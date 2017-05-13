You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News
  3. IPL 2017: Delhi Daredevils captain Zaheer Khan says he wants to win as many matches as possible

IPL 2017: Delhi Daredevils captain Zaheer Khan says he wants to win as many matches as possible

IPL2017PTIMay, 13 2017 00:56:36 IST

New Delhi: Delhi Daredevils were already out of the reckoning for Indian Premier League (IPL) play-offs before Friday's match against Rising Pune Supergiant but their captain Zaheer Khan said that his side wanted to win as many matches as possible.

"It was important to keep winning, we wanted to put up a good show and win. It is always good to win, as simple as that," Khan said after his side beat Pune by seven runs.

File photo Delhi Daredevils captain Zaheer Khan. AFP

File photo Delhi Daredevils captain Zaheer Khan. AFP

"This was a different kind of wicket, we were aiming for 170. 180-190 would be a bonus. We always knew spinners will be in play. We've always been in the game," he said.

"The schedule in a way should have worked in our favour," he added.

Asked about his gem of a delivery, the first ball of the Pune run chase, which dismissed Ajinkya Rahane, the Delhi captain said," "The length which I hit was perfect and Rahane committed to the stroke."

RPS captain Steven Smith said that losing wickets at crucial times contributed to his side's loss.

"We probably let a few too many runs in the field. 160 was par. Losing wickets at important times hurt us," he said.

"We will take it a game at a time at the moment. You get down to the crunch time, you have to win some games. Every game is a final. We played some pretty good cricket, you can't win every game.


Published Date: May 13, 2017 12:56 am | Updated Date: May 13, 2017 12:56 am

Also See







T20 LEAGUE SCHEDULE
MatchDateDetails
1May 13GL Vs SRH
2May 13KKR Vs MI
3May 14RPS Vs KXIP
4May 14DD Vs RCB
5May 16TBC Vs TBC
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores