IPL 2017 Highlights, KKR vs MI in Kolkata, cricket score and updates: Mumbai Indians finish on top with 9-run win

Preview: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will look to pull out all stops in their bid to rubber-stamp a play-off spot when they take on already-qualified Mumbai Indians in their final Indian Premier League (IPL) engagement at the Eden Gardens here on Saturday.
Bolstered by the presence of co-owner Shah Rukh Khan, who is expected to cheer his team from the stands for the first time at home this edition, Gautam Gambhir's men have to be at their best in order to topple an all-round Mumbai team who are at the top of the eight-team points table.
KKR (second in the points table with 16 points from 13 games) have one foot in the knockout stages. But with Punjab (fifth in the points table with 14 points from 13 matches) making a strong case for themselves now after two back-to-back wins, coupled with Sunrisers Hyderabad (fourth in the table with 15 points from 13 ties) and Rising Pune Supergiant (third with 16 in their kitty from 12 fixtures) also in the fray, they must ensure the berth with a win.
Although the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai lost to in-form Kings XI Punjab -- who also beat KKR in the latter last's game -- on Thursday chasing a mammoth total of 231, it was efforts from Lendl Simmons (59), Parthiv Patel (38), Keiron Pollard (50 not out) and Hardik Pandya (30) that got them within seven runs of the stiff target.
KKR, on the other hand, failed to chase down a modest 168 despite Chris Lynn's fireworks with the bat (52-ball 84) against Punjab in their previous outing. None of the batters besides Lynn could get runs with Sunil Narine and Manish Pandey managing 18 which was the second highest score.
Yusuf Pathan's form has been a worry for the hosts with the experienced campaigner not being among runs for quite some time now.
Mumbai have a different picture to paint in this aspect. The Sachin Tendulkar-mentored twice IPL winners have not relied on one batsman to contribute and it has been a team effort as far as their batting is concerned.
Pollard has been in terrific form and is their leading run-getter with 349 in 12 innings but that he is out of the top ten highest scorers' list says a lot about how Mumbai have collectively performed as a batting unit.
In the bowling department though, the likes of Mitchell McClenaghan (18 wickets) is the third highest wicket-taker so far in the tournament with Jasprit Bumrah not far behind with 15 scalps.
Meanwhile KKR have been boosted by the return of Lynn from a month-long shoulder injury layoff. The big-hitting Australian has started from where he had left off in the first two games and is the batting mainstay along with Gambhir, Robin Uthappa and Pandey.
KKR have struggled with their middle order and on Saturday, Gambhir is likely to open the batting with Lynn. It remains to be seen where Narine is slotted in as the makeshift opener is unlikely to bat at No.8 or No.9 given his scoring spree.
When the two teams last met more than a month ago at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, little-known Nitish Rana took the away from KKR with a table-turning 29-ball 50 alongwith Pandya who hit 29 off just 11 deliveries.
Squads:
Kolkata Knight Riders: Gautam Gambhir (captain), Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Umesh Yadav, Yusuf Pathan, Sheldon Jackson, Ankit Rajpoot, Trent Boult, Chris Woakes, Rishi Dhawan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rovman Powell, R. Sanjay Yadav, Ishank Jaggi, Darren Bravo, Sayan Ghosh, Colin de Grandhomme.
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Lendl Simmons, Mitchel Johnsohn, Mitchell McClenghan, Nitish Rana, Parthiv Patel, Saurabh Tiwary, Shreyas Gopal, Tim Southee, Lasith Malinga, Krunal Pandya, Keiron Pollard, Ambati Rayudu, Asela Gunaratne, Harbhajan Singh, Hardik Pandya, Jagdish Suchith, Jaspreet Bumrah, Jos Buttler, Karn Sharma, Vinay Kumar.
OUT! Vociferous appeal for a caught-behind against Kuldeep off Southee's bowling, and the former doesn's quite seem happy with the decision. Tries to steer a full, wide delivery, and the bat hitting the ground might have contributed to the sound. Replays however, show no edge off Kuldeep's bat. KKR 158/8
Kuldeep c Rayudu b Southee 16(15)
OUT! Hardik bowls the 18th over, and strikes straightaway at the start of the over as he holes out to substitute fielder Suchith at the midwicket boundary! No dropping by the substitute fielder this time, as Pandey has to walk back this time. KKR 149/7
Pandey c sub (Suchith) b Pandya 33(33)
BOWLED EM! Just when KKR were starting to look settled, Hardik gets the breakthrough for Mumbai! Gets the back-of-length delivery to nip back, and gets an inside-edge off de Grandhomme's bat to crash into the stumps. KKR 128/6
de Grandhomme b Hardik 29(16)
OUT! Bottom-edge off Yusuf's bat results in a simple catch for Hardik at long-on. Pathan was starting to get a bit restless, looking for another boundary, and did not quite connect on this occasion. KKR 87/5
Pathan c Hardik b Vinay 20(7)
OUT! That is the biggest blow for the Knight Riders, as Chris Lynn holes out to midwicket while looking for a big hit! Vinay Kumar strikes in his very first over of the evening! KKR now reeling at 53/4
Lynn c sub (Suchith) b Vinay 26(14)
OUT! Karn strikes in the final over of powerplay, as Uthappa holes out to Rohit near extra-cover while looking to clear the off-side cordon! That was as soft a dismissal as it gets, and the pressure is only Lynn at the moment! KKR 53/3
Uthappa c Rohit b Karn 2(4)
OUT! Gambhir perishes while looking for another big hit, top-edging a back-of-length delivery from Johnson, and ends up getting caught by Karn, who runs in from short-fine. KKR 41/2
Gambhir c Karn b Johnson 21(16)
OUT! Narine perishes early as he holes out to Hardik at extra-cover while looking for a lofted drive off a short delivery! Southee draws first blood without conceding a run in the very first over of the innings. KKR 0/1
Narine c Hardik b Southee 0(4)
OUT! Pollard miscues while looking for a big hit, and ends up getting caught by Yusuf Pathan at mid-off after getting the toe-end of the bat! MI 170/5
Pollard c Yusuf b Boult 13(11)
OUT! Rayudu perishes while coming down the track and looking to smash it down the ground, and gets stumped after missing the wide delivery completely. Clever change of length by Kuldeep in this case. MI 168/4
Rayudu st Uthappa b Kuldeep 63(37)
SIX! What a way for Rayudu to get to his half-century in the first opportunity that he gets in this season! Casually flicks a length delivery from Boult over the backward square-leg fence! Takes 32 balls to get there!
OUT! Mixup between Tiwary and Rayudu results in the run-out of the former at the striker's end! MI 130/3
Tiwary run out (Umesh) 52(43)
FIFTY for Saurabh Tiwary! The Jharkhand batsman gets to his milestone in the first game that he plays in this season, and gets there with back-to-back boundaries in the 15th over! Takes 42 balls to reach the milestone!
OUT! Rajpoot is introduced into the attack, and he strikes straightaway by trapping Rohit leg-before with a slower ball, that raps the MI skipper on the pad while he looked to guide it down third man. And the umpire signals the timeout after the dismissal. MI 69/2
Rohit lbw Rajpoot 27(21)
OUT! Simmons is back cheaply, holing out to mid-off while looking to go for an inside-out hoick towards the boundary rope. MI 12/1
Simmons c Narine b Boult 0(5)
Mumbai Indians team: Lendl Simmons, Rohit Sharma(c), Ambati Rayudu(w), Kieron Pollard, Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Karn Sharma, Vinay Kumar, Tim Southee, Mitchell Johnson.
Six changes in the side — Rayudu, Tiwary, Krunal, Vinay, Southee and Johnson come in place of Parthiv, Rana, Harbhajan, Bumrah, Malinga and McClenaghan.
Kolkata Knight Riders team: Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Gautam Gambhir (c), Robin Uthappa, Manish Pandey, Colin de Grandhomme, Yusuf Pathan, Trent Boult, Umesh Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot.
Just one change in the lineup, with Chris Woakes missing out due to an ankle niggle, and Trent Boult coming in his place.
TOSS: Kolkata Knight Riders win the toss, and captain Gautam Gambhir elects to field first.
00:31 (IST)
That's it from us at Firstpost Sports, as we come to the end of the second last day of the group stage of the ongoing tournament. Mumbai Indians finish on top with 10 wins out of 14 matches, while Kolkata Knight Riders manage to get through to the playoffs, and will wait for the Rising Pune Supergiant-Kings XI Punjab match to find out the fourth entrant into the next stage.
For now, it is time for us to sign out. Goodnight!
00:25 (IST)
00:17 (IST)
Ambati Rayudu wins the Man of the Match for his 37-ball 63.
00:17 (IST)
A lot was made of the changes Mumbai Indians made. It was a move to test their bench strength and it came good and how! It is the first time that Kolkata Knight Riders have lost while chasing at Eden Gardens since May 2012. To be really honest, KKR have themselves to blame for the loss. They kept attacking despite being in a decent position. With this win, Mumbai have assured that they will play the qualifier at their fortress Wankhede.
00:15 (IST)
Well, another game and another loss to Mumbai for Kolkata? Clearly, Mumbai has been a riddle Kolkata have found terribly difficult to solve. Bit of a self-destruction by the KKR batsmen, one felt. They were in unnecessary hurry, and played too many attacking shots early on, perishing in the process. KKR could not pace their innings well and looked to have panicked. Very professional performance from Mumbai, though and they look red hot commodity this season.
00:09 (IST)
This is the first match KKR have lost while chasing at Eden Gardens in IPL since 13 May 2012. They lost while chasing before today was at Eden Gardens was also against Mumbai Indians in 2012.
00:08 (IST)
With this result, Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad now occupy the first and second respectively in the points table! Kolkata Knight Riders too have made it to the playoffs!
00:07 (IST)
00:06 (IST)
Mumbai Indians thus become the first team to a 100 wins, and they are now the first team to that milestone in T20 cricket!
00:04 (IST)
After 20 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 164/8 ( Umesh Yadav 4 , Trent Boult 5)
Hardik bowls the last over. Umesh miscues the first ball, though it lands wide of the short fine fielder. Boult runs back for a second run in the next delivery after slapping it towards long-on. Full, wide delivery in the third, which Boult fails to connect to. Another dot to follow, this time the ball going over Boult's head. Dot and single in the last two deliveries of the over, with Pandya pulling off a terrific final over!
Mumbai Indians win by 9 runs, and finish on top of the table in their last group match!
23:59 (IST)
After 19 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 160/8 ( Umesh Yadav 3 , Trent Boult 2)
Southee bowls the penultimate over, with the two Yadavs needing to connect well in this over. Misfield by Johnson in the second ball of the over, giving Kuldeep his 2nd boundary. Southee strikes in the third ball, with Kuldeep getting adjudged caught-behind, though replays showed no edge whatsoever. Boult walks out to bat, and gets a double in the first delivery that he faces. Seven runs and a wicket off this over.
Kolkata Knight Riders need 14 to win from 6 balls
23:56 (IST)
OUT! Vociferous appeal for a caught-behind against Kuldeep off Southee's bowling, and the former doesn's quite seem happy with the decision. Tries to steer a full, wide delivery, and the bat hitting the ground might have contributed to the sound. Replays however, show no edge off Kuldeep's bat. KKR 158/8
Kuldeep c Rayudu b Southee 16(15)
23:53 (IST)
After 18 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 153/7 ( Kuldeep Yadav 12 , Umesh Yadav 2)
Just when it seemed Pandey would guide KKR home, he holes out to the substitute fielder at deep midwicket to depart for a run-a-ball 33. Kuldeep and new batsman Umesh deal in singles in the remainder of the over, with the team 150 coming up in this over.
Kolkata Knight Riders need 21 to win from 12 balls
23:48 (IST)
OUT! Hardik bowls the 18th over, and strikes straightaway at the start of the over as he holes out to substitute fielder Suchith at the midwicket boundary! No dropping by the substitute fielder this time, as Pandey has to walk back this time. KKR 149/7
Pandey c sub (Suchith) b Pandya 33(33)
23:47 (IST)
After 17 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 149/6 ( Manish Pandey 33 , Kuldeep Yadav 10)
Southee returns to the attack, and Pandey tucks one off his hips towards the backward square-leg fence! DROPPED! It was a tough one for Suchith at midwicket, after Pandey pulls towards the boundary, and the latter survives on 30. FOUR! Deftly guided down third man by Kuldeep as he gets his first boundary! No-ball called in the fourth ball of the over, with Mumbai not placing enough fielders inside the circle. Kuldeep gets a single in the free-hit after hammering it towards sweeper cover. 14 off the over, and Kolkata are right back in the game!
Kolkata Knight Riders need 25 to win from 18 balls
23:40 (IST)
After 16 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 135/6 ( Manish Pandey 26 , Kuldeep Yadav 4)
23:34 (IST)
After 15 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 131/6 ( Manish Pandey 24 , Kuldeep Yadav 2)
Hardik into his second over, and strikes straightaway, as de Grandhomme gets an inside edge that crashes onto his stumps. Kuldeep Yadav walks out to bat, and gets off the mark with a single in the first delivery that he faces. Tidy over by Hardik with just three runs being conceded in exchange of CDG's wicket.
Kolkata Knight Riders need 43 to win from 30 balls
23:30 (IST)
BOWLED EM! Just when KKR were starting to look settled, Hardik gets the breakthrough for Mumbai! Gets the back-of-length delivery to nip back, and gets an inside-edge off de Grandhomme's bat to crash into the stumps. KKR 128/6
de Grandhomme b Hardik 29(16)
23:29 (IST)
After 14 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 128/5 ( Manish Pandey 23 , Colin de Grandhomme 29)
Johnson back into the attack, with Mumbai desperately needing a wicket at the moment. The Aussie pacer starts off with a slower one. Thick inside-edge by Pandey in the second ball, with the inside-edge quite audible on that one. Johnson though, hardly appeals, and the umpire doesn't look interested other. Good over by Johnson, with two singles coming off it.
Kolkata Knight Riders need 46 to win from 36 balls
23:24 (IST)
After 13 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 126/5 ( Manish Pandey 22 , Colin de Grandhomme 28)
Hardik Pandya introduced into the attack in the 13th over, and some superb running between the wickets resulting in Pandey getting a double at the start of the over. De Grandhomme nearly gets caught behind in the third ball of the over, with the ball landing short of the keeper after geeting an outside edge. SIX! Pulled away majestically by de Grandhomme in the fourth ball of the over! 11 off the over. The two batsmen at the centre have pulled KKR back on their feet, and they should win it from here unless they throw a couple of wickets away.
Kolkata Knight Riders need 48 to win from 42 balls
23:20 (IST)
After 12 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 115/5 ( Manish Pandey 18 , Colin de Grandhomme 21)
Krunal into his second over. The two batsmen deal in singles in the first three balls, before de Grandhomme guides the fourth ball wide of the backward point fielder to get his fourth boundary. 9 off the over, with a nice little partnership starting to build between Pandey and de Grandhomme at the moment.
Kolkata Knight Riders need 59 to win from 48 balls
23:17 (IST)
After 11 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 106/5 ( Manish Pandey 15 , Colin de Grandhomme 15)
FOUR! Short and wide from Vinay, and de Grandhomme eases this one towards the backward point boundary. Brings up the team 100 wiht a deft touch towards the third man rope for back-to-back boundaries. Rotation of strike between the two batsmen in the next two deliveries, before CDG finishes the over with his third boundary. Big over this for KKR, with 14 coming off it. The required run-rate very much in control for KKR, though it is the frequent fall of wickets that they have to worry about.
Kolkata Knight Riders need 68 to win from 54 balls
23:16 (IST)
Pathan flattered to deceive. Got to a quickfire 20 off seven balls, but then threw his wicket away. That is how it has been from him for quite some time now. Some mindless hitting by some of the KKR players. Inexplicable strategy this.
The partnership between Manish Pandey and Colin de Grandhomme is going to be crucial for KKR's chances. Both have the capability to take it deep.
23:12 (IST)
After 10 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 92/5 ( Manish Pandey 14 , Colin de Grandhomme 2)
Krunal Pandya introduced into the attack in the 10th over, and he has been a handy option for MI skipper Rohit both with bat and ball. New batsman Colin de Grandhomme gets off the mark with a single at the start of the over, and nearly gets dismissed in the penultimate delivery, as he gets an inside edge that lands short of the fielder at midwicket. Five off the over.
Kolkata Knight Riders need 82 to win from 60 balls
23:10 (IST)
After 9 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 87/5 ( Manish Pandey 11 , )
Vinay into his second over, and he concedes a wide in the second ball of the over, which he does again a couple of deliveries later. Yusuf slices the next ball towards deep point, and settles for a single. Pathan gets restless towards the end of the over, and ends up miscuing to Hardik at long-on.
Kolkata Knight Riders need 87 to win from 66 balls
23:08 (IST)
OUT! Bottom-edge off Yusuf's bat results in a simple catch for Hardik at long-on. Pathan was starting to get a bit restless, looking for another boundary, and did not quite connect on this occasion. KKR 87/5
Pathan c Hardik b Vinay 20(7)
23:00 (IST)
After 8 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 80/4 ( Manish Pandey 8 , Yusuf Pathan 19)
Massive appeal by Karn in the second ball of the over for an lbw, though it seemed to be sliding down leg. Pandey then gains some confidence with a well-hit pull towards the leg-side, finding the gap at midwicket. SIX! Second big hit for Pathan, as he gets down on one knee, and hammers it over the midwicket boundary with a sense of nonchalance. Makes it back-to-back with a straight hit in the last ball of the over. 17 off the over, with the umpire signalling for a timeout at the end of the over.
Kolkata Knight Riders need 94 to win from 72 balls
22:56 (IST)
After 7 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 63/4 ( Manish Pandey 3 , Yusuf Pathan 7)
Vinay Kumar is handed the ball after powerplay, and he gets the most prized wicket of Lynn, with the Aussie power-hitter holing out to the substitute fielder at midwicket. Yusuf Pathan then walks out to bat, and starts off with a top-edge that carries over Johnson at third man. Three of the last ball, with 10 coming off it for the loss of Lynn's wicket.
Kolkata Knight Riders need 111 to win from 78 balls
22:53 (IST)
OUT! That is the biggest blow for the Knight Riders, as Chris Lynn holes out to midwicket while looking for a big hit! Vinay Kumar strikes in his very first over of the evening! KKR now reeling at 53/4
Lynn c sub (Suchith) b Vinay 26(14)
22:52 (IST)
After 6 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 53/3 ( Chris Lynn 26 , Manish Pandey 0)
Karn continues from the other end, bowling the final over of powerplay. Karn manages to restrict the duo at the centre to singles throughout the over, which leads to Uthappa going for a desperate stroke in a bid to clear the off-side cordon, and ends up getting caught by the opposition skipper at extra cover! Superb over by the leggie, giving away just four off it along with the wicket.
Kolkata Knight Riders need 121 to win from 84 balls
22:49 (IST)
OUT! Karn strikes in the final over of powerplay, as Uthappa holes out to Rohit near extra-cover while looking to clear the off-side cordon! That was as soft a dismissal as it gets, and the pressure is only Lynn at the moment! KKR 53/3
Uthappa c Rohit b Karn 2(4)
22:46 (IST)
After 5 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 49/2 ( Chris Lynn 24 , Robin Uthappa (W) 0)
SIX! Gambhir pulls the first ball of Johnson's second over, and just about manages to clear the rope at long-on. The former Aussie pacer responds with a perfect yorker. Gambhir perishes in the third delivery, getting a thick top-edge to get caught by Karn near short fine-leg. Lynn slaps the fifth delivery hard, with the ball running away to the midwicket boundary like a rocket! Pulls the last ball of the over towards the fine-leg boundary, beating the diving fielder inside the circle. 14 runs and the wicket of the KKR skipper in this over.
Kolkata Knight Riders need 125 to win from 90 balls
22:43 (IST)
OUT! Gambhir perishes while looking for another big hit, top-edging a back-of-length delivery from Johnson, and ends up getting caught by Karn, who runs in from short-fine. KKR 41/2
Gambhir c Karn b Johnson 21(16)
22:41 (IST)
After 4 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 35/1 ( Chris Lynn 16 , Gautam Gambhir (C) 15)
Karn Sharma introduced into the attack in the fourth over with the hope of breaking this partnership. Gambhir misses three consecutive deliveries, before going inside-out over cover to get his fourth boundary. Single at the end of the over, with Gambhir retaining the strike.
Kolkata Knight Riders need 139 to win from 96 balls
22:36 (IST)
After 3 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 30/1 ( Chris Lynn 16 , Gautam Gambhir (C) 10)
SIX! Lynn takes a while to get going, and slogs over the long-on boundary at the start of the third over to get the first big hit of the innings. Wide signalled in the fourth ball, with Southee straying far down the off side. Superbly connected by Lynn in the fifth delivery, this time picking a slower one along the off-stump perfectly, before flicking the next one over short-fine. 19 off the over, and KKR are back on their feet with a couple of good overs!
22:36 (IST)
Granted, had Narine come off, it would have been a bonus for KKR. But the Kolkata franchise would not be crying themselves hoarse over the loss of that wicket. Mumbai, however, would want to see the back of Lynn as early as possible. He can finish this off pretty quickly if he stays for a reasonable length of time.
22:31 (IST)
After 2 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 11/1 ( Chris Lynn 0 , Gautam Gambhir (C) 9)
Johnson bowls from the other end. Gambhir gets a leading edge that lands in the vacant cover region in the first ball of the over. First run on the board for KKR in the second ball of the over, with Gambhir guiding it towards short fine-leg to get a single. The KKR skipper then also gets the first boundary, pulling the fourth delivery of the over towards the wide long-on boundary. Johnson bowls the last one short and outside leg, giving Gambhir the room and the time to go for a pull towards the backward square-leg boundary. 10 off the over.
22:28 (IST)
After 1 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 0/1 ( Chris Lynn 0 , Gautam Gambhir (C) 0)
Southee opens the bowling for Mumbai, and starts off with a yorker. Keeps Narine searching for his first run in the next two deliveries, and Narine perishes in the fourth delivery by holing out to extra-cover with horrible shot selection. Superb start for Southee, sas he gets a wicket maiden in the very first over of the innings. KKR skipper Gambhir finds himself at the crease earlier than expected.
22:27 (IST)
Kolkata Knight Riders have now qualified for this year's play-offs irrespective of today's match's result against Mumbai Indians.
22:24 (IST)
OUT! Narine perishes early as he holes out to Hardik at extra-cover while looking for a lofted drive off a short delivery! Southee draws first blood without conceding a run in the very first over of the innings. KKR 0/1
Narine c Hardik b Southee 0(4)
22:22 (IST)
The players walk out to the centre, with Sunil Narine and Chris Lynn opening the innings for KKR as usual.
22:19 (IST)
Mumbai Indians were planning to score 160 (according to Ambati Rayudu) and have managed to get 173 on board. If that was the plan they must be happy. It was the pair of Ambati Rayudu and Saurabh Tiway that came good for the visitors. Having said that, the Mumbai bowling is looking bleak and they must break the Narine-Lynn partnership if they don't want KKR to run away with the game.
22:19 (IST)
A reasonable score for Mumbai. They could surely have done with 15-20 runs more, especially when you consider KKR's formidable batting line-up. But it is that kind of a score, which you may fancy chasing down, but can quickly have your back to wall if you take it lightly. The home fans would love to see Narine and Lynn going hammer and tongs from the word go. That would be a spectacle and would put KKR in command. Mumbai's bowling is a touch light-weight this evening, with McClenaghan, Malinga and Bumrah not playing. But KKR have to be wary of a certain Mitchell Johnson.
22:16 (IST)
22:09 (IST)
After 20 overs,Mumbai Indians 173/5 ( Hardik Pandya 1 , Krunal Pandya 0)
Boult bowls the last over of the Mumbai innings, and Pollard misses a full delivery at the start of the over. Another dot in the following delivery, with Pollard missing while looking for a lap shot. Superb fielding by Manish Pandey at the long-on fence to save a couple of runs for KKR. That was well struck by Pollard! The big WEst Indian perishes in the next ball, holing out to Pathan at mid-off. Full-toss by Boult in the fifth ball, and Hardik gets an outside edge that deflects off his thigh. The umpire doesn't signal a no-ball for height for this one. New batsman Krunal gets a leg-bye off the last ball, with Boult bowling a superb final over, conceding just five runs while getting the wicket of Pollard.
Mumbai Indians finish on 173/5 after 20 overs.
22:06 (IST)
OUT! Pollard miscues while looking for a big hit, and ends up getting caught by Yusuf Pathan at mid-off after getting the toe-end of the bat! MI 170/5
Pollard c Yusuf b Boult 13(11)
22:03 (IST)
After 19 overs,Mumbai Indians 168/4 ( Kieron Pollard 11 , Hardik Pandya 0)
Kuldeep bowls the penultimate over of the innings. Rayudu comes down the track, and lofts the third ball of the over down the ground, before going even bigger in the following delivery to smash it over the long-on boundary. Kuldeep however, detects the batsman's intention, and fires the penultimate delivery wide to get the batsman stumped. Swing and a miss for new batsman Hardik in the last ball of the over.
22:02 (IST)
OUT! Rayudu perishes while coming down the track and looking to smash it down the ground, and gets stumped after missing the wide delivery completely. Clever change of length by Kuldeep in this case. MI 168/4
Rayudu st Uthappa b Kuldeep 63(37)
21:59 (IST)
Well, even Mumbai Indian's reserve batsmen are in good nick. Saurabh Tiwary's wicket might just be a boon for them. He was struggling to get the big hits and with Kieron Pollard on strike (and both Pandya brothers in the dug out), they can actually look to score 180 odd runs. Rayudu has looked brilliant and is connecting really well. Can KKR restrict Mumbai below 180?
21:59 (IST)
KKR bowlers pulled things back somewhat in the middle overs. 33 runs were scored in the 6 overs from 9 to 14, with only three boundaries. But then Rayudu and Tiwary got after Narine in the 15th over, and fetched three boundaries. Tiwary fell after his fifty, but Rayudu carried on. He got to a fifty himself. Pollard also gets a few big shots going. Looks like KKR will have a job on their hands.