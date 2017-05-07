IPL 2017 Highlights, RCB vs KKR in Bengaluru, cricket score and updates: Kolkata win by 6 wickets

Preview: Stung by two successive reversals, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will look bounce back and stay in contention for a play-off berth when they take on lowly Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter here on Sunday.
KKR, who suffered losses against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rising Pune Supergiant in their previous two matches, need two wins out of the remaining three matches to seal their berth in the knockout stage.
Placed second in the IPL standings with 14 points from 11 matches, the two-time IPL winners are followed by Rising Pune Supergiant and Sunrisers Hyderabad at 14 and 13 points.
The manner in which RCB lost to KKR at the Eden Gardens should give them a lot of confidence going into this tie.
KKR had handed out a 82-run defeat to RCB after bundling them out for 49 -- the lowest score in IPL history.
In the next two matches, KKR would be facing Kings XI Punjab, who registered a 19-run victory against RCB on Friday, and already qualified Mumbai Indians who have 16 points from 10 outings.
Gautam Gambhir's side lost by four wickets against Pune and the defeat could be a reality check for the Kolkata side as their top order collapsed in the last match, while Colin de Grandhomme's 36 and Manish Pandey's 37 saved the blushes.
Rahul Tripathi then single handedly won it for Pune with a belligerent 52-ball 93.
KKR are eagerly awaiting the services of Chris Lynn who has practised recently and is expected to be back by May 9. The hamstring injury to in-form top order bat Robin Uthappa is a cause of worry too. The Karnataka dasher missed out the last game and it is unclear whether he will take a part on Sunday as well.
Sunil Narine's opening experiment is slowly starting to fall off and if Gambhir and Manish Pandey has a bad day, it could well be down to Yusuf Pathan, who is in poor form.
RCB, on the other hand, have been the biggest disappointment of this year's IPL. Virat Kohli's rock-bottom team have been bowled out four times this season and have just five points to show for from 12 matches.
Unlike the previous seasons, RCB's batting has been the biggest disappointment with the likes of Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers and Kohli himself not stepping up.
RCB's two leg-spinners spinners -- Samuel Badree (9 wickets) and Yuzvendra Chahal (13 wickets) have been the only ones who stood up and KKR would be way of that threat.
Squads:
KKR: Gautam Gambhir (Captain), Darren Bravo, Yusuf Pathan, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa (WK), Umesh Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot, Trent Boult, Piyush Chawla, Nathan Coulter Nile, Colin De Grandhomme, Rishi Dhawan, Sayan Ghosh, Shaikb Al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Ishank Jaggi, Kuldeep Yadav, Chris Woakes, Chris Lynn, Manish Pandey.
RCB: Virat Kohli (Captain), AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Mandeep Singh, Adam Milne, Vishnu Vinod, Sreenath Arvind, Kedar Jadhav (WK), Shane Watson, Stuart Binny, Samuel Badree, Iqbal Abdulla, Travis Head, Sachin Baby, Avesh Khan, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tymal Mills, Aniket Chaudhary, Praveen Dubey, Billy Stanlake.
With inputs from IANS
Published Date: May 07, 2017 07:42 pm | Updated Date: May 07, 2017 07:45 pm
May, 07 2017 IST
After 15.1 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 159/4 ( Manish Pandey 4 , Yusuf Pathan 0)
That's it! KKR win by six wickets, and the winning moment finally arrives for the visitors after a bit of a delay! Pandey collects a double at the start of the over, after guiding the Negi delivery towards cover, and he has enough time to return for a second run.
OUT! Now it is Gambhir's turn to depart, and he perishes while reaching out for an expansive cover drive, holing out to Negi at extra-cover off Chahal's bowling. KKR 156/4
OUT! Colin de Grandhomme has to depart after coming down the wicket, and getting beaten by extra-turn to get stumped off Negi's bowling. KKR 152/3
BOWLED EM! Right after getting to his half-century, Lynn misses the line of the flatter delivery from Negi while looking to play across the line! Both KKR openers back in the dug-out now. KKR 107/2
Lynn b Negi 50(22)
And now Chris Lynn helps himself to a half-century as well, though he takes six more balls than Narine, having hit five 4s and four 6s. KKR 106/1
OUT! End of a spectacular innings by Narine, and maybe the timeout might have broken his concentration slightly! Goes for a pull off a short ball from Choudhary, and ends up top-edging to the keeper. KKR 105/1
FIFTY for Sunil Narine, and it is the fastest-ever in the history of the IPL! Brings up the milestone in just 15 deliveries, and gets there with a maximum over the long-on boundary!
OUT! Negi perishes while trying to up the ante, skieing an attempted slog down the ground and getting caught by Lynn near mid-off. RCB 142/6
Negi c Lynn b Umesh 5(3)
FIFTY up for Travis Head! He gets to his maiden half-century in IPL with a double in the 41st delivery that he faces! Has hammered two 4s and as many 6s in his stay at the crease so far!
OUT! Woakes fires a half-volley well outside off, and Jadhav miscues his attempted slog down the ground, getting caught by Umesh near the boundary. Didn't time his shot well enough. RCB 125/5
Jadhav c Umesh b Woakes 8(9)
OUT! And it is Narine who gets the much-needed breakthrough, with Mandeep holing out to Umesh at deep square-leg! Went for a sweep, and reached out for the shot a tad early. RCB 105/4
Mandeep c Umesh b Narine 52(43)
FIFTY for Mandeep Singh! This has been a defiant innings by the youngster, coming at a time when RCB found themselves in a familiar conundrum with the trio of Kohli, Gayle and ABD back in the dug-out cheaply. Gets there in 41 deliveries, having hammered four 4s and a 6.
OUT! Right after getting whacked towards the extra-cover boundary for a four, Narine fires a quicker one along the stumps, with ABD shuffling to his right and getting his stumps rattled. De Villiers tried to sweep this one, and ended up missing the line of the arm ball completely. RCB 34/3
De Villiers b Narine 10(8)
OUT! Right after getting dropped in the previous delivery, Kohli has to depart after getting foxed by a slower ball while looking for a slog towards the leg side. Wonderful comeback by Umesh. RCB 20/2
OUT! RCB's woes don't seem to end, as Chris Gayle gets a leading edge to get caught by Gambhir at short cover in the very first ball of the match! Another horrible start for the struggling side. RCB 0/1
Gayle b Gambhir b Umesh 0(1)
Teams:
Kolkata Knight Riders XI: Chris Lynn, Gautam Gambhir (c), Sheldon Jackson, Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, Colin de Grandhomme, Ankit Rajpoot, Sunil Narine, Chris Woakes, Umesh Yadav, Piyush Chawla.
Royal Challengers Bangalore XI: Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Kedar Jadhav, Travis Head, Pawan Negi, Sreenath Aravind, Samuel Badree, Aniket Choudhary, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Three changes for KKR — Chris Lynn, Piyush Chawla and Ankit Rajpoot return in place of Nathan Coulter-Nile, Kuldeep Yadav and Suryakumar Yadav.
Just one change for RCB — Travis Head comes in place of Shane Watson.
TOSS: Kolkata Knight Riders win the toss, and captain Gautam Gambhir elects to field first. Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli says he would have preferred batting first anyway.
That's it from us at Firstpost Sports in our coverage of the clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders, with the latter climbing to the second spot with a six-wicket victory that was brought up with 29 balls to spare. Do follow our coverage of the 2nd match of the Sunday double-header, with Kings XI Punjab hosting the Gujarat Lions at the PCA Stadium in Mohali. Stay tuned to that match by following our live blog.
Sunil Narine is the Man of the Match for his blazing 54 off 17 balls, bringing up the joint fastest half-century in the history of the league.
One thought it would have been the end of the Narine experiment, with Lynn back in the side. But Gautam Gambhir had other ideas. Went down the order himself, and Narine and Lynn opened. And it turned out to be a masterstroke. Kolkata raced home with plenty to spare, though lost a few unnecessary wickets towards the end. They were in a hurry today.
Last home game for RCB. Many of the players won't be there with team next year. They've been with RCB for long and enjoyed fantastic support. Players go on lap thanking fans who stood solidly behind them last 10 years. Standing ovation despite loss.
That's it! KKR win by six wickets, and the winning moment finally arrives for the visitors after a bit of a delay! Pandey collects a double at the start of the over, after guiding the Negi delivery towards cover, and he has enough time to return for a second run.
After 15 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 157/4 ( Manish Pandey 2 , Yusuf Pathan 0)
Chahal into his final over. Gambhir holes out to Negi at extra-cover while looking for the winning boundary. Pathan gets into a bit of a mix-up in the first ball that he faces, and there is a massive appeal for a caught-behind in the penultimate delivery! Looks like Pathan might have got a bit of an under-edge in that, although the umpire isn't interested. Another instance of 5 runs off 2 overs with 2 wickets.
KKR need 2 to win from 30 balls.
Things a lot more normal after dismissal of KKR openers. RCB still at receiving end. But normal like most of season.
OUT! Now it is Gambhir's turn to depart, and he perishes while reaching out for an expansive cover drive, holing out to Negi at extra-cover off Chahal's bowling. KKR 156/4
After 14 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 156/3 ( Gautam Gambhir (C) 14 , Manish Pandey 2)
Negi, bowling his third over, invites de Grandhomme to come down the ground for a big hit, and then foxes him with extra trun to get him stumped. Four singles follow the over, with new batsman Manish Pandey getting off the mark in the meantime.
KKR need 3 to win from 36 balls.
OUT! Colin de Grandhomme has to depart after coming down the wicket, and getting beaten by extra-turn to get stumped off Negi's bowling. KKR 152/3
After 13 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 152/2 ( Colin de Grandhomme 31 , Gautam Gambhir (C) 12)
Head back into the attack. Four singles off the first four balls and on the fourth ball, de Grandhomme gets another maximium. This time over long on. Eleven runs from that over.
After 12 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 141/2 ( Colin de Grandhomme 22 , Gautam Gambhir (C) 10)
Chahal into the attack. The first ball has De Grandhomme coming down the track and playing away on the on side. Some yes and no on the second ball. Chance at the non-striker's end. Negi misses the stumps. A direct hit was needed. KKR don't need a run out now. They have a tremendous momentum and should look to finish the game. Gambhir was a bit lazy again in his running on the fourth ball. There was an opportunity for RCB to run out Gambhir again. Five runs from that over.
After 11 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 136/2 ( Colin de Grandhomme 19 , Gautam Gambhir (C) 9)
Negi into his second over. Gambhir guides the first ball of the over towards deep square-leg for a double, exhibiting some quick running, before chipping the next delivery over mid-on for a single. FOUR! De Grandhomme cuts the next ball towards the deep point boundary, where Mandeep fails to prevent the boundary despite a valiant dive. 10 off the over
KKR need 23 to win from 54 balls.
After 10 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 126/2 ( Colin de Grandhomme 12 , Gautam Gambhir (C) 6)
Badree returns to the attack, having conceded 29 off 2 overs so far. De Grandhomme manages to grab an extra run in the third ball of the over, thanks to a throw towards the non-striker's end that runs off beyond mid-on. SIX! Finally, de Grandhomme restores normalcy (from KKR's perspective) by clearing the long-on boundary in the last ball of the over. 11 off the over.
KKR need 33 to win from 60 balls.
Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine completed century stand in just 36 balls today which is the joint fastest century stand in IPL. Harbhajan Singh and Jagdish Suchith also achieved the same feat in just 36 balls against Kings XI Punjab in 2015.
After 9 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 115/2 ( Colin de Grandhomme 5 , Gautam Gambhir (C) 4)
Choudhary continues from the other end. Good piece of fielding by the man at backward point to stop a potential boundary. De Grandhomme pulls the third ball towards fine-leg, though he gets only a single off it. Choudhary though, starts wincing in pain towards the end of the over, apparently due to some back niggle, and he leaves the field after bowling five deliveries, with Travis Head completing the over for him. No boundaries in the last three overs, with five coming off the 9th over, though KKR's required run-rate is a meagre 4 at the moment.
KKR need 44 to win from 66 balls.
After 8 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 110/2 ( Colin de Grandhomme 2 , Gautam Gambhir (C) 2)
Negi into the attack in the eighth over, and Lynn gets to his half-century at the start of the over with a single towards the off-side, and gets dismissed in the very next delivery that he faces. The wicket delivery was a flatter, short-of-length delivery that Lynn failed to connect to while playing across the line. Single to end the over. The last two overs have been superb for RCB, with just five coming off them for the loss of two wickets. That will give Kohli some confidence. Meanwhile, KKR skipper Gambhir walks out to bat now.
KKR need 49 to win from 72 balls.
BOWLED EM! Right after getting to his half-century, Lynn misses the line of the flatter delivery from Negi while looking to play across the line! Both KKR openers back in the dug-out now. KKR 107/2
Lynn b Negi 50(22)
And now Chris Lynn helps himself to a half-century as well, though he takes six more balls than Narine, having hit five 4s and four 6s. KKR 106/1
After 7 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 105/1 ( Chris Lynn 49 , Colin de Grandhomme 0)
Choudary bowls the first over right after powerplay, and gets rid of Narine in the very first ball before he could gun for the fastest ton in the format. Colin de Grandhomme, capable of a few lusty blows himself, walks out to bat at No 3 ahead of Gambhir, with the team management looking to wrap things up quickly. And Choudhary walks away with a wicket-maiden, something one would not have imagined at the end of the powerplay.
Most runs in powerplay overs (1-6) in IPL:
105 - KKR v RCB, Bangalore, 2017
100 - CSK v KXIP, Mumbai, 2014
OUT! End of a spectacular innings by Narine, and maybe the timeout might have broken his concentration slightly! Goes for a pull off a short ball from Choudhary, and ends up top-edging to the keeper. KKR 105/1
After 6 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 105/0 ( Chris Lynn 49 , Sunil Narine 54)
We're witnessing an insane innings by both Narine and Lynn at the moment! Lynn goes after Chahal in this over, smashing a four and a six in the first two deliveries! Miscues the fourth ball, though it lands safely beyond the short fine fielder and allows him to return for a second run. Lynn smashes a six off the last ball of the over, and 105/0 after 6 overs is now officially the highest team total in powerplay! Some carnage we are witnessing at the Chinnaswamy!
KKR's pinch hitters are making mockery of RCB bowling. Clobbering pace and spin alike. Sunil Narine on fire.
Narine gets standing ovation from RCB's Chinnaswamy stadium supporters. Fastest 50 in IPL. KKR heading to a 100 in 6 over power play. What a massacre. Unbelievable.
After 5 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 85/0 ( Chris Lynn 29 , Sunil Narine 54)
And this over truly belongs to Narine, as he smashes 26 off it to bring up the fastest-ever 50 in the history of the league! Three back-to-back fours to start with, followed by two wides, before Narine smashes the last ball of the over down the ground towards long-on to get to the milestone! Ends the over with a boundary! These two have made an absolute mockery of the RCB bowling unit!
FIFTY for Sunil Narine, and it is the fastest-ever in the history of the IPL! Brings up the milestone in just 15 deliveries, and gets there with a maximum over the long-on boundary!
After 4 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 59/0 ( Chris Lynn 29 , Sunil Narine 30)
Narine decides he's not going to stay silent at the other end, and smashes Badree for three monster hits down the ground for a hat-trick of sixes, before guiding the fourth ball of the over towards the long-leg boundary for a boundary! 25 runs off the over! KKR cruising comfortably at the moment!
After 3 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 34/0 ( Chris Lynn 29 , Sunil Narine 5)
Chahal bowls from the other end. Bangs in back-of-length outside off, and Lynn doesn't hesitate in cutting it towards sweeper cover for his third boundary. The dashing Aussie opener comes down the ground to smash the fourth ball for another monster hit, this time straight down the ground, before hammering a boundary off the last ball, with 14 coming off the over.
After 2 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 20/0 ( Chris Lynn 15 , Sunil Narine 5)
Badree to bowl from the other end, with fellow Trinidadian Narine on strike. After a couple of dots, Narine gets off the mark with a bottom edge that carries over the short third man fielder, and runs away to the fence for a boundary. Good over for Badree otherwise, with two singles coming off the rest of the over.
After 1 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 14/0 ( Chris Lynn 14 , Sunil Narine 0)
Aniket Choudhary bowls the first over of the innings, and Lynn opens the account for the visitors with an expansive cover drive, before hammering the very next ball down the ground for back-to-back fours. He then smokes the next ball towards the cow-corner fence for a 100m monster hit! Lynn gets a bit of an inside-edge in the last ball of the over, which thankfully is not close to the stumps. 14 off the opening over.
The players walk out to the centre, and it is the pair of Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine that will be opening for KKR today! Both batsmen tend to fire away right from the word go. Can we see an explosive start today as well?
Good, strong finish for RCB here. 43 runs in the last 3 overs. A fantastic innings by Travis Head, scoring an unbeaten 75 off 47 balls. Still, KKR would be favourites, given the batting that they have. A good start would be very important. KKR had shown a tendency to just lose a bit of steam in the past two years. They would want to guard against that this year, and win this and the rest of their matches to qualify for the play-offs as one of the top two teams.
Head at last coming good. He has centuries in Big Bash T20 and RCB sources always spoke highly of him. Lovely knock under pressure today. He took time to get his rhythm but finished with a flourish. 75 from 47 balls. 158 is a good total on this surface. KKR will be tested.
After 20 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 158/6 ( Travis Head 75 , Sreenath Arvind 0)
Umesh bowls the final over. Head collects a single in the first ball, before Negi proves his worth as a handy worth down the order by steering the full, wide delivery towards the extra-cover fence in the second delivery. The left-hand batsman though, perishes in the very next ball as he skies the ball to get caught by Lynn at mid-off. Head then smashes back-to-back sixes, with the first one going high up in the air towards the wide long-on boundary. Four to end the innings, with 21 coming off Umesh's last over along with the wicket of Negi. The score of 159 will give the RCB bowlers some hope!
Kolkata Knight Riders need 159 off 20 overs to win.
OUT! Negi perishes while trying to up the ante, skieing an attempted slog down the ground and getting caught by Lynn near mid-off. RCB 142/6
Negi c Lynn b Umesh 5(3)
After 19 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 137/5 ( Travis Head 58 , Pawan Negi 1)
Woakes bowls the penultimate over, and gets rid of Jadhav in the very first ball of the over, with the latter miscuing an attempted slog down the ground. Head moves to 49 with a single. Wide conceded in the fourth ball of the over. Head finally brings up his maiden IPL fifty by going for a double after patting the ball down the ground, before hammering the penultimate delivery for a straight six. Retains the strike for the final over by collecting a single off the last ball.
FIFTY up for Travis Head! He gets to his maiden half-century in IPL with a double in the 41st delivery that he faces! Has hammered two 4s and as many 6s in his stay at the crease so far!