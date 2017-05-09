IPL 2017, Highlights, KXIP vs KKR in Mohali, cricket score and updates: Punjab beat Kolkata by 14 runs

Preview: On a high after sealing a playoffs berth, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) would aim for a top-two finish when they take on Kings XI Punjab in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match in Mohali on Tuesday.
KKR bounced back in resounding fashion from their back-to-back defeats when they scripted a facile six-wicket win over hapless Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru on Sunday.
The Gautam Gambhir-led side are now at second spot in the league table with 16 points from 12 matches with the help of eight wins and they would look to consolidating their position with a win over Punjab, who suffered a six-wicket loss to Gujarat Lions on Sunday.
Chasing a modest 159 for victory, KKR raced to 105 for no loss in just six overs, for a record IPL powerplay total.
They achieved the target with 29 balls to spare on the back of Sunil Narine's (54 off 17 balls) record joint fastest IPL 50 -- from 15 balls -- and an equally aggressive knock from Chris Lynn (50 off 22 balls).
Robin Uthappa, out with a hamstring injury, is expected to return, as Piyush Chawla indicated on Sunday after the match.
Bowlers Umesh Yadav, Chris Woakes and Narine will be tasked with the responsibility of getting the wickets with Ankit Rajpoot and Chawla also having the ability to support them.
Punjab, on the other hand, have a thin chance to make it to the knockouts as they have only five wins from 11 matches and are placed at the fifth spot with 10 points. They now need to win all their remaining three matches if they wish to have any chance of making it to the knock-out stage.
Their chances of a playoffs berth were dented by their six-wicket defeat at the hands of Gujarat Lions.
After posting 189/3, courtesy opener Hashim Amla's century, Punjab bowlers failed to restrict Gujarat Lions, who rode on a 39-ball 74 by their top batsman Dwayne Smith.
Amla has been their mainstay amassing 400-plus runs, which include two tons -- against Mumbai Indians and Gujarat.
Besides Amla and Maxwell, they have batsmen of calibre like Martin Guptill, Shaun Marsh, Manan Vohra, Wriddhiman Saha and Axar Patel but they will need to fire in unison.
Squads:
KXIP: Glenn Maxwell (captain), David Miller, Manan Vohra, Hashim Amla, Shaun Marsh, Darren Sammy, Wriddhiman Saha, Nikhil Naik, Ishant Sharma, Armaan Jaffer, Martin Guptill, Eoin Morgan, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Arman Jaffer, Anureet Singh, Mohit Sharma, KC Cariappa, Pradeep Sahu, Swapnil Singh, T. Natrajan, Matt Henry, Varun Aaron, Axar Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Gurkeerat Mann, Rahul Tewatia.
KKR: Gautam Gambhir (captain), Darren Bravo, Yusuf Pathan, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa (wk), Umesh Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot, Trent Boult, Piyush Chawla, Nathan Coulter Nile, Colin De Grandhomme, Rishi Dhawan, Sayan Ghosh, Shakib Al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Ishank Jaggi, Kuldeep Yadav, Chris Woakes, Chris Lynn, Manish Pandey.
With inputs from IANS
Published Date: May 09, 2017 11:42 pm | Updated Date: May 10, 2017 12:16 am
May, 09 2017 IST
After 20 overs,Kings XI Punjab 167/6 ( Axar Patel 8 , Rahul Tewatia 15)
Good last over from Ankit Rajpoot who gave away just nine runs under pressure. Rahul Tewathia hit a fine boundary to give Punjab a hope of reaching 170, but Rajpoot responded well to prevent Punjab gaining that extra bit of edge. Kolkata will be happy with the score, but Punjab will feel they can make a game out of this if they bowl well
Here are the two line-ups
KXIP XI: Manan Vohra, Martin Guptill, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Wriddhiman Saha, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Matt Henry, Mohit Sharma, Sandeep Sharma, Swapnil Singh
KKR XI: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Gautam Gambhir, Robin Uthappa, Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, Colin de Grandhomme, Chris Woakes, Umesh Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot
23:44 (IST)
23:43 (IST)
SRH have to win their last match to confirm the place in playoffs otherwise they have to depend on KXIP's last two matches.
23:43 (IST)
In middle-overs (7-15) today:
KXIP - 74/1 (RR - 8.22)
KKR - 57/2 (RR - 6.33)
23:36 (IST)
23:36 (IST)
23:34 (IST)
23:32 (IST)
23:30 (IST)
This is the first win for KXIP against KKR in IPL since 11 May, 2014. They lost eight consecutive matches before today since that date.
23:29 (IST)
23:25 (IST)
After 19 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 148/6 ( Colin de Grandhomme 7 , Chris Woakes 7)
Mohit Sharma continues for Kolkata and bowls the knuckle ball to start off. Yusuf Pathan hits that straight to long off to give Punjab another wicket. Just two runs came off the next two balls before Chris Woakes smashes a six over mid-wicket. Kolkata pinched a single off the penultimate delivery before. Kolkata could only muster a single off an excellent yorker from Mohit Sharma off the last ball, another top over from the pacer. Kolkata need 20 off 6 balls
23:20 (IST)
OUT! Yusuf Pathan 2 (3) b Mohit Sharma c Glenn Maxwell
23:19 (IST)
After 18 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 139/5 ( Colin de Grandhomme 5 , Yusuf Pathan 2)
Matt Henry comes into the attack and gets the wicket of Manish Pandey off his first delivery through a slower delivery. Chris Lynn then perishes off the second ball trying to get a second run. But Axar Patel’s pin-point throw gets the better of the Australian. Yusuf Pathan walks out to bat and takes a single off the first ball. De Grandhomme who is at the non-striker’s end all this while can only get a single. Pathan picks up another single before De Grandhomme gets a much-needed boundary off the last ball. Kolkata need 29 off 12 balls. Great over from Henry
23:16 (IST)
Sensational spell from Tewatia. The little known leggie has bowled his side back into this match with two huge wickets. Not only that he has bowled with great control and effective subtle variations. Kings XI have done really well to now be in front in this game and they've even managed to slow Lynn down in the process. Crucial couple of overs coming up.
23:16 (IST)
OUT! Chris Lynn 84 (52) run out Axar Patel
23:13 (IST)
OUT! Manish Pandey 18 (23) c Patel b Henry
Manish Pandey who struggled to pick the slower delivery all night long is caught off one at long on
23:12 (IST)
After 17 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 131/3 ( Chris Lynn 83 , Manish Pandey 18)
Mohit Sharma into the attack and starts with a slower one. Manish Pandey beaten by the lack of pace doesn’t time it well and hits it on the bounce to long on for one. Chris Lynn then faces a slower yorker that plays it straight to long on for another single. Mohit Sharma once again takes the pace off the ball and foxes Manish Pandey. The knuckle ball comes into play and Manish is deceived by it to make it wto dot balls in a row. The young batsman then takes a single to give the strike back to Chris Lynn who bludgeons it over the bowler’s head for a boundary. Seven runs come off the over. Kolkata need 37 off 18 balls
23:06 (IST)
After 16 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 124/3 ( Chris Lynn 78 , Manish Pandey 16)
Good over for Punjab from Sandeep Sharma who gave away just six runs from it. A single off each delivery suits Punjab and they almost had Chris Lynn who top-edged one only to see it fall safe. Kolkata need 44 runs from 24 balls. Exciting game!
23:02 (IST)
After 15 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 118/3 ( Chris Lynn 75 , Manish Pandey 13)
Chris Lynn has taken the attack back to Punjab and has put Kolkata back into the driver's seat. Clean hitting of the cricket ball saw him get six off the second delivery, before milking him for ones and twos to meet the required rate. Lynn has targeted Axar Patel and has found success in doing so
22:57 (IST)
After 14 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 106/3 ( Chris Lynn 66 , Manish Pandey 10)
Tewatia finishes off an excellent spell with a nine-run over. He's got them back into the match. On the other hand though, Kolkata getting a move on. Manish Pandey scored his first boundary over mid-wicket. Kolkata need 64 off 36 balls
22:53 (IST)
After 13 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 97/3 ( Chris Lynn 64 , Manish Pandey 4)
Big over for Kolkata. An important one too after a few slow overs. Axar Patel made a good start by giving just four runs off the first three deliveries, but Lynn got his big hitting going and got a six off the fourth ball to get Kolkata up and running once again
22:50 (IST)
After 12 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 86/3 ( Chris Lynn 53 , Manish Pandey 4)
Rahul Tewatia is keeping Punjab in contention. Another top over from the young Indian spinner, conceding just 4 runs off it. Chris Lynn has been kept quiet since he has come in and that's really hurt Kolkata's run rate. Game on in Mohali
22:47 (IST)
After 11 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 82/3 ( Chris Lynn 52 , Manish Pandey 2)
After taking a blinder to get rid off Robin Uthappa, Axar Patel comes in and bowls a gem of an over in the scenario of the game. He fired in six quick deliveries and before anybody knew, he had finished his over, conceding just three runs. Kolkata need 86 from 54 deliveries
22:44 (IST)
After 10 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 79/3 ( Chris Lynn 51 , Manish Pandey 0)
What an over from Rahul Tewatia. Two huge wickets of Gautam Gambhir and Robin Uthappa to put Kolkata under some pressure and bring Punjab back in contention. Tewatia has forced Kolkata batsmen into errors here.
22:43 (IST)
OUT! Robin Uthappa 0 (1) b Rahul Tewatia c Axar Patel
Excellent catch from Axar Patel to help Tewatia get rid off the dangerous Robin Uthappa
22:39 (IST)
OUT! Gautam Gambhir 8 (18) b Rahul Tewatia c Shaun Marsh
Gambhir is caught at deep mid-wicket trying to clear the fence
22:38 (IST)
22:36 (IST)
After 9 overs,Kings XI Punjab 58/3 ( Wriddhiman Saha (W) 4 , Glenn Maxwell (C) 1)
Swapnil Singh into the attack. Kolkata Knight Riders milk him for eight runs of the over. Chris Lynn though hasn't been afforded any loose deliveries to free his arms.
22:32 (IST)
Gautam Gambhir becomes the third player to score 5000 runs in India in T20 cricket after Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina.
22:32 (IST)
After 8 overs,Kings XI Punjab 54/2 ( Shaun Marsh 11 , Wriddhiman Saha (W) 3)
Rahul Tewatia into the attack, and bowls a good over first up. The youngster bowled a stump-to-stump line, cramping the likes of Chris Lynn for room who didn't manage to get any boundaries in the over which cost just four runs
22:28 (IST)
After 7 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 64/1 ( Chris Lynn 43 , Gautam Gambhir (C) 3)
Axar continues. Lynn takes a single off the first ball. Gambhir much more sedate than the two swashbuckling KKR openers. Runs come in trickles in that over. Only three runs. But KKR can afford a quiet over. They have had a rollicking start. Timeout taken.
22:25 (IST)
Well maybe Matt Henry isn't the messiah after all. He's been a bit unlucky but in his last over Chris Lynn managed to get a hold of him. Axar Patel once again looms as KXIP's best option to dismiss the powerful Aussie who does prefer pace over spin. If someone doesn't get Lynn out soon then Punjab's season will be over in the blink of an eye.
22:25 (IST)
After 6 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 61/1 ( Chris Lynn 41 , Gautam Gambhir (C) 2)
Henry back into the attack. The third ball is short and pulled by Lynn. Sends the ball to the deep midwicket fence. The next ball is a full toss. Muscled by Lynn. What power from the Australian. 12 runs from that over. KKR going at the rate of knots. That is the end of the powerplay.
22:22 (IST)
After 5 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 49/1 ( Chris Lynn 30 , Gautam Gambhir (C) 1)
Axar to Lynn. Four,Driven to the cover fence. The next ball also travels to the fence. Through extra cover this time. Lynn is taking the KXIP bowlers to the cleaners. Ten runs from that over. KKR on the attack big time.
22:19 (IST)
Lynn and Narine were full of intent early, in direct contrast to Kings XI. The KKR openers were keen to take the attack to the bowlers and put pressure on them from the outset. So far this tournament the Punjab bowlers have folded when really challenged, they will need to hold firm tonight defending a below par total.
22:17 (IST)
Gautam Gambhir has scored 250 runs from five innings at Mohali in IPL at an average of 62.50. His average of 62.50 at the venue in IPL is the second best among all the players who have scored atleast 200 runs against them in IPL. Moreover, he holds the record of scoring second most no. of fifty-plus scores (6) against Kings XI Punjab in IPL.
22:15 (IST)
After 4 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 39/1 ( Chris Lynn 21 , Gautam Gambhir (C) 0)
Mohit into the attack. Gets hammered by Sunil Narine for two back to back boundaries through extra cover. But Punjab get rid of Narine just at the right moment. A slower delivery and Narine was early on the shot. Plays onto his stumps. Gautam Gambhir is the new man at the crease. Eight runs from the over.
Narine b Mohit Sharma 18(10)
22:08 (IST)
After 3 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 31/0 ( Sunil Narine 10 , Chris Lynn 21)
Sandeep continues. The second ball is full. Lynn just outside the leg stump and smashes one straight for four. Two more runs from that over. The KKR openers kept relatively quiet in the over. Not a mean feat by Sandeep.
22:06 (IST)
After 2 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 25/0 ( Sunil Narine 9 , Chris Lynn 16)
Matt Henry to bowl the second over. The first delivery is on a length. Lynn flashes at it gets an outside edge and the ball flies between the slip and wicket keeper and races to the boundary. Fortuitous, but KKR would take them in whichever way they come. The 4th ball is banged in short. Lynn pulls, gets a top edge and the ball flies to the fine leg fence. Brutal attack by the KKR openers again. 11 runs off the over.
22:04 (IST)
Underwhelming score from Kings XI, they just couldn't get any momentum going in their innings and that's been typical of their season. No consistency or momentum. Another poor powerplay really hurt them and just when Maxwell looked like he was getting going he was dismissed. Punjab will now have to fight tooth and nail against an imposing KKR batting line-up to keep their season alive. Matt Henry's inclusion will help but they'll need the whole attack to be at their best against Lynn, marine, Gambhir and co.
22:04 (IST)
Only once a team has won batting first after scoring less than 170 runs at Mohali in IPL since 2014. SRH won after scoring 150 runs against KXIP in 2015.
21:59 (IST)
After 1 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 14/0 ( Sunil Narine 9 , Chris Lynn 5)
Narine is in the middle and time for bowlers to take cover. The first ball is hammered through cover with disdain. Narine goes over extra cover on the next ball. Two back to back fours to start with. Looks like this is going to be another leather hunt for the bowlers. Sandeep comes back with a good yorker. Perhaps this is the length to bowl at Narine. Lynn cracks a wide delivery for four. 14 runs from the first over.
21:53 (IST)
Sunil Narine and Chris Lynn out in the middle to start for KKR. Sandeep Sharma has the new ball for Punjab.
21:52 (IST)
21:41 (IST)
After 20 overs,Kings XI Punjab 167/6 ( Axar Patel 8 , Rahul Tewatia 15)
Good last over from Ankit Rajpoot who gave away just nine runs under pressure. Rahul Tewathia hit a fine boundary to give Punjab a hope of reaching 170, but Rajpoot responded well to prevent Punjab gaining that extra bit of edge. Kolkata will be happy with the score, but Punjab will feel they can make a game out of this if they bowl well
21:39 (IST)
Another good cameo from the captain but so much more was required from Kings XI's star player. His side needed something of substance rather than a flash in the pan cameo which has been the story of Maxwell's IPL so far. He just couldn't resist the temptation to go again and Kuldeep outfoxed him with the wide googly. Sometimes ego needs to be checked for the sake of the team and Maxwell hasn't been able to do that.
21:37 (IST)
Glenn Maxwell has hit 21 sixes in IPL 10 which is the joint second most by any player so far. Robin Uthappa has also hit the same no. of sixes as Glenn Maxwell in IPL 10.
21:33 (IST)
After 19 overs,Kings XI Punjab 158/6 ( Axar Patel 7 , Rahul Tewatia 9)
Ten runs off Chris Woakes' last over. Rahul Tewathia with back-to-back boundaries makes it a decent over for Punjab and gives them hope of going past 170 which would be a competitive total for them to defend
21:29 (IST)
OUT! Swapnil Singh 2 (2) b Woakes
21:28 (IST)
After 18 overs,Kings XI Punjab 148/5 ( Axar Patel 6 , Swapnil Singh 2)
Fourteen runs off the Kuldeep Yadav over but the chinaman gets the big wicket of Saha who is stumped, after hitting Kuldeep for a six on the fourth delivery. Kolkata on top
21:26 (IST)