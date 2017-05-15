IPL 2017, Highlights DD vs RCB, cricket score and updates: Bangalore beat Delhi by 10 runs

Preview: Sixth-placed Delhi Daredevils and bottom dwellers Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to finish the tenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with a win when they meet at the Ferozeshah Kotla in New Delhi on Sunday.
With 12 points from 13 games, Delhi are already out of the race for the play-offs and moving to the fifth place may also be difficult since Kings XI Punjab have 14 points and even if they lose, the Punjab outfit have a higher net run rate than the capital side.
Delhi have once again been hugely inconsistent this season. Their bowling line-up, on paper at least, is one of the strongest in the IPL but has failed to step up to the occasion.
The batting has also been inconsistent as their top and middle-order batsmen failed to click in unison.
Looking to salvaging some pride, the Zaheer Khan-led side, however, can take some positives ahead of the match as they are coming off two successive wins.
In terms of batting, all eyes will be on youngsters Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer and Karun Nair. Apart from Zaheer, Amit Mishra, Pat Cummins, Mohammad Shami will shoulder the bowling responsibility.
Bangalore, on the other hand, will need to forget this edition after enduring eight defeats in 13 games. It has been a season of colossal failure for the Virat Kohli-led side which has delivered way below its expectations.
The season has been marred by failures in every department and also injuries to key players.
Unlike the previous seasons, RCB's batting has been the biggest disappointment with the likes of Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers and Kohli himself not stepping up.
RCB's three leg-spinners - Yuzvendra Chahal (14 wickets), Pawan Negi (13) and Samuel Badree (9 wickets) have been the only ones who stood up and Delhi will be wary of that threat.
Royal Challengers Bangalore team: Virat Kohli (c), Chris Gayle, Vishnu Vinod, Travis Head, Kedar Jadhav, Sachin Baby, Shane Watson, Pawan Negi, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal
Just three international players in the RCB team today — Gayle, Watson and Head.
Delhi Daredevils team: Sanju Samson, Karun Nair, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Marlon Samuels, Corey Anderson, Pat Cummins, Amit Mishra, Mohammed Shami, Shahbaz Nadeem, Zaheer Khan (c).
The hosts remain unchanged in their final outing of this season.
TOSS: Royal Challengers Bangalore win the toss, and skipper Virat Kohli elects to bat, looking to exploit a dry surface early on. Opposition captain Zaheer Khan says he would have done the same.
00:49 (IST)
That's it from us at Firstpost Sports in our coverage of the group stage of the ongoing season. While RCB did well to sign off with a win, Delhi missed out on finishing on the fifth spot, ahead of KXIP, though the gain would have only been symbolic.
We shall return for the playoffs, starting with the first qualifier between Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiant at the Wankhede Stadium. For now, we bid you goodnight!
00:01 (IST)
Harshal Patel wins the Man of the Match for his figures of 3/43.
23:51 (IST)
23:49 (IST)
Incidentally, it was Pawan Negi who bowled the match-winning final over in Bangalore's previous encounter against Delhi at the Chinnaswamy, with the hosts pulling off a 15-run win back then.
23:47 (IST)
After 20 overs,Delhi Daredevils 151/10 ( Zaheer Khan (C) 1 , )
Final over of the innings, with Negi bowling it. Nadeem collects a single off the first ball. Shami then strays down the track to get stumped, with his backfoot marginally outside the crease. DD captain Zaheer walks out to bat, and gets a single off the only delivery that he faces. Couple of dots in the next two deliveries, before Nadeem holes out to Jadhav at the square-leg boundary.
Delhi Daredevils end up getting bowled out for 151 in 20 overs, as Royal Challengers Bangalore win the final league match of IPL 2017 by 10 runs!
23:46 (IST)
23:46 (IST)
23:45 (IST)
OUT! Nadeem tries slogging towards the leg side in the last ball of the match, and ends up getting caught by Jadhav at the square-leg boundary! DD 151 all out!
Nadeem c Jadhav b Negi 2(6)
23:42 (IST)
OUT! Shami was striking well, as Negi further snuffed Delhi's hopes out by drawing him out of his crease for a shot, and getting him stumped after missing the delivery completely. He tried getting his foot back inside the crease, and was marginally out. DD 150/9
Shami st Vinod b Negi 21(9)
23:39 (IST)
After 19 overs,Delhi Daredevils 149/8 ( Mohammed Shami 21 , Shahbaz Nadeem 1)
Avesh to bowl the penultimate over of the innings. He appears to suffer from cramps after bowling the first delivery of the over. New batsman Nadeem gets off the mark with a single in the first delivery that he faces. SIX! Shami keeps the fight going at one point, with Kohli getting his fingertips to the ball as the ball flies over the boundary rope. Shami miscues the next ball, but it lands safely near long-on. FOUR! Top-edge off Shami's bat in the final ball of the over, 14 coming off the over. Delhi still has a chance as long as Shami keeps connecting well.
Delhi Daredevils need 13 to win from 6 balls
23:36 (IST)
It ain't over till the fat lady sings. RCB learning that. Bowling a mixed bag. Some good deliveries under pressure. But also some appalling stuff sent down. Luckily DD don't bat deep.
23:33 (IST)
After 18 overs,Delhi Daredevils 135/8 ( Mohammed Shami 9 , )
Negi introduced into the attack in the 18th over, and there is an appeal for a stumping chance in the second delivery, though Shami has his foot firmly inside the crease. SIX! Mishra dances down the track and lofts the fourth delivery straight down the ground! Negi though, has the last laugh as he knocks Mishra's middle-stump over with a quicker delivery.
Delhi Daredevils need 27 to win from 12 balls
23:32 (IST)
OUT! After getting hit for a massive six by Mishra, Negi replies with a quicker delivery along leg, which grips and straightens before hitting the middle stump. Just when Mishra was starting to look dangerous for RCB, he gets neutralised. DD 135/8
23:27 (IST)
After 17 overs,Delhi Daredevils 127/7 ( Amit Mishra 0 , Mohammed Shami 8)
Patel returns to the attack for his final over. SIX! Pant goes for the pick shot at the start of the over, and manages to clear the fence on the leg side! The next delivery grips on th surface, and kicks up unexpectedly to hit him on his arm. Bowls a couple of slower balls, with the off-cutter on the second occasion knocking his off-stump over after he brought his bat down quite early. Shami walks out to bat, and starrs off with back-to-back boundaries!
Delhi Daredevils need 35 to win from 18 balls
23:25 (IST)
BOWLED EM! And that should seal the fate of the match! Harshal deceives Pant with an off-cutter, and Pant brings his bat down early, and gets his off-stump knocked over to depart five runs short of a half-century. DD 119/7
Pant b Patel 45(34)
23:24 (IST)
This is the first time after 22 matches Shane Watson has conceded less than 20 runs from four overs in an IPL match. Before today, he conceded less than 20 runs in an IPL match was against KXIP while playing for RR in 2013.
23:23 (IST)
And suddenly a flurry of wickets... DD had fluffed an easy 158-chase in their first game of the season. That was against RCB. Totally looking capable right now of fluffing this 162-chase. Sums up their season really!
23:22 (IST)
After 16 overs,Delhi Daredevils 113/6 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 39 , )
Head into his third over, with ther pressure starting to increase for Delhi with the passage of every tight over. Anderson perishes after coming down the track, and missing the line of the straight delivery from Head completely. Cummins walks out to bat next, and hammers the penultimate delivery over midwicket for a maximum. Cummins tries hammering over long-off in the very next delivery, but ends up gettig the toe end of the bat.
Delhi Daredevils need 49 to win from 24 balls
23:21 (IST)
Head comes good at crucial time for RCB. Head using flight and change in speed well.he's done his job. Two wickets in an over puts tremendous pressure on DD. Pant still the key.
23:20 (IST)
OUT! Cummins tries hammering a second-consecutive six off Head, but ends up holing out to Kohli at long-off, getting the toe end of the bat in his attempted slog. DD 113/6
Cummins c Kohli b Head 7(3)
23:19 (IST)
23:17 (IST)
OUT! Anderson departs while looking for a big shot, coming down the track, and gets stumped after missing a straight delivery from the Australian part-timer. DD 105/5
Anderson st Vinod b Head 3(9)
23:15 (IST)
After 15 overs,Delhi Daredevils 104/4 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 37 , Corey Anderson 3)
Watson into his final over, and he signs off with a yet another economical over, giving just three off it. Pant tries slapping the third ball towards the leg side, but only gets a single off it. Watson's figures at the end of his spell reads 1/16 from four overs.
Delhi Daredevils need 58 to win from 30 balls
23:11 (IST)
After 14 overs,Delhi Daredevils 101/4 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 35 , Corey Anderson 2)
Two boundaries for Pant in the first three balls, opening the face of his bat to guide the first delivery towards backward point before going for a hook two deliveries later to send it to fine-leg. The team 100 comes up in the penultimate delivery with a single.
Delhi Daredevils need 61 to win from 36 balls
23:06 (IST)
After 13 overs,Delhi Daredevils 90/4 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 25 , Corey Anderson 1)
Watson continues to bowl at a miserly rate, giving away just three in this over. The back-to-back dismissals in the previous over has helped bing RCB back to the fore. The umpire signals for the second timeout of the innings. While Cummins is a handy bat down the order, the Pant-Anderson combination is perhaps the last recognised in the Delhi innings.
Delhi Daredevils need 72 to win from 42 balls
22:59 (IST)
After 12 overs,Delhi Daredevils 87/4 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 23 , Corey Anderson 0)
Harshal Patel returns to the attack in the 12th over, and bowls a gamechanging over, dismissing set batsman Iyer as well as the hard-hitting Samuels off successive deliveries to put RCB back on top. Gives away just three off the over.
Delhi Daredevils need 75 to win from 48 balls
22:58 (IST)
DD looking on course here. But need to keep an eye on that asking rate. Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant need to get them as close as possible.
22:56 (IST)
OUT! Two-in-two for Harshal Patel, as he deceives Samuels with an off-cutter that beats the West Indian's defence completely! DD 87/4
Samuels b Patel 0(1)
22:55 (IST)
OUT! Harshal Patel finally gets the breakthrough, as Iyer slaps a short ball straight to Watson at extra-cover, with the latter collecting a low catch. Ends the third-wicket partnership at the 46-run mark. DD 87/3
Iyer c Watson b Patel 32(30)
22:51 (IST)
After 11 overs,Delhi Daredevils 84/2 ( Shreyas Iyer 31 , Rishabh Pant (W) 21)
Watson returns to the attack as Delhi recover at the halfway mark in their innings. FOUR! Pant pulls the fourth ball of the over towards the backward square-leg fence to get his first boundary. Eight off the over, with 33 coming off the last 3.
Delhi Daredevils need 78 to win from 54 balls
22:51 (IST)
Chahal is a habitual no-ball offender. Quite a joke considering he bowls off a 5-6 step run up. He sends down no-balls in nearly every match. Time he worked out a different approach to nets and sorted it out. Currently his extravagance could cost his team dear in some match.
22:46 (IST)
After 10 overs,Delhi Daredevils 76/2 ( Shreyas Iyer 29 , Rishabh Pant (W) 15)
Chahal from the other end, and he will look to arrest the sudden leakage of runs. Except he concedes a front-foot no-ball in the penultimate delivery of the over, which is then followed by a flick towards the long-leg boundary for a four. Nine off the over, with Delhi boosting their run-rate with a couple of much-needed big overs.
Delhi Daredevils need 86 to win from 60 balls
22:45 (IST)
Slowish start fo DD by their regular power play standards. But this total will not be worrisome at all unless there is an immense collapse. RCB do not look inspired enough for that.
22:42 (IST)
After 9 overs,Delhi Daredevils 67/2 ( Shreyas Iyer 23 , Rishabh Pant (W) 13)
Head into his second over. Iyer despatches the first two deliveries towards the cow-corner region, with the second one going away for a boundary. Pant then goes inside-out in the fourth ball, and manages to get the ball to sail over the jumping fielder at long-off. Huge over this for Delhi, with 16 coming off it!
Delhi Daredevils need 95 to win from 66 balls
22:38 (IST)
After 8 overs,Delhi Daredevils 51/2 ( Shreyas Iyer 14 , Rishabh Pant (W) 6)
Avesh returns to the attack, and boy is he having some debut today, sticking to attacking lines today to keep the batsmen tied up. Gives away just four singles in another economical over, with the team 50 coming up, though the run-rate is below 7 at the moment.
Delhi Daredevils need 111 to win from 72 balls
22:34 (IST)
After 7 overs,Delhi Daredevils 47/2 ( Shreyas Iyer 12 , Rishabh Pant (W) 4)
Head introduced into the attack in the first over after powerplay, and it turns out to be quiet one with five singles coming off it. The run-rate has scored drastically in the last couple of overs, and it could propel the required run-rate unless the batsmen take some initiative right now.
Delhi Daredevils need 115 to win from 78 balls
22:28 (IST)
After 6 overs,Delhi Daredevils 42/2 ( Shreyas Iyer 10 , Rishabh Pant (W) 1)
Watson introduced in the final over of powerplay. Needless pull by Nair in the second ball of the over results in him offering Jadhav a simple catch at short midwicket. Rishabh Pant walks out to bat, and starts off with a single in the first ball that he faces. Just two runs and the wicket of Nair in this over, with the umpire calling for the timeout at the end of the over.
Delhi Daredevils need 120 to win from 84 balls
22:24 (IST)
OUT! Watson introduced into the attack in the final over of powerplay, and Nair suffers a brain fade as he miscues straight to Jadhav at short midwicket while looking for a pull off a back-of-length delivery! DD 41/2
Nair c Jadhav b Watson 26(22)
22:23 (IST)
After 5 overs,Delhi Daredevils 40/1 ( Karun Nair 26 , Shreyas Iyer 9)
Harshal Patel introduced into the attack in the fifth over. Nair greets him by opening the face of his bat, and guiding it through the gap between backward point and short third man. Nair then shuffles to his right a couple of deliveries later, and goes for the lap shot off a short bak-of-length delivery outside off, guiding it towards the fine-leg boundary. Nair then makes it back-to-back, cutting the next one powerfully to send it racing away to the cover boundary. DROPPED! Iyer gets an outside-edge that lands just short of stand-in keeper Vinod. Tough chance for him, but will nevertheless go down as a dropped chance.
Delhi Daredevils need 122 to win from 90 balls
22:17 (IST)
After 4 overs,Delhi Daredevils 25/1 ( Karun Nair 13 , Shreyas Iyer 8)
Chahal continues from the other end. Iyer dances down the pitch in the penultimate ball of the over, and strikes hard enough to clear the long-on boundary. Eight off the over, with the two batsmen starting to settle at the crease right now.
Delhi Daredevils need 137 to win from 96 balls
22:16 (IST)
Avesh Khan the MP pacer has already made an impressive debut. He's getting good bounce off the pitch and getting the ball to seam into the right hander. The pitch is not conducive to pace bowling but he has managed to coax life out of it. The tall, lanky young pacer looks a real good prospect. None of the batsmen seemed comfortable facing him in the first two overs.
22:13 (IST)
After 3 overs,Delhi Daredevils 17/1 ( Karun Nair 12 , Shreyas Iyer 1)
Avesh into his second over, and it is a boundary in the last delivery of the over — driven by Nair towards the covers on the up — that ruins what would have been a maiden over! Superb start by the debutant today despite that boundary!
22:12 (IST)
After 2 overs,Delhi Daredevils 13/1 ( Karun Nair 8 , Shreyas Iyer 1)
Spin introduced from the other end, with Chahal being tossed the ball. Nair sweeps in the second delivery, and dispatches it towards the long-leg fence. Sharp turn in the third delivery, with the ball beating Nair's bat, the keeper's gloves as well as slip fielder Gayle before running away to the third man fence. 11 off the over. Meanwhile, Jadhav apparently isn't keeping the stumps at the moment, due to the possibility of his off-spin being used by skipper Kohli, and Vinod is donning the gloves in his place.
22:05 (IST)
After 1 overs,Delhi Daredevils 2/1 ( Karun Nair 1 , Shreyas Iyer 1)
Avesh greets Samson with a vicious bouncer that hits Samson on the glove. The latter tries to pull the next delivery, which is also a short one, but ends up offering Kohli a simple catch at mid-on after botching up a pull. New batsman Shreyas Iyer then gets the first run on the board with a single. Superb opening over by Avesh, who is playing his first match of the tournament.
22:02 (IST)
OUT! After being greeted by a vicious bouncer, Avesh bowls another short one in the next delivery, and Samson gets a top-edge while looking to pull, lobbing the ball over to Kohli at mid-on. DD 0/1
Samson c Kohli b Avesh 0(2)
22:01 (IST)
The players walk out to the field after the mid-innings interval, with Samson and Nair opening for Delhi as usual. Avesh Khan will bowl the first over of the innings.
21:55 (IST)
RCB's second half was terrific. They made a mere 66 in the first 10 overs. But the next 10 yielded 95 runs. Good cameos from Pawan Negi and Sachin Baby. Took the score to 161. A challenging total on the pitch that has looked sluggish. If dew stays away the pitch will continue to be sluggish. RCB have good spinners in Chahal and Negi. Medium pacers Harshal Patel and Avesh Khan are playing their first match this season. Avesh is making his IPL debut. He's an Indian Under 19 cricketer and a promising one at that. Should be a very interesting second half.
21:46 (IST)
21:46 (IST)
RCB have the worst batting line up in the 2017 IPL and it has come to the fore once again. Been a major help fo DD to execute their bowling plans to perfection. Look at the bright side though, Virat Kohli has scored runs and looked very good in his last knock before the Champions Trophy begins.