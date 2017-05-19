IPL 2017, Highlights, MI vs KKR, 2nd Qualifier in Bengaluru: Krunal Pandya's 45 not out guides Mumbai into final

Preview: Old foes Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Mumbai Indians will lock horns for the third time for a place in the IPL final when they go for the Qualifer 2 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday.
KKR, who won by seven wickets against Sunrisers Hyderabad in a rain-interrupted tie in the early hours of Thursday, will have revenge on their minds as Mumbai beat them twice in the league stages this term.
The Gautam Gambhir-led KKR also have an abysmal 5-15 head-to-head record against Rohit Sharma's Mumbai.
At home, Mumbai pulled off their first win of the season against the men in purple when they beat them by four wickets with just one ball to spare.
Needing 60 runs off last 24 balls, Hardik Pandya had finished the job in a dramatic fashion, smashing 29 off 11 balls.
Mumbai once again got the better of KKR when they handed them a nine-run defeat in their last league match at the Eden Gardens.
Mumbai are coming into the match after a 20-run defeat by Rising Pune Supergiant in Qualifier 1.
Both Mumbai and KKR have laid their hands on the IPL trophy twice in the last nine seasons.
Mumbai's batting has been their mainstay this season with openers Lendl Simmons and Parthiv Patel giving the team good starts and skipper Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayadu and Kieron Pollard firing in unison.
Adding to this, the Pandya brothers -- Hardik and Krunal -- have come good whenever the team has needed them.
With 10 victories in the league stage, table-toppers Mumbai have been in imperious form and they would like to forget their defeat against Pune and rise to the big occasion.
As far as the bowling is concerned, Mumbai may continue to open their attack with Sri Lankan Lasith Malinga and New Zealander Mitchell McClenaghan.
Jasprit Bumrah has been their best death overs specialist and along with Hardik, he will have to play a key role to restrict KKR, which boasts of some big names like Chris Lynn, Gautam Gambhir and Robin Uthappa, among others.
After clinching a win against Hyderabad Wednesday night, KKR would like to continue their winning momentum.
It remains to be seen whether Manish Pandey is fit for the match as he was left out in the Eliminator due to a niggle.
Pandey is an important player for KKR and the team's middle order without the India right-hander has looked pedestrian.
Skipper Gautam Gambhir, who is placed in the second spot in the most runs list with 486 runs, will hope to lead from the front. He was in red-hot form early in the season but seemed a tad off-colour in the business end.
KKR's bowling has been superb as was on show in the last game. Fit-again Nathan Coulter-Nile has come back into the side strongly and Umesh Yadav has continued to hit the right areas and bowl well. The likes of Sunil Narine and Kuldeep Yadav have been economical.
Published Date: May 19, 2017 11:41 pm
Highlights
Karn Sharma receives the Man of the Match award for his brilliant bowling. He took four wickets - Sunil Narine, Gautam Gambhir, Ishank Jaggi and Colin de Grandhomme - and conceded 16 runs only in his quota of 4 overs.
That's it! Mumbai Indians win by 6 wickets. A comprehensive win and they romp into the final to meet RPS!
Mumbai Indians: Lendl Simmons, Parthiv Patel, Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Karn Sharma, Mitchell Johnson, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga
Kolkata Knight Riders: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Gautam Gambhir Robin Uthappa, Ishank Jaggi, Suryakumar Yadav, Colin de Grandhomme, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, Umesh Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot
Mumbai Indians have made one change, Mitchell McClenaghan is injured Mitchell Johnson replaces him. And KKR make two changes, Colin de Grandhomme and Ankit Rajpoot come in for Trent Boult and Yusuf Pathan.
TOSS: Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to field first.
23:45 (IST)
That's it from us today. Mumbai Indians will now face Rising Pune Supergiant in the final, a side they are yet to beat in this IPL. Join us for the summit clash. Till then, goodbye and cheers.
23:21 (IST)
Mumbai Indians defeating a team thrice in an IPL season:
2013 - Chennai Super Kings
2015 - Chennai Super Kings
2017 - KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS*
23:20 (IST)
23:11 (IST)
Mumbai Indians were the only team to win an IPL title after losing the first qualifier match. They did it in 2013. Will they repeat it in 2017?
23:10 (IST)
Most IPL finals for teams:
6 - Chennai Super Kings
4 - Mumbai Indians*
2 - Kolkata Knight Riders
Captains to play most IPL finals:
6 - MS Dhoni
3 - ROHIT SHARMA*
2 - Gautam Gambhir
23:09 (IST)
Most consecutive wins against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL:
6 - MUMBAI INDIANS (14/05/2015 to 19/05/2017)*
5 - Mumbai Indians (29/04/2008 to 22/03/2010)
23:09 (IST)
Okay, that's that. KKR absolutely destroyed by Mumbai Indians. The 16th win for Mumbai over KKR. Mumbai are off to the final to face their nemesis Rising Pune Supergiant. Difficult to explain what happens to Kolkata everytime they are up against Mumbai. It has to be psychological... a mental block of sorts. KKR had had some great performances this season, but their campaign has ended with a whimper.
23:08 (IST)
MI are into the finals. They will face their Maharashtra rivals for the fourth time this season having lost on three previous occasions. 108 was never going to be a challenge for them and Rohit spent enough time in the middle to blunt out KKR's attack. Thankfully rains stayed away tonight and we managed to get a full game.
23:06 (IST)
After 14.3 Overs, Mumbai Indians 111/4 ( Krunal Pandya 45 , Kieron Pollard 9)
Umesh Yadav -- and he starts with a wild wide down the leg side. Mentally cramping up, KKR bowlers; they have nothing here to bowl to and it shows. Insiwnging yorker as he rebowls that, Pollard pushes to point, single.
Umesh to Krunal, quick, full, Krunal whips it to the on but finds the fielder.
No fairy tale for KKR, then. Umesh bounces, Krunal slashes, thick top edge eludes the diving third man and finds the boundary, MI seal the finals spot with 6 wickets and 5.3 overs in hand.
Nothing of interest about this game, finally -- once KKR lost its first five wickets for very little, there was little hope of a revival; Mumbai finished the chase clinically, and will now play Rising Pune Supergiant on Sunday in the 2017 IPL final.
23:04 (IST)
23:00 (IST)
After 14 overs,Mumbai Indians 105/4 ( Krunal Pandya 41 , Kieron Pollard 8)
Rajpoot into the attack, to Krunal who works him off his pads to the on side for a single, brings the ask down to 16. Rajpoot bounces -- Pollard, who is not the best against a lifting ball, hooks awkwardly but manages to pull it down near the square leg umpire; Colin de Grandhomme makes a mess of it on the square leg boundary, gives four where there was one at best. And Rajpoot bowls a wide next up.
Pollard goes deep in the crease and swings at the next one, gets the thick bottom edge out to deep square, gets one more. Rajpoot now to Krunal, around the wicket and what a loveluy shot -- waits for it to bounce, then taps it down to third man. Umesh does brilliantly, running around the boundary, dives, fields, keeps from touching the line, gives away just one. And Rajpoot loses control of the next ball -- looked for the yorker, bowled it well outside the white wide line outside off going even further. Um.
Tries the yorker again, ends up with a full toss into Pollard's knee, swatted away to square leg for a single. Last ball, to Krunal who steps froward, takes it on the half volley, smacks a crisp off drive, beats the fielder, finds the fence.
Mumbai need just three more now.
22:56 (IST)
Rohit Sharma hits one straight down the throat of square leg. But it is all too late for KKR now one feels. 'Pollard Pollard' chants even before the West Indian gladiator came out to join Krunal Pandya, which reach a crescendo once he appears on the field.
22:56 (IST)
After 13 overs,Mumbai Indians 91/4 ( Krunal Pandya 35 , Kieron Pollard 2)
Nathan Coulter Nile resumes. No more spin tonight, both spinners have bowled out, that was Gambhir's last gamble and it didn't work out.
Ball two, wicket: Rohit comes dancing down the wicket, NCN drags it short, Rohit mishits, in the air and straight to the fielder at deep midwicket, that was a silly shot to play and he picked out Rajpoot with it to perfection. The thing about it is, the ball was short enough that Rohit would likely have cleared the field if he had waited on the back foot for it. Walks off looking pissed with himself, which is fair enough, that was his fault.
Kieron Pollard comes out to the middle. NCN goes around the wicket to Krunal, who crossed while that Rohit hit was in the air. Drive into the covers, single. NCN back over the wicket, to Pollard -- quick, outside off, Pollard lets it go.
Short ball next, angling into the body, Pollard plays with the angle, gets two behind square leg, the ask now 17. NCN, the last ball, lifts from length outside off, Pollard has a jab at it, with feet, head, bat all all over the place, lucky not to nick off. Uthappa tries out an appeal, but that is more to see if his voice is okay -- no touch there.
22:51 (IST)
Needless from Rohit. He could have let Krunal take those risks and go for the aerial shots. His presence in the middle would have been enough to deflate KKR's hopes. They have a sniff now however mild it might be. Rohit probably relaxed a bit after seeing off the threat from KKR's spinners.
22:50 (IST)
OUT! A needless shot from Mumbai's captain. NCN bowls it short and Rohit waits for the ball and pulls it away. He wanted to play it more fine but it went square and into the hands of Ankit Rajpoot at deep square leg. He departs for 26.
22:50 (IST)
The move to send Krunal Pandya up the order has worked for Mumbai Indians. He came in at a demanding situation, but has played smartly. Targeted the bowlers and chose his areas brilliantly. Mumbai 88/3 after 12 overs.
22:50 (IST)
After 12 overs,Mumbai Indians 88/3 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 26 , Krunal Pandya 34)
Krunal takes narine, like Piyush bowling his last over here. Outside off and superb stroke that, Krunal goes well back in his crease, lets it turn, lets Uthappa almost grab it, and then plays the late cut almost out of the keeper's gloves, to the backward point boundary, four off the first ball. Awkward forward defensive push next up, again not reading the turn, but he is safe. And in contrast, to the third ball, comes dancing down to the pitch with a leg side bias, makes room and nails the inside out drive, up and over, finds four to wide long off. Then gets all tangled up trying to defend to a ball on leg turning in to him. What an over this is -- clumsy defence, great shot, clumsy defence, and so on. The last ball, equally uncontrolled defensive push, thick outer edge, but safe -- cover is well in but not close enough to make something of it. Mumbai now 20 short of a finals place.
22:50 (IST)
Rohit Sharma becomes the second player after Suresh Raina to score 300 runs in all 10 seasons of IPL.
22:48 (IST)
The wheels are coming off KKR now. Rohit is seeing them well here and Krunal isn't too far behind. He has been a real find for MI over the last two seasons. Reliable with the bat and the ball. This has been a measured inning from Pandya. He hasn't looked rushed at all, just picking his spots on the ground without trying to overhit the ball which is a hard thing to do on this track.
22:47 (IST)
Only a matter of time before this match gets done and dusted. KKR have been thoroughly outplayed. If MI loses from here it would have to be a collapse of unimaginable proportions. Don't see that happening though. Meanwhile the 'RCB RCB' chants continue and some children around me are distorting the chants in any which way possible.
22:46 (IST)
After 11 overs,Mumbai Indians 80/3 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 26 , Krunal Pandya 26)
Gambhir needs wickets, so decides to bowl Piyush out. The bowler floats one up on fourth stump, Rohit winds up and drives, gets the bottom of the bat on that, and single to long off.
Krunal takes a big step out to Piyush's next ball. No problem with spin this time, he is to the pitch and Krunal crashes it to the long off boundary. Next ball, winds up and smacks it on the other side, down on his knee to get under it. Umesh Yadav runs around at long on, dives, but can't get a hand to it, four more.
Back to back boundaries, then a single off the thick outside edge to point. Rohit jumps back in his crease to defend to a quicker ball, full length, going straight through -- good deception, that looked like a leg break but hustled in.
And now Chawla floats it up, outside off, Rohit goes down on one knee, gets under the ball, plays the hoist perfectly, high, and long, and deep into the stands behind long on. Expensive over, and at the end of it all, MI just 28 short with 9 overs to get them in. One thing for sure, this game won't keep us all up till 1.30.
22:43 (IST)
Rohit Sharma now holds the record of scoring most runs against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL. He went past Suresh Raina's record of 701 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL.
22:42 (IST)
This Bangalore pitch has been a little disappointing this season. Some have attributed the slowness to the newly laid drainage system. Sunil Narine is continuing after the strategic break. He needs to pick wickets here, his usual restrictive lines aren't going to do the job here. MI will be happy to see the spinners off. At some point, Gambhir will have to put more fielders in catching positions to put pressure on MI batsmen. They are milking these remaining runs with ease here.
22:42 (IST)
KKR at the end of 10 overs were 43/5 and Mumbai are 64 at the loss three wickets. They need 44 runs off 60 balls which should be comfortable. Rohit not showing any urgency, taking his sweet time while Krunal is taking those odd risks successfully.
22:41 (IST)
After 10 overs,Mumbai Indians 64/3 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 19 , Krunal Pandya 17)
Narine resumes, starts with one short and straight on a fifth stump line and Rohit smacks it to deep point off the back foot, single.
Krunal seems uncertain which way the ball is turning, against both Piyush and Narine, reading it off the pitch rather than the hand, but does well when Narine pitches short, guides it to third man and gets one. Narine beats Rohit with the one straightening, Rohit lucky to get enough of bat onto it before pad to save the LBW. Shorter length next up so Rohit stays back, lets it turn in, and plays it out on the on for one.
Krunal again misreads a ball floated up on off on a very full length, his defensive jab is late, and awkward, but good enough to keep it out of the stumps. Ends the 10th over; MI in control at the halfway mark of their innings.
22:39 (IST)
And the kite comes again. This time it seems to have caught a rodent. A big cheer from the crowd as the predator flies away with its prey. I am reminded of the Hero Cup way back in 1993 when a mongoose was a regular visitor at the Eden Gardens during the semifinal and final. Even Sachin Tendulkar who was playing those matches had said in a recent interview that the mongoose brought good luck for India. If one remembers, India won a thriller against South Africa in the semifinal before disposing of Richie Richardson's formidable West Indies in the final. Can the Bangalore kite be a good luck charm for KKR?
22:37 (IST)
After 9 overs,Mumbai Indians 61/3 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 17 , Krunal Pandya 16)
58 more for MI to get. 72 balls to get them in. Chawla continues. And meanwhile, a view of the KKR dug out reminds you of who is not playing -- Kuldeep Yadav, who would have been handy on this track.
Chawla floats one up on line of fourth stump and that is vintage Rohit -- eases onto the front foot, smothers the spin on the cover drive, nails the shot to perfection and eases it to the fence.
The next ball is the wrong 'un and Rohit plays the wrong line, not reading it at all, lucky to get an inside edge for a single behind his back on the on side. Piyush bowling well here, mixing up his leg breaks and googlies -- bowls one to Krunal, who doesn't read it, but manages to put bat to ball.
But then the bowler errs -- floats one on length outside leg stump. Would have been a wide, but Krunal down on his knee sweeping, gets over the ball, hits it down into the ground off the edge, finds four to fine leg. Piyush compensates, bowling outside off and Krunal off the back foot forces the single to deep point. Last ball of Piyush's third over, Rohit down the track, doesn't get to the pitch, adjusts, and plays the single out on the on. 61/3, 47 to get in 66 balls and that is the time out called.
22:35 (IST)
MI will feel comfortable as long as Rohit Sharma is out there in the middle. Runs aren't a concern for them. Krunal Pandya has impressed with his temperament in the past. He is keeping his captain good company. Run scoring will be easy while he is around. Piyush Chawla has tried a few googlies against the left-handed Pandya already but hasn't got his radar right and has gone for runs.
22:32 (IST)
Mumbai have sent Krunal Pandya up the order to counter the spinners. He has a knack of scoring boundaries which will help incase the dots accumulate. Rohit, on the other side, is not taking risks but is making the bowlers pay for the loose balls. Mumbai 50/3 after 8 overs.
22:32 (IST)
After 8 overs,Mumbai Indians 50/3 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 11 , Krunal Pandya 11)
Nathan Coulter Nile back into the attack. Short, on middle and off and Krunal plays a pull, mishits, that was quick and came on to him too quickly. In the air and lucky it didn't go to hand. Single out on the on side brings Rohit on strike.
NCN goes wide on the crease, bowls the fuller length outside off, Rohit reaches for it and guides it for one to third man. Batting well within himself, Rohit, guiding more than hitting, and that is all he really needs to do given this ask, really. Krunal in his turn steps into a ball angled onto off and on length, drives fluidly through the off side, wide of long off, gets two for it.
NCN round the wicket this time, and Krunal likes that angle better, goes across his stumps, takes it off his pads, single to midwicket. NCN to Rohit, short in length, he plays on the on, the ball stops on him a bit and causes the stroke to go in the air, again lucky it didn't carry to midwicket. Single ends the over.
22:31 (IST)
Rohit Sharma becomes the first player to score 3000 runs for Mumbai Indians in IPL.
22:30 (IST)
Some amusement in the crowd as a kite swoops down near the boundary and goes on a sortie around the stadium. It takes small things for people to derive joy from, doesn't it?
22:27 (IST)
After 7 overs,Mumbai Indians 44/3 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 9 , Krunal Pandya 7)
Narine to Rohit, who lets it turn and plays it off his pads down to the fine leg region -- the short fine leg close catcher is off now, so Rohit can play that stroke without risk, gets two for it and follows up with a single to mid on next ball.
And for Krunal, Gambhir has two slips. Nice captaincy this. Krunal playing carefully, staying well inside his crease, letting the ball turn, playing it out on the on to keep it out of reach of the two close catchers.
Fifth ball, smart work by Krunal. Again, the line is off, but with two slips, Krunal can predict that is the line Narine will bowl. He goes down on one knee, extends the bat in front of him, plays the checked paddle to fine leg, finds four. And takes a single next ball to end the over. Intelligent batting, on that shot, nice counter to the two slips for Narine bowling the off stump line.
22:26 (IST)
Think I jinxed the partnership. Piyush Chawla is on a roll in Bengaluru. Wickets are the only thing that can KKR win this match and they are taking those regularly. Rohit Sharma will have to bat through the chase. Mumbai 36/3 after 6 overs.
22:24 (IST)
After 6 overs,Mumbai Indians 36/3 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 6 , Krunal Pandya 2)
Piyush Chawla comes on at the opposite end. Ball one, Rayudu plays out on the on; they run, it is a direct hit from square leg, but the batsmen are safe. Rohit plays the angle next ball, leaning forward, pushing firmly to mid on, running with the shot, gets the single.
Wicket, and this is a beauty: Rayudu had in the previous over left one dangerously close to off. This time, Chawla floats one up on line just around off; Rayudu is playing for the turn, bat down the wrong line and front foot not in line of off; the ball straightens, hits top of off, classic dismissal that, and MI are three down.
Krunal the new man. Stays deep in the crease to the first ball he faces, lets the ball turn into him, hits it out nicely on the on side to deep midwicket, gets a couple. Slip in place still, Chawla to Krunal, beautiful ball floated up around off, across the left hander; Krunal covers the line, drives, finds cover well inside the ring, no run. Superb over this from Piyush; yet another in a long list of beautiful bowling displays by wrist spinners in this IPL
22:24 (IST)
The KKR bowlers are chipping away at the wickets. Rayudu out now. The only way Kolkata can win this is by taking wickets. 'KKR KKR' chants at the stadium now. Where were the Kolkata fans all this while? Well, they have found their voice now!
22:22 (IST)
Ambati Rayudu has been dismissed by Piyush Chawla four times in IPL including today which is the joint second most times any bowler has dismissed him in IPL. Mohit Sharma has dismissed Ambati Rayudu most times (five) in IPL.
22:20 (IST)
OUT! Once bitten, twice shy. Ambati Rayudu was living on the edge against spinners. First he opted to leave a Narine delivery which was very close to the off stump. And now again, he decides to play inside the line of Chawla's delivery. This time around though, the ball disturbs the off stump. KKR are not giving Mumbai anything easily.
22:18 (IST)
After 5 overs,Mumbai Indians 32/2 ( Ambati Rayudu 5 , Rohit Sharma (C) 5)
Sunil Narine in now, replacing Umesh. Slip in place. Rohit goes back -- bad idea, that was good length and turning in to him -- and manages to push it out on the off. Does better next ball, stays back, lets it turn, then helps it along behind square leg, gets one.
Narine to Rayudu -- and oh my god what a leave! That was outside off, turning slightly in, Rayudu covers up, lets it go, the ball flashing an inch past off stump. Slip and leg slip now in place, GG attacking despite not having too many runs to play with, or perhaps because of that -- he has to take wickets out, there is no point defending this total. The fielder also checks the batsman from playing with the turn and getting one. Rayudu gets one anyway, off the last ball of the over, this time with a checked push to mid on.
22:17 (IST)
Two of Mumbai's most experienced batsmen are batting at the centre. Small totals become very tricky sometimes, a few dot balls and the batsmen look to go big. But with Rohit and Rayudu at the crease, Mumbai will know there is nothing to worry. Mumbai are 32/2 after 4 overs.
22:15 (IST)
After 4 overs,Mumbai Indians 30/2 ( Ambati Rayudu 4 , Rohit Sharma (C) 4)
Nathan Coulter-Nile for the fourth over. Single to Rayudu off the first ball, Rohit to the next one, on off and on length, nicely forward and closes the bat face on a checked push out on the on side, gets two for it as that side of the field is less packed than the off.
NCN again, to Rohit, lifting around off and RS nicely on top of the bounce, drives on the up but finds cover, good fielding there, no run. Next up, short, on off, sits up for RS who pulls, controlled shot that all along the ground to midwicket, fielded on the line there and just one -- that was so well hit, it got to the fielder too quickly to make a second possible. Rayudu in his turn walks across his stumps, NCN bowls wider, Rayudu gets one with the gentle calculated push to third man.
And Rohit does very well -- checks a push on the off, calls and runs with the stroke, makes the single with ease before Gambhir can dash in from cover on the thirty yard line. Nice thing about this pair -- they are rolling over the strike with ease. And not overhitting any shots, yet.
22:11 (IST)
Rohit Sharma comes out at the fall of Parthiv's wicket. Massive cheer for the Mumbai skipper. 'Rohit can win this match on his own, ' says a voice in the crowd. Difficult to disagree with him.
22:11 (IST)
Rohit Sharma’s batting average of 12.31 in knockout matches in the IPL is the lowest among all the batsmen who have scored at least 100 runs.
22:10 (IST)
After 3 overs,Mumbai Indians 24/2 ( Ambati Rayudu 2 , Rohit Sharma (C) 0)
Umesh again. And first up, that slanting delivery across the left-handed Parthiv Patel. Again, it is driving length and Chawla easily onto the front foot, takes it on the half volley, drives through the covers, finds the fence. That is the second picture perfect drive Parthiv has played off Umesh, who is in effect feeding his best hitting area with this length and line.
Chawla follows up with a single; Rayudu in his turn sneaks one, playing the ball just in front of point -- good calling and running there, there should never have been a single, but Jaggi at point was back on his heels.
And there's the wicket: Umesh, again slanting across the left handed Parthiv Patel, but this time the ball is on a fifth stump line and short, going further away. Patel wafts at it, a rather wide swish, beaten for the bounce off the shorter length and for pace, the ball flicks the edge and Uthappa has an easy take, the umpire an easier decision. Mumbai lose two, and you have to say this second wicket is a gift -- that was a nothing slash. Rohit Sharma the new man in, plays the last ball of that over out in defense.
22:09 (IST)
OUT From the very first ball, it was quite evident that Parthiv Patel was given the license to throw his bat at everything. Thus, despite hitting two boundaries off the first two deliveries, he looks to slash Umesh's back of a length delivery over point but it takes a faint edge which Uthappa grabs quite comfortably. KKR have got the early wickets and we are in for an exciting chase!
22:06 (IST)
This start by Mumbai was similar to the one they got against RPS in Mumbai. While Parthiv Patel is looking at this fluent best, Simmons struggled. He fell to an incorrect decision but his form has dipped since that fifty against Kings XI Punjab. Ambati Rayudu will have to use his experience now to ensure that this chase doesn't become tricky. Mumbai 14/2 after 2 overs.
22:04 (IST)
After 2 overs,Mumbai Indians 14/1 ( Parthiv Patel (W) 5 , Ambati Rayudu 1)
Mumbai's bowlers weren't just penetrating -- they were incredibly disciplined. Just seven extras when they bowled, of which three were leg byes. Meanwhile, Piyush Chawla to bowl the second over. Simmons winds up and has a go at the second ball, but only manages to find mid off standing well inside the circle, no run. Piyush bowling with a short third man, point, cover, extra cover, mid off.
And there's the wicket: Chawla bowls fuller, Simmons comes forward, the ball is the googly, Simmons plays the wrong line, hit on the pad and he is gone LBW. Not so sure; the first impression I got was, the ball was turning enough to miss the leg stump. Will update on the replay, as and when, but in any evening, MI lose the first wicket at 11.
Ambati Rayudu sent in at three. Chawla short, turning sharply but well past the leg stump, wide called. Meanwhile, the replay confirms that first impression -- that ball would have missed the leg stump. Not an absolutely bad decision, but Simmons definitely unlucky; that ball was turning sharply and the batsman was well forward.
Rayudu and Chawla take singles off the last two balls of the over, three in it for the fortuitous loss of Simmons.
22:02 (IST)
Mumbai were off to an aggressive start in the first over, but then KKR send back the dangerous Lendl Simmons. KKR would need many such strikes to even cause a flutter in the Mumbai camp though.
22:02 (IST)
OUT! The wristy spinners are wreaking havoc today in Bengaluru. First Karn Sharma now Piyush Chawla. Bowls a wrong 'un as Simmons goes forward to defend it, but misses the ball completely. The finger goes up after Chawla starts appealing, but replays suggest it was missing leg. Cannot term it as a howler because it looked close, but nonetheless Kolkata have got a lucky breakthrough.
21:58 (IST)
After 1 overs,Mumbai Indians 11/0 ( Lendl Simmons 3 , Parthiv Patel (W) 4)
KKR begins its defense of 107 with Umesh Yadav, bowling to Lendl Simmons who opens for MI with Parthiv Patel. The required rate is just under 5.5; this is the sort of ask you can walk home provided you keep your wits about you and don't givt wickets to the opposition.
And this is not how you start this kind of defense: ball two, Simmons punches on the off, Ishant Jaggi at point runs across and slides all over the ball. Gives two where there was nothing. Umesh with the next one bowls it fuller and faster, Simmons very lucky to get a slight inside edge before it thudded into the pads in front of middle stump.
Simmons finally gets a tight single to get off the mark; Umesh slants one across the left handed Chawla, who wafts at it and misses, lucky not to touch through. Well, um, not the most confident of starts this, but Umesh drifts onto the leg stump next ball, Chawla flicks, misses, the ball goes down to fine leg for four off the pads, leg byes. So far, that is 6 freebies gifted in the very first over. And Chawla makes it count -- Umesh slants it across but fuller in length this time, Chawla eases onto the front foot and creams the drive through cover, finds the boundary.