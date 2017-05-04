IPL 2017, highlights, DD vs GL, cricket scores and updates: Delhi romp home with plenty to spare

Preview: Boosted by the six wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Delhi Daredevils will aim to carry on the good work when they take on Gujarat Lions in an Indian Premier League (IPL) contest at the Ferozeshah Kotla in New Delhi on Thursday.
Delhi skipper Zaheer Khan, however, is unlikely to play in the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to a hamstring strain, and Karun Nair is expected to lead the side in his absence.
On Tuesday, Delhi rode on a collective batting effort to overhaul Hyderabad's stiff target of 186, and rise to the sixth spot in the league table, keeping alive their dreams of reaching the play-offs.
Gujarat, on the other hand, are back from two close defeats to find themselves in the penultimate spot in the eight-team standings.
Going into Thursday's tie, Delhi will once again hope for a good start by the top order, comprising the likes of Sanju Samson, Karun Nair, Shreyas Iyer and Risabh Pant.
Delhi finally got to a decent opening start on Tuesday, thanks to Samson's (19-ball 24) and Nair's (20-ball 39) before Iyer and Pant also managed to cross the 30-run mark.
The middle order boasts of the big-hitting all-rounder duo of Chris Morris and Corey Anderson, who stitched together a 41-run unbeaten stand for the fifth wicket to take Delhi home with five balls to spare against Hyderabad.
Among the bowlers, pacer Mohammed Shami stood out with his immaculate line and length and was well assisted by the senior leg-spinner Amit Mishra. Off-spinner Jayant Yadav and Morris also bowled decently but South African pace sensation Kagiso Rabada endured an off day in office, leaking 59 runs from his four overs.
Meanwhile, Gujarat will hope for a turnaround in their fortunes after two close finishes against Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiant. While the match against Mumbai needed a super over to decide the winner, Pune rode on Ben Stokes' fiery century to deny the Lions a win.
Gujarat's top order boasts of some of the world's best T20 players in Brendon McCullum, Aaron Finch, Dwayne Smith and Suresh Raina, who can tear apart any top bowling attack on their day. Youngster Ishan Kishan has impressed everyone with his power-hitting.
The middle order comprises the likes of wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik and all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and James Faulkner, who can use the long handle in the slog overs if needed.
The Lions will only be hoping for some luck going their way in the bowling department, which has lost sting after the injury of Andrew Tye.
The all-Indian pace battery of Basil Thampi, Pradeep Sangwan, Ankit Soni, Nathu Singh, Irfan Pathan and Praveen Kumar have failed to click as a unit in the tournament while Jadeja also is due in the wickets column.
Published Date: May 04, 2017 11:53 pm | Updated Date: May 04, 2017 11:54 pm
May, 04 2017 IST
Highlights
Delhi Daredevils XI: Sanju Samson, Karun Nair(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Marlon Samuels, Corey Anderson, Pat Cummins, Kagiso Rabada, Shahbaz Nadeem, Amit Mishra, Mohammed Shami
Gujarat Lions XI: Ishan Kishan, Brendon McCullum, Suresh Raina (c), Aaron Finch, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Smith, James Faulkner, Pradeep Sangwan, Basil Thampi, Ankit Soni.
Three changes for Delhi -- Chris Morris, Angelo Mathews and Jayant Yadav miss out. Pat Cummins, Shahbaz Nadeem aznd Marlon Samuels are in. Samuels is making his debut for DD.
Gujarat have gone with the same team that played against Rising Pune Supergiant.
Delhi captain Karun Nair wins the toss and elects to bowl.
00:34 (IST)
A tremendous win for Delhi in the end. They may or may not qualify for the play-offs, but they have given us one of THE matches and THE knocks in IPL history so far. What an unbelievable talent the young Pant is. Brutal hitting, sending the Gujarat bowlers to all corners of the Kotla first and then a post-match interview full of childlike innocence. Makes you instantly fall in love with him. He has a bright future ahead off him and one expects him to be a regular member of the Indian team for a long time to come. What a power-packed addition he would be to the Indian team.
Meanwhile, Delhi are still in with a chance to qualify for the play-offs and the comprehensive win this evening is a big boost in that regard. Gujarat, though, are out of the reckoning.
Well, one team has to win and the other has to lose. We hope you have enjoyed our live coverage of the match as much as have we enjoyed bringing it to you. Catch us again tomorrow as we bring all live scores, updates and analyses from the match between Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy stadium. We leave you with this endearing photo from the match this evening...
Rishabh Pant chosen Man of the Match for his breathtaking knock. Pretty obvious choice that!
Most sixes in an IPL match:
31 - Delhi Daredevils v Gujarat Lions, Delhi, 2017
30 - Chennai Super Kings v Rajasthan Royals, Chennai, 2010
Most sixes in a T20 innings while chasing:
20 by Delhi Daredevils v Gujarat Lions, Delhi, 2017
19 by Netherlands v Ireland, Sylhet, 2014
19 by Colombo Cricket Club v Colts Cricket Club, 2016
Gujarat Lions become the second team to get eliminated from IPL 2017 after Royal Challengers Bangalore.
ALL OVER FOR GUJARAT! It just hasn't been there season and their bowling attack has looked weak all along. Delhi Daredevils just took them apart tonight and the bowlers just didn't have any kind of answers. Conceding 20 sixes in an innings just doesn't reflect well on their bowling attack. But the credit must go to Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson for the way they batted. Very few bowling attacks would have been able to stop them today
After 17.3 overs,Delhi Daredevils 214/3 ( Shreyas Iyer 14 , Corey Anderson 18)
Faulkner bowls the 18th over. Two leg byes and wide off the first three balls and then the 20th six of the DD innings, Corey Anderson goes straight and handsome. That's the win for DD. The number of sixes hit by DD was the second highest in an innings in IPL history. Delhi keep their play-off hopes alive, Gujarat are out of contention.
Delhi Daredevils beat Gujarat Lions by 7 wickets.
Highest targets successfully chased by DD in IPL:
209 v GL, Delhi, 2017
192 v RCB, Bangalore, 2016
188 v PW, Mumbai (DYP), 2011
188 v DC, Hyderabad (RG), 2012
Highest targets successfully chased at Delhi in IPL:
209 by DD v GL, 2017
188 by CSK v DD, 2008
186 by CSK v DD, 2010
Highest targets succssfully chased v GL in IPL:
209 DD at Delhi, 2017
184 KKR at Rajkot, 2017
177 MI at Wankhede in 2017
After 17 overs,Delhi Daredevils 205/3 ( Shreyas Iyer 14 , Corey Anderson 12)
Thampi continues. The fourth ball is on a length and Corey Anderson flicks it for six over deep square leg. That is the 18th six of the DD innings. DD have hit 10 more sixes than fours. Samson in fact hit seven sixes without hitting a boundary. Iyer hits the 19th six of the DD on the last ball of the over. With that DD need 4 runs off the last three overs.
After 16 overs,Delhi Daredevils 189/3 ( Shreyas Iyer 7 , Corey Anderson 4)
Sangwan back into the attack. A quiet over. One run from the first five balls. This is looking like a different game than what we have been witnessing. But wait! Iyer goes over the top on the last ball. That was in the slot for him. A clean strike for six. DD need 20 runs off 24 balls. Strategic timeout taken.
Most runs scored in 7-15 overs in IPL-10:
119 - DD v GL, Delhi
114 - KKR v RPS, Pune
111 - KKR v GL, Rajkot
109 - MI v KXIP, Indore
108 - RCB v GL, Rajkot
After 15 overs,Delhi Daredevils 182/3 ( Shreyas Iyer 1 , Corey Anderson 3)
Thampi into the attack. Starts with a wide. The next two balls produce one run. Pant swings at the next one and gets a healthy edge. Karthik takes the catch behind the stumps. An unbelievable innings finally comes to a close. Pant fell just 3 runs from a century. If anybody would have ever deserved a century it was Pant this evening. He is annoyed with himself, and trudges off the field. The whole Kotla rises in applause. Pant innings draws appreciation from GL captain Raina and all of the GL dug out too. Raina pats the young batsman lovingly. Probably the best innings of the IPL this season. Corey Anderson is the new man in.
Highest individual score in an IPL innings before turning 20:
114* Manish Pandey v DC, Centurion Park, 2009
97 RISHABH PANT* v GL, Delhi, 2017
74 Sanju Samson v MI, Wankhede, 2014
Sanju Samson becomes the second batsman after Nitish Rana to hit seven sixes in an IPL innings without scoring a four.
OUT! Pant edges one to the 'keeper. A phenomenal innings finally ends, tantalisingly short of a hundred. DD 179/3 in the 15th over.
Pant c Karthik b Basil Thampi 97(43)
After 14 overs,Delhi Daredevils 178/2 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 97 , Shreyas Iyer 0)
Jadeja sends back Samson with the first ball of the 14th over. Shreays Iyer comes in at the fall of that wicket. But no fall of wicket is going to calm Pant down. Brings out the slog sweep and gets a six. The next ball is played through cover for a four. 12 runs off that over. Could Pant get to a century in this over. Looks like the crowd will have to wait. 32 runs needed off 36 balls.
Unbelievable stuff from both Pant and Samson. The match is DD's to lose from here, and although they are capable enough to mess this up, expect the remaining batsmen to not let this slip. Alternately, it took DD team management nine matches to move Pant to no.3. He has shown in just the last two games why that was too late!
OUT! Jadeja finally sends back Samson. A skier and Faulkner takes a well-judged catch DD 167/2 in 14th over. The 143-run partnership finally broken. Shreyas Iyer is the new man in.
Samson c Faulkner b Jadeja 61(31)
After 13 overs,Delhi Daredevils 165/1 ( Sanju Samson 59 , Rishabh Pant (W) 87)
Dwayne Smith comes to bowl and gets despatched over mid wicket. Doesn't go all the way though. Four for DD. Good change of pace by Smith in that over. An appeal against Samson, but the ball looked to be gouing down. The last ball is flicked for a four by Pant. Last 7 overs have yielded 102 runs. 44 to win off 42 balls for DD.
Clean, fearless hitting from Samson and Pant. This has been something really special. It has come to a point when bowlers are pretty much out of the equation. Reputations have taken a back seat. Samson and Pant have not even spared Ravindra Jadeja who has been hit all over the park. Gujarat desperately need a wicket and even that might not be enough. It's been nothing short of a miraculous effort from these two Delhi batsman and for Delhi to win it from here, they will have to match that level of effort with the ball
After 12 overs,Delhi Daredevils 153/1 ( Sanju Samson 58 , Rishabh Pant (W) 77)
Jadeja in for his first over. Samson is matching Pant stroke for stroke. Flayed over long on. The next ball has Samson going over extra cover. Another six. DD may chase down the 209-run target with a couple of overs remaining if they go like this. Good running of the last ball. That's an very important aspect of the game too. 16 runs from that over. DD need 56 runs off 48 balls now. They seemed to have made a mockery of the stiff chase.
After 11 overs,Delhi Daredevils 137/1 ( Sanju Samson 43 , Rishabh Pant (W) 76)
Faulkner to bowl the 11th over of the innings. Pant flicks the first ball towards backward square leg. Ishan Kishan commits himself for the catch, but it drops short and goes through him. Four. The next bal is bludgeoned over mid wicket for a six. The fifth ball is a back of the hand slower ball from Faulkner, but dropped short. Pant clobbers it over the square leg fence. Next ball. Another six. Over long on this time. Mammoth over. 24 runs from it. This is extreme hitting. DD have got 74 runs off the last 5 overs.
Rishabh Pant becomes the second batsman to score three fifty-plus scores before turning 20 after Sanju Samson.
Had talked about DD being consistent from the last game to chase this down... they had moved Pant up to improve their scoring in the middle overs, and both Pant and Sanju Samson are taking this a step further this game. Gujarat Lions have always looked short in the bowling department this IPL, and these two are showcasing up this weakness again. Game on this!
After 10 overs,Delhi Daredevils 113/1 ( Sanju Samson 42 , Rishabh Pant (W) 54)
Soni continues. The first ball is deposited way over the mid wicket boundary. There is considerable excitement in the crowd as they have the ball. They are not willing to give the ball back. AH, they throw it back in the end. The next ball is hit straight by Samson and McCullum effects an unbelievable stop at the fence. Saves two runs. McCullum seems to have hurt himself in the process. Samson goes straight on the next ball and this times gets all of it. That nearly killed the cameraman. Another six. At the halfway stage, Delhi going well. They need 96 runs off 60 balls. Eminently possible, especially till Pant and Samson are in the middle.
Most runs scored by Delhi Daredevils in powerplay overs in IPL-10:
63 v GL, Delhi*
62 v RPS, Pune
62 v SRH, Delhi
Kotla is a flat wicket, Delhi have some really talented batsman, but the major reason why Gujarat are now chasing this game has been poor bowling. Their bowlers have not bowled in te right areas, have hardly given the Delhi batsmen anything to think about. The bowlers have rested on their batsmen' laurels and have now lost the momentum in the game. Suddenly those quiet over from Gujarat at the end of their innings are looking significant now
After 9 overs,Delhi Daredevils 97/1 ( Sanju Samson 27 , Rishabh Pant (W) 53)
Raina back into the attack. Pant sends one through extra cover. Dwayne Smith makes a mess at the boundary. The ball rolls over to the fence. Pant hammers one to long on next. McCullum pulls off a superb stop at the fence. He won't miss those. The last ball travels the distance too. And with that Pant brings up his fifty off 27 balls. Time for a strategic timeout. GL have to find a way to counter this blitzkreig from Pant. Delhi would want to continue the momentum.
After 8 overs,Delhi Daredevils 83/1 ( Sanju Samson 27 , Rishabh Pant (W) 39)
Ankit Soni, right-arm leg break bowler into the attack now. Samson takes a single at long off and that is the fifty run partnership between Samson and Pant off 28 balls. The crowd have the flashlights of their phones on. Quite a spectacle at the Kotla. And Pant is playing a spectacular innings too. Picks up the googly from Soni, bends down and hits straight for a six. Ten runs from that over.
After 7 overs,Delhi Daredevils 73/1 ( Sanju Samson 25 , Rishabh Pant (W) 31)
Suresh Raina into the attack now. Samson gets one in tjhe slot and smokes it over the wide long on fence. That's the 500th six of IPL 2017. Samson follows it up with some deft touch. Single. Pant brings down his axe of a bat on the next delivery. Such a brutal hitter this man is! Ten runs from that over.
After 6 overs,Delhi Daredevils 63/1 ( Sanju Samson 17 , Rishabh Pant (W) 29)
Faulkner into the attack now. A good slower ball beats Pant. The fourth ball is a slower one again. Pant and Samson steals a single. Faulkner comes round the wicket for one ball. Samson rapped on the pads, and there is an appeal. But there was a fair amount of bat on that. That is the end of the Power Play over. DD going well, at 63/1 after 6 overs. That's the highest score for DD in the Power Play overs this season.
Rishabh Pant doing exactly what is expected of him at no.3. DD are well set in this tall chase, but continuing with an asking rate of 10-plus is going to be tough. One of these two have to bat deep, atleast until the 16th over. The only disappointing aspect herein for DD is that they should have elevated Pant early in the tournament and maybe their position wouldn't have been so desperate, a debate that will never get old this season.
After 5 overs,Delhi Daredevils 58/1 ( Sanju Samson 16 , Rishabh Pant (W) 25)
Sangwan in for the fifth over iof the DD innings. The first ball is back of length and Pant swivels and flicks it behind square and all the way for six. The next delivery goes the distance too. Pant goes down the ground and over long on. Three sixes in a row now for DD. Some deft touch from Pant on the third ball of the Sangwan over. Opens the face of the bat and steers it past the diving fielder at short third man. The next two balls are muscled by Pant too. Doesn't get the desired placement though. Big over for DD nevertheless. 17 runs from the over.
After 4 overs,Delhi Daredevils 41/1 ( Sanju Samson 16 , Rishabh Pant (W) 8)
Thampi continues. Pant takes the first ball of the over and just muscles it over extra cover for a six. Thampi is generating good pace and bowls a yorker with his fourth ball. Samson just abpout manages to squeeze it out. He has a high backlift and the yorker is a good delivery against him. The last ball is a half volley on the pads and Samnson just flicks it effortlessly over backward sqaure leg for a six. 16 runs from taht over.
After 3 overs,Delhi Daredevils 25/1 ( Sanju Samson 9 , Rishabh Pant (W) 0)
Sangwan continues. Samson flicks the first delivery for a boundary. Six. The third ball produces a wicket. A ball bowled with cross seam, and banged in short. Nair tries to get it over the 'keeper. Ends up playing it very awkwardly, getting an edge to the 'keeper. Rishabh Pant is the new man in. He is rapped on the pads on the first ball he faces. A half-hearted appeal. Not out.
OUT! Nair goes trying to pull. Gets an edge to the 'keeper. DD 24/1 in the third over.
Nair c Karthik b Sangwan 12(11)