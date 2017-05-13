IPL 2017 Highlights, DD vs RPS in New Delhi, cricket score and updates: Tiwary's 60 in vain as Delhi win by 7 runs

Preview: Rising Pune Supergiant will aim to secure a play-off spot while Delhi Daredevils will only have pride to play for when they meet in their Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter at the Ferozeshah Kotla in New Delhi on Friday.
Sitting at the third spot with eight wins and four losses, Pune are currently on 16 points. They will like to continue their form and will be eager to bag two crucial points from this tie which will put them at the joint top spot with Mumbai Indians and gurantee them a berth in the knock-out stage.
However, Pune has suffered a setback as in-form England all-rounder Ben Stokes will mis the rest of the IPL since he will have to do duty for his national team.
Stokes -- the most expensive foreigner in IPL history -- is supposed to join the England squad ahead of the three match ODI series against South Africa which starts on 24 May.
England are scheduled to play two practice matches ahead of the series on 19 and 21 May and England and Wales and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) Director Andrew Strauss reportedly wants all the top England players to attend the training camp ahead of the South Africa series.
Delhi, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom of the IPL standings and are already out of contention for the play-offs as they only managed to have five wins in 12 league matches so far.
Delhi have once again been hugely inconsistent this season. Their bowling line-up, on paper at least, is one of the strongest in the IPL but has failed to step up to the occasion.A
The batting has also been inconsistent as their top and middle-order batsmen failed to click in unison.A
Looking to salvaging some pride, the Zaheer Khan-led side, however, can take some positives ahead of the match as they defeated Gujarat Lions by two wickets in a thriller contest on Wednesday.
Chasing a mammoth 196, Delhi lost half their side for 105 runs before Shreyas Iyer (96) and Australian Pat Cummins' cameo (24 off 13 balls) guided the visitors to the win.
Pune, meanwhile, will aim to carry on their winning momentum.
Young opening batsman Rahul Tripathi, who performed consistently throughout the tournament, has emerged as the find of the tournament for the Pune side.
The visitors will be hoping for another good performance from the Maharashtra right-hander along side skipper Steve Smith, Manoj Tiwary, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Ben Stokes.
Pune's main concern will be the form of the other opener Ajinkya Rahane, who has failed to complement the hard-hitting Tripathi at the top.
The bowlers are also in good form. Jaidev Unadkat, who returned with figures of 5/30 from his four overs, including the hat-trick in the final over against Sunrisers Hyderabad, will also boost the bowling line-up.
Published Date: May 13, 2017 12:20 am | Updated Date: May 13, 2017 12:24 am
May, 13 2017 IST
Rising Pune Supergiant XI: Ajinkya Rahane, Rahul Tripathi, Steve Smith (c), Ben Stokes, MS Dhoni, Daniel Christian, Manoj Tiwary, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Adam Zampa.
One change in the Pune team as well — Adam Zampa replacing the England-bound Imran Tahir in a like-for-like replacement.
Delhi Daredevils XI: Sanju Samson, Karun Nair, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Marlon Samuels, Corey Anderson, Pat Cummins, Mohammed Shami, Shahbaz Nadeem, Amit Mishra, Zaheer Khan (c).
Just one change in the hosts lineup — Shahbaz Nadeem coming in place of Carlos Brathwaite.
TOSS: Delhi Daredevils win the toss, and skipper Zaheer Khan elects to bat first. He says it is a good batting track, and he would like to get as many runs on the board as possible.
00:54 (IST)
IPL 2017: Delhi Daredevils extend Rising Pune Supergiant's wait for playoffs with narrow win
Rising Pune Supergiant's wait to qualify for the IPL play-offs continued after the visitors went down to a disciplined Delhi Daredevils by seven runs at the Feroze Shah Kotla in New Delhi.
00:27 (IST)
That's it from us at Firstpost Sports in our coverage of Match 52 of IPL 2017, with Delhi Daredevils playing spoilsport in Rising Pune Supergiant's hopes of clinching a spot in the playoffs by pulling off a seven-run win.
Do join us tomorrow for the first of the weekend double-headers. While Gujarat Lions and Sunrisers Hyderabad square off at the Green Park in Kanpur in the first clash of the evening, Mumbai Indians travel east as they take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens.
Do join us tomorrow for our live coverage of these games, but for now, we bid you goodnight!
00:22 (IST)
Karun Nair is the Man of the Match for his 45-ball 64.
23:54 (IST)
If SRH lose their last game then RPS will qualify otherwise they have to win their last match against KXIP to qualify for the play-offs.
23:52 (IST)
Manoj Tiwary did bat till the last over, within sighting distance of the finish line, but RPS falling short. This year they have been in five last over finishes, and won all. Here they finally lost one in that situation.
That means the next game is must win for RPS. Talk about pressure till the last game.
23:44 (IST)
After 20 overs,Rising Pune Supergiant 161/7 ( Washington Sundar 5 , )
Cummins to bowl the final over. Back-to-back sixes for Manoj Tiwary at the start of the over, the first one bringing up his half-century! Wide in the third ball, with the bowler under clear pressure at the moment! What a start to the final over! Attempted yorker in the third delivery, with Tiwary refusing the single. Tiwary tries paddling the fourth ball towards the short fine fielder, and woudld've got a four had it not been for the short fine fielder! FOUR!
This one deflecting off his pad after getting an inside edge, and travelling to the third man. Tiwary gets his middle-stump uprooted in the last ball, missing the line of the delivery completely while looking to slog towards the leg-side, with his middle-stump getting knocked over completely.
Delhi Daredevils win by 7 runs!
23:43 (IST)
BOWLED EM! Tiwary ends up getting his stumps uprooted in the last ball of the match, as Delhi Daredevils win by 7 runs! Cummins manages to hold on to his nerves after getting hit for back-to-back sixes!
Tiwary b Cummins 60(45)
23:39 (IST)
SIX! Fifty up for Manoj Tiwary with a mighty heave over the midwicket boundary, which also brings up the team 150!
23:38 (IST)
After 19 overs,Rising Pune Supergiant 144/6 ( Manoj Tiwary 48 , Washington Sundar 5)
Searing yorker by Shami at the start of his final over to start things off, though Christian still gets a double for it. Tries making room for himself and going for the paddle towards fine-leg in the following delivery, and ends up getting trapped lbw. Good, tight over by Shami, giving away eight while snaring a wicket. This is Delhi's game to lose now, with an over left in the match.
Rising Pune Supergiant need 25 to win from 6 balls
23:34 (IST)
OUT! Christian looks to make room for himself, and paddle the full delivery towards fine-leg, and is trapped plumb lbw after missing the line of the delivery completely. RPS 138/6
23:33 (IST)
After 18 overs,Rising Pune Supergiant 136/5 ( Manoj Tiwary 47 , Daniel Christian 1)
Cummins to bowl the 18th over. Tiwary pulls the first ball towards short fine, and collects a quick single after a bit of a fumble. Dhoni tucks the second ball towards the long-leg fence to collect a double. Direct hit by Shami from short fine results in the run-out of Dhoni for a meagre 5. Dan Christian walks out to bat after the shock dismissal. Just five off the over.
Rising Pune Supergiant need 33 to win from 12 balls
23:30 (IST)
OUT! Superb direct hit by Shami at short fine results in Dhoni walking back to the dugout as the keeper-batsman is run-out while casually cantering towards the non-striker's end, and getting caught short of his crease in the end. RPS 134/5
Dhoni run-out (Shami) 5(5)
23:27 (IST)
After 17 overs,Rising Pune Supergiant 131/4 ( Manoj Tiwary 45 , MS Dhoni (W) 3)
Anderson introduced into the attack in the 17th over.Dhoni on strike in the second ball of the over, and pulls towards the backward square-leg fence to collect a single. MSD is beaten while trying to reach out for a full, wide delivery n the fifth ball, and collects a double off the last ball after guiding it towards long-off. Good over by Anderson, with just five coming off it. Pressure on the Pune batsmen at the crease.
Rising Pune Supergiant need 38 to win from 18 balls
23:23 (IST)
The last few overs have been like a holding period, helped by some poor catching from DD. But now with almost 11 RPO left to get, there can be no half measures. At this stage the batting side can be in the game if the bowlers make the small errors. Unfortunately for RPS, it is Stokes who has made one.
23:23 (IST)
After 16 overs,Rising Pune Supergiant 126/4 ( Manoj Tiwary 44 , MS Dhoni (W) 0)
Shami reintroduced from the other end. Stokes flicks a full delivery outside leg over the midwicket boundary. And that brings up the 50-stand for the fourth-wicket! Vicious yorker by Stokes in the third delivery, and Stokes has to scream 'Nooo' to his partner, who is already halfway down the track. Stokes holes out to Anderson at long-off after miscuing a full-toss, which brings Dhoni out to the crease. Tiwary collects a single off the last ball of the over, which yields nine runs along with a wicket.
Rising Pune Supergiant need 43 to win from 24 balls
23:20 (IST)
OUT! Stokes doesn't quite connect in the full-toss outside off from Shami, and ends up getting caught by Anderson an inch outside the boundary rope at long-off! RPS 125/4
Stokes c Anderson b Shami 33(25)
23:16 (IST)
After 15 overs,Rising Pune Supergiant 117/3 ( Manoj Tiwary 42 , Ben Stokes 27)
Zaheer back into the attack, looking to snap this partnership at the moment. Unusual stance by Tiwary in the second ball, with his back facing his stumps. Nothing much that he achieves with that stance, getting only a single. DROPPED! Zaheer nearly gets the breakthrough, as Nair lets go of a simple chance after Tiwary miscues a slower ball towards cover. Six singles off the over. Let's see how costly that drop proves later in the innings.
Rising Pune Supergiant need 52 to win from 30 balls
23:10 (IST)
After 14 overs,Rising Pune Supergiant 111/3 ( Manoj Tiwary 39 , Ben Stokes 24)
Samuels introduced into the attack. DROPPED! Tiwary reaches out for a pull, and holes out to Samson at midwicket, though the latter lets go of the tough chance after diving forward. The batsman takes a single that brings up the team 100. SIX! Stokes gets down on one knee, and deposits this one over the long-on boundary. Tiwary sweeps the last ball towards short fine-leg, with the ball beating two fielders diving in opposite directions to give the batsman his fifth boundary. 12 off the over.
Rising Pune Supergiant need 58 to win from 36 balls
23:07 (IST)
Ben Stokes becomes the first player to score 300-plus runs, take 10-plus wickets and 5 catches in a debut IPL season.
23:07 (IST)
Mishra and Nadeem have one over each left. The strategy for RPS has to be to score big runs off the quicks and see off the two overs by the spinners. With the run rate creeping over 10, Stokes and Tiwary cannot afford to leave this too late.
23:03 (IST)
After 13 overs,Rising Pune Supergiant 99/3 ( Manoj Tiwary 34 , Ben Stokes 17)
Cummins into his second over. Stokes dances down the pitch, and pulls the third ball towards the midwicket boundary to collect his third boundary. Agile fielding by Nadeem at the extra-cover fence helps save a couple of runs for Delhi. Seven off the over, with the umpire signalling the timeout at the end of the over.
Rising Pune Supergiant need 70 to win from 42 balls
23:00 (IST)
After 12 overs,Rising Pune Supergiant 92/3 ( Manoj Tiwary 33 , Ben Stokes 11)
Tiwary and Stokes stick to rotating the strike between themselves in this over until the final delivery, in which Stokes gets a thick top-edge that runs away to the third man fence for the England all-rounder's second boundary. Eight off the over.
Rising Pune Supergiant need 77 to win from 48 balls
22:54 (IST)
After 11 overs,Rising Pune Supergiant 84/3 ( Manoj Tiwary 31 , Ben Stokes 5)
Cummins introduced into the attack in the 11th over. Tiwary whacks the third ball of the over towards the midwicket boundary — the fourth of his innings. Decent start for the Aussie pacer, barring that boundary, with six coming off the over.
Rising Pune Supergiant need 85 to win from 54 balls
22:50 (IST)
Manoj Tiwary at number four has been a good move for RPS in the preceding games. But with Smith out, his role becomes bigger. This pitch is not going to be easy for new batters to score on, so the onus is on Tiwary to get RPS close to the total.
22:49 (IST)
After 10 overs,Rising Pune Supergiant 78/3 ( Manoj Tiwary 26 , Ben Stokes 4)
Nadeem bowls after the first timeout of the innings, and traps Smith lbw in the very first ball of his third over. Stokes walks out to bat at a crucial juncture in their innings, and gets a bottom edge that carries wide of the stumps and runs away to the third man fence. Superb over, with four runs and a wicket coming off it.
Rising Pune Supergiant need 91 to win from 60 balls
22:46 (IST)
OUT! Nadeem gets the set batsman Smith, and the Pune skipper doesn't look one bit happy! Looks plumb at a glance, with Smith missing completely while playing against the line, and getting rapped on his thigh. RPS 74/3
Smith lbw Nadeem 38(32)
22:44 (IST)
After 9 overs,Rising Pune Supergiant 74/2 ( Steven Smith (C) 38 , Manoj Tiwary 26)
Mishra into his second over. Tiwary picks a legspinner pitched outside off, and times his slog over long-on perfectly to get his first six. Nine off the over, with three singles coming in the remainder of the over. Pune well placed at the moment, as the umpire signals for the timeout at the end of the over.
Rising Pune Supergiant need 95 to win from 66 balls
22:39 (IST)
After 8 overs,Rising Pune Supergiant 65/2 ( Steven Smith (C) 36 , Manoj Tiwary 19)
Shahbaz Nadeem into his second over. Keeps it tight in this over, with just three singles coming off it. Meanwhile, Smith and Tiwary are building a steady partnership, helping their side recover after the departure of their openers.
Rising Pune Supergiant need 104 to win from 72 balls
22:36 (IST)
After 7 overs,Rising Pune Supergiant 62/2 ( Steven Smith (C) 34 , Manoj Tiwary 18)
Mishra introduced into the attack for the first time, and he concedes a wide in th esecond ball of the over while trying to entice the batsman out of his crease. Misfield by Shami at long-leg allows the ball to roll away to the boundar rope. Nine off the over.
Rising Pune Supergiant need 107 to win from 78 balls
22:33 (IST)
While Zaheer Khan has taken the two wickets, Nadeem's first ball to Smith was more worrying. It turned past the outside edge sharply, foretelling why this will be a tough chase, Smith, who was masterful on a raging turner in Pune in the test series, has been unflappable.
22:32 (IST)
After 6 overs,Rising Pune Supergiant 53/2 ( Steven Smith (C) 32 , Manoj Tiwary 12)
Shami bowls the last over of powerplay. Back-to-back boundaries for Tiwary in the fourth and fifth deliveries of the over as he announces himself at the crease now. 12 off the over, with Pune crossing the 50-run mark in the meantime.
Rising Pune Supergiant need 116 to win from 84 balls
22:27 (IST)
After 5 overs,Rising Pune Supergiant 41/2 ( Steven Smith (C) 31 , Manoj Tiwary 2)
Another brilliant over by Zaheer, as he gets rid of the other Pune opener by getting the faintest of nicks off Tripathi's bat. Five runs off the over, two of which are collected by Smith in the last ball of the over. His figures read an impressive 2/19 from three overs so far.
Rising Pune Supergiant need 128 to win from 90 balls
22:21 (IST)
OUT! Zaheer strikes again, and it is Tripathi who has to walk back to the dugout after getting caught behind, trying to guide it towards third man and getting a bit of top-edge in the process. RPS 36/2
Tripathi c Pant b Zaheer 7(6)
22:20 (IST)
After 4 overs,Rising Pune Supergiant 36/1 ( Rahul Tripathi 7 , Steven Smith (C) 28)
Shahbaz Nadeem introduced in the fourth over of play, and deceives Smith with a peach of a delivery that turns away sharply from the batsman. Smith comes down the track in the next ball, and slaps the arm ball away towards the sweeper cover boundary in a rather ugly shot. SIX! Smith down the track again, and this time whacks it straight down the ground! FOUR MORE in the next ball — this time Smith whacking it towards the deep point boundary! 14 off the over!
Rising Pune Supergiant need 133 to win from 96 balls
22:16 (IST)
After 3 overs,Rising Pune Supergiant 22/1 ( Rahul Tripathi 7 , Steven Smith (C) 14)
The Delhi captain bowls the third over, and keeps both Tripathi and Smith away from the boundaries in this over. Smith pulls the last ball towards the backward square-leg boundary, where Iyer pulls off a stunning piece of fielder, jumping over the rope and throwing the ball back inside before landing on the other side to save five runs for his side. Just four runs off the over.
22:10 (IST)
After 2 overs,Rising Pune Supergiant 18/1 ( Rahul Tripathi 5 , Steven Smith (C) 12)
Shami bowls from the other end. Smith tucks the first one towards the square-leg fence for a double, before taking a single off the second. FOUR! The Pune captain crunches the fourth ball towards the deep extra-cover boundary! Vicious bouncer to end the over, with eight coming off the over.
22:07 (IST)
After 1 overs,Rising Pune Supergiant 10/1 ( Rahul Tripathi 4 , Steven Smith (C) 5)
A good first over from Zaheer. He got good swing going and scalped Rahane off the first ball of the innings. Smith then crunches one through covers for four and then Tripathi opened his boundary account with a flick through mid-wicket for four. Two boundaries in the over but DD won't mind it as it is swinging out in the middle and Zaheer can be ominous in these conditions. Shami will bowl from the other end.
22:04 (IST)
22:03 (IST)
22:02 (IST)
OUT! What a start for DD! Zaheer strikes first ball. 100 IPL wickets for the veteran! Length delivery on middle, swings back in late, Rahane looks to drive but is done in by the inswing. The ball whizzes past the inside edge and rattles the timber.
Smith strides out to the middle.
22:01 (IST)
Rahul Tripathi and Ajinkya Rahane are the openers. Zaheer Khan will start off.
21:56 (IST)
The highest target successfully chased by Rising Pune Supergiant in IPL is 185 which they chased against Mumbai Indians at Pune in 2017.
21:51 (IST)
A good comeback from RPS at the back end, and while Stokes and Unadkat deserve praise, the real performer in this innings has been the fielding. Stokes with that catch on the boundary summed it up.
Bad news: the wicket is a bit slow, so this total is a big one.
Good news: the DD have a pace heavy attack, and that might play to RPS' advantage.
21:44 (IST)
After 20 overs,Delhi Daredevils 168/8 ( Amit Mishra 13 , Shahbaz Nadeem 0)
Unadkat to bowl the final over of the innings. Mishra takes a single off the first ball of the over. Swing and a miss for Shami in the next two deliveries, before getting dropped by Sundar near long-stop after top-edging a slower ball. Shami connects well in his pull in the following delivery, only for Stokes to pull off an outstanding piece of fielding at deep midwicket. Two runs off the last ball, with five coming off the last over.
Delhi Daredevils finish on 168/8 after 20 overs.
21:42 (IST)
OUT! Superman Stokes at it again! Shami connects well in his pull towards the midwicket boundary, and Stokes pulls off another piece of fielding genius, throwing the ball back inside the field of play just when he was about to fall over, and safely pouch it once back inside! DD 166/8
Shami c Stokes b Unadkat 2(4)
21:40 (IST)
After 19 overs,Delhi Daredevils 163/7 ( Amit Mishra 10 , Mohammed Shami 0)
Stokes to bowl the penultimate over. Wide conceded by him in the second ball. Stokes foxes Nair in the fourth and fifth balls — with a yorker and a slower back-of-length delivery respectively. Nair tries to slog the next delivery, but gets a top-edge off a back-of-length delivery that Unadkat takes a superb catch off near the long-stop boundary. Mishra retains strike for the final over with a leg bye. Superb over for Stokes, with three runs and a wicket coming off it.
21:37 (IST)
OUT! Nair gets a top-edge towards the long-stop boundary, and Unadkat takes a superb catch near the boundary to send Nair back to the dugout. DD 162/7
Nair c Unadkat b Stokes 64(45)
21:33 (IST)
RPS have excelled in these situations, where the wicket is slow. Think the games vs RCB at Bangalore, and SRH at Hyderabad. Problem is, they will be batting second here.
21:32 (IST)
After 18 overs,Delhi Daredevils 160/6 ( Karun Nair 64 , Amit Mishra 9)
Unadkat returns to the attack in the 18th over, with Nair hammering the second ball of the over towards backward point. There was little that the diving fielder near the boundary rope could do to stop the boundary. Quick running between the wickets in the third ball, with Nair getting a third run thanks to an overthrow. SIX! Amit Mishra hammers the fourth ball of the over over the long-off fence! Tries going for a lap shot in the next ball, and Zampa nearly pulls off a stunning catch at short fine-leg. Nair ends the over with pull towards the long-on fence, with 19 coming off the over.
21:27 (IST)
This is the first fifty for Karun Nair across formats since that triple century against England in Tests last year at Chennai. He took 22 innings across formats to score a fifty since that triple century.