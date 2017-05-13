IPL 2017, Highlights GL vs SRH at Kanpur, cricket score and results: Hyderabad seals Playoff spot with comfortable win

Preview: Sunrisers Hyderabad will aim to go for the kill and cement their place in the top four when they face Gujarat Lions in their last league tie of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at Kanpur on Saturday.
Placed at the fourth spot in the standings with seven wins from 13 matches, Hyderabad find themselves in a must-win situation to qualify for the play-offs.
IPL 2017: Orange Cap firmly with David Warner, Bhuvneshwar Kumar sitting pretty with Purple Cap
Gujarat, on the other hand, are at the penultimate spot in the eight-team standings and can only be party spoilers for Hyderabad.
Even if Hyderabad lose, they can still go through provided Kings XI Punjab (14 points from 13 games) are not able to beat Rising Pune Supergiant on Sunday. But Hyderabad will not look for favours from Pune.
Going into Saturday's tie, Hyderabad will bank on their skipper David Warner and in-form opener Shikhar Dhawan to lay a solid platform for the likes of Kane Williamson, Yuvraj Singh and Deepak Hooda to explode lower down.
In the bowling, medium pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Afghan leg-spinner Rashid Khan have been Warner's go-to bowlers while the likes of veteran Ashish Nehra, Siddharth Kaul and Mohammed Siraj have also been amongst the wickets.
Gujarat on the other hand, will hope to finish the season on a high. With four wins from their 13 outings, they are already out of the race to the play-offs and can only play for pride.
While their batting has clicked big time, with skipper Suresh Raina, Dinesh Karthik, Brendon McCullum and Ishan Kishan in full flow, their main headache is the lack of depth in the bowling department.
In their previous outing against Delhi Daredevils, the bowlers let the team down after failing to defend a mammoth 195 as Shreyas Iyer single-handedly took the game away with a 57-ball 96.
Gujarat's bowling department, led by left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja has lacked intensity and failed to fire collectively.
Besides Jadeja, the pace battery comprising Basil Thampi, James Faulkner, Dhawal Kulkarni, Pradeep Sangwan have all failed to rise to the occasion for the side.
Squads:
Gujarat Lions: Suresh Raina (Captain), Akshadeep Nath, Basil Thampi, Shubham Agarwal, Dwayne Smith, Chirag Suri, James Faulkner, Aaron Finch, Manpreet Gony, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Shadab Jakati, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Dhawal Kulkarni, Praveen Kumar, Brandon McCullum, Pradeep Sangwan, Jason Roy, Jaydev Shah, Shelly Shaurya, Nathusingh, Tejas Baroka.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (Captain), Tanmay Agarwal, Ricky Bhui, Bipul Sharma, Ben Cutting, Shikhar Dhawan, Eklavya Dwivedi, Moises Henriques, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Siddarth Kaul, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ben Laughlin, Abhimanyu Mithun, Mohammad Nabi Mohammed Siraj, Mustafizur Rahman, Ashish Nehra, Naman Ojha (WK), Rashid Khan, Vijay Shankar, Barinder Sran, Pravin Tambe, Kane Williamson, Yuvraj Singh.
Published Date: May 13, 2017 07:57 pm | Updated Date: May 13, 2017 07:57 pm
May, 13 2017 IST
Highlights
Man of the Match has been awarded to Mohammad Siraj. He bowled extremely well and took two wickets which triggered the Gujarat Lions' collapse. He ended up with four wickets.
From 111-0 to 154 all out, Sunrisers Hyderabad have gave them a brilliant chance to qualify for the Playoffs in grand fashion. The Gujarat Lions' batsmen, barring Dwayne Smith and Ishan Kishan, didn't turn up. They have no one but themselves to blame. 155 is not a par score and they will need at least two if not three early wickets to make a comeback in this match. Will they be able to do that? Stay with us to find out....
Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Moises Henriques, Vijay Shankar, Deepak Hooda, Mohammad Nabi, Naman Ojha(w), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammed Siraj
Gujarat Lions: Dwayne Smith, Ishan Kishan, Suresh Raina(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Aaron Finch, Ravindra Jadeja, James Faulkner, Pradeep Sangwan, Munaf Patel, Praveen Kumar, Ankit Soni
TOSS- Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and opted to bowl first.
That's it from us today as far as this match is concerned. But we have more on Saturday. Kolkata Knight Riders are hosting Mumbai Indians. You can switch tabs to follow that match. Till then, goodbye!
A comprehensive win for Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Lions's last match in Indian Premier League didn't go as they would have liked it to. The whole tournament, they failed to win matches because of the lack of experience in their bowling. But today, the batsmen would have to take the blame. Chasing 155, SRH lost two early wickets. But David Warner and Vijay Shankar, both, struck fifties and stithced together 133-run stand to take their side home. Playoffs await David Warner's men now.
After 19 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 158/2 ( David Warner (C) 69 , Vijay Shankar 63)
SRH have not hit a single six in the innings. Will Warner finish it off with a maximum? No, he lofts this full delivery over the bowler's head for a boundary. He won't mind that though.
After 18 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 154/2 ( David Warner (C) 65 , Vijay Shankar 63)
Sangwan leaks 10 runs in his comeback over. Some drama in the 18th over though. Shankar pulls one short delivery and the ball goes towards the mid-wicket fence. At first instance it felt that it was a six but replays suggest that it bounced inches in front of the advertising board. They will have to wait one more over for qualifying for Playoffs.
After 17 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 142/2 ( David Warner (C) 64 , Vijay Shankar 52)
Hyderabad taking it very easily now. The shoulders have dropped and there is hardly any enthusiasm on the field now. 7 runs came off the 17th over. 13 runs required fom 18 balls.
After 16 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 135/2 ( David Warner (C) 60 , Vijay Shankar 51)
Jadeja continues. And out comes the reverse sweep not cleanly though, but enough to beat the short third man fielder. Boundary! Four singles and a dot follow.
FIFTY! Vijay Shankar slams his maiden IPL fifty. A fine innings from the youngster in a very important match for his side.
David Warner has now hit five or more than five fifty-plus scores in three consecutive IPL seasons. 2015, 2016, 2017*
After 15 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 127/2 ( David Warner (C) 54 , Vijay Shankar 49)
Sangwan bangs it short, he tries to pull it but it takes the top edge and goes over the bowler's head for a boundary. Improves it on the fourth ball, unleashes the inside-out drive over covers for another boundary. Runs a couple on the sixth ball. Vijay Shankar is playing a gem of a knock for his team. SRH need 28 runs off 30 balls.
David Warner becomes the fourth captain to score 2000 runs in IPL after MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir.
After 14 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 117/2 ( David Warner (C) 54 , Vijay Shankar 39)
Jadeja comes back into the attack and gives only five runs off his second over.
After 13 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 112/2 ( David Warner (C) 51 , Vijay Shankar 37)
Runs flowing now for SHR. First four balls, they rotate the strike very well and then Warner cheekily dabs the ball between backward point and short third man for a boundary. Gets a brace on the last ball and his half-century too.
David Warner brings up his fifty. Not a type of innings with which you associate Warner to, but he has played according to the situation. Matured knock from the skipper.
After 12 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 102/2 ( David Warner (C) 43 , Vijay Shankar 35)
Done and dusted are Gujarat Lions. 16 runs have come off Ankit Soni's second over and SRH now must be eyeing to finish this game early and increase their NRR.
After 11 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 86/2 ( David Warner (C) 36 , Vijay Shankar 26)
Munaf Patel is bowling a splendid spell here. Only four singles off his third over.
After 10 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 82/2 ( David Warner (C) 34 , Vijay Shankar 24)
An eventful first over from Ankit Soni! After singles off the first two balls, Warner tries to cut one and edges one to Karthik. Soni starts celebrating, they thought they had their man. The umpire didn't. Karthik threw the ball in disgust. Replays show there was an edge. Warner gets a lifeline. How many times has this happened? Warner cuts the next ball behind square on the off side for a boundary. Soni bowls a short delivery on the last ball, and Soni pulls it away to deep mid-wicket for a boundary. Fifty-run stand also came up in the over.
Things not looking good for the MI-KKR clash.
After 9 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 71/2 ( David Warner (C) 28 , Vijay Shankar 19)
Tough to keep Warner quite, isn't it? Comes down the track to this length ball and guides it between backward point and point for a boundary. David taps the second ball towards the off side for a quick single. 2,1,1 - next three balls. Oh lucky runs! Shankar tries to cut it but gets a bottom edge which runs past the keeper for a boundary. Strategic time out has been taken.
A steady stand between Warner and Shankar has eased some of the nerves that would have been there for SRH after the loss of Dhawan and Henriques early on in the innings. With Williamson left out for Nabi and Yuvraj not fit this is probably the weakest batting line up that the Sunrisers have fielded this year. There is big pressure on captain Warner here.
After 8 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 58/2 ( David Warner (C) 22 , Vijay Shankar 12)
Suresh Raina introduces Jadeja into the attack. Another good over for Gujarat. The spinner allows only six runs.
After 7 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 52/2 ( David Warner (C) 18 , Vijay Shankar 10)
Munaf Patel comes into the attack and bowls a neat over. Only 5 runs off it.
After 6 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 47/2 ( David Warner (C) 16 , Vijay Shankar 7)
Expensive over! But Gujarat fielders are to be blamed here. First of all, a wayward throw from Ravindra Jadeja went for a boundary, Ishan Kishan failed to back-up properly. Then Karthik put down Shankar's catch which was tough but you have to take those in these kind of matches. And on the last ball, Warner drives the length ball but gets an outside edge. Fortunately the ball fell well away from Praveen Kumar, who was at the backward point position. Even a dive couldn't have helped Gujarat's cause.
Bad news for Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders's supporters.
After 5 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 33/2 ( David Warner (C) 7 , Vijay Shankar 2)
Good decision from Suresh Raina to give Praveen Kumar one more over. Wickets are the only thing that can win them this match. He bowls two consecutive dot balls. Shankar takes a single off the third. Class! Praveen tries a yorker, but it ends up being a low full toss, David brings his bat down in time and sends the ball past the mid off fielder for a boundary. A dot and a leg bye to end the over.
Oh dear, Sunrisers. It is like they don’t want to make the playoffs! Dhawan and Henriques are gone and this small total is now looking like it is a far distance away. It is all about Dave Warner now who has been starved of the strike thus far. SRH are still the big favourites here but actual early wickets for the Lions has given them a chance.
After 4 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 27/2 ( David Warner (C) 3 , Vijay Shankar 1)
Sangwan continues.... and bowls a very tidy over. Four dot balls and two singles. Maintaining the pressure vital for Gujarat.
After 3 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 25/2 ( David Warner (C) 2 , )
Sloppy fielding continues but Praveen Kumar has given Gujarat Lions a chance. Gets rid of Dhawan and Henriques. Talking about the fielding, Smith let Henriques' shot through his legs, at square leg, for a boundary. 5 runs and 2 wickets off the over.
OUT! Praveen Kumar has struck twice in one over. Is the comeback on? Warner is the key wicket. Anways coming to the ball, Moises tries to drive it with no feet movement whatsoever, edges it to Karthik who completes the task easily.
OUT! Kumar bowls it slow, very slow, 109 kph, Dhawan looks to slam it over mid-wicket but the ball lobs in the air. Faulkner runs forward from mid on and grabs the ball. First wicket for Gujarat Lions.
After 2 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 20/0 ( David Warner (C) 1 , Shikhar Dhawan 18)
Sangwan bowls it short of a length and Dhawan creams it through covers for a boundary. Changes the length and bangs it short, Dhawan waits for the ball and guides it to the third man fence for a boundary. Glorious timing. Anohter back of a length delivery, Shikhar clips it away through square leg. Three back-to-to back boundaries. The senior Delhi batsman is taking on his state teammate. A good comeback from Sangwan though, only 1 off the next three balls.
