out of it, Bipul Sharma bowling the final over of the truncated chase and first Gambhir, then Jaggi, working singles calmly off the first two balls, to win with four balls still to spare.
SRH should be aware of the irony -- the shortened nature of the game seemed to make KKR's task harder, since they had to score at 8 RPO, but with wickets in hand, all it ever took was for one batsman to stick, and Gambhir is built for such occasions.
But what if?
What if the chase was for 128? Could SRH's bowling mastery have made something of it, particularly given how the KKR chase began here? We'll never know. But there's this: KKR deserved to win this; they bossed the entire first innings, and despite hiccups early in the chase, Gambhir had the ability, and the nerve, to calm things down and guide his team home.
That's it! Gambhir and Jaggi collect singles in the final over of their innings to guide KKR home by seven wickets! The defending champions have been knocked out of the tournament!
The Knight Riders now face bete noire Mumbai Indians in the second qualifier two days later!
After 5 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 46/3 ( Gautam Gambhir (C) 31 , Ishank Jaggi 4)
Rashid Khan is the one SRH pick to bowl a second over -- per the rules, four bowlers get an over each, one bowler can bowl two. Not that it really matters -- defending seven off two overs is a task too far for anyone.
Gambhir starts with an inside out lofted drive for two over cover; plays out the second ball and then picks the googly and cuts it to point for one. Jaggi rolls the strike back over to his captain with a guided drive to wide point; Gambhir gets foxed on an attempt to cut as the ball turns sharply into him but still manages to work it away for one and at the end of that over, KKR need two, with six balls and seven wickets in hand. Easy peasy, this, makes you wonder what the havoc in the first eight balls was all about.
KKR need 2 to win from 6 balls
01:27 (IST)
Rashid bowls his second over, and gives away just five off it. The game still is KKR's to lose, and it will take a miraculous over, most probably by Bhuvneshwar, to keep SRH in the tournament. KKR 46/3 after 5 overs, need 2 to win from 6 balls.
01:24 (IST)
After 4 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 41/3 ( Gautam Gambhir (C) 27 , Ishank Jaggi 3)
21 needed off 18 in the truncated back-end of the KKR innings. Seven wickets still in hand, so despite those early alarms, KKR still the front runner here, playing against SRH, rain, Duckworth, Lewis, and the fates and looking set to handily beat the lot.
Siddharth Kaul takes over at the bowling end. Kaul starts with one back of good length, Jaggi plays it down late and works it to deep third man. And then Gambhir takes over to finish off all this uncertainty: Short ball, GG steps inside his crease and lofts it to the wide third man fence for four; gets another short ball and this time hits from up and under, nailing the pull and sending the ball soaring over the fine leg region for six. Those two shots took one hell of a bite off the total; just ten needed off 15 balls after those two thumps and GG and Jaggi rotate strike between them off balls five and six. 14 runs in that over, the ask now just seven runs, and that is pretty much the chase done and dusted.
KKR need 7 to win from 12 balls.
01:23 (IST)
Good over for KKR, with Gambhir hitting a boundary and a six, with 14 coming off it. KKR 41/3 after 4 overs, need another 7 to win from 12 balls.
01:19 (IST)
Siddharth Kaul to bowl the fourth over of the innings.
01:18 (IST)
First over of spin and Rashid Khan managed to beat Gambhir twice with two sublime googlies but his two wides spoiled that over somewhat. Still an important over that keeps SRH in the game. One expensive over would knock them out of the IPL now.
01:17 (IST)
After 3 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 27/3 ( Gautam Gambhir (C) 15 , Ishank Jaggi 1)
Rashid Khan in for the third over. Just one powerplay over budgeted, so Rashid has protection in the deep now. Gambhir calmly tucks the first ball down behind square leg for one. Ishank Jaggi, brought in to buttress a batting lineup weakened by the enforced absence of Manish Pandey, shows some sign of nerve with a flailing slog that fetches one to deep midwicket; GG needs to calm his inexperienced partner down a bit here. Gambhir in his turn drives Rashid fluidly to long off, is beaten badly by a googly next up, and then Rashid blots his copybook -- trying to keep it away from Gambhir, the bowler sends down two wides in succession. Six runs overall in that over and KKR's asking rate at the halfway stage is still a manageable 9 runs per over.
KKR need 21 to win from 18 balls.
01:16 (IST)
Six off the third over, including two wides, as Rashid bowls a tight over to build some pressure on the KKR batsmen. KKR 27/3 after 3 overs, need another 21 to win from 18 balls.
01:14 (IST)
After 2 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 21/3 ( Gautam Gambhir (C) 12 , Ishank Jaggi 0)
In a piece carried by Indian Express, Gautam Gambhir quotes a conversation he had with Brian Lara, wherein Lara told him that in cricket, you would have more bad days than good, and you should simply budget for it. Which is fine as pop psychology, but Gambhir could never have believed how "bad" bad can be.
He led impeccably; his bowlers backed him up superbly, flawlessly; his fielders caught everything catchable, even the normally vulnerable Piyush Chawla managing to hang on to one. And now here he is, chasing not the 6 RPO rate over 20 the Sunrisers had posted, but a steeper 8 RPO across six overs -- and the long wait, the nerves, telling as three wickets tumble for next to nothing. A caught behind off Lynn in the first over, a needless run out -- there's nerves for you -- a ball later; a hoik by Uthappa safely taken in the deep in the second over... never was that cliche, "It's all happening here", so true.
21/3 KKR at the end of two, and for all the rapid comings and goings, it is still their game to lose -- and if there is one guy with the nous and the determination to take this home, it is the KKR skipper.
01:13 (IST)
More drama as Uthappa falls in the second over and Gambhir gets a lucky top edge for six. This is a cruel way to decide a cricket match. Luck only needs to swing the way of batting side a few times and it will all be over. KKR have done well to get themselves in a winning position but playing six overs with 10 wickets in hand is too much of a luxury for the side chasing to call it a fair game.
01:12 (IST)
Lynn, Pathan and Uthappa back in the Pavilion. KKR are self destructing again. Wanted to win in 2 overs flat, it seemed. A lot of responsibility on Gambhir now as he hits a six. But where is Narine when you need him?
01:11 (IST)
Rashid Khan into the attack for the third over.
01:11 (IST)
Gautam Gambhir becomes the first player to score 3000 runs for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL. No other batsman has scored 2000 runs yet for them in IPL.
01:10 (IST)
10 runs scored in the 2nd over, including a six off Gambhir's bat, as KKR reach 21/3. They need another 27 to win from 24 balls with 7 wickets in hand.
01:10 (IST)
Gautam Gambhir becomes the second captain to score 3000 runs for a single team in IPL. Virat Kohli has scored 3016 runs for Royal Challengers Bangalore as a captain in IPL.
01:09 (IST)
OUT! Now it is Uthappa who has to head back, and it is Jordan who strikes now. Uthappa tries pulling towards the off-side, and ends up offering Dhawan a simple catch at deep midwicket! KKR 12/3
Uthappa c Dhawan b Jordan 1(2)
01:07 (IST)
After 1 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 12/2 ( Robin Uthappa (W) 1 , Gautam Gambhir (C) 4)
What a first over to begin the proceedings! Lynn hammers a six over the off-side to instill some hope into the KKR fans, before Bhuvi foxes him in the very next delivery. Pathan continues to disappoint as he departs first ball. Gambhir slices the last ball towards backward point to take some pressure off their backs.
KKR need 37 to win from 30 balls.
01:04 (IST)
Chris Lynn getting in the spirit of things early. His team has only 36 balls to face and he decided to use only 2 out of them. Hitting a six and getting out. More mayhem follows as Pathan gets run out the first ball. Why send him out there anyways? Gautam Gambhir has tried to be a bit too funky with his batting order at times in this IPL.
01:03 (IST)
11 runs off the first over of the KKR innings, with a six, a four and two wickets coming off it. KKR 11/1 after 1 over.
01:02 (IST)
OUT! And now Yusuf Pathan walks back to the dugout after a horrible mix-up that results in him being well short of his crease at the striker's end. He has to depart for a golden duck. What an over this is turning out to be for Bhuvneshwar. KKR 7/2
Pathan run-out (Bhuvneshwar) 0(1)
01:00 (IST)
But now Lynn is out. The SRH fans have gone delirious.
01:00 (IST)
OUT! Lynn has to depart after hitting one six, as Bhuvneshwar foxes him with a full-pitched delivery outside off that gets a faint edge to the keeper before the bat thuds on the ground. KKR have lost their main hope in their chase of the 48-run target in six overs. KKR 7/1
Lynn c Ojha b Bhuvneshwar 6(2)
00:59 (IST)
Lynn is underway with a six! And almost immediately a chunk of plaster falls from the roof of the stand where we are sitting. Coincidence?
00:58 (IST)
Chris Lynn's strike rate against spinners (157.35) this season is less as compared to pacers (209.41). Will Sunrisers Hyderabad open with Rashid Khan?
00:57 (IST)
Six overs is hardly any time for a real strategy bowling wise. Warner will be hoping each one of his bowlers puts the ball in the right places and hope for the best. Wickets in hand is the most meaningless stat at the moment. SRH simply have to restrict KKR under 48 in 6 overs.
00:56 (IST)
The players are out in the middle. It is Robin Uthappa who has come out to open with Chris Lynn. Expect a full frontal attack from KKR.
00:56 (IST)
Lynn and Uthappa walk out at bat at the start of KKR's chase of the curtailed target. Bhuvneshwar will bowl the first of the six overs in this innings. Let the chase begin!
00:55 (IST)
Right. So they are going to play some cricket for those who are awake. Sunil Gavaskar is getting grumpy in the TV studios about playing cricket 1.30 AM. He does have a point. But then when is a good time to decide a cricket match in a 6-over slugfest. Weather forces cricket to do resort to unconventional ways.
00:46 (IST)
UPDATE: KKR need 48 from 6 overs. There will be 2 overs of Powerplay. Play will start at 12.55 AM IST!
00:43 (IST)
Seems like we will have a game!
00:40 (IST)
The stumps are being erected. Looks like there will be some play after even overs are curtailed drastically.
00:40 (IST)
The umpires are out in the middle for inspection. An announcement is expected shortly.
00:24 (IST)
The covers are coming off again. Some of the KKR players are warming up near the boundary.The umpires will re-inspect the ground at 12.35 am. Fingers crossed!
00:19 (IST)
UPDATE: There will be an inspection at 12.35 AM!
00:17 (IST)
One of the match officials have come out to have a chat with the ground staff. Massive cheer from those spectators who have stayed back. The rain has stopped and the super soppers have been pressed into action. The cheer is getting louder. People, mostly KKR fans want some play.
00:08 (IST)
The rain just got heavier. It is a damp, damp evening at Bangalore. Looks quite grim in terms of the match resuming this evening. The song playing in the background is adding to the melancholy.
23:35 (IST)
The rain stoppage would have allowed SRH to regroup and plan exactly what they need to do on this wicket while KKR batsmen might be a little frustrated by having to wait in the dugout. It will be interesting to see KKR's tactics. Will they send Narine again at the top? Could be an interesting chase this.