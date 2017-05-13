IPL 2017: Delhi Daredevils captain Zaheer Khan says he wants to win as many matches as possible

New Delhi: Delhi Daredevils were already out of the reckoning for Indian Premier League (IPL) play-offs before Friday's match against Rising Pune Supergiant but their captain Zaheer Khan said that his side wanted to win as many matches as possible.

"It was important to keep winning, we wanted to put up a good show and win. It is always good to win, as simple as that," Khan said after his side beat Pune by seven runs.

"This was a different kind of wicket, we were aiming for 170. 180-190 would be a bonus. We always knew spinners will be in play. We've always been in the game," he said.

"The schedule in a way should have worked in our favour," he added.

Asked about his gem of a delivery, the first ball of the Pune run chase, which dismissed Ajinkya Rahane, the Delhi captain said," "The length which I hit was perfect and Rahane committed to the stroke."

RPS captain Steven Smith said that losing wickets at crucial times contributed to his side's loss.

"We probably let a few too many runs in the field. 160 was par. Losing wickets at important times hurt us," he said.

"We will take it a game at a time at the moment. You get down to the crunch time, you have to win some games. Every game is a final. We played some pretty good cricket, you can't win every game.